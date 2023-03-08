Main picView gallery

Maple and Cream 375 N University Dr

375 N University Dr

Plantation, FL 33324

Food

To Share

Canelas

$9.00

Fried cinnamon rolls, pomegranate gastrique, powdered sugar

Snack Shack

$11.00

Tempura chicken thighs, broccollini, pickled veggies, cornbread, milly bacon

Beet Hummus

$11.00

Red beet hummus, naan, pickled veggies, zaatar, gremolata

Brussels Sprouts

$11.00

Crispy brussels tossed with sweet soy chili sauce and sesame seeds

Burrata

$12.00

Apple walnut relish, drizzle olive oil, crusty sourdoug

To Eat

Best Friend

$14.00

Two fried egg, thick cut bacon, goat cheese spread, tomato grilled sourdough bread

Biscuits & Maple sausage gravy

$13.00

Two fluffy buttered biscuits, homemade maple sausage gravy

BLT

$22.00

Extra tick bacon, bibb lettuce, tomato, maple BBQ Aoili, grilled sourdough

Brown Sugar Pancakes

$12.00

Maple bacon butter topped with whipped cream

Croissant French Toast

$12.00

Decadence crossaint french toast, berry compote, whipped cream and mint

Fish Sando

$20.00

Tempura fried grouper, tartar avocado smash served with fries

MAC Burger

$18.00

100% Florida raised beef, bacon jam, bibb lettuce, tomato, MAC sauce

Ribeye Skillet

$16.00

Red potato hash, avocado smash, shaved ribeye with a fried egg

Chicken Faijta

$16.00Out of stock

Shrimp Fajita

$18.00Out of stock

Light Eats

Avocado Toast

$12.00

Fresh avocado, crushed red pepper, drizzle olive oil

Hunter Gatherer

$14.00

Quinoa, grilled chicken, marinated chickpeas, kale, avocado, tomato, feta cheese, poppy vinaigrette

Panzanella

$11.00

Artisan mixed greens, red onion, tomato, black olive, XL crouton, tossed with pomegranate vinaigratte

Curly Sue

$12.00

Kale, cranberry, sunflower seeds, avocado, bacon, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing

Kids

Kids Waffle

$8.00

Kids Pancake

$8.00

Kids Eggs & Bacon

$8.00

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$8.00

Kids Burger

$8.00

Desserts

Ice Cream Sandwich

$9.00

Biscuit Tiramisu

$9.00Out of stock

Affogato

$9.00

Sides

Side Maple Syrup

$3.00

Side Fried eggs

$6.00

Scramble Eggs

$6.00

Side Bacon

$6.00

Side Corn Bread

Side Fries

$6.00

Side Toast

$4.00

Side Pickled Veggies

$5.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Side Biscuit

$5.00

Side Naan

$5.00

Side Avocado

$5.00

Side Cheese

$2.00

Side Gravy

$6.00

Bakery

Muffin

$3.00

Cookies

$3.00

Cinnamon Roll

$3.00

Chocolate Babbka

$3.00

Banana Bread

$3.00

Zucchini Bread

$3.00

Carrot Bread

$3.00

Chocolate Cake

$3.00

Employee

EMP Chicken Sandwich

$6.00

EMP Salmon Sandwich

$12.00

Drinks

N/A Beverages

Ice Tea

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

TOGO Orange Juice

$9.00

Orange Juice

$6.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Mexican Coke

$5.00

Mexican Sprite

$5.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Acqua Panna

$6.00

Pellegrino

$6.00

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Chocolate Milk Cold

$5.00

Special Lemonade

$6.00

Coffee

Latte

$4.00

Iced Latte

$5.00

Large Latte

$6.00

Moccha Lattee

$5.80

Cappuccino

$4.00

Large Cappuccino

$6.00

Macchiato

$3.00

Iced Caramel Macchiato

$6.00

Americano

$4.00

Espresso

$2.00

Double Espresso

$3.00

American Coffee

$4.00

Maple Cold Brew

$6.00

Nitro Cold Brew

$6.00

Shaken Espresso

$4.00

Maple Shaken Espresso

$6.00

Flat White

$5.00

Frappuccino

Caramel Frappuccino

$7.00

Mocca Frappuccino

$7.00

The Irish Frappuccino

$11.00

Smoothies

Berry Smoothie

$8.00

Protein Peanut Butter

$8.00

Beer

Ankor Steam

$6.00

Ankor Porter

$6.00

Le Fin Du Monde

$6.00

Blanche De Chambly

$6.00

Happy Dad Selzers

$6.00

Bottle Wine

BTL Chic Barcelona

$20.00

BTL Prosecco

$45.00

BTL Champagne Taittanger

$60.00

BTL Suavignon Blanc

$27.00

BTL Chardonnay

$27.00

BTL Rosé

$27.00

BTL Farmhouse

$27.00

BTL Pinot Noir

$27.00

BTL Cabernet Suavignon

$45.00

Wine glass

Glass Chic Barcelona

$7.00

Glass Prosecco

$9.00

Glass Suavignon Blanc

$9.00

Glass Chardonnay

$9.00

Glass Rosé

$9.00

Glass Farmhouse

$9.00

Glass Pinot Noir

$9.00

Glass Cabernet Suavignon

$15.00

Glass Moscato

$9.00

Cocktails

Mimosa

$9.00

Bellini

$9.00

Morning Spritz

$9.00

Kir Royale

$9.00
All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 5:00 pm
Location

375 N University Dr, Plantation, FL 33324

Directions

