Maple and Hash Dundee NRO
629 South 8th Street
West Dundee, IL 60118
Breakfast
Breakfast Classics
Avocado Toast Trio
Three of out signature Avocado Toast served together to perfection.
The Classic
Two eggs your way, choice of toast, served with bacon or sausage.
Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled eggs, diced potatoes, tomato, onion, cheddar/mozzarella cheese blend, served with a side of salsa, guacamole, and sour cream
Breakfast Quesadilla
Scrambled eggs, cheddar/mozzarella mix, bacon, pico de gallo, serves with a side of guacamole, salsa, and sour cream
Breakfast Sliders
Choice of sausage, ham or bacon, served on an english muffin, choice of eggs and cheddar cheese
Bacon Cheddar Egg Sandwich
Arugula, bacon, scrambled egg, cheddar cheese, sriracha aioli, served on an brioche bun
Chilaquiles
Benedicts
Classic Eggs Benny
Two poached eggs with ham off the bone served over a classic english muffin and our homemade hollandaise sauce, garnished with parsley
BLT Benny
Two poached eggs served over ciabatta bread with bacon, tomatoes, and avocado. Covered in our homemade hollandaise sauce, garnished with parsley
Garden Benny
Two poached eggs, mushrooms, sautéed spinach, roasted red peppers, and avocado. Served with homemade hollandaise sauce, garnished with parsley.
Salmon Benny
Two poached eggs, salmon, herb and chive cream cheese, and tomato. Served with homemade hollandaise sauce, garnished with baby arugula and dill.
Pingree Grove Benny
Two poached eggs, turkey, tomato, avocado, and cilantro. Served with our homemade hollandaise sauce garnished with parsley.
Mexican Benny
Two poached eggs, chorizo patties, pico de gallo, avocado, and fresh jalapeños. Served with our homemade hollandaise sauce, garnished with cilantro.
Skillets
Denver Skillet
Cheddar and jack cheese, two eggs, ham, bell peppers, and onions.
Meat Lovers Skillet
Monterey and jack cheese, two eggs, sausage, diced ham, green peppers, and onion.
Garden Skillet
Cheddar and jack cheese, two eggs, mushrooms, spinach, onions, tomato, and broccoli.
Mexican Skillet
Cheddar and jack cheese, two eggs, chorizo, fresh jalapeños, avocado, cilantro, and onions.
Veggie Skillet
Monterey and jack cheese, two eggs, mushrooms, onion, tomato, green peppers, and spinach.
Corn Beef Hash
Omelettes
B.Y.O.Omelette
Choice of two items. Upcharge for each additional item.
Classic Omelette
Ham and choice of cheese.
Garden Omelette
Mushrooms, onion, green pepper, spinach, and tomato.
Egg White Omelette
Spinach, tomato and avocado salsa, swiss cheese, and turkey bacon.
South Of The Border Omelette
Poblano peppers, onion, cilantro, chihuahua cheese and avocado. Served with roasted salsa.
Denver Omelette
Signature Bowls
Signature Sides
Ham off the Bone
Applewood Bacon
Turkey Bacon
Sausage Links
Sausage Patties
Chicken Sausage
Toast
Biscuits
Biscuits and Gravy
Bagel with Cream Cheese
Sliced Melon
Sliced Banana
Slices Strawberries
Seasonal Fruit Cup
Hash Browns
Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Diced Seasoned Potato
Cottage Cheese
Homemade Chips
Eggs
Pancake (1)
SD Gravy
Side Chicken Brest
Dressing
Salsa
Sour Cream
Side Order of French Toast
Side Corned Beef Hash
Pancakes/Waffles
B.Y.O. Pancakes
Choose between buttermilk, lemon ricotta, or cinnamon toll batter. Choice of two items, upcharge for each additional item.
B.Y.O. Waffles
Choice of two items, upcharge for each additional item.
Oreo Pancakes
With cream filling and oreo cookie. crumble, topped with powdered sugar.
Churro
Dusted with cinnamon sugar, topped with whipped butter and powdered sugar.
Strawberry Cheesecake
Serves with strawberry cheesecake creme, topped with powdered sugar.
Berry Bliss
Berry mascarpone, whipped cream and fresh strawberries.
S'Mores
Chocolate chips, graham cracker cookies, toasted marshmallows, and chocolate drizzle.
Loaded Potato Pancakes
Bacon, sour cream, cheddar cheese and scallions.
French Toast
Brioche French Toast
Light and fluffy french toast grilled golden brown. Served with whipped butter and dusted with powdered sugar.
Banana Split French Toast
Topped with brûlées banana, vanilla ice cream, walnuts, chocolate sauce and powdered sugar.
S'Mores French Toast
Chocolate chips, graham cracker cookies, toasted marshmallows, and chocolate drizzle.
Strawberry Cheesecake French Toast
Serves with strawberry cheesecake creme, topped with powdered sugar.
Crepes
Nutella Crepes
Nutella, topped with strawberries, bananas, and pecans
Strawberry Shortcake Crepes
Fresh strawberries, heavy whipping cream, topped with powdered sugar.
Chocolate Banana Crepes
Bananas and fresh warm melted chocolate
Signature Bliss Berry Crepes
Berry filling, fresh berries, and vanilla anglaise.
Crepes Regular
Kids Menu
Lunch
Salads
Caesar Salad
Romain lettuce, shredded Parmesan cheese, homemade croutons, tomato, and creamy caesar dressing.
Chop Salad
Romain, grilled chicken, avocado, tomato, egg, blue cheese crumbles, bacon, onion, and choice of dressing.
Southwest Salad
Romain, grilled chicken, corn, black beans, tomato, bacon, cheddar cheese, tortilla strips, and served with southwest ranch dressing.
Harvest Salad
Mixed Greens, grilled chicken, apples, onions, almonds, strawberries, mandarin oranges, and served with a raspberry dressing.
Sandwiches
AEBLT Sandwich
Avocado, egg your way, bacon, lettuce, tomato, served on multi grain bread.
Chicken Pesto Sandwich
Grilled chicken, tomato, lettuce, pesto sauce, and fresh mozzarella. Served on a brioche bun
Caprese Chicken Sandwich
Grilles chicken, fresh basil, roasted tomato, fresh mozzarella, and balsamic glaze. Serves on a tomato focaccia bread.
Creamy Pesto Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Ciabatta bread, pesto sauce, tomato, provolone, havarti and mozzarella cheese.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken served on an brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo
Pot Roast Sandwich
Slow roasted Pot Roast topped with melted swiss cheese and grilled onions. Served on a french roll.
Philly Steak Sandwich
Sirloin Steak, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and swiss cheese. Served on a french roll.
Chicken Philly Sandwich
Grilled Chicken, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and swiss cheese. Served on a french roll.
Veggie Sandwich
Mushroom, pesto mayo, roasted red peppers, caramelized onions, and havarti cheese. Served on a tomato focaccia bread.
Club Sandwich
Wraps
Turkey Avocado Wrap
Pulled turkey, avocado, lettuce, bacon, swiss cheese, and chipotle mayo.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken, shredded cheddar, lettuce, tomato, smothered in spicy buffalo and ranch dressing.
Southwest Chicken Wrap
Breaded chicken, cheddar/mozzarella mix, corn, black beans, onions, avocados, and southwest ranch dressing.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Romain lettuce, tomatoes, shredded Parmesan, croutons, and creamy caesar dressing.
Burgers
B.Y.O. Burger
Choose you bun, cheese and veggies. Some items subject to an upcharge.
Spicy Patty Melt
Pepper jack cheese, onion, green peppers, sriracha aioli. Served on multi grain bread.
Smoke House Burger
Bacon, BBQ, cheddar cheese, and grilled onions. Served on a brioche bun
Hangover Burger
Hash browns, cheddar cheese, egg your way, and bacon. Served on a brioche bun.
Southwest Burger
Pepper jack cheese, fresh jalapeños, guacamole, and chorizo crumbles. Served on a brioche bun.
Kids Menu
Beverages
N/A Beverage
Coffee/Hot Tea
Maple Brown Sugar Latte
Salted Caramel Fudge Latte
Dirty Brown Sugar Chai
Lavish Oat Latte
Herbal Medicine Tea
Cinnamon Roll Coffee
Ebony and Ivory Latte
Honey Almond Milk Latte
Vanilla Lavender Latte
Coffee
Americano
Cappuccino
Hot Chocolate
Hot Tea
Espresso
Chai Latte
Latte
Cold Brew
GingerBread
Peppermint Patty
Pumpkin Chai
Pumpkin Spice Latte
White Peppermint Mocha
TOGO Large Coffee
Iced Coffee
Juice
Liquor
Belvedere
Ketel One
Titos
Yuzu
Hendricks
Tanqueray
Fords
Avua
Bacardi
Captain Morgan
Mount Gay Black Barrel
Casamegos Repasado
Don Julio Blano
Hurradura Ultra Anejo
Corazon Blanco
Old Forester
Rabbit Hole
Woodford
Grand Marnier
Bourbon Cream
Peanut Butter Whiskey
Mr.Black Coffee
Cocktails
Black Cherry Whiskey Sour
Spicy Tequila Mule
Espresso Martini
M&H Bloody Mary
Orange Mimosa
Strawberry Mimosa
Blueberry Mimosa
Pineapple Mimosa
Cranberry Mimosa
Mimosa Flight
Craft Flight
Blueberry Basil Mimosa
Blood Orange Thyme
John Dough
Lavender Lemonade
Pear Nectar & Fig
Dreamsicle Twist
Blue Lagoon
Vanilla Dutch
Grapefruit Mimosa
Beer
Miller Light
Bud Light
Coors Light
Apex Predator
Beer for Brunch
Wild Sour Series - Apple Pie
Tooth and Claw
Shacksbury Arlo Cider
Lu
La Floridita
Cruz Blanca-Mexico Calling
Hubbard's Cave Fresh IPA
M-43 India Pale Ale
Wine
Milk
Kid's Meal Drink
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Using fresh ingredients in classic dishes. We are not just an establishment to come and eat at but a hub for the community to come and connect with friends, both old and new.
629 South 8th Street, West Dundee, IL 60118