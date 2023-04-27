Main picView gallery

Maple and Hash Dundee NRO

review star

No reviews yet

629 South 8th Street

West Dundee, IL 60118

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Breakfast

Breakfast Classics

Avocado Toast Trio

$14.00

Three of out signature Avocado Toast served together to perfection.

The Classic

$12.00

Two eggs your way, choice of toast, served with bacon or sausage.

Breakfast Burrito

$14.00

Scrambled eggs, diced potatoes, tomato, onion, cheddar/mozzarella cheese blend, served with a side of salsa, guacamole, and sour cream

Breakfast Quesadilla

$14.00

Scrambled eggs, cheddar/mozzarella mix, bacon, pico de gallo, serves with a side of guacamole, salsa, and sour cream

Breakfast Sliders

$14.00

Choice of sausage, ham or bacon, served on an english muffin, choice of eggs and cheddar cheese

Bacon Cheddar Egg Sandwich

$14.00

Arugula, bacon, scrambled egg, cheddar cheese, sriracha aioli, served on an brioche bun

Chilaquiles

$14.00

Benedicts

Classic Eggs Benny

$13.00

Two poached eggs with ham off the bone served over a classic english muffin and our homemade hollandaise sauce, garnished with parsley

BLT Benny

$13.50

Two poached eggs served over ciabatta bread with bacon, tomatoes, and avocado. Covered in our homemade hollandaise sauce, garnished with parsley

Garden Benny

$14.00

Two poached eggs, mushrooms, sautéed spinach, roasted red peppers, and avocado. Served with homemade hollandaise sauce, garnished with parsley.

Salmon Benny

$17.00

Two poached eggs, salmon, herb and chive cream cheese, and tomato. Served with homemade hollandaise sauce, garnished with baby arugula and dill.

Pingree Grove Benny

$14.00

Two poached eggs, turkey, tomato, avocado, and cilantro. Served with our homemade hollandaise sauce garnished with parsley.

Mexican Benny

$14.50

Two poached eggs, chorizo patties, pico de gallo, avocado, and fresh jalapeños. Served with our homemade hollandaise sauce, garnished with cilantro.

Skillets

Denver Skillet

$15.00

Cheddar and jack cheese, two eggs, ham, bell peppers, and onions.

Meat Lovers Skillet

$16.00

Monterey and jack cheese, two eggs, sausage, diced ham, green peppers, and onion.

Garden Skillet

$15.00

Cheddar and jack cheese, two eggs, mushrooms, spinach, onions, tomato, and broccoli.

Mexican Skillet

$14.00

Cheddar and jack cheese, two eggs, chorizo, fresh jalapeños, avocado, cilantro, and onions.

Veggie Skillet

$14.00

Monterey and jack cheese, two eggs, mushrooms, onion, tomato, green peppers, and spinach.

Corn Beef Hash

$15.00

Omelettes

B.Y.O.Omelette

$13.00

Choice of two items. Upcharge for each additional item.

Classic Omelette

$14.00

Ham and choice of cheese.

Garden Omelette

$15.00

Mushrooms, onion, green pepper, spinach, and tomato.

Egg White Omelette

$16.00

Spinach, tomato and avocado salsa, swiss cheese, and turkey bacon.

South Of The Border Omelette

$16.00

Poblano peppers, onion, cilantro, chihuahua cheese and avocado. Served with roasted salsa.

Denver Omelette

$16.00

Signature Bowls

Power Bowl

$13.00

Layers of crunchy homemade granola. Bananas, strawberries, blueberries, and vanilla yogurt.

Chicken Bowl

$14.00

Signature Sides

Ham off the Bone

$5.00

Applewood Bacon

$4.00

Turkey Bacon

$5.00

Sausage Links

$4.00

Sausage Patties

$4.00

Chicken Sausage

$5.00

Toast

$3.00

Biscuits

$4.00

Biscuits and Gravy

$6.00

Bagel with Cream Cheese

$4.00

Sliced Melon

$3.00

Sliced Banana

$3.00

Slices Strawberries

$3.00

Seasonal Fruit Cup

$5.00

Hash Browns

$3.00

Fries

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Diced Seasoned Potato

$3.00

Cottage Cheese

$3.00

Homemade Chips

$3.00

Eggs

$3.00

Pancake (1)

$3.00

SD Gravy

$2.00

Side Chicken Brest

$5.00

Dressing

$1.00

Salsa

$1.00

Sour Cream

$1.00

Side Order of French Toast

$5.00

Side Corned Beef Hash

$6.00

Pancakes/Waffles

B.Y.O. Pancakes

$11.50

Choose between buttermilk, lemon ricotta, or cinnamon toll batter. Choice of two items, upcharge for each additional item.

B.Y.O. Waffles

$11.50

Choice of two items, upcharge for each additional item.

Oreo Pancakes

$13.00

With cream filling and oreo cookie. crumble, topped with powdered sugar.

Churro

$13.00

Dusted with cinnamon sugar, topped with whipped butter and powdered sugar.

Strawberry Cheesecake

$14.00

Serves with strawberry cheesecake creme, topped with powdered sugar.

Berry Bliss

$13.00

Berry mascarpone, whipped cream and fresh strawberries.

S'Mores

$14.00

Chocolate chips, graham cracker cookies, toasted marshmallows, and chocolate drizzle.

Loaded Potato Pancakes

$12.00

Bacon, sour cream, cheddar cheese and scallions.

French Toast

Brioche French Toast

$11.50

Light and fluffy french toast grilled golden brown. Served with whipped butter and dusted with powdered sugar.

Banana Split French Toast

$13.00

Topped with brûlées banana, vanilla ice cream, walnuts, chocolate sauce and powdered sugar.

S'Mores French Toast

$13.50

Chocolate chips, graham cracker cookies, toasted marshmallows, and chocolate drizzle.

Strawberry Cheesecake French Toast

$13.00

Serves with strawberry cheesecake creme, topped with powdered sugar.

Crepes

Nutella Crepes

$14.00

Nutella, topped with strawberries, bananas, and pecans

Strawberry Shortcake Crepes

$13.00

Fresh strawberries, heavy whipping cream, topped with powdered sugar.

Chocolate Banana Crepes

$12.00

Bananas and fresh warm melted chocolate

Signature Bliss Berry Crepes

$13.00

Berry filling, fresh berries, and vanilla anglaise.

Crepes Regular

$9.00

Kids Menu

Mickey Mouse Pancake

$7.00

Every kids favorite!

Kids Classic

$7.00

One egg, hash browns, choice of bacon or sausage, and a side of fruit

Kids Waffle

$7.00

Choice of topping with whipped cream

Kids Pancake

$7.00

Choice of topping with whipped cream

Lunch

Salads

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romain lettuce, shredded Parmesan cheese, homemade croutons, tomato, and creamy caesar dressing.

Chop Salad

$16.00

Romain, grilled chicken, avocado, tomato, egg, blue cheese crumbles, bacon, onion, and choice of dressing.

Southwest Salad

$16.00

Romain, grilled chicken, corn, black beans, tomato, bacon, cheddar cheese, tortilla strips, and served with southwest ranch dressing.

Harvest Salad

$16.00

Mixed Greens, grilled chicken, apples, onions, almonds, strawberries, mandarin oranges, and served with a raspberry dressing.

Sandwiches

AEBLT Sandwich

$15.00

Avocado, egg your way, bacon, lettuce, tomato, served on multi grain bread.

Chicken Pesto Sandwich

$15.00

Grilled chicken, tomato, lettuce, pesto sauce, and fresh mozzarella. Served on a brioche bun

Caprese Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Grilles chicken, fresh basil, roasted tomato, fresh mozzarella, and balsamic glaze. Serves on a tomato focaccia bread.

Creamy Pesto Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$14.00

Ciabatta bread, pesto sauce, tomato, provolone, havarti and mozzarella cheese.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled chicken served on an brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo

Pot Roast Sandwich

$17.00

Slow roasted Pot Roast topped with melted swiss cheese and grilled onions. Served on a french roll.

Philly Steak Sandwich

$17.00

Sirloin Steak, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and swiss cheese. Served on a french roll.

Chicken Philly Sandwich

$15.00

Grilled Chicken, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and swiss cheese. Served on a french roll.

Veggie Sandwich

$15.00

Mushroom, pesto mayo, roasted red peppers, caramelized onions, and havarti cheese. Served on a tomato focaccia bread.

Club Sandwich

$15.00

Wraps

Turkey Avocado Wrap

$15.00

Pulled turkey, avocado, lettuce, bacon, swiss cheese, and chipotle mayo.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Grilled chicken, shredded cheddar, lettuce, tomato, smothered in spicy buffalo and ranch dressing.

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$15.00

Breaded chicken, cheddar/mozzarella mix, corn, black beans, onions, avocados, and southwest ranch dressing.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.00

Romain lettuce, tomatoes, shredded Parmesan, croutons, and creamy caesar dressing.

Burgers

B.Y.O. Burger

$13.00

Choose you bun, cheese and veggies. Some items subject to an upcharge.

Spicy Patty Melt

$14.00

Pepper jack cheese, onion, green peppers, sriracha aioli. Served on multi grain bread.

Smoke House Burger

$15.00

Bacon, BBQ, cheddar cheese, and grilled onions. Served on a brioche bun

Hangover Burger

$15.00

Hash browns, cheddar cheese, egg your way, and bacon. Served on a brioche bun.

Southwest Burger

$15.00

Pepper jack cheese, fresh jalapeños, guacamole, and chorizo crumbles. Served on a brioche bun.

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Tender

$9.00

Served with french fries

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Served with french fries

Kids Burger

$9.00

Served with french fries

Soup

Cup of Soup

$4.00

Bowl of Soup

$6.00

Beverages

N/A Beverage

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

PibbX

$3.00

Hi-C

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Raspberry Tea

$3.00

Water

Bottled Water

$2.00

Coffee/Hot Tea

Maple Brown Sugar Latte

$6.00

Salted Caramel Fudge Latte

$6.00

Dirty Brown Sugar Chai

$6.00

Lavish Oat Latte

$6.00

Herbal Medicine Tea

$6.00

Cinnamon Roll Coffee

$6.00

Ebony and Ivory Latte

$6.00

Honey Almond Milk Latte

$6.00

Vanilla Lavender Latte

$6.00

Coffee

$3.50

Americano

$3.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.50

Espresso

$3.00

Chai Latte

$6.00

Latte

$4.00

Cold Brew

$5.00

GingerBread

$6.00

Peppermint Patty

$6.00

Pumpkin Chai

$6.00

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$6.00

White Peppermint Mocha

$6.00

TOGO Large Coffee

$4.50

Iced Coffee

$3.50

Juice

Orange Juice

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Tomato Juice

$4.00

Liquor

Belvedere

$11.00Out of stock

Ketel One

$9.00

Titos

$8.00

Yuzu

$9.00Out of stock

Hendricks

$8.00

Tanqueray

$10.00Out of stock

Fords

$8.00

Avua

$10.00Out of stock

Bacardi

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Mount Gay Black Barrel

$9.00Out of stock

Casamegos Repasado

$9.00

Don Julio Blano

$10.00

Hurradura Ultra Anejo

$12.00

Corazon Blanco

$9.00

Old Forester

$8.00

Rabbit Hole

$11.00

Woodford

$10.00Out of stock

Grand Marnier

$9.00Out of stock

Bourbon Cream

$7.00

Peanut Butter Whiskey

$9.00Out of stock

Mr.Black Coffee

$8.00

Cocktails

Black Cherry Whiskey Sour

$12.00

Spicy Tequila Mule

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

M&H Bloody Mary

$12.00

Orange Mimosa

$8.00

Strawberry Mimosa

$8.00

Blueberry Mimosa

$8.00

Pineapple Mimosa

$8.00

Cranberry Mimosa

$8.00

Mimosa Flight

$22.00

Craft Flight

$28.00

Blueberry Basil Mimosa

$10.00

Blood Orange Thyme

$10.00

John Dough

$10.00

Lavender Lemonade

$10.00

Pear Nectar & Fig

$10.00Out of stock

Dreamsicle Twist

$10.00

Blue Lagoon

$10.00

Vanilla Dutch

$10.00

Grapefruit Mimosa

Beer

Miller Light

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00Out of stock

Coors Light

$4.00

Apex Predator

$8.00Out of stock

Beer for Brunch

$8.00Out of stock

Wild Sour Series - Apple Pie

$8.00Out of stock

Tooth and Claw

$8.00Out of stock

Shacksbury Arlo Cider

$8.00Out of stock

Lu

$8.00Out of stock

La Floridita

$8.00Out of stock

Cruz Blanca-Mexico Calling

$8.00Out of stock

Hubbard's Cave Fresh IPA

$8.00Out of stock

M-43 India Pale Ale

$8.00Out of stock

Wine

Cabernet

$9.00Out of stock

Pinot Noir

$9.00

Pinot Gregio

$9.00Out of stock

Sauv Blanc

$9.00Out of stock

Rose

$9.00Out of stock

Procecco Splitz

$11.00Out of stock

Glass of Prosecco

$9.00

Glass of Brut

$10.00

Milk

Fat Free Cup of Milk

$3.00

2% Cup of Milk

$3.00

Whole Cup of Milk

$3.00

Oat Cup of Milk

$4.50

Soy Cup of MIlk

$4.50Out of stock

Coconut Cup of Milk

$4.50Out of stock

Almond Cup of Milk

$4.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Kid's Meal Drink

Kid's meal drink

Bakery

Desserts

Cake Pop

$3.00

Cookies

Muffins

$3.25

Scones

$3.25

Roll Cakes

$4.00

Danishs

$4.00

Napoleon Pastry

$4.50

Nutella Croissant

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Using fresh ingredients in classic dishes. We are not just an establishment to come and eat at but a hub for the community to come and connect with friends, both old and new.

Location

629 South 8th Street, West Dundee, IL 60118

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Cali BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
551 South 8th Street West Dundee, IL 60118
View restaurantnext
Woodfire Dundee
orange star4.7 • 150
127 W Main St West Dundee, IL 60118
View restaurantnext
Salsa Street - Sleepy Hollow
orange starNo Reviews
1025 West Main Street Sleepy Hollow, IL 60118
View restaurantnext
Elder + Oat
orange starNo Reviews
124 W Main Street West Dundee, IL 60118
View restaurantnext
Bleuroot
orange star4.4 • 1,009
98 West Main Street West Dundee, IL 60118
View restaurantnext
Benedict's Eggs and More
orange starNo Reviews
8 S River St Dundee, IL 60118
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in West Dundee

Bleuroot
orange star4.4 • 1,009
98 West Main Street West Dundee, IL 60118
View restaurantnext
Woodfire Dundee
orange star4.7 • 150
127 W Main St West Dundee, IL 60118
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near West Dundee
Carpentersville
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Algonquin
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Elgin
review star
Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)
South Elgin
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Huntley
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Crystal Lake
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Barrington
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
Bartlett
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Hoffman Estates
review star
Avg 3.4 (13 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston