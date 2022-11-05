  • Home
Maple and Hash Pingree Grove 2401 U.S. 20, Unit 110

2401 U.S. 20, Unit 110

Hampshire, IL 60140

Order Again

Popular Items

Meat Lovers Skillet
Breakfast Burrito
Mickey Mouse Pancake

Breakfast Classics

Avocado Toast Trio

$13.00

Three of out signature Avocado Toast served together to perfection.

The Classic

$11.00

Two eggs your way, choice of toast, served with bacon or sausage.

Breakfast Burrito

$13.00

Scrambled eggs, diced potatoes, tomato, onion, cheddar/mozzarella cheese blend, served with a side of salsa, guacamole, and sour cream

Breakfast Quesadilla

$13.00

Scrambled eggs, cheddar/mozzarella mix, bacon, pico de gallo, serves with a side of guacamole, salsa, and sour cream

Breakfast Sliders

$13.00

Choice of sausage, ham or bacon, served on an english muffin, choice of eggs and cheddar cheese

Bacon Cheddar Egg Sandwich

$13.00

Arugula, bacon, scrambled egg, cheddar cheese, sriracha aioli, served on an brioche bun

Benedicts

Classic Eggs Benny

$12.00

Two poached eggs with ham off the bone served over a classic english muffin and our homemade hollandaise sauce, garnished with parsley

BLT Benny

$13.00

Two poached eggs served over ciabatta bread with bacon, tomatoes, and avocado. Covered in our homemade hollandaise sauce, garnished with parsley

Garden Benny

$13.00

Two poached eggs, mushrooms, sautéed spinach, roasted red peppers, and avocado. Served with homemade hollandaise sauce, garnished with parsley.

Salmon Benny

$16.00

Two poached eggs, salmon, herb and chive cream cheese, and tomato. Served with homemade hollandaise sauce, garnished with baby arugula and dill.

Pingree Grove Benny

$13.00

Two poached eggs, turkey, tomato, avocado, and cilantro. Served with our homemade hollandaise sauce garnished with parsley.

Mexican Benny

$14.00

Two poached eggs, chorizo patties, pico de gallo, avocado, and fresh jalapeños. Served with our homemade hollandaise sauce, garnished with cilantro.

Skillets

Denver Skillet

$14.00

Cheddar and jack cheese, two eggs, ham, bell peppers, and onions.

Meat Lovers Skillet

$15.00

Monterey and jack cheese, two eggs, sausage, diced ham, green peppers, and onion.

Garden Skillet

$14.00

Cheddar and jack cheese, two eggs, mushrooms, spinach, onions, tomato, and broccoli.

Mexican Skillet

$14.00

Cheddar and jack cheese, two eggs, chorizo, fresh jalapeños, avocado, cilantro, and onions.

Veggie Skillet

$13.00

Monterey and jack cheese, two eggs, mushrooms, onion, tomato, green peppers, and spinach.

Omelettes

B.Y.O.Omelette

$13.00

Choice of two items. Upcharge for each additional item.

Classic Omelette

$13.00

Ham and choice of cheese.

Garden Omelette

$14.00

Mushrooms, onion, green pepper, spinach, and tomato.

Egg White Omelette

$15.00

Spinach, tomato and avocado salsa, swiss cheese, and turkey bacon.

South Of The Border Omelette

$15.00

Poblano peppers, onion, cilantro, chihuahua cheese and avocado. Served with roasted salsa.

Denver Omelette

$14.00

Signature Bowls

Power Bowl

$13.00

Layers of crunchy homemade granola. Bananas, strawberries, blueberries, and vanilla yogurt.

Signature Sides

Ham off the Bone

$5.00

Applewood Bacon

$4.00

Turkey Bacon

$5.00

Sausage Links

$4.00

Sausage Patties

$4.00

Chicken Sausage

$5.00

Toast

$2.00

Biscuits

$4.00

Biscuits and Gravy

$6.00

Bagel with Cream Cheese

$4.00

Sliced Melon

$3.00

Sliced Banana

$3.00

Slices Strawberries

$3.00

Seasonal Fruit Cup

$5.00

Hash Browns

$3.00

Fries

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Diced Seasoned Potato

$3.00

Cottage Cheese

$3.00

Homemade Chips

$3.00

Eggs

$3.00

Pancake (1)

$3.00

SD Gravy

$2.00

Side Chicken Brest

$5.00

Dressing

$1.00

Salsa

$1.00

Sour Cream

$1.00

Pancakes/Waffles

B.Y.O. Pancakes

$11.00

Choose between buttermilk, lemon ricotta, or cinnamon toll batter. Choice of two items, upcharge for each additional item.

B.Y.O. Waffles

$11.00

Choice of two items, upcharge for each additional item.

Oreo Pancakes

$12.00

With cream filling and oreo cookie. crumble, topped with powdered sugar.

Churro

$12.00

Dusted with cinnamon sugar, topped with whipped butter and powdered sugar.

Strawberry Cheesecake

$13.00

Serves with strawberry cheesecake creme, topped with powdered sugar.

Berry Bliss

$13.00

Berry mascarpone, whipped cream and fresh strawberries.

S'Mores

$13.00

Chocolate chips, graham cracker cookies, toasted marshmallows, and chocolate drizzle.

Loaded Potato Pancakes

$12.00

Bacon, sour cream, cheddar cheese and scallions.

French Toast

Brioche French Toast

$10.00

Light and fluffy french toast grilled golden brown. Served with whipped butter and dusted with powdered sugar.

Banana Split French Toast

$11.00

Topped with brûlées banana, vanilla ice cream, walnuts, chocolate sauce and powdered sugar.

S'Mores French Toast

$12.00

Chocolate chips, graham cracker cookies, toasted marshmallows, and chocolate drizzle.

Strawberry Cheesecake French Toast

$12.00

Serves with strawberry cheesecake creme, topped with powdered sugar.

Crepes

Nutella Crepes

$12.00

Nutella, topped with strawberries, bananas, and pecans

Strawberry Shortcake Crepes

$12.00

Fresh strawberries, heavy whipping cream, topped with powdered sugar.

Chocolate Banana Crepes

$11.00

Bananas and fresh warm melted chocolate

Signature Bliss Berry Crepes

$12.00

Berry filling, fresh berries, and vanilla anglaise.

Crepes Regular

$9.00

Kids Menu

Mickey Mouse Pancake

$7.00

Every kids favorite!

Kids Classic

$7.00

One egg, hash browns, choice of bacon or sausage, and a side of fruit

Kids Waffle

$7.00

Choice of topping with whipped cream

Kids Pancake

$7.00

Choice of topping with whipped cream

Salads

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Romain lettuce, shredded Parmesan cheese, homemade croutons, tomato, and creamy caesar dressing.

Chop Salad

$15.00

Romain, grilled chicken, avocado, tomato, egg, blue cheese crumbles, bacon, onion, and choice of dressing.

Southwest Salad

$15.00

Romain, grilled chicken, corn, black beans, tomato, bacon, cheddar cheese, tortilla strips, and served with southwest ranch dressing.

Harvest Salad

$15.00

Mixed Greens, grilled chicken, apples, onions, almonds, strawberries, mandarin oranges, and served with a raspberry dressing.

Sandwiches

AEBLT Sandwich

$15.00

Avocado, egg your way, bacon, lettuce, tomato, served on multi grain bread.

Chicken Pesto Sandwich

$15.00

Grilled chicken, tomato, lettuce, pesto sauce, and fresh mozzarella. Served on a brioche bun

Caprese Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Grilles chicken, fresh basil, roasted tomato, fresh mozzarella, and balsamic glaze. Serves on a tomato focaccia bread.

Creamy Pesto Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$14.00

Ciabatta bread, pesto sauce, tomato, provolone, havarti and mozzarella cheese.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled chicken served on an brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo

Pot Roast Sandwich

$16.00

Slow roasted Pot Roast topped with melted swiss cheese and grilled onions. Served on a french roll.

Philly Steak Sandwich

$16.00

Sirloin Steak, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and swiss cheese. Served on a french roll.

Chicken Philly Sandwich

$15.00

Grilled Chicken, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and swiss cheese. Served on a french roll.

Veggie Sandwich

$14.00

Mushroom, pesto mayo, roasted red peppers, caramelized onions, and havarti cheese. Served on a tomato focaccia bread.

Wraps

Turkey Avocado Wrap

$14.00

Pulled turkey, avocado, lettuce, bacon, swiss cheese, and chipotle mayo.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Grilled chicken, shredded cheddar, lettuce, tomato, smothered in spicy buffalo and ranch dressing.

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Breaded chicken, cheddar/mozzarella mix, corn, black beans, onions, avocados, and southwest ranch dressing.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.00

Romain lettuce, tomatoes, shredded Parmesan, croutons, and creamy caesar dressing.

Burgers

B.Y.O. Burger

$13.00

Choose you bun, cheese and veggies. Some items subject to an upcharge.

Spicy Patty Melt

$14.00

Pepper jack cheese, onion, green peppers, sriracha aioli. Served on multi grain bread.

Smoke House Burger

$15.00

Bacon, BBQ, cheddar cheese, and grilled onions. Served on a brioche bun

Hangover Burger

$15.00

Hash browns, cheddar cheese, egg your way, and bacon. Served on a brioche bun.

Southwest Burger

$15.00

Pepper jack cheese, fresh jalapeños, guacamole, and chorizo crumbles. Served on a brioche bun.

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Tender

$9.00

Served with french fries

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Served with french fries

Kids Burger

$9.00

Served with french fries

Soup

Cup of Soup

$4.00

Bowl of Soup

$6.00

N/A Beverage

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

PibbX

$3.00

Hi-C

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Raspberry Tea

$3.00

Water

Bottled Water

$2.00

Coffee/Hot Tea

Maple Brown Sugar Latte

$6.00

Ebony and Ivory Latte

$6.00

Salted Caramel Fudge Latte

$6.00

Brown Sugar Chai

$6.00

Honey Almond Milk Latte

$6.00

Vanilla Lavender Latte

$6.00

Cold Brew

$5.00

Coffee

$3.50

Latte

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Espresso

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.50

Iced Coffee

$4.50

Americano

$3.00

Macchiato

$4.00

TOGO Large Coffee

$4.50

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$6.00

Pumpkin Chai

$6.00

Juice

Orange Juice

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Tomato Juice

$4.00

Liquor

Belvedere

$11.00

Ketel One

$9.00

Titos

$8.00

Yuzu

$9.00

Hendricks

$8.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Fords

$8.00

Avua

$10.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Mount Gay Black Barrel

$9.00

Casamegos

$9.00

Don Julio

$10.00

Hurradura Extra Anejo

$12.00

Old Forester

$8.00

Rabbit Hole

$11.00

Woodford

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Bourbon Cream

$7.00

Peanut Butter Whiskey

$9.00

Mr.Black Coffee

$8.00

Cocktails

Lavish Lemonade

$12.00

Earl Grey Old Fashion

$12.00

Cereal Killer

$12.00

Passion Fruit Caipirinha

$12.00

Hot Buttered Rum

$12.00

Pimms Cup

$12.00

Not Your Average Paloma

$12.00

Guava Sangria

$12.00

M&H Bloody Mary

$12.00

Red Bloody Mary

$10.00

Orange Mimosa

$8.00

Strawberry Mimosa

$8.00

Blueberry Mimosa

$8.00

Pineapple Mimosa

$8.00

Caramelized Orange and Thyme Mimosa

$10.00

Blueberry Basil Mimosa

$10.00

Guava Habanero Mimosa

$10.00

Pineapple Lemon Mint Mimosa

$10.00

Grapefruit and Tarragon Mimosa

$10.00

Craft Flight

$28.00

Mimosa Flight

$22.00

Apple Mimosa

$10.00

Pumpkin Mimosa

$10.00

Beer

Miller Light

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Apex Predator

$8.00

Beer for Brunch

$8.00Out of stock

Wild Sour Series - Apple Pie

$8.00

Tooth and Claw

$8.00

Shacksbury Arlo Cider

$8.00

Lu

$8.00

La Floridita

$8.00

Cruz Blanca-Mexico Calling

$8.00

Hubbard's Cave Fresh IPA

$8.00

M-43 India Pale Ale

$8.00

Wine

Cabernet

$9.00

Pinot Noir

$9.00

Pinot Gregio

$9.00

Sauv Blanc

$9.00

Rose

$9.00

Prosecco

$9.00

Procecco Splitz

$11.00

Milk

Fat Free Cup of Milk

$3.00

2% Cup of Milk

$3.00

Whole Cup of Milk

$3.00

Oat Cup of Milk

$4.50

Soy Cup of MIlk

$4.50

Coconut Cup of Milk

$4.50

Almond Cup of Milk

$4.50

Desserts

Cake Pop

$3.00

Oreo cheesecake cookie

$4.00

Choc Chip Cookie

$2.00

Muffins

$3.25

Banana Nut Bread

$3.50

Pastry

$3.50

Twix Cookie

$4.00

Scones

$3.25

Coffee Cake

$3.50

Roll Cakes

$4.00

Berry Cheese Danish

$4.00

Napoleon Pastry

$4.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Using fresh ingredients in classic dishes. We are not just an establishment to come and eat at but a hub for the community to come and connect with friends, both old and new.

Location

2401 U.S. 20, Unit 110, Hampshire, IL 60140

Directions

