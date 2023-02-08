Restaurant header imageView gallery

Maple Bacon - New Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

6009 West Parker Road

Plano, TX 75093

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Cold Drinks

Coke

$4.98

Coke Zero

$4.98

Diet Coke

$4.98

Diet Dr. Pepper

$4.98

Dr Pepper

$4.98

Lemonade

$4.98

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.48

Raspberry Lemonade

$5.48

Unsweet Iced Tea

$4.98

Sweet Tea

$4.98

Orange Fanta

$4.98

Water

$1.99

Soda

$4.98

Sprite

$4.98

Shirley Temple

$5.48

Chocolate Milk

$5.98

Milk

$4.98

Hot Drinks

Coffee

$4.98

Decaf Coffee

$4.98

English Breakfast Tea

$4.98

Chamomile Tea

$4.98

Earl Grey Tea

$4.98

Green Tea

$4.98
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$5.98

Almond Milk (Coffee)

$2.98

Milk (Coffee)

$2.98

Large TO-GO Coffee (16oz)

$5.98

Juice

Orange Juice

$3.99

Apple Juice

$3.99

Grapefruit Juice

$3.99

Pineapple Juice

$3.99

Cranberry Juice

$3.99

Tomato Juice

$3.99

Virgin

Virgin Bloody Mary

$3.99

Virgin Blue Lemonade

$3.99

Virgin Tropical Escape

$3.99

Virgin Pina Colada

$3.99

OJ Craft

$3.99

Cranberry Craft

$3.99

Liquor

Titos Vodka

$8.50

Vanilla Vodka

$8.00

Beefeater

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Bacardi

$7.50

Malibu

$7.00

Tequila

$8.00

Crown

$9.50

Jameson

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Amaretto

$8.00

Banana

$8.00

Blue Curaco

$8.00

Green Apple

$8.00

Kahlua

$7.50

Bailey's

$7.50

Cocktails

Appletini

$8.00

Bailey's Coffee

$7.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Blue Lemonade

$9.00

Champagne Cocktail

$12.00

Giggle Juice

$8.00

Hummingbird

$8.00

Love Potion #9

$8.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Mango Mai Tai

$9.00

Margarita

$9.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Peach Bum

$8.00

Pina Colada

$8.00

Prosecco Cocktail

$12.00

Royal Maple Bacon

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

Tropical Escape

$9.00

Screwdriver

$8.50

White Russian

$8.00

Vodka Sunrise

$8.00

Bloody Maria

$8.00

Champagne bottle

$25.00

Prosecco bottle

$30.00

Champagne glass

$6.00

Prosecco glass

$9.00

Pancakes & French Toast

Sunshine Mountain French Toast

Sunshine Mountain French Toast

$19.98
French Toast, Srawberries & Whip (3PCS)

French Toast, Srawberries & Whip (3PCS)

$13.98

Texas Style French Toast

$12.98

French Toast (2PCS)

$8.98
Apple Dumpling Pancakes

Apple Dumpling Pancakes

$16.98
Pumpkin Patch Pancakes

Pumpkin Patch Pancakes

$16.98
Blueberry Cheesecake Pancakes

Blueberry Cheesecake Pancakes

$15.98

Texas Style Pancakes

$11.98

1 Pancake

$5.48

Pancakes (2PCS)

$8.98

Pancakes (3PCS)

$10.98

Waffles

Texas Chicken & Bacon Waffles

$18.98

Belgian Waffle

$8.98

Texas Style Belgian Waffles

$12.98
Maple Bacon Fried Steak Waffles

Maple Bacon Fried Steak Waffles

$21.98
Chicken & Apple Dumpling Waffles

Chicken & Apple Dumpling Waffles

$17.98
Croque Monsieur Apple Dumpling Waffles

Croque Monsieur Apple Dumpling Waffles

$18.98

Windmill Waffles

$17.98

Southern Fried Chicken & Sausage Waffles

$20.98

Omelettes & Skillets

Western Omelette

$13.98

Spanish Omelette

$13.98

Lox & Veggies Omelette

$20.98

Build Your Own Omelette

$14.98
Corned Beef Boxty Skillet

Corned Beef Boxty Skillet

$20.98

Farmer Skillet

$20.98

Benedicts

Cambridge Benedict

Cambridge Benedict

$14.98

Crab Cake Benedict

$17.98

Bed & Breakfast Benedict

$18.98
Nova Lox Benedict

Nova Lox Benedict

$19.98
Canadian Benedict

Canadian Benedict

$16.98
Garden Benedict

Garden Benedict

$16.98

Eggs & Bacon

The Wheelhouse

$16.98

Canadian Brunch

$17.98
Jumping Jack Pumpkin Pancakes

Jumping Jack Pumpkin Pancakes

$17.98
Southern Sausage Stacker

Southern Sausage Stacker

$17.98

Chicken Fried Chicken

$16.98

Country Fried Steak

$17.98

The Manchester

$12.98
Vegetarian Potato Pancakes & Eggs

Vegetarian Potato Pancakes & Eggs

$13.98

Don't Go Bacon My Heart

$26.98

Starters

Appetizer Platter

Appetizer Platter

$18.98

Spud Jackets

$10.98

Irish Potato Puffs

$10.98

Oxford Cheese Sticks

$10.98

Windsor Poutine

$6.98

Buffalo Chicken & Bacon Poutine

$15.98

Cinnamon Roll

$8.98

Ligher Side & Salads

Small Plate

Small Plate

$8.98

Oatmeal Bowl

$7.98

Nova Lox Bagel

$15.98
Mexican Avocado Toast

Mexican Avocado Toast

$12.98

Garden Salad

$6.98

Cottage Cherry Chicken Pecan Salad

$15.98

Chef's Chopped Salad

$17.98

Chicken & Avocado Salad

$16.98

Lunch

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$14.98

You're Bacon Me Crazy B.L.T

$17.98

Cherry Chicken Pecan Sandwich

$13.98
Montreal Club

Montreal Club

$14.98
Patty Melt Grilled Cheese

Patty Melt Grilled Cheese

$15.98
Deli Rueben

Deli Rueben

$17.98

Build Your Own Burger

$12.98
Governer Burger

Governer Burger

$17.98

Tex-Mex

3 Breakfast Tacos

$14.98

3 Lunch Tacos

$14.98

Quesdillas

$16.98

Chorizo Omelette

$15.98

Gluten Free

GF Mexican Avocado Toast

$13.98

GF French Toast, Strawberries, & Whip (3PCS)

$14.98

GF 3 Breakfast Tacos

$14.98

GF Patty Melt Grilled Cheese

$16.98

GF You're Bacon Me Crazy B.L.T

$17.98

GF Build Your Own Burger

$13.98

GF Deli Rueben

$17.98

GF Cherry Chicken Pecan Sandwich

$15.98

GF 3 Lunch Tacos

$14.98

Sides

1 Egg

$3.98

2 Eggs

$5.98

3 Eggs

$7.98

Bacon (3PCS)

$6.98

Sausage Patties (2PCS)

$6.98

1/2 Ham Steak

$7.98

Peameal Bacon (2PCS)

$7.98

Turkey Sausage (3PCS)

$5.98

Pork Sausage (3PCS)

$5.98

Smoked Sausage

$7.98

Home Fries

$4.98

Pototao Pancakes

$6.98

SM Fruit

$3.98

LG Fruit

$5.98

SM Strawberries

$3.98

LG Strawberries

$5.98

Strawberries & Whip Cream

$6.98

Blueberry Compote & Cheesecake Batter

$6.98

Whip Cream

$2.98

SM Soup of the Day

$6.98

LG Soup of the Day

$10.98

Chicken Tenders (2PCS)

$6.98

Chicken Tenders (3PCS)

$7.98

Grilled Chicken (4oz)

$6.98

Fresh Cut Fries

$4.98

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.98

Onion Rings

$6.98

Sliced Avocado

$4.98

Sliced Tomatoes

$4.98

White Gravy

$2.98

Brown Gravy

$2.98

Hollandaise Sauce

$2.98

Breads

Cruller (Donut)

$3.98

Tidbits/Donut Holes (Dozen)

$6.98

Tidbits (1/2 Dozen)

$4.98

Biscuit

$3.98

Croissant

$3.98

English Muffin

$3.98

Bagel

$3.98

Rye Toast

$3.98

Wheat Toast

$3.98

White Toast

$3.98

Gluten Free Bread

$4.98

1/2 Dozen Biscuits

$12.98

Old Menu Classics

Ham Steak Breakfast

$15.98

Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Biscuit

$9.48

Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Biscuit

$9.48

Keto Delight

$16.98

Belgain Chocolate Pancakes

$16.98

Ham and cheese on a croissant

$7.98
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Delicious Southern Cuisine with a Touch of the North!

Location

6009 West Parker Road, Plano, TX 75093

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Knife Burger
orange star3.0 • 14
6121 W Park Blvd Plano, TX 75093
View restaurantnext
Main Street Cafe & Coffee Shop - Prestonwood Baptist Church
orange starNo Reviews
6801 W. Park Blvd. Plano, TX 75093
View restaurantnext
Texas Cafe Breakfast & Lunch
orange starNo Reviews
2300 Midway Road, Suite A Plano, TX 75093
View restaurantnext
Fat Straws
orange starNo Reviews
6509 W. Park Blvd #425 Plano, TX 75093
View restaurantnext
Mama's Daughter's Diner- Plano- W. Park Blvd.
orange star4.0 • 748
6509 W. Park Blvd. Plano, TX 75093
View restaurantnext
Dillas Quesadillas - Plano
orange star4.5 • 2,468
2008 Midway Rd Plano, TX 75093
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Plano

Dillas Quesadillas - Plano
orange star4.5 • 2,468
2008 Midway Rd Plano, TX 75093
View restaurantnext
Bulla Gastrobar - Plano
orange star4.6 • 2,105
6007 Legacy Dr Plano, TX 75024
View restaurantnext
Florentinas Italian Bistro - Plano, TX
orange star4.7 • 1,606
3501 Midway Rd Plano, TX 75093
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - DFW - Plano
orange star4.7 • 1,292
5013 W Park Blvd Plano, TX 75093
View restaurantnext
Salata - F - 008 - Shops at Legacy
orange star4.7 • 1,244
7317 Parkwood Blvd Plano, TX 75024
View restaurantnext
Legacy Hall - Dry Rub
orange star4.0 • 1,241
7800 Windrose Ave Plano, TX 75024
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Plano
Richardson
review star
Avg 4.3 (68 restaurants)
Allen
review star
Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)
Addison
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Frisco
review star
Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)
The Colony
review star
Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)
Carrollton
review star
Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)
Garland
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Mckinney
review star
Avg 4.6 (35 restaurants)
Wylie
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston