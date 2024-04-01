- Home
Maple Butter Cafe
24020 W 119th St
Plainfield, IL 60585
Pancakes
- Irish Cakes & Eggs$14.99
Potato pancakes, corned beef hash, and two eggs-any style.
- Maple Butter's Signature Pancakes$10.95
Four of the best pancakes around!
- Short Stack - Pancakes$9.95
- Fruit Pancakes$12.95
Our signature pancakes with your choice of fresh blueberries, strawberries, or banana, glazed blueberries, strawberries, or cinnamon apples.
- Crunchy Choc Banana Pancakes$14.99
Loaded with bananas, granola, chocolate chips and chocolate sauce.
- Chocolate Chip Pancakes$12.99
Filled with gourmet chocolate chips.
- Choc Chip Pancakes w/Fruit$14.99
- Oreo Pancakes$14.99
Our chocolate chip pancakes are topped with Oreo pieces, chocolate and raspberry sauce.
- Potato Pancakes$12.99
Four delicious, homemade potato pancakes! Served with applesauce and sour cream.
- Make It A Combo$4.99
ADD 2 EGGS, 2 BACON AND 2 SAUSAGE LINKS
- Pure Maple Syrup$2.29
French Toast
- Floridian French Toast$14.99
Topped with fresh-cut strawberries, banana, and blueberries.
- French Toast$10.95
Three thick slices of our egg bread dipped in cinnamon-vanilla egg batter and griddled golden brown.
- Short Stack - Fr. Tst$8.95
- Fr. Tst w/Fruit$12.95
Our original French toast with choice of fresh blueberries, strawberries, or banana, glazed blueberries, strawberries, or cinnamon apples.
- Debbie's Stuffed Fr. Tst$14.99
Blueberries, strawberries, chopped pecans, cheesecake filling and our vanilla cream sauce stuffed between our French toast.
- Churro Fr. Tst$12.99
Coated with cinnamon sugar and cream cheese icing drizzle.
- Cinn. Swirl Fr. Tst$12.99
Three slices of cinnamon swirl bread dipped in our French toast batter.
- Make It A Combo$4.99
ADD 2 EGGS, 2 BACON AND 2 SAUSAGE LINKS
Waffles
- Floridian Waffle$15.99
- MB Chicken & Waffle$15.99
Waffle with fried chicken tenders and maple butter. Served with our seasoned home-fries, topped with country gravy.
- Belgian Waffle$10.95
Light, fluffy and crisp golden brown.
- Waffle w/Fruit$12.95
Belgian waffle with your choice of fresh blueberries, strawberries, or banana, glazed blueberries, strawberries, or cinnamon apples.
- Banana Choc. Chip Waffle$13.99
Banana and chocolate chips in the batter and on top.
- Banana Split Waffle$15.99
Topped w/strawberries, banana, and a scoop of vanilla ice cream. Garnished with cherries, chocolate sauce, and whipped cream.
- Make It A Combo$4.99
ADD 2 EGGS, 2 BACON AND 2 SAUSAGE LINKS
Crepes
- Original Crepes$10.95
Three delicious crepes with our special filling.
- Short - Crepes$9.95
- Olga's Fruit & Yogurt Crepes$14.99
Our delicious crepes are filled with fresh strawberries and banana, topped with low-fat strawberry yogurt and granola.
- Bougatsa Crepes$14.99
Filled with Greek custard and dusted with powdered sugar and cinnamon.
- Strawberry Cheesecake Crepes$13.99
Filled and topped with cheesecake filling and fresh strawberry glaze.
- Crunchy Nutella Crepes$13.99
Nutella, fresh strawberries, banana, granola, and raspberry sauce drizzle.
- Fruit Crepes$12.95
Our original crepes with your choice of fresh blueberries, strawberries, or banana, glazed blueberries, strawberries, or cinnamon apples.
- MB Signature Crepes$15.99
Scrambled eggs with bacon, spinach, mushrooms & cream cheese inside of our house made crepes. Served with poppy seed dressing.
- Make It A Combo$4.99
ADD 2 EGGS, 2 BACON AND 2 SAUSAGE LINKS
Morning Classics
- Two Egg Breakfast$10.95
Served with our home-fries and toast, English muffin, pancakes, or a biscuit and country gravy.
- Two Egg Breakfast w/Meat$13.99
Served with our home-fries and toast, English muffin, pancakes, or a biscuit and country gravy. And choice of breakfast meat.
- Country Fried Steak & Eggs$15.99
Country fried steak topped with creamy country gravy and served with your choice of two eggs, home-fries, and toast.
- Chopped Steak & Eggs$17.99
Country fried steak topped with creamy country gravy and served with your choice of two eggs, home-fries, and toast.
- Skirt Steak & Eggs$23.99
House trimmed Angus Skirt Steak served with your choice of two eggs. Served with home-fries and toast.
- Sub Egg Whites
- Home Fries Add-On Cheddar Cheese$1.00
- Home Fries Add-On Diced Ham$1.50
- Home Fries Add-On Diced Bacon$1.50
- Extra Egg$1.00
Benedicts
- California Benedict$14.99
Toasted English muffin, sliced avocado, sauteed red peppers, and Hollandaise sauce.
- Southern Benedict$14.99
Buttermilk biscuit, grilled sausage patty, tomato slices, and creamy sausage gravy.
- Traditional Eggs Benedict$13.99
Toasted English muffin, Canadian bacon, and Hollandaise sauce.
- Lox Benedict$17.99
Thinly sliced smoked salmon and two poached eggs on a grilled croissant with sliced grape tomatoes, capers, and Hollandaise sauce.
- Florentine Benedict$14.99
- Irish Eggs Benedict$14.99
Potato pancakes topped with corned beef hash, Hollandaise sauce, and green onions.
Daybreak Specialties
- Avocado Toast$15.99
Two slices of 9-grain toast topped with smashed avocado, grape tomatoes, arugula citrus balsamic glaze. Topped with two poached eggs and everything bagel seasoning.
- Lox Platter$18.99
A platter of thinly sliced smoked salmon, tomatoes, red onion, and capers. Served with a toasted bagel and cream cheese.
- Down Home Breakfast Bowl$13.99
Creamy country gravy loaded with crumbled sausage ladled over a biscuit topped with cheesy scrambled eggs and served over our seasoned home-fries.
- Classic Oatmeal$5.99
Served with brown sugar on the side.
- Crunchy Oatmeal w/Fruit$8.59
Classic oatmeal with sliced banana, blueberry, and granola. Served with brown sugar on the side.
- Biscuits & Sausage Gravy$10.95
- 1/2 Biscuits & Gravy$8.95
- Greek Yogurt Parfait Bowl$13.99
A healthy version of the banana split! Greek yogurt with strawberries, blueberries, banana, honey, sliced almonds and granola.
- Cheesy Grits Bowl$14.99
Cheesy grits topped with a sunnyside egg, sliced avocado, chopped bacon, and grape tomatoes. Served with a biscuit.
Breakfast Handhelds
- Tex-Mex Burrito$14.99
Chorizo sausage, scrambled eggs, jalapenos, onions, tomato, fire-roasted salsa and pepper-jack cheese.
- Breakfast Monte Cristo$15.99
French toast layered with ham, scrambled eggs, and Swiss cheese, served with raspberry sauce and powdered sugar.
- Sausage, Egg & Cheese Biscuits$13.99
Cheesy scrambled eggs and sausage patties on two biscuits.
- Lox & Bagel$15.99
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, tomato, red onion, and capers.
- Bagel Sandwich$13.99
Two eggs, white American cheese, and choice of bacon, ham, or sausage patties.
- Bagel Sandwich - No Meat$12.99
- Breakfast Croissant$13.99
Sausage, bacon, or ham with fried eggs and American cheese.
- Breakfast Croissant-No Meat$12.99
- Avocado Croissant$12.99
Avocado, fried eggs and American cheese.
- Sub Egg Whites
Omelets
- Tex-Mex Omelet$15.59
Chorizo sausage, jalapenos, onions, tomatoes, and pepper-jack cheese. Served with fire-roasted salsa.
- Greektown Omelet$15.99
Spinach, gyros, feta cheese, tomato, and onions.
- Cheesesteak Omelet$16.99
Shaved ribeye, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, and cheddar cheese.
- Bacado Omelet$15.59
Bacon, avocado, and pepper-jack cheese served with fire-roasted salsa.
- Meatlovers Omelet$15.59
Loaded with bacon, sausage, ham, and cheddar cheese.
- Denver w/Cheese$14.99
Diced ham, green pepper, onion, and cheddar cheese.
- Veggie Omelet$15.59
Portabella mushrooms, roasted red peppers, spinach, broccoli, tomatoes, onions, and cheddar cheese.
- Gyro & Feta Omelet$15.59
Rotisserie-cut gyros with feta cheese
- Create Your Own Omelet$14.99
Choice of up to 3 of your favorite ingredients. Additional ingredients 1.00+
- Sub Egg Whites
Skillets
- Maple Butter Skillet$19.99
Skirt steak, mushrooms, peppers, tomato, onion, and cheddar cheese.
- Greektown Skillet$15.99
Gyros, feta cheese, green peppers, tomatoes, and onions.
- Meatlovers Skillet$15.59
Loaded with bacon, ham, sausage, and cheddar cheese.
- Veggie Skillet$15.59
Portabella mushrooms, roasted red peppers, spinach, broccoli, tomatoes, onions, and cheddar cheese.
- Country Biscuit Skillet$15.99
Buttermilk biscuit topped with fried chicken strips, cheesy scrambled eggs and country sausage gravy.
- Chicken Fajita Skillet$15.99
Diced seasoned chicken breast, avocado, green peppers, onions, pepper-jack cheese and a side of fire-roasted salsa.
- Corned Beef Hash Skillet$15.59
Homemade corned beef hash with green peppers, onions, and cheddar cheese.
- Cheesesteak Skillet$16.99
Shaved ribeye, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, and American cheese.
- Create Your Own Skillet$14.99
Choice of up to 3 of your favorite ingredients. Additional ingredients 1.00+
- Sub Egg Whites
Burgers & Wraps
- Create Your Own Burger$13.99
1/2 lb. Certified Angus Beef Burgers. Served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, and pickles.
- Patty Melt$15.59
Certified Angus beef patty, grilled onions and American cheese on grilled rye bread.
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$15.59
Buffalo chicken tenders, lettuce, tomato, onion, crumbled bleu cheese and bleu cheese dressing drizzle.
- Mediterranean Wrap$15.59
Gyros, chopped mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, feta cheese, and drizzled with Greek dressing.
- Chicken Quesadilla$14.99
Flour tortilla with grilled chicken, pico de gallo, and pepper-jack cheese. Served with salsa and sour cream.
- Steak Quesadilla$16.99
Sliced skirt steak, pico de gallo, and pepper-jack cheese. Served with salsa and sour cream.
- Chicken Avocado Wrap$15.59
- Cheese Quesadilla$12.99
Flour tortilla with pico de gallo and pepper-jack cheese. Served with salsa and sour cream.
Salads
- Caesar Salad$12.99
Crisp romaine lettuce with croutons, creamy Caesar dressing and parmesan cheese.
- Cobb Salad$14.99
Chicken breast, avocado, tomato, chopped egg, bacon, crumbled bleu cheese, and cheddar cheese on mixed greens with your choice of dressing.
- Deanne's Greek Salad$13.99
Mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, Kalamata olives, cucumbers, feta cheese, pepperoncini, oregano, and Greek dressing.
- Floridian Tuna Salad$15.99
Romaine lettuce, tuna salad, fresh strawberries, banana, blueberries, red grapes and orange wedges.
- Jimmy's Mediterranean Chopped Salad$15.99
Chopped romaine lettuce, gyros, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, cucumbers, Kalamata olives, and feta cheese tossed in our Greek dressing.
- Julienne Salad$15.99
Mixed greens with turkey and ham, Swiss and American cheeses, cucumbers, tomatoes, hard-boiled egg and your choice of dressing.
- Maple Butter Salmon Salad$19.99
A salad like no other! On a bed of chopped romaine, we add tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, Kalamata olives, feta cheese, sliced avocado, oregano, Greek dressing and a salmon filet.
- Southwestern Chopped Salad$14.99
Mixed greens, seasoned chicken, pepper-jack cheese, red onion, black beans, corn, tomatoes, and corn tortilla strips with chipotle ranch dressing.
- Skirt Steak Wedge Salad$22.99
Sliced skirt steak layered over a wedge of iceberg lettuce dressed with crumbled bleu cheese, grape tomatoes, chopped bacon and Bleu cheese dressing.
- Wedge Salad$13.99
A wedge of iceberg lettuce dressed with crumbled bleu cheese, grape tomatoes, chopped bacon and Bleu cheese dressing.
- Extra Dressing/Sauce$0.99
- Remove Salad Ingredients
Sandwiches
- Athenian Chicken Pita$14.99
Grilled chicken breast served open-faced on grilled pita bread with lemon, herbs, and Feta cheese.
- California Chicken$15.59
Grilled chicken breast with bacon, avocado, and Swiss cheese on a grilled croissant.
- Gyros Sandwich$14.99
Thinly rotisserie-sliced gyros with tomato, onion, and gyros sauce on grilled pita bread.
- Original Cheesesteak$15.99
Shaved ribeye, grilled peppers and onions, and American cheese.
- Meatloaf BLT$15.99
Meatloaf, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on white toast.
- Club House$14.99
Triple decker of smoked turkey, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo.
- Grilled Chicken$13.99
Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a brioche bun.
- Grilled Chkn w/Bacon & Cheese$15.98
Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a brioche bun with bacon and cheese.
- Ham & Swiss Panini$14.99
Honey ham, Swiss cheese, spinach, tomato, and honey mustard on sourdough.
- Reuben$15.99
Lean corned beef with sauerkraut and Swiss cheese on grilled rye bread. Served with 1000 Island dressing.
- Tuna Salad Sandwich$14.59
Albacore tuna salad and mayo on choice of bread.
- BLT$13.99
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on your toast choice.
- Corned Beef on Rye$15.99
Piled high and smeared with mustard.
- Turkey Pesto Panini$14.99
Smoked turkey, cheddar cheese, arugula, tomato, and pesto mayo on sourdough.
- Smokehouse Chicken$15.99
Fried chicken with spicy BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, bacon, fresh jalapenos, and topped slaw.
- Tuna Salad Melt$14.99
Albacore tuna salad and white American cheese on grilled sourdough.
- Greek Grilled Cheese$13.99
We use feta and American cheeses, tomato, and Kalamata olives.
- Greek Gr. Cheese w/Gyros$16.98
- Skirt Steak Sandwich$22.99
Skirt steak topped with grilled onions on French bread.
- Extra Dressing/Sauce$0.50
- Remove Sandwich Ingredients
- Grilled Cheese$12.99
Classic & Greek Meals
Sides
- Bacon$4.99
- Sausage Links$4.99
- Sausage Patties$4.99
- Turkey Sausage Patties$5.29
- Canadian Bacon$5.29
- Corned Beef Hash$5.29
- Country Ham$5.59
- Gyros$5.99
- Home Fries$3.99
- Bagel & Cream Cheese$3.99
- One Egg$2.29
- Two Egg$2.99
- French Fries$3.99
- Fresh Fruit - Small Bowl$5.99
- Fresh Fruit - Large Bowl$8.99
- Grits$3.99
- Cheesy Grits$4.29
- Sweet Potato Fries$5.49
- Toast$3.99
- English Muffin$3.99
- Cottage Cheese$3.99
- Yogurt$3.99
- Mashed Potato$3.99
- Pure Maple Syrup$2.29
- Chkn Tenders w/Fries$12.99
- Pita Bread$1.29
- Dressing/Sauce$0.99
- Sliced Avocado$1.99
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Trendy Breakfast/Lunch spot
24020 W 119th St, Plainfield, IL 60585
