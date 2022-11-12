  • Home
Maple Creek Bistro 1000 Ladd Landing Blvd., Suite #120

7 Reviews

1000 Ladd Landing Blvd., Suite #120

Kingston, TN 37763

Popular Items

Buffalo Chicken
New York Cheesecake
House Salad

Our Introduction

Pita and Pimento

$10.50

Uncle Kris's Bologna

$9.50

Maple Creek Chicken Tenders

$8.00+

Soup of the Day

$5.00+

Cast Iron Kesseri Cheese

$12.50

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$12.50

Party Room

$15.50

Party Room

$12.50

From the Garden

House Salad

$5.50+

Caesar Salad

$5.50+

Strawberry Spinach Salad

$8.00+

Bistro Wedge

$8.50

Lighter Fare

Maple Creek Burger

$15.50

Signature Chargrilled Burger

$14.50

Grilled Chicken Club

$14.50+

Land and Sea

Red Shrimp & Grits

$18.50

Atlantic Salmon

$24.50

Black Angus Sirloin

$22.50+

Grilled Twin Chicken

$17.50

Flash Fried Shrimp

$16.50

Fish & Chips

$16.50

Southwestern Meatloaf

$17.50

Pizzas

Classic Cheese

$13.50+

Meatlovers

$15.50+

Vegetable

$14.50+

Buffalo Chicken

$15.50+

Bake-At-Home Pizza Box

$13.50

Sides

Mac & Cheese

$4.50

Loaded Trio Potatoes

$5.00

Coleslaw

$2.50

Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Onion Rings

$3.50

Vegetable of the Day

$4.50+

Jasmine Rice Pilaf

$3.50

Sweetwater Valley Grits

$4.00

French Fries

$4.00

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

$4.50

Event Special

$2,500.00

Extras

Dressing

$0.50

Staff Meal

$7.00

Dessert

Cookie Skillet w/ ice cream

$6.50

Dolce De Leche

$6.50

New York Cheesecake

$6.50

White Choc Rasberry cheesecake

$6.50

Triple Chocolate Cheesecake

$6.50

Creme Brulee

$8.50

Specials

8oz Filet Mignon

$39.00

Thanksgiving Plate Special

$29.50Out of stock

Pumpkin Pie

$6.50

Pecan Pie

$6.50

Chips And Salsa

$5.50

Kids Menu

Jr Burger

$6.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Mac and Cheese

$6.00

Chicken Nuggets

$6.00

Veggie Plate

$6.00

Soft Drinks

Water

Sweet Tea

$2.25

Unsweet Tea

$2.25

Lemonade

$2.25

Dr. Pepper

$2.25

Orange Fanta

$2.25

Coca Cola

$2.25

Diet Coca Cola

$2.25

Coca Cola Zero

$2.25

Soda

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Coffee

$2.75

Acqua Pana

$8.00

Shirts

Watermelon

$20.00+

Seafoam

$20.00+

Flo-Blue

$20.00+

Hats

Hat

$24.95
Attributes and Amenities
Takeout
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1000 Ladd Landing Blvd., Suite #120, Kingston, TN 37763

Directions

