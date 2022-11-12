Restaurant header imageView gallery

Maple Street Pizza Company

review star

No reviews yet

12111 West Maple Street #131

Wichita, KS 67235

Order Again

Popular Items

Carnivore
Pepperoni
Italian Salad

Drinks

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Italian Soda

$5.00

Starters

Marinated Olives & Ricotta

$11.00

Creamy ricotta cheese, roasted garlic olive oil, herbs & mixed olives with warm focaccia bread

Shaved Meats & Burrata

$12.00

Shaved pepperoni, salami & prosciutto with creamy mozzarella burrata & Italian flatbread with a drizzle of balsamic glaze.

Pepperoni Rolls

$11.00

Puffy rolls stuffed with pepperoni, mozzarella and grana padano parmesan cheese & served with house marinara

Baked Cheesy Bread

$9.00

House pizza dough with mozzarella, parmesan cheese & Italian seasonings with warm marinara sauce

Salads

Italian Salad

$5.00

Mixed greens, marinated olives, grape tomatoes, red onions, pepperoncini, mozzarella & croutons with Italian vinaigrette

Classic Caesar

$5.00

Chopped romaine with house made Caesar dressing, croutons & grana Padano parmesan cheese

Burrata Salad

$11.00

Mixed greens with cucumber, grape tomatoes, red onion & creamy mozzarella burrata with Italian vinaigrette & balsamic glaze

Pizzas

Kevin McCallister

$12.00

Classic...House red sauce with mozzarella and grana Padano parmesan cheese

Margherita

$13.00

House red sauce with thick sliced mozzarella, fresh basil and garlic confit

Pepperoni

$14.00

House red sauce with shredded mozzarella, grana Padano parmesan cheese & sliced pepperonis

Daddio's Pepperoni

$15.00

A classic pepperoni pizza, jazzed up with whole roasted garlic cloves and roasted mushrooms

Buffalo Chicken

$14.00

House recipe buffalo sauce, roasted chicken, shredded mozzarella, banana peppers and gorgonzola blue cheese

Florentine Chicken

$15.00

House recipe white sauce, shredded mozzarella, spinach, chicken, sundried tomatoes, artichoke hearts, red onions, garlic confit & parmesan cheese

Meat Sweats

$16.00

House recipe barbecue sauce, smoked gouda cheese, smoked pulled pork with caramelized onions

Beau Thai

$15.00

House recipe Thai sauce, with shredded mozzarella, roasted chicken, roasted red peppers, red onions & scallions

Veggie Thai

$13.00

House recipe Thai sauce, shredded mozzarella, roasted red peppers, red onions & scallions

Mushroom Madness

$14.00

House recipe red sauce, shredded mozzarella, roasted portabella & mixed mushrooms with grana Padano parmesan cheese

Total Hipster

$15.00

Fig jam with shredded mozzarella, goat cheese, shaved prosciutto & arugula

Dani's Standby

$15.00

House recipe red sauce with shredded mozzarella, grana Padano parmesan cheese, sliced house made meatballs and caramelized onions

Carnivore

$16.00

House made red sauce with shredded mozzarella, house made Italian sausage, pepperonis, Canadian bacon, house recipe meatballs and bacon with grana Padano parmesan cheese

Mark & Mary Ann

$16.00

House recipe red sauce with shredded parmesan, house made Italian sausage, red onions & grana Padano parmesan cheese

Barefoot in the Garden

$14.00

House recipe white sauce with shredded mozzarella, spinach, sun dried tomatoes, roasted mushrooms, roasted red peppers, red onions, green peppers & grana Padano parmesan cheese

Squirrely Girly

$14.00

Our Alyson's favorite! House recipe red sauce, shredded mozzarella, Canadian bacon & diced pineapple with grana Padano parmesan cheese.

How I Met Your Mother

$16.00

This is the recipe our marriage is based on! House recipe red sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperonis, roasted mixed mushrooms, house recipe meatballs & grana Padano parmesan cheese

Enter The Dragon

$17.00

Cream cheese base with lump crab meat, scallions, crispy wontons & sweet soy glaze

Double Dragon

$17.00

It's the "Enter the Dragon", but SPICY!!

Classic Supreme Pizza

$16.00

A classic Supreme Pizza! House recipe red sauce, shredded mozzarella, house mad Italian sausage, pepperoni, roasted mushrooms, diced green peppers & marinated olives with grana Padano parmesan cheese

Veggie Supreme Pizza

$14.00

House recipe red sauce with mozzarella roasted red peppers, green peppers, roasted mixed mushrooms, red onions, marinated olives & grana Padano parmesan cheese

Ray Kinsella

$12.00

"If you build it"!! Your choice of sauce & cheese...then you go from there. Your choice!

Daily Special Pizza

$14.00

Wednesday 11/2: Smoked cheesesteak pizza: House white sauce with smoked beef brisket, diced green peppers, red onions, roasted mixed mushrooms & shredded fontina cheese.

Extra Mozzarella

$0.50

Extra Grana Padano

$0.50

Extra

Kids

Kid's Cheese PIzza

$7.00

Kid's Pepperoni Pizza

$8.00

Kids Sausage Pizza

$8.00

Kid's Meatball Pizza

$8.00

Kid's Supreme Pizza

$9.00

Kid's Impossible Supreme Pizza

$9.00

Desserts

S'mores Pizza

$8.00

Our house recipe pizza crust with cinnamon & sugar, chopped milk chocolate, marshmallows and graham cracker crumbles

Cheesecake Calzone

$9.00

House pizza dough with cinnamon & sugar, filled with cheesecake mix & topped with macerated berries

Seasonal Dessert Pizza

$9.00

Apple Streusel Pizza! Cinnamon and sugar base with honey crisp apples, streusel topping & vanilla-lemon zest icing!

House Cocktails

Atlas' Afternoon Delight

$9.00

Strawberry Basil Margarita

$9.00

Peach Bellini

$8.00

Strawberry Bellini

$8.00

New York Sour

$10.00

Vodka

Well Vodka

$5.00

Absolut

$7.00

Titos

$7.00

Ketel One

$8.50

Grey Goose

$9.25

Gin

Well Gin

$5.00

Beefeater

$7.00

Bombay Sapphire

$8.00

Rum

Well Rum

$5.00

Bacardi Silver

$6.50

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$5.00

1800 Silver

$9.00

Milagro

$9.00

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$5.00

Crown Royal

$7.75

Jack Daniels

$7.75

Jim Beam

$6.00

Knob Creek

$8.50

Maker's Mark

$8.50

Woodford Reserve

$8.50

Scotch

Well Scotch

$5.00

Dewars

$8.00

Cordials

Amaretto

$6.00

Baileys

$7.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Bottle Beers

Coors Light

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Miller Light

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Press Seltzer

$5.00

Free State Stormchaser

$6.00

Free State Ad Astra

$6.00

Boulevard Single Wide IPA

$6.00

Defiance Spilled The Salt

$6.00

Shock Top

$6.00

Walnut River Teter Rock Kolsch

$6.00

Holidaily

$6.00Out of stock

Wine On Tap

Glass Dry Creek Zinfandel

$12.00

Carafe Dry Creek Zinfandel

$45.00

Glass Stemari Nero D'Avola

$8.00

Carafe Stemari Nero D'Avola

$23.00

Glass J Vineyards Pinot Gris

$9.00

Carafe J Vineyards Pinot Gris

$26.00

Glass Cantine Provero

$7.00

Carafe Cantine Provero

$25.00

Red Wine By The Bottle

Bottle Farm to Table Pinot Noir

$40.00

Bottle Farm to Table Shiraz

$36.00

Bottle Steep Ridge Cabernet

$36.00

Bottle Rickshaw Cabernet

$37.00

Bottle Oyster Bay

$33.00

Bottle Bodega Norton Malbec

$28.00

Bottle Whole Shebang

$36.00

Bottle CMS

$36.00

Bottle Simply Red

$31.00

Bottle Latour Pinot Noir

$45.00

White Wines By The Bottle

Bottle Farm to Table Sauvignon Blanc

$38.00

Bottle William Hill Chardonnay

$40.00

Bottle Ryan Patrick Naked Chardonnay

$34.00

Bottle Tattoo Girl Riesling

$36.00

Bottle Candoni

$35.00

Bottle Maschio Prosecco

$8.00

Sangria To Go

32 oz. Red Sangria To Go

$25.00

12 oz. Red Sangria To Go

$12.00

32 oz. White Sangria To Go

$25.00

12 oz. White Sangria To Go

$12.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Locally owned artisan pizzeria and wine bar. Our house recipe pizza dough is slow fermented for 72 hours to give the perfect combination of crunchiness & chewiness in each bite. We use only the freshest ingredients, neve frozen for our cheeses and toppings. We offer a full bar to enjoy your favorite cocktails, a glass of wine or one of our signature sangrias.

12111 West Maple Street #131, Wichita, KS 67235

