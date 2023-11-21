Maple Terrace Lounge 25 Highland Park Village Suite 100-580
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
25 Highland Park Village Suite 100-580, Dallas, TX 75201
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Bird Bakery-Dallas - 7A Highland Park Village
No Reviews
7A Highland Park Village Dallas, TX 75205
View restaurant
Sabaidee Lao & Thai Street Food - Dallas, TX
No Reviews
5200 Lemmon Ave #100 Dallas, TX 75209
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Dallas
Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar - Design District
4.6 • 6,763
1212 Oak Lawn Ave Dallas, TX 75207
View restaurant
Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar - Henderson
4.6 • 5,516
2708 N Henderson Ave Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurant