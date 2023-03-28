Restaurant header imageView gallery

Maple Tree Cafe & Ice Cream

review star

No reviews yet

1993 E Main St, Falconer,

Falconer, NY 14733

Popular Items

Daily Special
Chicken Finger Wrap
Norah Jean Salads


Breakfast Combos

#1 1 Egg

$3.49

#2 1 Egg with 1 meat and toast

$7.49

#3 2 Eggs

$8.29

#4 1 Belgian Waffle, 1 Egg

$9.99

#5 1 French Toast, 1 Egg

$8.99

#6 1 Pancake, 1 Egg

$8.49

#7 2 Eggs

$10.89

#8 2 French Toast, 2 Eggs

$10.99

#9 2 Pancakes, 2 Eggs

$10.79

#10 2 Belgian Waffles, 2 Eggs

$11.99

Maple Tree Specialties

Breakfast Burrito

$10.99

Eggs In A Basket

$8.99

S.O.S

$10.99

Breakfast Bowl

$11.99

Eggs Benedict

$11.79

Sausage Gravy & Biscuits

$12.29

Avocado Toast

$3.99

Omelets

Meat Lovers

$10.99

Loaded Maple Tree

$11.99

Veggie

$9.99

Build Your Own Omelet

$9.99

Western

$9.99

Breakfast Sandwiches

Egg & Cheese Sandwiches

$4.99

Egg, Bacon & Cheese Sandwiches

$6.99

Egg, Sausage & Cheese Sandwiches

$6.99

Egg, Ham & Cheese Sandwiches

$6.99

Sides

Bacon

$4.99

Ham

$4.99

Sausage

$4.99

Bagel

$2.69

1 Pancake

$2.99

1 Belgian Waffle

$4.99

1 French Toast

$3.99

Hash Browns

$3.49

Home Fries

$3.49

Corn Beef Hash

$3.99

Toast

$1.99

Burgers

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$10.99

Bacon Burger

$11.99

Cowboy Burger

$12.99

Breakfast Burger

$12.99

Build Your Own Burger

$10.99

Sandwiches & Wraps

Hot Ham & Cheese

$7.99

Turkey Melt

$7.99

B.L.T.

$8.99

Italian

$8.99

Chicken Finger Wrap

$9.99

Club

$10.99

Grilled Chicken

$10.49

Hot Dogs

Chilli Cheese

$5.99

Cheese

$4.99

Classic

$3.99

Fried Foods

Chicken Fingers

$6.99

French Fries

$3.99

Pizza Logs

$4.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$3.99

Onion Rings

$3.69

Quesadillas

Chicken Quesadillas

$9.99

Steak Quesadillas

$11.99

Cheese Quesadillas

$8.99

Salads

Chicken Finger Salad

$11.99

Chef Salad

$9.99

Caesar Salad

$8.99

Norah Jean Salads

$12.99

Soup

Soup Of The Week

$6.99

Kids Menu

Mac n' Cheese

$3.99

Chicken Fingers and Fries

$6.99

Grilled Cheese

$3.99

Cheese Burger

$7.99

Candy

York

$0.25

Daily Special

Daily Special

Fish fry

$16.99
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Location

1993 E Main St, Falconer,, Falconer, NY 14733

Directions

