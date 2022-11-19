Breakfast & Brunch
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Maple House Café
179 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info
We are Maple House Café - serving your favorite breakfast, brunch & lunch right off of Route 30 in Mokena, IL.
Location
11400 west Lincoln highway, Mokena, IL 60448
Gallery