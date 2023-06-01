Restaurant header imageView gallery

Maple on Main Local Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

211 North Main Street

Rutherfordton, NC 28139

Bakery and Sides

Pastries

Cinnamon Roll

$3.50

Rainbow Cookies 2

$1.00

World Peace Cookie

$1.00

World Peace Bag 12

$12.99

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.25

Peanut Butter Cookie

$2.25

Banana Pudding

$4.50

Pizelle Stack (10)

$10.00

Bavarian Cream Tart

$4.25

Blueberry Muffin Box

$4.00

4 Mini Muffins

Chocolate Croissant

$3.50

Plain Croissant

$3.50

Carrot Cake

$3.50

Chocolate Brownie

$3.50

Giant Coconut Cookie

$3.00

Coconut Cookie

$2.25

Giant Sprinkle Cookie

$3.00

Cheese Danish

$3.50

Strawberry Donut

$1.25

Thin Cookie

$1.00

Cinnamon Crumb Cake

$4.00

Chocolate Truffle

$0.25

Meringues

$1.00

Pretzels

Jalapeno Cheddar

$5.00

Pepperoni Cheese

$5.00

Bagels

Any Type of Bagel

$3.50

Bagel & Cream Cheese

$3.50

Gluten free

$3.50

GF Bagel & Cream cheese

$4.50

Fresh Sides

Gold Digger Candied Bacon

$3.50

Hash Browns

$3.00

Stone Ground Grits

$3.50

Fruit Cup

$3.50

Greek Yogurt Parfait

$5.00

Bagel & Cream Cheese

$3.50

GF Waffles

$3.50

Best Slaw In Town

$3.50

Tortellini Pasta Salad

$3.50

Mediterranean Chickpea Salad

$3.50

Belgium Pearl Sugar Waffles

$7.00

2 Fried Eggs

$2.00

Side of scrambled eggs

$2.00

Waffles

Pearl Sugar Waffle

$7.00

Gluten Free Waffle

$7.00

Beverages

Bottled Drinks

Orange Juice

$3.00

Water

$1.50

Apple Juice

$3.00

Honest Kids Juice Box

$2.00

Perrier

$3.00

Gatorade

$2.50

Mountain Valley Sparkling Water

$3.50

Espresso Drinks

Latte

$5.00

Cappuccino

$3.50

Vanilla Latte

$4.50

Caramel Latte

$4.50

White Chocolate Mocha Latte

$4.50

Dark Chocolate Mocha Latte

$4.50

Chai Tea

$4.50

Hot Tea and Coffee

Coffee

$3.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Fresh Brewed Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Canned Drinks

Tropical Vibe

$3.00

Peach Vibe

$3.00

Sparkling Orange

$3.00

Sparkling Passionfruit

$3.00

Sparkling Kiwi Guava

$3.00

Artic Vibe

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

sprite

$3.00

Yoohoo

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Sparkling Lemon

$3.00

Sparkling Pample mousse

$3.00

Sparkling Lime

$3.00

Sparkling Grapefruit

$3.00

unsweetened Lemon

$3.00

Unsweetened Lime

$3.00

Cheerwine

$2.50

Grab and Go

Tortellini Pasta Salad

$3.50

Greek Yogurt Parfait

$4.00

Fresh Cabbage Slaw

$3.50

Fruit Cup

$3.50

Asian Salad

$11.00

Southwest Salad

$11.00

Mediterranean Salad

$11.00

MERCH

SHORT

BLACK SHORT

$20.00

TAN SHORT

$20.00

WHITE SHORT

$20.00

LONG

LONG SLEEVE

$24.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Elevated Quick Casual

Location

211 North Main Street, Rutherfordton, NC 28139

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

