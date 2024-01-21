Maple on Main Local Cafe
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info
Original familiar menu in a clean elevated quick casual atmosphere providing the highest quality ingredients, fine Italian "Lavazza" coffee, fresh bakery, and honest hospitality.
Location
211 North Main Street, Rutherfordton, NC 28139
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Rutherfordton
More near Rutherfordton