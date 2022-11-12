Mapleview Family Restaurant
854 Reviews
$
2023 State Route 104
Parish, NY 13131
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
FAVORITES
1/2 BISCUITS N' GRAVY
2 EGGS & FRIES & TOAST
2 EGGS & TOAST
2 EGGS & TOAST & MEAT
BIG RIG BREAKFAST
2 eggs cooked to your liking, 2 pancakes, homefries, your choice of ham, bacon, or sausage. Served with your choice of toast
BISCUITS N' GRAVY
Flavorful and Flaky buttermilk biscuits smothered in savory sausage gravy.
BREAKFAST BLIZZARD
12 oz. NY Strip cooked to your liking and served with 2 eggs, homefries and your choice of toast.
FRITTATA
Generous portions of homefries, broccoli, onion, mushroom, sweet peppers, sausage, and pepperoni grilled to perfection with 3 eggs scrambled and finished with mozzarella cheese and your choice of toast.
HALF FRITTATA
Generous portions of homefries, broccoli, onion, mushroom, sweet peppers, sausage, and pepperoni grilled to perfection with 3 eggs scrambled and finished with mozzarella cheese and your choice of toast.
ROUTE 104
2 eggs cooked to your liking, served with homefries, and your choice of bacon, ham or sausage, and your choice of toast.
SILVERADO
3 eggs cooked to your liking, served with homefries, bacon, ham and your choice of toast.
NORTH COUNTRY FILL-UP
BOWLS
FARMERS BOWL
Grilled homefries, topped with 3 scrambled eggs, savory country style gravy and cheddar-jack cheese
LUMBERJACK BOWL
Grilled homefries, topped with 3 three scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, ham and cheddar-jack cheese.
VEGGIE LOVERS BOWL
Grilled homefries, topped with 3 scrambled eggs, peppers, mushrooms, onion, broccoli, tomato and cheddar-jack cheese.
GRIDDLE & WAFFLES
WAFFLE
SHORT STACK PANCAKES
Light and fluffy buttermilk pancakes.
TALL STACK PANCAKES
Light and fluffy buttermilk pancakes.
SHORT STACK FRENCH TOAST
Thick-cut Texas style bread, dipped in our signature french toast batter and grilled to a golden brown.
TALL STACK FRENCH TOAST
Thick-cut Texas style bread, dipped in our signature french toast batter and grilled to a golden brown.
SINGLE PANCAKE
SINGLE FRENCH TOAST
OMELETS
BYO OMELET
3 Egg cheese omelet, served with homefries or 2 hashbrown patties with your choice of cheese and toast.
WESTERN OMELET
3 egg omelet with diced ham, peppers,onions and American cheese, Served with your choice of toast and homefries.
MEAT LOVERS OMELET
3 egg omelet with ham, bacon, sausage, pepperoni and American cheese, Served with your choice of toast and homefries.
B'FAST SANDWICHES
BREAKFAST MELT
Flavorful grilled sourdough bread with American cheese, hard cooked egg and your choice of ham, bacon, or sausage patty.
MAPLEVIEW MUFFIN
Toasted English style muffin with hard cooked egg, American cheese and your choice of ham, bacon, or sausage patty
STUFFED FRENCH TOAST
2 thick-cut Texas style bread dipped in our signature French toast batter and generously stuffed with your choice of bacon, ham, or sausage patty and American cheese.
WESTERN SANDWICH
Scrambled eggs grilled with peppers, onions, and ham. Served on your choice of grilled bread with American cheese.
BREAKFAST PHILLY
BREAKFAST BURRITO
B'FAST SIDES
1 SLICE TOAST
1/2 OATMEAL
BACON
CEREAL
CORNED BEEF HASH
CORNED BEEF HASH
EGG
ENGLISH MUFFIN
HAM
HASHBROWNS PATTIES
HOMEFRIES
ITALIAN TOAST
MARBLE RYE TOAST
OATMEAL
PUMPERNICKEL TOAST
RAISIN TOAST
RYE TOAST
SAUASAGE LINKS
SAUSAGE GRAVY
SAUSAGE PATTY
SIDE BISCUITS & GRAVY
SOURDOUGH TOAST
TEXAS-STYLE TOAST
WHEAT TOAST
WHITE TOAST
SINGLE HASHBROWN
STARTERS
BYO SNACK PLATTER
Chicken Tenders, Mozzarella Sticks, Breaded Pickle Spears, Onion Rings, Fried Mushrooms, Jalapeno Poppers, French Fries. Served with your choice of 3 dipping sauces.
BUFFALO CHICKEN QUESADILLA
Flour tortilla, generously filled with cheddar jack cheese, buffalo-style crispy chicken, blue cheese, and tomato. Grilled until crispy and golden. Served with salsa and sour cream.
CHEESE QUESADILLA
CHICKEN QUESADILLA
Flour tortilla, generously filled with cheddar jack cheese, grilled chicken breast, and tomato. Grilled until crispy and golden. Served with salsa and sour cream.
STEAK QUESADILLA
CHICKEN TENDER BASKET
Battered all white meat chicken tender, golden fried and served with your choice of ranch, BBQ, or honey mustard dipping sauce. Ask to have them tossed in Buffalo hot sauce
FRIED MUSHROOMS
Lightly breaded mushroom caps, fried golden brown. Served with ranch dipping sauce.
FRIED PICKLES
Dill pickle spears breaded in a flavorful and crispy coating and deep fried golden brown. Served with ranch dipping sauce.
FRIES PLATTER
JALAPENO POPPERS
Breaded jalapeno peppers, generously stuffed with select cheeses and fried golden brown. Served with ranch dipping sauce.
MOZZARELLA STICKS
Thick cut mozzarella sticks battered and fried golden brown, served with marinara sauce for dipping.
ONION RINGS
FRIED CHEESE CURD
POTATO SKINS
VEGGIE QUESADILLA
SOUPS & SALADS
CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD
Fresh-cut salad greens topped with tomato, chopped bacon, golden fried chicken tenders and cheddar jack cheese. Served with your choice of dressing
JULIENNE SALAD
Fresh-cut salad greens topped with sliced ham, turkey, cucumber, tomato, and hard-boiled egg. Topped with cheddar jack cheese, served with your choice of dressing
SOUP OF THE DAY
TACO SALAD
Golden fried flour tortilla bowl filled with fresh-cut salad greens, seasoned taco meat, jalapeno peppers, onion, and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and salsa.
TOSSED SALAD
Fresh-cut salad greens with tomato, cucumber, and onion, with your choice of dressing.
STEAK SALAD
SOUP/SALAD/SAND
SOUP/SAND
BURGERS
BBQ CHEDDAR BACON BURGER
1/2 pound burger patty cooked to your liking topped with melted cheddar cheese, bacon, fried onion straws, and our signature BBQ sauce with lettuce, tomato and onion. Served with your choice of side.
BYO BURGER
1/2 pound burger patty cooked to your liking with lettuce, tomato, onion and your choice of American, provolone, cheddar jack, pepper jack, or Swiss cheese. Served french fries or homemade chips.
HOT HAMBURGER
Double-decker burger served with two 8 oz. burger patties cooked to your liking with American cheese and sauteed onions. Smothered in beef gravy and served with your choice of side
MACK DADDY BURGER
Double-decker burger served with two 8 oz. burger patties cooked to your liking with American cheese, Thousand Island dressing, lettuce, tomato, and onion. Served with your choice of side.
NORTH COUNTRY CHORIZO BURGER
SANDWICHES
BLT
Thinly-shaved beef or chicken with sauteed peppers, onions, and mushrooms. Smothered with melted provolone cheese.
CHICKEN BACON RANCH
Boneless, skinless chicken breast, grilled to perfection on a toasted roll with lettuce, tomato, bacon, and finished with ranch dressing,
FOOT LONG PHILLY CHEESE STEAK
Thinly-shaved ribeye steak sauteed with peppers, onions, and mushrooms. Finished with a rich and creamy cheddar cheese sauce.
HADDOCK SANDWICH
Lightly-breaded and golden fried haddock fillet. Served on a toasted roll and side of tartar sauce.
HOT BEEF SANDWHICH
HOT TURKEY SANDWHICH
PHILLY CHEESE STEAK
REUBEN MELT
Grilled rye bread with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, Thousand Island dressing and stuffed with thinly-sliced corned beef.
TRIPLE DECKER CLUB
Sliced bacon, fresh lettuce and tomato with mayonnaise and your choice of bread.
GRILLED CHEESE
TURKEY RAECHEL
OPEN STEAK SAND
BBQ POT ROAST SANDWICH
ITALIAN CHICKEN HOAGIE
PASTA DISHES
PASTA
Your choice of Meatballs or Italian style sausage over spaghetti or penne pasta with our signature marinara sauce
CHICKEN BROCCOLI ALFREDO
Boneless, skinless chicken breast grilled to perfection and tossed with a rich and flavorful Alfredo sauce with fresh broccoli and Parmesan cheese
CAJUN CHICKEN PASTA
SHRIMP CARBONARA
SEAFOOD ENTREES
SEAFOOD PLATTER
Haddock fillet, clams, and shrimp. Lightly breaded and golden fried. Served with your choice of 2 sides, tartar
CLAM STRIPS
Generous portion of golden fried clam strips. Served with your choice of 2 sides and tartar sauce.
HADDOCK DINNER
Hand-breaded haddock fillet, golden fried and served with your choice of sides and tartar sauce. Available broiled or lemon pepper
FRIED SHRIMP DINNER
BEEF ENTREES
12OZ NY STRIP STEAK
NY strip steak cooked to your liking and served with your choice of sides.
10OZ DELMONICO
16OZ DELMONICO
BEEF TIP EGG NOODLES
Tender chunks of beef served in a rich beef gravy over egg noodles
CHOPPED STEAK
14 oz. hand pressed chop steak grilled to your liking and smothered with sauteed onion and beef gravy. Served with your choice of 2 sides.
LIVER & BACON
Twin pieces of liver grilled to perfection and topped with bacon and sauteed onions. Served with your choice of 2 sides.
FLAT IRON STEAK AND SHRIMP
SIDES
APPLESAUCE
BAKED POTATO
CHIPS
COLESLAW
COTTAGE CHEESE
HOMEFRIES
HOMEMADE FRENCH FRIES
MAC SALAD
MASHED POTATO
SIDE PASTA & SAUCE
SEASONED FRENCH FRIES
SIDE SAUSAGE GRAVY
SOUP & SALAD BAR
SWEET MASHED POTATO
VEG OF THE DAY
Onion Rings
Side Salad
BLUEBERRY YOGURT
FRUIT SALAD
Chicken BBQ
KIDS MENU
KIDS CHEESE PIZZA
HAND TOSSED 8 INCH CHEESE PIZZA
KIDS CHEESEBURGER
FRESH GROUND BEEF COOKED WELL DONE AND SERVED ON A SOFT KAISER ROLL
KIDS CHICKEN STRIPS
3 GOLDEN FRIED CHICKEN STRIPS SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF DIPPING SAUCE
KIDS EGG N' TOAST
1 FARM FRES EGG, COOKED TO YOUR LIKING, SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF TOAST
KIDS FRENCH TOAST
1 FLAVORFUL AND GOLDEN FRENCH TOAST
KIDS FRIES
KIDS GRILLED CHEESE
WHITE BREAD GRILLED TO PERFECTION WITH MELTED AMERICAN CHEESE
KIDS HAMBURGER
FRESH GROUND BEEF COOKED WELL DONE AND SERVED ON A SOFT KAISER ROLL
KIDS HOT DOG
KIDS MAC N' CHEESE
KIDS PANCAKES
1 GOLDEN AND FLUFFY BUTTERMILK PANCAKE
KIDS PEPPERONI PIZZA
HAND TOSSED 8 INCH PEPPERONI PIZZA
KIDS SPAGHETTI
FRESH SPAGHETTI SERVED WITH 1 MEATBALL AND FINISHED WITH OUR SIGNATURE MARINARA SAUCE
KIDS VEGETABLE
Kids Waffle
SIDES & SALADS
ALFREDO PASTA BAKE
AU GRATIN POTATOES
BAKED BEANS
BAKED ZITI
COLE SLAW
GARDEN SALAD BOWL
GREEN BEAN CASSEROLE
MAC & CHEESE
MAC SALAD
MASHED POT & GRAVY
PASTA & SAUCE
POTATO SALAD
RICE PILAF
ROASTED POTATOES
SCALLOPED POTATOES
STEAMED VEGETABLES
STUFFING
ENTREES
BAKED CHICKEN 1/2S
CHICKEN BREAST
CHICKEN PARMESAN
CHICKEN TENDERS
FISH FRY
FRIED CHICKEN
GRILLED HAM
MEATBALLS & SAUCE
MEATLOAF
PORK ROAST
POT ROAST
PULLED PORK
SAUSAGE & SAUCE
SLICED ROAST BEEF
STUFFED HADDOCK
SWEDISH MEATBALLS
TURKEY DINNER
CASSEROLES
PLATTERS & SNACKS
DESSERTS
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Mapleview Family Restaurant Classic American food, in a warm and inviting atmosphere.
2023 State Route 104, Parish, NY 13131