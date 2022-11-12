Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mapleview Family Restaurant

854 Reviews

$

2023 State Route 104

Parish, NY 13131

Order Again

LARGE PIZZA

CHEESE PIZZA

$9.99

PEPPERONI PIZZA

$11.99

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK PIZZA

$16.99

SAUSAGE PIZZA

$11.99

SUPREME PIZZA

$14.99

CUSTOM 1 TOPPING PIZZA

$9.99

CUSTOM 2 TOPPING PIZZA

$9.99

CUSTOM 3 TOPPING PIZZA

$9.99

CUSTOM 4 TOPPING PIZZA

$9.99

CUSTOM 5 TOPPING PIZZA

$9.99

N/A DRINKS

CHOCOLATE MILK

$2.29+

COFFEE

$2.25

HOT CHOCOLATE

$2.25

HOT TEA

$2.25

LARGE JUICE

$2.59

MILK

$1.99+

SMALL JUICE

$1.99

SODA

$2.25

WATER

SMOOTHIE STRAWBERRY/BANANA

$3.99

SMOOTHIE STRAWBERRY/MANGO

$3.99

ICED COFFEE

$2.99

SMOOTHIE CARAMEL MACCHIATO

$3.99

SMOOTHIE MANGO ORANGE REFRESHER

$3.99

FAVORITES

1/2 BISCUITS N' GRAVY

$8.99

2 EGGS & FRIES & TOAST

$7.49

2 EGGS & TOAST

$6.49

2 EGGS & TOAST & MEAT

$8.49

BIG RIG BREAKFAST

$13.49

2 eggs cooked to your liking, 2 pancakes, homefries, your choice of ham, bacon, or sausage. Served with your choice of toast

BISCUITS N' GRAVY

$10.99

Flavorful and Flaky buttermilk biscuits smothered in savory sausage gravy.

BREAKFAST BLIZZARD

$16.99

12 oz. NY Strip cooked to your liking and served with 2 eggs, homefries and your choice of toast.

FRITTATA

FRITTATA

$12.99

Generous portions of homefries, broccoli, onion, mushroom, sweet peppers, sausage, and pepperoni grilled to perfection with 3 eggs scrambled and finished with mozzarella cheese and your choice of toast.

HALF FRITTATA

$10.99

Generous portions of homefries, broccoli, onion, mushroom, sweet peppers, sausage, and pepperoni grilled to perfection with 3 eggs scrambled and finished with mozzarella cheese and your choice of toast.

ROUTE 104

$10.99

2 eggs cooked to your liking, served with homefries, and your choice of bacon, ham or sausage, and your choice of toast.

SILVERADO

SILVERADO

$12.49

3 eggs cooked to your liking, served with homefries, bacon, ham and your choice of toast.

NORTH COUNTRY FILL-UP

$16.99

BOWLS

FARMERS BOWL

$12.99

Grilled homefries, topped with 3 scrambled eggs, savory country style gravy and cheddar-jack cheese

LUMBERJACK BOWL

$12.99

Grilled homefries, topped with 3 three scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, ham and cheddar-jack cheese.

VEGGIE LOVERS BOWL

$11.49

Grilled homefries, topped with 3 scrambled eggs, peppers, mushrooms, onion, broccoli, tomato and cheddar-jack cheese.

GRIDDLE & WAFFLES

WAFFLE

$6.99

SHORT STACK PANCAKES

$6.99

Light and fluffy buttermilk pancakes.

TALL STACK PANCAKES

$7.99

Light and fluffy buttermilk pancakes.

SHORT STACK FRENCH TOAST

$7.49

Thick-cut Texas style bread, dipped in our signature french toast batter and grilled to a golden brown.

TALL STACK FRENCH TOAST

$8.49

Thick-cut Texas style bread, dipped in our signature french toast batter and grilled to a golden brown.

SINGLE PANCAKE

$2.99

SINGLE FRENCH TOAST

$2.99

OMELETS

BYO OMELET

BYO OMELET

$9.49

3 Egg cheese omelet, served with homefries or 2 hashbrown patties with your choice of cheese and toast.

WESTERN OMELET

$11.49

3 egg omelet with diced ham, peppers,onions and American cheese, Served with your choice of toast and homefries.

MEAT LOVERS OMELET

$13.99

3 egg omelet with ham, bacon, sausage, pepperoni and American cheese, Served with your choice of toast and homefries.

B'FAST SANDWICHES

BREAKFAST MELT

$9.99

Flavorful grilled sourdough bread with American cheese, hard cooked egg and your choice of ham, bacon, or sausage patty.

MAPLEVIEW MUFFIN

$8.99

Toasted English style muffin with hard cooked egg, American cheese and your choice of ham, bacon, or sausage patty

STUFFED FRENCH TOAST

$10.99

2 thick-cut Texas style bread dipped in our signature French toast batter and generously stuffed with your choice of bacon, ham, or sausage patty and American cheese.

WESTERN SANDWICH

$8.99

Scrambled eggs grilled with peppers, onions, and ham. Served on your choice of grilled bread with American cheese.

BREAKFAST PHILLY

$11.99

BREAKFAST BURRITO

$10.99

B'FAST SIDES

1 SLICE TOAST

$1.75

1/2 OATMEAL

$2.99

BACON

$3.29

CEREAL

$2.99

CORNED BEEF HASH

$3.29

CORNED BEEF HASH

$2.99

EGG

$1.75

ENGLISH MUFFIN

$2.29

HAM

$3.29

HASHBROWNS PATTIES

$3.29

HOMEFRIES

$3.29

ITALIAN TOAST

$2.29

MARBLE RYE TOAST

$2.29

OATMEAL

$3.29

PUMPERNICKEL TOAST

$2.29

RAISIN TOAST

$2.29

RYE TOAST

$2.29

SAUASAGE LINKS

$3.29

SAUSAGE GRAVY

$2.29

SAUSAGE PATTY

$3.29

SIDE BISCUITS & GRAVY

$4.49

SOURDOUGH TOAST

$2.29

TEXAS-STYLE TOAST

$2.29

WHEAT TOAST

$2.29

WHITE TOAST

$2.29

SINGLE HASHBROWN

$1.75

BUFFET

ADULT BUFFET

$13.99

KID BUFFET

$8.99

KIDS W/SANTA

STARTERS

BYO SNACK PLATTER

$15.99

Chicken Tenders, Mozzarella Sticks, Breaded Pickle Spears, Onion Rings, Fried Mushrooms, Jalapeno Poppers, French Fries. Served with your choice of 3 dipping sauces.

BUFFALO CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$11.49

Flour tortilla, generously filled with cheddar jack cheese, buffalo-style crispy chicken, blue cheese, and tomato. Grilled until crispy and golden. Served with salsa and sour cream.

CHEESE QUESADILLA

$9.49
CHICKEN QUESADILLA

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$10.99

Flour tortilla, generously filled with cheddar jack cheese, grilled chicken breast, and tomato. Grilled until crispy and golden. Served with salsa and sour cream.

STEAK QUESADILLA

$12.49

CHICKEN TENDER BASKET

$10.49

Battered all white meat chicken tender, golden fried and served with your choice of ranch, BBQ, or honey mustard dipping sauce. Ask to have them tossed in Buffalo hot sauce

FRIED MUSHROOMS

$9.99

Lightly breaded mushroom caps, fried golden brown. Served with ranch dipping sauce.

FRIED PICKLES

$9.99Out of stock

Dill pickle spears breaded in a flavorful and crispy coating and deep fried golden brown. Served with ranch dipping sauce.

FRIES PLATTER

$2.99

JALAPENO POPPERS

$10.49Out of stock

Breaded jalapeno peppers, generously stuffed with select cheeses and fried golden brown. Served with ranch dipping sauce.

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$9.99

Thick cut mozzarella sticks battered and fried golden brown, served with marinara sauce for dipping.

ONION RINGS

$7.99

FRIED CHEESE CURD

$10.99

POTATO SKINS

$9.99

VEGGIE QUESADILLA

$10.49

SOUPS & SALADS

CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD

$15.99

Fresh-cut salad greens topped with tomato, chopped bacon, golden fried chicken tenders and cheddar jack cheese. Served with your choice of dressing

JULIENNE SALAD

$14.49

Fresh-cut salad greens topped with sliced ham, turkey, cucumber, tomato, and hard-boiled egg. Topped with cheddar jack cheese, served with your choice of dressing

SOUP OF THE DAY

$4.99+

TACO SALAD

$12.99

Golden fried flour tortilla bowl filled with fresh-cut salad greens, seasoned taco meat, jalapeno peppers, onion, and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and salsa.

TOSSED SALAD

$5.99

Fresh-cut salad greens with tomato, cucumber, and onion, with your choice of dressing.

STEAK SALAD

$16.99

SOUP/SALAD/SAND

$14.99

SOUP/SAND

$10.99

BURGERS

BBQ CHEDDAR BACON BURGER

BBQ CHEDDAR BACON BURGER

$14.49

1/2 pound burger patty cooked to your liking topped with melted cheddar cheese, bacon, fried onion straws, and our signature BBQ sauce with lettuce, tomato and onion. Served with your choice of side.

BYO BURGER

$12.99

1/2 pound burger patty cooked to your liking with lettuce, tomato, onion and your choice of American, provolone, cheddar jack, pepper jack, or Swiss cheese. Served french fries or homemade chips.

HOT HAMBURGER

$15.49

Double-decker burger served with two 8 oz. burger patties cooked to your liking with American cheese and sauteed onions. Smothered in beef gravy and served with your choice of side

MACK DADDY BURGER

$15.49

Double-decker burger served with two 8 oz. burger patties cooked to your liking with American cheese, Thousand Island dressing, lettuce, tomato, and onion. Served with your choice of side.

NORTH COUNTRY CHORIZO BURGER

$16.49

SANDWICHES

BLT

$10.49

Thinly-shaved beef or chicken with sauteed peppers, onions, and mushrooms. Smothered with melted provolone cheese.

CHICKEN BACON RANCH

$10.99

Boneless, skinless chicken breast, grilled to perfection on a toasted roll with lettuce, tomato, bacon, and finished with ranch dressing,

FOOT LONG PHILLY CHEESE STEAK

$15.99

Thinly-shaved ribeye steak sauteed with peppers, onions, and mushrooms. Finished with a rich and creamy cheddar cheese sauce.

HADDOCK SANDWICH

HADDOCK SANDWICH

$11.99

Lightly-breaded and golden fried haddock fillet. Served on a toasted roll and side of tartar sauce.

HOT BEEF SANDWHICH

$10.49

HOT TURKEY SANDWHICH

$10.49
PHILLY CHEESE STEAK

PHILLY CHEESE STEAK

$12.99

REUBEN MELT

$10.99

Grilled rye bread with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, Thousand Island dressing and stuffed with thinly-sliced corned beef.

TRIPLE DECKER CLUB

TRIPLE DECKER CLUB

$11.99

Sliced bacon, fresh lettuce and tomato with mayonnaise and your choice of bread.

GRILLED CHEESE

$7.49

TURKEY RAECHEL

$10.99

OPEN STEAK SAND

$14.99

BBQ POT ROAST SANDWICH

$11.79

ITALIAN CHICKEN HOAGIE

$11.79

PASTA DISHES

PASTA

$12.99

Your choice of Meatballs or Italian style sausage over spaghetti or penne pasta with our signature marinara sauce

CHICKEN BROCCOLI ALFREDO

CHICKEN BROCCOLI ALFREDO

$16.99

Boneless, skinless chicken breast grilled to perfection and tossed with a rich and flavorful Alfredo sauce with fresh broccoli and Parmesan cheese

CAJUN CHICKEN PASTA

$16.99

SHRIMP CARBONARA

$18.99

SEAFOOD ENTREES

SEAFOOD PLATTER

$22.99

Haddock fillet, clams, and shrimp. Lightly breaded and golden fried. Served with your choice of 2 sides, tartar

CLAM STRIPS

$13.99

Generous portion of golden fried clam strips. Served with your choice of 2 sides and tartar sauce.

HADDOCK DINNER

$15.99

Hand-breaded haddock fillet, golden fried and served with your choice of sides and tartar sauce. Available broiled or lemon pepper

FRIED SHRIMP DINNER

$16.99

BEEF ENTREES

12OZ NY STRIP STEAK

$22.99

NY strip steak cooked to your liking and served with your choice of sides.

10OZ DELMONICO

$23.99

16OZ DELMONICO

$26.99

BEEF TIP EGG NOODLES

$15.99

Tender chunks of beef served in a rich beef gravy over egg noodles

CHOPPED STEAK

$16.99

14 oz. hand pressed chop steak grilled to your liking and smothered with sauteed onion and beef gravy. Served with your choice of 2 sides.

LIVER & BACON

$13.99

Twin pieces of liver grilled to perfection and topped with bacon and sauteed onions. Served with your choice of 2 sides.

FLAT IRON STEAK AND SHRIMP

$23.99

SIDES

APPLESAUCE

$2.29

BAKED POTATO

$2.99

CHIPS

$2.29

COLESLAW

$2.99

COTTAGE CHEESE

$2.29

HOMEFRIES

$1.99

HOMEMADE FRENCH FRIES

$2.99

MAC SALAD

$2.99

MASHED POTATO

$2.29

SIDE PASTA & SAUCE

$2.79

SEASONED FRENCH FRIES

$2.99

SIDE SAUSAGE GRAVY

$2.29

SOUP & SALAD BAR

$4.29

SWEET MASHED POTATO

$2.99

VEG OF THE DAY

$2.29

Onion Rings

$1.99

Side Salad

$1.99

BLUEBERRY YOGURT

$2.99

FRUIT SALAD

$2.99

Chicken BBQ

Dozen Clams

$11.99

KIDS MENU

KIDS CHEESE PIZZA

$5.49

HAND TOSSED 8 INCH CHEESE PIZZA

KIDS CHEESEBURGER

$7.49

FRESH GROUND BEEF COOKED WELL DONE AND SERVED ON A SOFT KAISER ROLL

KIDS CHICKEN STRIPS

$5.49

3 GOLDEN FRIED CHICKEN STRIPS SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF DIPPING SAUCE

KIDS EGG N' TOAST

$3.49

1 FARM FRES EGG, COOKED TO YOUR LIKING, SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF TOAST

KIDS FRENCH TOAST

$3.49

1 FLAVORFUL AND GOLDEN FRENCH TOAST

KIDS FRIES

$1.99

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$5.49

WHITE BREAD GRILLED TO PERFECTION WITH MELTED AMERICAN CHEESE

KIDS HAMBURGER

$5.99

FRESH GROUND BEEF COOKED WELL DONE AND SERVED ON A SOFT KAISER ROLL

KIDS HOT DOG

$5.49

KIDS MAC N' CHEESE

$5.49

KIDS PANCAKES

$3.49

1 GOLDEN AND FLUFFY BUTTERMILK PANCAKE

KIDS PEPPERONI PIZZA

$5.49

HAND TOSSED 8 INCH PEPPERONI PIZZA

KIDS SPAGHETTI

$5.49

FRESH SPAGHETTI SERVED WITH 1 MEATBALL AND FINISHED WITH OUR SIGNATURE MARINARA SAUCE

KIDS VEGETABLE

$1.99

Kids Waffle

$4.49

SIDES & SALADS

ALFREDO PASTA BAKE

$20.00

AU GRATIN POTATOES

$25.00

BAKED BEANS

$25.00

BAKED ZITI

$20.00

COLE SLAW

$15.00

GARDEN SALAD BOWL

$15.00

GREEN BEAN CASSEROLE

$25.00

MAC & CHEESE

$25.00

MAC SALAD

$15.00

MASHED POT & GRAVY

$20.00

PASTA & SAUCE

$20.00

POTATO SALAD

$15.00

RICE PILAF

$20.00

ROASTED POTATOES

$25.00

SCALLOPED POTATOES

$25.00

STEAMED VEGETABLES

$20.00

STUFFING

$20.00

ENTREES

BAKED CHICKEN 1/2S

$50.00

CHICKEN BREAST

$35.00

CHICKEN PARMESAN

$40.00

CHICKEN TENDERS

$30.00

FISH FRY

$40.00

FRIED CHICKEN

$50.00

GRILLED HAM

$35.00

MEATBALLS & SAUCE

$35.00

MEATLOAF

$35.00

PORK ROAST

$35.00

POT ROAST

$50.00

PULLED PORK

$35.00

SAUSAGE & SAUCE

$40.00

SLICED ROAST BEEF

$45.00

STUFFED HADDOCK

$35.00

SWEDISH MEATBALLS

$30.00

TURKEY DINNER

$35.00

CASSEROLES

BEEF STROGANOFF

$35.00

BEEF TIPS OVER NOODLES

$35.00

CHICKEN & BISCUIT PIE

$30.00

CHICKEN & BROCCOLI ALFREDO

$30.00

CHICKEN RIGGIES

$30.00

LASAGNA

$35.00

SCALLOPED POTATOES & HAM

$30.00

STUFFED PEPPERS

$35.00

PLATTERS & SNACKS

CHEESE & CRACKERS

$15.00

FRUIT TRAY

$15.00

MEAT & CHEESE PLATTER

$25.00

POTATO CHIPS

$5.00

ROLLS & BUTTER

$6.00

SANDWICH PLATTER

$25.00

VEGGIE TRAY

$15.00

DESSERTS

ALL DESERTS REQUIRE A 24 HOUR LEAD TIME

BROWNIES

$20.00

BROWNIES & COOKIES

$20.00

CAKE

$35.00

ALL CAKES REQUIRE A 24 HOUR LEAD TIME.

CHEESECAKE

$30.00

COOKIES

$20.00

CUPCAKES 1 DOZ

$8.00

ICE CREAM

$10.00

PIE

$20.00

BREAKFAST

BREAKFAST BUFFET

$8.00

DANISH TRAY

$25.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Mapleview Family Restaurant Classic American food, in a warm and inviting atmosphere.

Website

Location

2023 State Route 104, Parish, NY 13131

Directions

Gallery
Mapleview Family Restaurant image
Mapleview Family Restaurant image
Mapleview Family Restaurant image
Mapleview Family Restaurant image

Map
