Maplewood Brewery & Distillery
186 Reviews
$$
2717 N Maplewood Ave
Chicago, IL 60647
Beer
1 MPH 16oz 4pk
American Pale Ale - 5.5% ABV - An American Pale Ale featuring vibrant tropical and citrus aromas from the addition of Citra Hops. Amarillo hops are also used to achieve a punch of orange citrus-sweetness, complimented by the balanced grain bill. Slow down with this tropical oasis in tow.
Aircheck 16oz 4pk
India Pale Ale - 6.5% ABV - Simplicity on display: barley and wheat make way for west coast hops in this balanced IPA. Waves of citrus punch with hints of tropical fruit perfectly nestled on malty notes of fresh baked bread. This crisp, golden-hued IPA is made to drink.
Barrel Aged Barley Butcher 2pk
Barleywine-style Ale - 12.5% ABV - For this year's BA Barley Butcher, we took a portion of barleywine aged in bourbon & rye barrels, and to that we blended in a small portion of imperial stout base that was aged in Madeira barrels. The result is a blended barleywine having a depth of complexity with rich notes of caramel, toffee, leather, and chocolate covered dark fruits. All of the beer blended to create this BA Barley Butcher was aged from 12 to 24 months.
Bavarian Dream 16oz 4pk
...it's a Hefe! Notes of clove and banana; effervescent and quenching. German wheat and pilsner malt provide a bready crisp finish. The lighter ABV makes this perfect for hot weather. We encourage you to serve with an orange wedge.
Beebock 16oz 4pk
Brunch Punch Bramble Berry 16oz 4pk
Fruited Sour Ale - 4% ABV - A tart ale with lactose that was hit with unbelievable amounts of raspberry, blackberry, black currants and a hint of sour cherry.
Charlatan 16oz 4pk
American Pale Ale - 6.1% ABV - Generously hopped with Citra, Centennial, and Simcoe hops for fresh citrus aroma and flavors balance with malt.
Chill Air 16oz 4pk
Vienna Style Lager - 5.5% ABV - A traditional Vienna-style lager brewed with rich German malts showcasing warming notes of honey and toasted barley finishing with a slight bitterness and noble spice from German Hersbrucker hops.
Cuppa Stuffff 16oz 2pk
Imperial Stout - 11% ABV - This insanely thick and robust stout is brewed with chocolate, vanilla and well, you can guess the rest...wink wink! Those flavors are unexpectedly complimented with subtle coffee notes from a blend of beans hand picked with Chicago’s Hexe Coffee. No dunking required, the cookies are already in there!
Fat Pug 16oz 4pk
Oatmeal Milk Stout - 5.9% ABV - With welcoming notes of dark chocolate and coffee, this Oatmeal Milk Stout combines a variety of roasted grains to produce a complex yet mellow flavor. Fat Pug is rounded out with sweetness provided by lactose and is named in honor of our brewer Adam’s pug, Otto.
Flashes of Light 16oz 4pk
Czech Style Pilsner - 4.5% ABV - Brewed with the finest floor malted pilsner malt and Czech-grown Saaz hops.
Foeder Apricot 16oz 2pk
Mixed culture fermentation that was aged in an American oak foeder for over 12 months while conditioning on Apricots. Delicate but complex, this Belgian-inspired ale has vivid notes of stone fruit and tart hints of lemon curd and apricot jam.
Foeder Raspberries 16oz 2pk
Mixed culture fermentation that spent 15 months in an American oak foeder while conditioning on raspberries. Complex and tart, this Framboise-inspired ale has the immense aroma of fresh picked raspberries and flavors of juicy, ripe fruit, balanced with a soft tartness.
Goldfinger collab Rauchbier 16oz 4pk
Keg
You've all been asking for it. Maplewood keg rentals are here! Choose between Son of Juice or Charlatan to take your at home kegerator to the next level! Rental Information: Keg rentals require a $30 keg deposit which will be refunded when the keg is returned to the Lounge. No picnic pumps, buckets, or faucets provided. 1/6bbls = 40 16oz pints. Need a handle to go with your new keg? Add a tap handle to your cart with the keg rental and receive 50% off!
Kell 'Em All
Kellerbier - 4.5% - Brewed with 100% German floor malted pilsner and hopped lightly with French grown ‘Barbe Rouge’ hops. Rich malty sweetness with grainy depth finishes with light notes of ripe red fruit flavors and a noble hop spice.
Lounge Lager 16oz 4pk
American Adjunct Lager - 4.5% ABV - Lager brewed with 6‑Row Barley, Corn and Rice. The official beer sponsor of the Maplewood Lounge!
Pooka 16oz 4pk
Session Sour - 4% ABV - A light and insanely refreshing tart ale overflowing with juicy watermelon! Crisp and dry but balanced with watermelon sweetness. Crack open a can and enjoy your instant vacation!
Pulaski Pils 12oz 12pk
Chicago Pilsner - 5.1% ABV - Our favorite Chicago Lager now in 12oz 12pk form!
Pulaski Pils 16oz 4pk
Dry Hopped Pilsner - 5.1% ABV - This crisp, light-bodied lager is brewed with Pilsner and Vienna malt, then dry-hopped with Santiam hops for a hint of floral notes. Together these ingredients create an exceedingly drinkable Pilsner, properly lagered for beer drinkers everywhere.
Royal Tannenbaum 16oz 4pk
Festive Red Ale - 6.6% ABV - Our jolly red IPA, brewed with dark and toasty malt and hopped with Citra, Chinook and Cascade hops. We also incorporate Colorado grown Spruce tips in the dry hop. Intense hoppy aromas of pine and grapefruit ride Santa's sleigh of toasted wintry malts; sticky and sweet.
Son of Juice 12oz 12pk
IPA - 6.3% ABV - Same juice you know and love, but now in 12oz 12pk form!
Son of Juice 16oz 4pk
India Pale Ale - 6.3% ABV - Bursting with notes of tropical fruit, Son of Juice features loads of Mosaic, Simcoe and Nugget hops. Pilsner malt and oats lend to a soft body and touch of haze, making for a juicy, low-bitter IPA.
The Sound 16oz 4pk
West Coast IPA - 6.5% ABV - A West Coast style IPA hopped with Simcoe, Centennial and Chinook. This IPA is bright and citrusy with hints of pine and resin.
Tiger Mountain 16oz 4pk
Helles Lager - 4.5% ABV - A traditional style Helles brewed with high quality heritage malt from Germany and noble hops. A refreshing hint of lemon with malt notes throughout and a crisp, dry finish.
Spirits
Brewer's Gin 750ml
A citrus forward, modern American Gin with bright notes of juicy orange and fresh marmalade. Taking inspiration from our Award-Winning brewery, we finish this gin with an infusion of Mosaic and Citra whole cone hops.
Fat Pug 375ml
Inspired by the grain bill of our Fat Pug Oatmeal Milk Stout, this unique American malt whiskey is full bodied with rich notes of cocoa powder. You’d swear we add chocolate to this one, but the deep flavor comes entirely from the marriage of the specialty malted barley and barrel. 47.5% Alc/Vol.
Fest Whiskey 375ml
Fest Whiskey began its lengthy slumber during our annual Festbier brewing season in 2017. The same bottom fermenting lager yeast and grains inspired by Festbier are used. Expect notes of dried fruit, marzipan, caramel and bread crust. Small batch and single barrel, aged for over three years. 45% Alc/Vol
Rye to Perdition 375ml
Malted Rye with a blend of Cherry and Apple wood smoked barley, and oak smoked wheat form the grain bill. Boasting notes of caramel, cherry, campfire, vanilla, and black pepper, this is unlike any whiskey experience. 45% Alc/Vol.
Spruce Gin 750ml
Distilled from a blend of neutral spirits and malted barley. A plentiful amount of Colorado spruce tips, rooibos tea, citrus, lavender, and traditional gin botanicals are utilized to evoke deep forest pine notes that blend with bright citrus and meadow-like floral depth.
Spruce Gin Barrel Reserve 750ml
Distilled from a blend of neutral spirits and malted barley. A plentiful amount of Colorado spruce tips, rooibos tea, citrus, lavender, and traditional gin botanicals are utilized to evoke deep forest pine notes that blend with bright citrus and meadow-like floral depth. 44.5% Alc/Vol.
White Rum 750ml
White rum unaged to showcase the true expression of the high quality molasses used. Distilled in small batches to ensure quality, flavor, and body. Notes of crème brûlée, candied stone fruit, and macadamia nuts are found in the purity of this limited rum.
Canned Cocktails
Palmer Square 12oz 4pk
12% ABV - Award Winning Spruce Gin added to the classic Iced Tea and Lemonade combination, finished with locally produced orange bitters to balance sweetness and further elevate the citrus notes.
Rum Punch 12oz 4pk
10% ABV - House Rum served as a base for a unique take on a classic rum punch. Orange and pineapple accompany an infusion of hibiscus and a hint of cinnamon to make this a quaffable and fruity delight.
Sauv-Blanc Spritz 12oz 4pk
6.0% ABV - A perfect marriage between Spruce Gin and Sauvignon Blanc, finished with house-made sparkling water. Simple, dry, and refreshing, this spritz has bright citrus notes that are enhanced by earthy forest flavors of spruce and juniper with a hint of melon.
Whiskey Highball 12oz 4pk
12% ABV - Three year old wheated whiskey infused with lemon and orange bitters blended with housemade mineral water. A bright and refreshing Highball that combines notes of citrus, vanilla, and oak to execute a perfectly carbonated classic.
Whiskey Sour 12oz 4pk
15% ABV - Wheated Whiskey masterfully blended with ginger, lemon, grapefruit and locally sourced orange bitters. A complex drinking experience with a tart citrus punch that dances off the notes of creamy vanilla, fruit, and oak from the whiskey.
Liqueurs
3 Liqueur Bundle
Why choose when you can get your choice of 3! Bundle our NEW liqueurs at a discount while supplies last! (1) Bitter Orange Liqueur (1) Chocolate Liqueur (1) Pistachio Liqueur (1) Coffee Liqueur
Bitter Orange Liqueur
375ml Bottle - Orange Peel | Clove | Cinnamon | Cane Sugar - Bitter orange liqueur made with an infusion of bitter and sweet orange peel, with a small addition of cinnamon and clove. Expect flavors of bright orange zest, bitter orange rind, and warming notes of traditional baking spices.
Chocolate Liqueur
375ml Bottle - Cacao | Vanilla | Molasses - Chocolate liqueur made with an infusion of select African cacao nibs, husks, and fresh vanilla beans further sweetened using molasses. Expect notes of decadent milk chocolate and a complex dark fruit finish.
Coffee Liqueur
375ml Bottle - Coffee Liqueur made with cold-brew from a blend of beans hand-selected with our friends at Hexe Coffee Co. This liqueur is enhanced with a small infusion of cacao nibs, vanilla beans, and light molasses. Rich notes of fresh ground coffee, dark chocolate, caramel, and charred marshmallow.
Pistachio Liqueur
375ml Bottle - Pistachio | Cane Sugar - Pistachio liqueur made with an infusion of roasted California pistachios, sweetened with pure cane sugar. Expect robust nutty flavors with a delicate finish brought out by the exceptional quality and terroir of the pistachios.
Barware
1L Stein
How much Pulaski Pils can one fit in this beautiful tankard? 32oz to be exact.
2021 Pug Day Round Up Pint Glass
Sip on your favorite Maplewood beer while reminiscing about the 2021 Pug Day: Round Up Edition event. *Hand Wash Only*
Brewhouse Pint Glass
16oz Maplewood Pint Glass. Upgrade to a set for you and a friend for $13.
Brewhouse Taster Glass
Taste your beer in style with a 5.25oz Maplewood Taster Glass.
Coffee Mug
Keep your hot coffee looking HOT in our ceramic Maplewood coffee mugs!
Dimpled Tankard
The official glass of the Maplewood Lager Series. .5L with branded nucleation.
Glencairn Glass
This Glencairn whisky glass was designed with the aid of master blenders from five of the largest whisky companies in Scotland and is considered the world’s official whisky glass. 6.75oz glass with Maplewood "M" etching straight onto the glass.
Insulated Tumbler
Cocktail sophisticated, outdoor durable. This Maplewood branded 10oz Camelback Tumbler is perfect for any situation! Double-wall insulated stainless steel keeps cold drinks cold and hot drinks hot with a full powder coat finish to keep it sweat free!
Mosaic Juice Pants Pint Glass
We took one of the key hops (and one of our favorites) from Juice Pants, and decided to release a variant using only Mosaic...and lots of it. Show your love for MOSAIC JUICE PANTS with a limited edition 16oz Willi Becher Pint Glass! It's tall and sturdy with a thicc base to ensure the best drinking experience possible.
Old Fashioned Rocks Glass
This 8oz Deep Etched Old Fashioned Rock Glass has our iconic "M" logo on the front. Enjoy your neat pours or stirred cocktails in this snazzy piece of home barware. Upgrade to a set for you and a friend for $19.99.
Rail Mat
Deck out your home bar with this Maplewood 21'' x 3.5'' Rail Mat.
Riwaka Juice Pants Pint Glass
We took another key hop from Juice Pants, and decided to release a variant using only Riwaka...and lots of it. Show your love for RIWAKA JUICE PANTS with a limited edition 16oz Willi Becher Pint Glass! It's tall and sturdy with a thicc base to ensure the best drinking experience possible.
Softcore Mutation Glass
The official glass of the Softcore Mutation Series. 14-16oz Omer Becher Tumbler.
Square Bar Mat
Deck out your very own Maplewood bar with this branded 14'' by 14'' bar mat!
Tulip Glass
This .4L goblet combines function and design in a perfect way for all your stouts, sours, or speciality beer needs.
Headware
Maroon Charlatan Dad Hat
Sport one of our OG's with a gold embroidered micro label on a maroon cotton twill baseball hat! •Unstructured 6 Panel Curl Bill •Maroon Cotton Twill •Micro Embroidered Charlatan Embellishment •Adjustable Back Strap with Gold Tag
Teal The Sound Dad Hat
Sport our newest Year-Round IPA with an embroidered micro label on a teal cotton twill baseball hat! •Unstructured 6 Panel Curl Bill •Teal Cotton Twill •Micro Embroidered The Sound Octopus Embellishment •Adjustable Back Strap with Purple Tag
Black Flat Brim Hat
Black goes with everything! This cotton twill hat features a flat brim, plastic snap back closure & black bill rope. •Unstructured 5 Panel Flat Bill •Black Cotton Twill •Maplewood Brewing Company Embroidered Embellishment •Black Bill Rope •Black Adjustable Plastic Snap Back Closure with Black Tag
Navy Flat Brim Hat
Navy and white never fails! This navy cotton twill hat features a flat brim, plastic snap back closure & white bill rope. •Unstructured 5 Panel Flat Bill •Navy Cotton Twill •Maplewood Brewing Company Embroidered Embellishment •White Bill Rope •White Adjustable Plastic Snap Back Closure with White Tag
Mustard Flat Brim Wool Hat
Keep your noggin warm while looking oh so fashionable with this mustard wool flat brim hat with suede "M" patch! •Structured 5 Panel Flat Bill •Mustard Yellow Wool •Brown Suede "M" Patch •Red Plastic Snap Back Closure with Red Tag
Novelties
Barrel Aged Maple Syrup
MAPLE + WOOD We put maple syrup inside our used whiskey barrels and let the magic happen. Use this on pancakes, waffles, chicken, turkey, veggies, cookies, beer floats, cocktails & straight outta the bottle. Trust us.
Charlatan Enamel Pin
Don a snazzy Charlatan APA enamel pin, featuring gold and purple accents. Enamel pin measures approximately 1" in height and includes a black backing piece. Set of all 5 Core Enamel Pins also available!
Core 5 Enamel Pin Set
Fit your Flair with a Fabulous soft Enamel Pin Set of our Core Year-Round Beers! Complete with a soft matte backing, each pin set includes 5 enamel pins of each Core beer: Charlatan, Son of Juice, Fat Pug, Pulaski Pils & The Sound with individual black backings. Individual Enamel Pins now available!
Core Cans Tin Sign
Our Core Cans tin sign includes our 2022 year-round offerings of The Sound, Charlatan, Son of Juice, Fat Pug & Pulaski Pils. Display with pride. Dimensions: 25.3" wide x 16" tall
Crushinator Pennant
Raise your flag and cheer on CRUSHINATOR! This 8" x 18" Full Color Triangle Felt Pennant displays your favorite Session IPA. Pair with a CRUSHINATOR Nalgene Water Bottle, and you're in sport mode.
Dog Bandana
Style your best bud in this red, rodeo-themed bandana, special for 2021 Pug Day: Round Up Edition. 14" x 14"
Dog Collar
Make sure your dog is always the coolest one on the block with this Chicago themed Maplewood collar
Fat Pug Dog Toy
Your dog can also enjoy a Maplewood beer can in the form of a plush Fat Pug Oatmeal Milk Stout can with squeaker! Cheers to all the good doggos!
Fat Pug Enamel Pin
Who wouldn't want their own Fat Pug flair?! Enamel pin measures approximately 1" in height and 1" in width and includes a black backing piece. We love you, Otto. Set of all 5 Core Enamel Pins also available!
Fat Pug LED Sign
Let Otto the Dog light up your life! Our brand new LED panel signs are the perfect addition to your home, workplace or event! These signs use printed acrylic panels that are illuminated by LED lights. 17" tall by 16" wide. Comes with a chain to hang.
Growler
The 64 ounce MiiR Stainless Vacuum Insulated Growler features a threadless lid that seals in carbonation and doesn't leak, and its buckle closure locks in place when opened. Built with Thermo 3D™ insulation technology, this bottle keeps its contents cold for 24+ hours and hot for up to 12 hours. It’s BPA free, doesn’t sweat, and is made of medical grade stainless steel that won’t leave a metallic aftertaste or absorb other odors or flavors.
Logo Tin Sign
Quiz yourself on your Maplewood brand knowledge with this Logo Tin Sign. The embossed plate includes various beer logos from present to past. Can you name them all? Dimensions: 20" wide x 16" tall
M Tin Sign
Your beer cave will now be that much cooler with a Maplewood "M" Tin Sign. Complete with an embossed plate, your friends will be jealous and you will be the best. Dimensions: 7" wide x 15" tall
Maplewood 16oz Koozie
Keep your 16oz beer cold and your hand dry with this tall koozie. One side features our full logo and the other dawns our iconic Maplewood "M". Drink responsibly.
Maplewood Beach Towel
Dry yourself off with a LIMITED EDITION Maplewood Beach Towel! Maple-fy your summer.
Maplewood Cooler
This cooler can fit many more beers than you can carry, and we think that's important. Complete with bottle opener and heavy duty lock. Maple-fy your summer.
Maplewood Icon LED Sign
Look! It's all our beer icons illuminated! Add this awesome LED sign to your beer cave/basement/garage. These signs use printed acrylic panels that are illuminated by LED lights. 15" tall by 22" wide. Comes with a chain to hang.
Maplewood Keychain
Make all your friends jealous with a snazzy Maplewood Keychain complete with colored embossed logo. Split key ring included to add additional keys and keychain flair.
Pulaski Pils 12oz Koozie
Keep your NEW 12oz Pulaski Pils can nice and cool for optimum drinkage. Imbibe responsibly.
Pulaski Pils Enamel Pin
You'll be the apple of everyone's eye with a shiny Pulaski Pils enamel pin, featuring red and silver accents. Enamel pin measures approximately 1" in height and includes a black backing piece. Set of all 5 Core Enamel Pins also available!
Socks
Who doesn't love the gift of socks? Especially if they're MAPLEWOOD socks.
Son of Jam Jars
Son of Jam collaboration with our friends over at L&M. Light & bright jam that capitalizes on the tangy, tropical depth of flavor that Son of Juice is known for!
Son of Juice Beach Towel
Wrap yourself up in our LIMITED EDITION Son of Juice IPA Beach Towel! Have yourself a Summer of Juice with this colorful beach towel.
Son of Juice Cooler
Need to keep your beer cold? Brats cold? Swim trunks cold? We've got just the thing! A LIMITED EDITION Son of Juice Cooler! Complete with bottle opener and heavy duty lock. You know you need this. C'mon now.
Son of Juice Enamel Pin
Represent your favorite IPA with a Son of Juice enamel pin! Enamel pin measures approximately 1" in height and includes a black backing piece. Set of all 5 Core Enamel Pins also available!
STA Poster
Decorate your home with this 11 x 17" STA Map Poster! For when you forget your way around town... Maplewood Brewing Company is not affiliated, associated, sponsored, or in any way officially connected with the Chicago Transit Authority, or any of its subsidiaries or affiliates. This product features materials protected by the Fair Use guidelines of Section 107 of the Copyright Act. All rights reserved to the copyright owners. Any names are the registered trademarks of their original owners.
Tap Handle
Rock Maplewood at home on your own kegerator with our maplewood Maplewood tap handles!
The Sound Enamel Pin
Here's to the kraken! Complete your lewk with The Sound enamel pin, featuring yellow, blue & red accents. Enamel pin measures approximately 1" in height and includes a black backing piece. Set of all 5 Core Enamel Pins also available!
The Sound Tin Sign
Our octopus friend will be livin' the good life in your beer cave. Display your pride in The Sound West Coast IPA alongside your favorites for all to gaze upon. Dimensions: 10.6" wide x 18" tall
Thermos
25 oz double wall 18/8 stainless steel thermal bottle with copper vacuum insulation, push-button seal, and threaded 6 oz cup lid.
Outerware
Black Worldwide Hoodie
We've got our classic MAPLEWORLDWIDE design on a standard fit, midweight black hoodie. Perfect to layer or lounge. •80/20 cotton/polyester blend fleece •Jersey lined hood •1x1 ribbing at cuffs & waistband •Front pouch pocket
Black Lightweight Cropped Hoodie
Be prepared for all types of temperatures and occasions, while professing your love for Maplewood with this Lightweight Cropped Hoodie. •80/20 cotton/polyester •3/8” flat drawcord •1x1 ribbing at cuffs
Bone Lightweight Cropped Hoodie
Be prepared for all types of temperatures and occasions, while professing your love for Maplewood with this Lightweight Cropped Hoodie. •80/20 cotton/polyester •3/8” flat drawcord •1x1 ribbing at cuffs
Sage Lightweight Cropped Hoodie
Be prepared for all types of temperatures and occasions, while professing your love for Maplewood with this Lightweight Cropped Hoodie. •80/20 cotton/polyester •3/8” flat drawcord •1x1 ribbing at cuffs
Army Green Flannel
This classic fit Maplewood flannel will have you looking like you mean business. Poly wool with front embroidery and a back woven pinch tag.
Blue Patterned Flannel
Who said brewery swag can't be cool? This blue patterned flannel is perfect day to day use or to dress up for the dreaded family party. 100% cotton with front and back suede labels.
Athletic Heather Lightweight Zip-Up
Keep cozy with this lightweight Athletic Heather Gray Zip Up Hooded Sweatshirt. Remember to layer! •55/45 Cotton/Polyester •Unisex Fit •Loopback Terry Fabric •1x1 Ribbing at Cuffs & Waistband
T-Shirts
Charcoal Logotype T-Shirts
Look good in the classic charcoal gray Maplewood Unisex Triblend t-shirt. 100% No sweatshops & eco-friendly. 70% Airlume combed and ring-spun cotton, 15% polyester, 15% rayon.
Festbier T-Shirts
We may not have mountains, but we have Festbier! This updated, Dark Grey unisex T-Shirt essential fits like a well-loved favorite, featuring a crew neck, short sleeves and designed with superior combed and ring-spun cotton. •100% Airlume combed and ring-spun cotton
Light Blue Undertaker T-Shirts
Light Blue tee with M on the front and MAPLEWOOD repeated within a gravestone-shape on the back in bright orange. Pretty metal. Sueded Jersey, premium softness with a soft velvety hand feel from its unique brushed finish. •60% Combed Ring-Spun Cotton •40% Polyester
Mosaic Juice Pants Long Sleeve T-Shirt
We took one of the key hops (and one of our favorites) from Juice Pants, and decided to release a variant using only Mosaic...and lots of it. Show your love for MOSAIC JUICE PANTS with a limited edition green tie dye long sleeve t-shirt! Shirts are hand dyed and completely unique!
Mystery T-Shirts
Press your luck with the Mystery Maplewood T-Shirt Roulette! You choose the size and you'll be set up with one of the following limited run Maplewood T-Shirts! 2021 Pug Day Round Up T-Shirt 2021 BA Cuppa T-Shirt 2022 Pulaski Day T-Shirt Forest Green Undertaker T-Shirt Lager T-Shirt
Orange Skyline T-Shirts
Orange Skyline tee with logo on the front, and small "M" on back. Sueded Jersey, premium softness with a soft velvety hand feel from its unique brushed finish. •60% Combed Ring-Spun Cotton •40% Polyester
Pug Prom T-Shirts
Happy National Pug Day! Celebrate in style this year for PUG PROM with a short sleeve pocket t-shirt. We love the fat pugs.
Tan New Wave T-Shirts
Tan tee with New Wave-esque logo on the front. Sueded Jersey, premium softness with a soft velvety hand feel from its unique brushed finish. •60% Combed Ring-Spun Cotton •40% Polyester
Women's New Wave Tanks
We'll transport you back to the 80's with this racerback tank that features matching colored self-binding seams. Represent your favorite brewery in New Wave style. Lightweight Cotton Poly Jersey, 60% Combed Ring-Spun Cotton, 40% Polyester
Used Barrels
Used Barrels
We've got Used Barrels, folks! Empty 53 gallon USED barrels are for sale! Previously filled with this year's Cuppa Imperial Stout, we have empty used barrels from Woodford Reserve, Wild Turkey, MGP & a Rum Cask. (randomly selected at pick-up) Uses include: furniture in your house, outdoor planter, and more! Pick up only, no delivery. Bring a friend to help load in!
Your favorite neighborhood bar that happens to also be your favorite brewery's tap room!
2717 N Maplewood Ave, Chicago, IL 60647