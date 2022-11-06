A map showing the location of MAPOW Thai Sushi Restaurant 147 Bridge RdView gallery

MAPOW Thai Sushi Restaurant 147 Bridge Rd

review star

No reviews yet

147 Bridge Rd

Salisbury, MA 01952

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Appetizers

Mango Rolls

$6.50

Siam Rolls

$6.75

Tofu Triangles

$6.50

Edamame

$6.50

Crab Rangoon

$7.00

Bangkok Wings

$6.50

Shrimp in the Blanket

$7.00

Chicken Satay

$6.50

Shumai

$6.50

Golden Bags

$6.75

Pork Dumplings

$6.50

Vegetable Dumplings

$6.50

Pancake

$9.50

Soups

Miso Soup

$4.00

Chicken Coconut Soup

$4.50

Tom Yum Kung (Shrimp)

$4.50

Vegetable Tofu Soup

$4.50

Thai Wonton Soup

$4.50

Yummy Yummy Salads

Seaweed Salad

$8.50

Green Salad

$8.50

Jumping Shrimp

$12.95

Tiger's Tear

$12.95

Vegetarian Corner

Spicy Tofu

$12.95

Sweet Basil Eggplant

$12.95

Vegetarian Rainbow

$12.95

Green Garden

$12.95

Jungle Curry with Tofu

$12.95

Vegetable Curry

$13.95

Vegetable Pad Thai

$13.95

Tofu Pad Thai

$13.95

Vegetable Fried Rice

$13.95

Curry

Chicken Turmeric Sauce

$15.95

Lamb Turmeric Sauce

$17.95

Lamb Curry

$17.95

Chicken Green Curry

$15.95

Chicken Red Curry

$15.95

Chicken Yellow Curry

$15.95

Shrimp Yellow Curry

$15.95

Chicken Massaman Curry

$15.95

Mango Curry

$16.95

Mapow Specialties

Thai Lime Chicken

$14.95

Duck Basil

$22.95

Seafood Madness

$16.50

Yum Yum Salmom

$17.95

Thai-Style Basil Chicken

$13.95

Chicken

Rama Chicken

$13.95

BBQ Chicken

$14.95

Sweet and Sour Chicken

$13.95

Chicken Lost in the Garden

$13.95

Chicken Cashew Nut

$13.95

Chicken Basil

$13.95

Chicken Ginger

$13.95

Duck

Tamarind Duck

$22.95

Rama Duck

$22.95

Duck Choo Chee

$22.95

Pork

Pork Basil

$13.95

Pork and Broccoli

$13.95

Hot Pork with Mixed Vegetables

$13.95

Wild Boar Basil

$13.95

Pork Ginger

$13.95

Pork Garlic

$13.95

Mapow Island & Beach Dishes

Oriental Salmon Curry

$17.95

Tender Squid

$14.95

Shrimp Broccoli

$14.95

Garlic Shrimp

$14.95

Garlic Salmon

$17.95

Turtle Island Treasure

$16.50

Noodles & Fried Rice

Pad Thai

$13.95

Crispy Pad Thai

$13.95

Pad Woon-Sen

$13.95

Seafood Pad Thai

$15.95

Siam Fried Rice

$13.95

Spicy Chicken Fried Rice

$13.95

Crazy Noodles

$13.95

Chaing Mai Noodles

$13.95

Seafood Basil with Udon Noodles

$15.95

Chicken See You Noodles

$13.95

Pineapple Fried Rice

$13.95

Side Orders

White Rice

$2.50

Brown Rice

$2.50

Steamed Noodles

$3.00

Sticky RIce

$3.00

Peanut Sauce (Small)

$2.00

Desserts

Thai Custard

$4.00

Khao Neow Sangkaya

$6.00

Mango with Sweet Sticky Rice

$6.00

Banana in the Blanket

$3.50

Ice Cream

$4.50

Sushi Bar Appetizers

Sushi

$12.00

Sashimi

$13.00

Bonsi Cucumber

$13.00

Avocado Salad

$10.00

Una-Su

$13.00

Asharhi Cucumber Roll

$13.00

Tuna Tataki

$13.00

Hamachi Kama

$12.95

Sushi A La Carte

Tamago

$4.95

Kanikama

$4.95

Unagi

$5.95

Inari

$5.50

Saba

$5.50

Ebi

$5.90

Tako

$5.90

Ika

$5.90

Suzuki

$5.90

Maguro

$5.90

Hamachi

$5.90

Sake

$5.90

Tai

$5.00

Smoked Salmon

$6.50

Hokkigai

$5.90

Tobiko

$5.90

Ikura

$6.90

Uni

$7.00

Makimono (Roll)

California Roll

$6.95

Shan-Chieh Maki

$6.95

Kanen Maki

$6.95

Kappa Maki

$6.95

Sweet Potato Maki

$6.95

Avocado Maki

$6.95

Aspara Maki

$6.95

Una-Avo Maki

$7.95

Unakyu Maki

$7.95

Spicy Tuna Maki

$7.95

Tekka Maki

$7.95

Sake Maki

$7.95

Negihama Maki

$7.95

Salmon Skin Maki

$7.95

Special Makimono

Alaska Maki

$8.50

Futo Maki

$11.00

Normal Maki

$9.00

Crazy Maki

$12.95

Philadelphia Maki

$8.50

Gold Fish Maki

$14.95

Spider Maki

$14.95

B-52 Maki

$14.95

Black Dragon Maki

$14.95

Red Dragon Maki

$14.95

Rainbow Maki

$14.95

Alligator Maki

$14.95

Ebi Mango Maki

$14.95

Caterpillar Maki

$14.95

Rattle Snake Maki

$14.95

Salisbury Maki

$14.95

Raider Maki

$14.95

Hawaii Spicky Maki

$14.95

Snow Mountain

$15.95

Entree

Nigiri

$20.95

Sashimi

$26.95

Makimono Combo

$19.95

Sushi-Sashimi Boat#1

$39.95

Sushi-Sashimi Boat#2

$56.95

Chirashi Dinner

$20.95

Unagi Don

$19.95

Drinks

Sodas

$2.50

Bottled Water

$2.00

Thai Iced Tea

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

Hot Coffee

$3.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

147 Bridge Rd, Salisbury, MA 01952

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Map
