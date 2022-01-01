Mar Rustico imageView gallery

Mar Rustico

review star

No reviews yet

2540 Congress Street

Suite B

San Diego, CA 92110

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

tacos y burritos

Beef Machaca (2)

$12.00

Smoked Marlin (2)

$16.00

Shrimp Chipotle (2)

$20.00

Fish Tacos

$16.00

Shrimp Tacos

$17.00

bean and cheese

$11.00

Oyster Bar

1/2 Dozen

$21.00

Dozen

$42.00

Campechano Cóctel

$22.00

Ensenada Cocktail

$18.00

Ceviche Bowl

La Paz

$21.00

Balandra

$21.00

Cabo

$22.00

Sonora

$23.00

Bermejo

$23.00

Baja Cocktail

$23.00

Soups

Clam Chowder

$8.00

Sides

Tostadas (4)

$2.00

Avocado

$4.00

Salsa

$0.50

Containers Togo

$0.50

Guac And Chips

$12.00

Bottle & Can Beer

Corona

$7.00

Modelo

$7.00

Pacifico

$7.00

Modelo Negra

$7.00

Indio

$7.00

XX

$7.00

Botete Japanese Lager

$7.00

Sirena Pilsner

$7.00

Astillero IPA

$7.00

Mako Pale Ale

$7.00

N/A Beverages

Sprite

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Orange

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Mexican Fanta

$4.00

Senorial

$4.00

Mundet

$4.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

Jarritos

$4.00

Bottle Water

$2.00

S.Pellegrino

$5.00

Aguas Frescas

Jamaica

$4.00

Horchata

$4.00Out of stock

Lemonade

$4.00

Cocktails

Margarita

$13.00

Spicy Margarita

$13.00

Paloma

$13.00

Mojito

$13.00

Yerba Buena

$13.00

Cuba Libre

$13.00

Micheladas

De La Casa

$13.00

Verde

$13.00

Pepino

$13.00

Tamarindo

$13.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2540 Congress Street, Suite B, San Diego, CA 92110

Directions

Gallery
Mar Rustico image

Similar restaurants in your area

Hungry's Kitchen & Tap
orange star4.3 • 849
2547 San Diego Ave San Diego, CA 92110
View restaurantnext
Tuetano Taqueria - Old Town
orange starNo Reviews
2540 Congress Street San Diego, CA 92110
View restaurantnext
Rockin Baja Lobster Cantina and Grill--Old Town
orange starNo Reviews
3890 Twiggs St San Diego, CA 92110
View restaurantnext
Modern Times Lomaland
orange starNo Reviews
3725 Greenwood Street San Diego, CA 92110
View restaurantnext
La Barca - 3048 Midway Dr, SanDiego, CA 92110
orange starNo Reviews
3048 Midway Drive San Diego, CA 92110
View restaurantnext
Naked Cafe - Point Loma
orange starNo Reviews
3555 Rosecrans St Suite 109 Point Loma, CA 92110
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in San Diego

Lucha Libre - Mission Hills
orange star4.2 • 12,984
1810 W. Washington Street San Diego, CA 92103
View restaurantnext
Hodad's Ocean Beach
orange star4.4 • 12,896
5010 Newport Ave. San Diego, CA 92107
View restaurantnext
Sombrero Mexican Food - #11 - Mission Gorge San Diego
orange star4.4 • 7,990
6178 Mission Gorge Road San Diego, CA 92120
View restaurantnext
Sombrero Mexican Food - #14-Rio Vista San Diego
orange star4.5 • 7,801
8590 Rio San Diego Drive #108 San Diego, CA 92108
View restaurantnext
The Crack Shack Little Italy
orange star4.7 • 7,293
2266 Kettner Blvd San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
RAKIRAKI Liberty Public Market
orange star4.2 • 7,274
4646 Convoy St San Diego, CA 92111
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Diego
Lemon Grove
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
La Mesa
review star
Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)
Coronado
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
National City
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Santee
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
La Jolla
review star
Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)
Spring Valley
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Bonita
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Chula Vista
review star
Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston