Mar Vista Dockside Restaurant

Popular Items

THE PUB BURGER
BRUSSELS SPROUTS
BAJA TACOS

APPETIZERS

BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$14.00

GINGER, SESAME AND SOY, SERVED WITH SRIRACHA AIOLO

BUD & OLD BAY SHRIMP

$16.00

HEAD-ON SHRIMPSAUTEED IN BUDWEISER, OLD BAY AND BUTTER, WITH GRILLED BREAD

CRABCAKE TRIO

$22.00

CRISPY FRIED CALAMARI

$17.00

MARINARA SAUCE AND PARMESAN CHEESE

FISH DIP

$12.00

TEDDY'S HEMP CRACKERS, OLIVE OIL, FRESH HERBS, AND LEMON

OYSTERS

$3.28+

PEEL & EAT SHRIMP

$16.00

SHOGUN PORK

$16.00

TWO DOCKS CLAMS

$18.00

VEGGIE CEVICHE

$15.00

VISTA TATOR TOTS

$14.00

POTATO, ONION, PEPPER JACK CHEESE, WITH CHIPOTLE HONEY MUSTARD

SOUPS/SALADS

CAESAR SALAD

$12.00

ROMAINE, SMOKED BOTTAGRA, CROUTONS, PARMESAN, LEMON

SIDE CAESER SALAD

$6.00

FARM SALAD

$14.00

MIXED BABY GREENS, CUCUMBERS, TOMATO, SWEET CORN, FRESH MOZZARELLA, FRESH HERBS, BALSAMIC GLAZE, AND OLIVE OIL

SIDE FARM SALAD

$6.00

GULF COAST CHOWDER

$16.00

SHRIMP, GROUPER, CLAMS, BACON, POTATO, CORN, AND CREAM

TOMATO SOUP

$8.00

SEAFOOD GUMBO

$10.00+

HANDHELDS

BAJA TACOS

$19.00

FLOUR TORTILLAS, MANGO SALSA, CABBAGE, CILANTRO CREMA, GREEN RICE, GRILLED SQUASH

BLACKJACK

$21.00

COBIA BURGER

$21.00

FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$17.00

KIMCHEE, AIOLI, LETTUCE, TOMATO, RED ONION

GROUPER SANDWICH

$30.00

IMPOSSIBLE BURGER

$19.00

THE PUB BURGER

$19.00

BACON, CHEDDAR, LETTUCE, TOMATO

ENTREES

CHEFS BOIL POT

$55.00

CUSTOMER CATCH

$22.00

FRIED SHRIMP PLATTER

$26.00

HAND-CUT FRIES, COLESLAW, COCKTAIL SAUCE, LEMON

ISLAND TRIO

$32.00

CARIBBEAN SPICED SCALLOPS, SHRIMP, AND FRESH CATCH, WITH MANGO-LIME SAUCE, GAMBLE CREEK FARM PUMPKIN AND SWEET CORN.

KUNG PAO AVOCADO

$22.00

CRISPY FRIED AVOCADO, GAMBLE CREEK FARM EGGPLANT, RED BELL PEPPER, RED ONION, LONG BEANS, SUSHI RICE, TOASTED ALMONDS, AND KUNG PAO SAUCE

OCTOPUS ENTREE

$33.00

PAELLA

$42.00

PARMESAN CRUSTED FLOUNDER

$26.00

FLOUNDER, CREOLE BUTTER SAUCE, FRIED GREEN TOMATOES

RISOTTO

$35.00

SHRIMP & GRITS

$32.00

SHRIMP SCAMPI

$26.00

GARLIC BUTTER, WHITE WINE, HERBS, TOMATO, CAPERS, CAPELLINI PASTA

TUNA POKE BOWL

$25.00

SUSHI RICE, RAW TUNA, AVACADO, CUCUMBER, GREEN ONION, SEAWEED SALAD, PONZU VINAIGRETTE

MV COBIA ENTREE

$28.00

OKINAMIYAKI

MV GROUPER ENTREE

$31.00

MV SALMON ENTREE

$28.00

MV MAHI ENTREE

$29.00

STONE CRAB

MV STONE CRAB MED. 1/2 LB. APP

$23.00

MV STONE CRAB MED 1LB. APP.

$44.00

MV STONE CRAB LARGE 1/2 LB. APP.

$37.00

MV STONE CRAB LARGE 1LB. APP.

$62.00

MV STONE CRAB JUMBO (PER CLAW)

$27.00Out of stock

MV STONE CRAB COLOSSAL (PER CLAW)

$37.00Out of stock

KIDS

MV KIDS FRIED FISH

$8.00

FRIED FISH & FRIES, KETCHUP, TARTER

MV KIDS CHICKEN FINGERS

$8.00

CHICKEN FINGERS & FRIES, HONEY MUSTARD, KETCHUP

MV KIDS CHEESEBURGER

$7.00

CHEESEBURGER & FRIES, KETCHUP

MV KIDS MACARONI & CHEESE

$7.00

MACARONI & CHEESE

MV KIDS PASTA

$7.00

SIDES

MV BRADLEY STORE PIMENTO CHEESE GRITS

$7.00

MV PUB FRIES WITH HOLLANDAISE SAUCE

$7.00

MV GAMBLE CREEK FARM SQUASH CASSEROLE

$7.00

SQUASH, CHEESE, BREADING

MV CREAMED CORN

$7.00

MV GAMBLE CREEK FARM COLLARD GREENS

$7.00

MV SIDE RICE

$3.00

MV SIDE SHRIMP

$10.00

MV SIDE 1/2 LB. SNOW CRAB

$18.00

MV SIDE GROUPER

$12.00Out of stock

MV SIDE SALMON

$12.00

MV SIDE MAHI

$10.00

MV SIDE CHICKEN

$8.00

MV SIDE SCALLOPS

$14.00

MV FRIED SIDE CHICKEN

$8.00

MV SIDE COBIA

$10.00

MV SIDE PASTA

$7.00

BERNAISE SAUCE

$3.00

MV SIDE CORVINA

$10.00

DESSERTS

KEY LIME PIE

$8.00

KEY LIME PIE

BLUEBERRY CHEESECAKE

$9.00Out of stock

ICE CREAM - BLUEBERRY

$6.00

ICE CREAM - VANILLA

$6.00

ICE CREAM - CHOCOLATE

$6.00

MV ICE CREAM - TRIO

$8.00

MANGO SORBET

$8.00

MV CHOCOLATE CAKE

$9.00

MV SCOOP OF VANILLA

$2.00

MV SCOOP OF CHOCOLATE

$2.00

MV SCOOP OF BLUEBERRY

$2.00

WHOLE PIE/CHEESECAKE

$40.00

MV SEASONAL FRUIT PIE

$11.00

BREAD PUDDING

$10.00

PUMPKIN CHEESECAKE

$9.00

N/A BEVERAGES

SODA DRINK

$3.25

SARATOGA LARGE STILL

$7.00

SAN PELLEGRINO

$7.00

ACQUA PANNA SM

$8.00Out of stock

ICE TEA

$3.00

APPLE JUICE

$4.00

CHOCOLATE MILK

$4.00

COFFEE

$3.25

CRANBERRY JUICE

$4.00

EE - ESPRESSO

$2.50

ESPRESSO

$3.50

GINGER BEER

$5.00

GRAPEFRUIT JUICE

$4.00

HOT TEA

$4.00

MILK

$3.00

MV BLUEBERRY MOCKTAIL

$8.00

ORANGE JUICE

$4.00

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$5.00

PLAIN COCONUT

$15.00

VIRGIN BLOODY MARY

$7.00

VIRGIN COCONUT MOCKTAIL

$15.00

VIRGIN GARDEN MOCKTAIL

$15.00

VIRGIN JUICE IN COCONUT MOCKTAIL

$15.00

VIRGIN MARGARITA

$7.00

VIRGIN MOJITO

$7.00

VIRGIN PINA COLADA

$7.00

VIRGIN STRAWBERRY DAQUIRI

$7.00

Berrygrino Mocktail

$8.00

Lemonberry Spritzer

$8.00

Roselle Mocktail

$8.00

WATER

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

760 Broadway St., North Longboat Key, FL 34228

Directions

Gallery
Mar Vista Dockside Restaurant image
Mar Vista Dockside Restaurant image
Mar Vista Dockside Restaurant image

