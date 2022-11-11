Restaurant header imageView gallery

Marabella Pizza Greenville

No reviews yet

1898 SE Greenville blvd

Greenville, NC 27858

Cheese NY Style
Marabella
Garlic Knots

APPETIZERS

French Fries

French Fries

$2.95

Served with Ketchup.

Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

$2.95
Mozzarella Sticks (6)

Mozzarella Sticks (6)

$6.30
Chicken Tenders & Fries

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$6.55
Mac & Cheese Bites

Mac & Cheese Bites

$6.55
Buffalo Wings (6)

Buffalo Wings (6)

$7.75
Buffalo Wings (12)

Buffalo Wings (12)

$13.95
Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$2.95

Served with a cup of Marinara Sauce.

SALADS

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$6.70

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Kalamata olives, Cucumbers & Roasted peppers.

Caesar Salad

$6.70

Lettuce, Onions, Croutons & Grated cheese.

Antipasto Salad

$8.90

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Kalamata olives, Cucumbers, Roasted peppers, Meat and cheeses rolls.

Mediterranean Salad

Mediterranean Salad

$8.90

Lettuce, Feta cheese, Kalamata olives, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Onions, & Green peppers.

Side Garden Salad

$5.00

Side caeser Salad

$5.00

OLD WORLD PIZZA

Fresh Mozzarella Margherita

Fresh Mozzarella Margherita

$13.10+

Sliced tomatoes & basil 

Mondello

$14.90+

Arugula & prosciutto 

La Romana

$14.90+

Banana peppers, anchovies & kalamata olives 

Trevi

$14.90+

Mushrooms, bacon & provolone

Toscana

$14.90+

Roasted peppers, salami & kalamata olives

Venician

$14.90+

Salami, onions & mushrooms 

Quattro Stagioni

$14.90+

Artichokes, ham & mushrooms 

Capricciosa

$14.90+

Salami, mushrooms, artichokes

Gladiator

Gladiator

$14.90+

Ham, mushrooms, artichokes, salami, kalamata olives & sausage 

Massimo

Massimo

$13.60+

Provolone, ricotta, italian sausage, roasted garlic, olive

NY STYLE PIZZA

Cheese NY Style

Cheese NY Style

$11.20+

Mozzarella & tomato sauce 

Meatlover

Meatlover

$13.60+

Pepperoni, sausage, beef, ham, bacon, mozzarella & tomato sauce 

Veggie

Veggie

$13.60+

Mushrooms, olives, green peppers, onions, fresh tomatoes, mozzarella & tomato sauce 

Marabella

Marabella

$13.90+

Pepperoni, sausage, beef, ham, bacon, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, mozzarella & tomato sauce 

Hawaiian

$13.00+

Pineapple, ham, mozzarella & tomato sauce 

White Pizza

White Pizza

$13.00+

Ricotta, mozzarella, smoked mozzarella, grated parmigiana, garlic & olive oil 

Primavera

$13.60+

Diced tomatoes, garlic, onions, basil, mozzarella & tomato sauce 

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$13.60+

Grilled chicken, mozzarella, ranch & hot sauce 

SoHo

SoHo

$13.60+

Feta, mozzarella, fresh spinach, roasted peppers, garlic & olive

Harlem

Harlem

$13.60+

Smoked mozzarella, mozzarella, bacon & pineapple 

PAN PIZZA

Sicilian

$14.90+

Thick crust pan pizza, mozzarella & tomato

Tribeca

$15.70+

Thick crust pan pizza, italian sausage, salami, ham, pepperoni, tomato sauce & mozzarella 

Brooklyn

$14.90+

Thick crust pan pizza with provolone, topped with tomato sauce, grated cheese, olive oil & oregano 

GrandMa

GrandMa

$14.90+

Thin crust pan pizza, tomato sauce, fresh & smoked mozzarella 

PANZEROTTI

Calzone

$8.30

Ham, ricotta & mozzarella

Sausage Roll

$8.30

Sweet sausage, green peppers, onions & mozzarella 

Stromboli

$8.30

Sausage, pepperoni & mozzarella 

Spinach Roll

Spinach Roll

$7.30

Spinach, ricotta & mozzarella

Chicken Roll

$8.30

Chicken, tomato sauce & mozzarella 

Pepperoni Roll

Pepperoni Roll

$7.30

Pepperoni & mozzarella

PASTA

Lasagna

$10.30+

Served with bread

Eggplant Parm. w/Spaghetti

$10.85+

Served with bread

Chicken Parm. w/Spaghetti

$10.85+

Served with bread

Manicotti

$10.30+

Served with bread

Meatballs w/Spaghetti

Meatballs w/Spaghetti

$10.30+

Served with bread

Baked Ziti

$10.30+

Served with bread

Spaghetti w/Meat Sauce

$10.30+

Spaghetti w/Tomato Sauce

$6.50

SUBS & WRAPS

Philly Steak

$8.75

Steak, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, banana peppers, mozzarella, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo

Philly Chicken

$8.75

Chicken, green peppers, onions, lettuce, mushroom, banana peppers, mozzarella, tomatoes, mayo

Chicken Wrap

Chicken Wrap

$8.75

Grilled chicken, tomatoes, onions, roasted peppers, arugula, olive oil, mozzarella, caesar dressing

Meatball Parm Sub

Meatball Parm Sub

$8.75

Meatballs, tomato sauce, melted mozzarella

Chicken Parm Sub

$8.75

Breaded chicken, tomato sauce, melted mozzarella

Eggplant Parm Sub

$8.25

Eggplant, tomato sauce, melted mozzarella

All American Sub

$8.75

Ham, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, olive oil, mayo

Chicken Focaccia

$8.75

Breaded chicken, provolone, tomatoes, arugula, olive oil, mayo, salt, pepper

Super Sub

$8.75

Ham, salami, pepperoni, bacon, provolone, lettuce, tomato, olive oil, red vinegar

BLT Club Wrap

$8.25

Turkey, mozzarella, bacon, tomatoes, lettuce, mayo & hot honey

TUSCAN FLATBREAD

Eggplant Panini

$8.25

Grilled eggplant, fresh mozzarella, sun dried tomato, arugula, olive oil, balsamic glaze

Grilled Chicken Panini

Grilled Chicken Panini

$8.75

Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, sun dried tomato, arugula, olive oil, balsamic glaze

Caprese Flatbread

Caprese Flatbread

$8.75

Prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, tomato, arugula, pesto spread, olive oil, balsamic glaze

BEVERAGES

Sweet Tea 20oz

$2.89

Pepsi 20oz

$2.89

Diet Pepsi 20oz

$2.89

Sierra Mist 20oz

$2.89

Mountain Dew 20oz

$2.89

Dr. Pepper 20oz

$2.89

Lemonade 20oz

$2.89

Unsweet tea 20oz

$2.89

Soda Bottle 20oz

$2.89

Dr. Pepper 2lt

$3.50

Lemonade 2lt

$3.50

Mountain Dew 2lt

$3.50

Sierra Mist. 2lt

$3.50

Pepsi 2lt

$3.50

Diet Pepsi 2lt

$3.50

San Pellegrino 8oz

$2.89

Specialty soda

$3.50

Water Cup

$0.50

San Pellegrino 6pack

$7.50

Bottle Water

$1.75

DESSERTS

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$4.50
Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$4.50
Limoncello

Limoncello

$4.50
Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Cake

$4.50
Vanilla Cannoli

Vanilla Cannoli

$4.50

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$5.00

Tux Cake

$5.00

White Choco Rasp

$5.00

MISCELLENOUS

Cup Of Ranch

$0.75

Large Ranch

$4.00

CHIPS

$2.00

Cup Of Buffalo

$0.75

Meatballs

$4.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
1898 SE Greenville blvd, Greenville, NC 27858

