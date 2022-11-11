Restaurant header imageView gallery

Marabella italian restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

610 Carolina Avenue

Washington, NC 27889

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheese NY Style
Meatlover
Marabella

NY STYLE PIZZA

Cheese NY Style

Cheese NY Style

$11.20+

Mozzarella & tomato sauce

Meatlover

Meatlover

$13.60+

Pepperoni, sausage, beef, ham, bacon, mozzarella & tomato sauce

Veggie

$13.60+

Mushrooms, olives, green peppers, onions, fresh tomatoes, mozzarella & tomato sauce 

Marabella

$13.90+

Pepperoni, sausage, beef, ham, bacon, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, mozzarella & tomato sauce 

Hawaiian

$13.00+

Pineapple, ham, mozzarella & tomato sauce 

White Pizza

$13.00+

Ricotta, mozzarella, smoked mozzarella, grated parmigiana, garlic & olive oil 

Primavera

$13.60+

Diced tomatoes, garlic, onions, basil, mozzarella & tomato sauce 

Buffalo Chicken

$13.60+

Grilled chicken, mozzarella, ranch & hot sauce 

SoHo

$13.60+

Feta, mozzarella, fresh spinach, roasted peppers, garlic & olive

Harlem

$13.60+

Smoked mozzarella, mozzarella, bacon & pineapple 

PAN PIZZA

Sicilian

$14.90+

Thick crust pan pizza, mozzarella & tomato

Tribeca

$15.70+

Thick crust pan pizza, italian sausage, salami, ham, pepperoni, tomato sauce & mozzarella 

Brooklyn

$14.90+

Thick crust pan pizza with provolone, topped with tomato sauce, grated cheese, olive oil & oregano 

GrandMa

$14.90+

Thin crust pan pizza, tomato sauce, fresh & smoked mozzarella 

OLD WORLD PIZZA

Fresh Mozzarella Margherita

Fresh Mozzarella Margherita

$13.10+

Sliced tomatoes & basil 

Mondello

$14.90+

Arugula & prosciutto 

La Romana

$14.90+

Banana peppers, anchovies & kalamata olives 

Trevi

$14.90+

Mushrooms, bacon & provolone

Toscana

$14.90+

Roasted peppers, salami & kalamata olives

Venician

$14.90+

Salami, onions & mushrooms 

Quattro Stagioni

$14.90+

Artichokes, ham & mushrooms 

Capricciosa

$14.90+

Salami, mushrooms, artichokes

Gladiator

$14.90+

Ham, mushrooms, artichokes, salami, kalamata olives & sausage 

Massimo

$13.60+

Provolone, ricotta, italian sausage, roasted garlic, olive

PANZEROTTI

Calzone

$8.30

Ham, ricotta & mozzarella

Stromboli

$8.30

Sausage, pepperoni & mozzarella 

Sausage Roll

$8.30

Sweet sausage, green peppers, onions & mozzarella 

Spinach Roll

$7.30

Spinach, ricotta & mozzarella 

Chicken Roll

$8.30

Chicken, tomato sauce & mozzarella 

Pepperoni Roll

$7.30

Pepperoni & mozzarella 

APPETIZER

Calamari

$12.00

Eggplant Rollatini

$9.50

Wings (7)

$8.25

Wings (14)

$12.00

Stuffed Mushrooms

$7.00

Mozzarella Caprese

$8.00

Garlic Knots

$4.00

Fries

$3.50

Potato Skins

$7.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.95

Bruschetta

$6.95

Pepato Di Cozze Marechaira

$10.25

Cheese & Bacon Fries

$6.50

Side Meatballs

$7.00

Garlic Bread

$4.00

Focaccia Bread

$1.50

Paneantico Bread

$3.50

Side Broccoli

$3.00

Side Grilled Veggies

$6.00

Side Red Grilled Onion

$3.00

Side Sauteed Spinach

$5.00
Stuffed Pepper

Stuffed Pepper

$7.00

Side Of Chips

$3.50

ENTREES

Veal Parmigiana Spaghetti

$19.75

Chicken Parmigiana Spaghetti

$16.95

Veal Marsala

$19.75

Chicken Marsala

$16.95

Veal Piccata

$19.75

Chicken Piccata

$16.95

Chicken Cacciatore

$18.25
Chicken Francese

Chicken Francese

$18.25

Saltimbocca Di Pollo

$18.25

Chicken Basilico

$18.25

Linguini Clams Sauce

$18.25
Linguini Marinara Seafood

Linguini Marinara Seafood

$19.25

Shrimp Scampi

$18.25

Linguini Pescatore

$19.25

Pasta Massimo

$19.25
Stuffed Flounder

Stuffed Flounder

$20.75

Ribeye Steak

$20.95
Pork Chops

Pork Chops

$19.75

FROM THE GRILL

Philly Steak Marabella

$9.50

Philly Steak and Cheese

$9.50

Philly Steak, Bacon & Mushrooms

$9.50

Chicken Cheesesteak

$9.50

Chicken Cheesesteak Marabella

$9.50

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$9.10

MARABELLA SPECIALTIES

Rigatoni Alla Siciliana

$16.75

Baked Ziti

$15.50

Manicotti

$15.50

Lasagna

$15.75

Ravioli

$15.50

Tortellini Four Cheese

$15.75

Cannelloni

$15.50

Spinach Ravioli Marabella Style

$16.85
Raviolini Alla Salvatore

Raviolini Alla Salvatore

$17.50

Ravioli Davinci

$16.85

Cacio E Pepe

$17.50

Eggplant Parmigiana Spaghetti

$16.85

PANINI

Grilled Eggplant Panini

$9.00

Prosciutto Panini

$9.00

Portofino Panini

$9.00

Massimo/ Grilled Chicken Panini

$9.00

PASTA

Spaghetti (D) w/ Tomato Sauce

$12.50

Spaghetti (D) w/ Garlic & Oil D

$15.00

Spaghetti (D) w/ Meatballs

$15.85

Spaghetti (D) w/ Italian Sausage

$15.85

Spaghetti (D) w/ Bolognese

$15.85

Penne Vodka sauce (D)

$14.50
Penne Arrabiata (D)

Penne Arrabiata (D)

$17.60

Penne Primavera (D)

$15.50

Gnocchi Sorrentina (D)

$15.80

Fettuccini Alfredo (D)

$15.50

Penne Florentine (D)

$15.50

Cavatelli Alla Contadina (D)

$16.95
Spaghetti Puttanesca (D)

Spaghetti Puttanesca (D)

$16.75

Fettuccini Carbonara (D)

$16.75

Rigatoni Alla Siciliana

$16.75

SALADS

Garden Dinner Salad

Garden Dinner Salad

$9.50

Caesar Dinner Salad

$9.50

Antipasto Dinner Salad

$12.00

Mediterranean Dinner Salad

$10.25

SUBS

Sausage & Peppers Sub

$9.00

Italian Sub

$9.00

Super Sub

$9.00

Chicken Parm Sub

$9.00

Meatball Parm Sub

$9.00

Eggplant Parm Sub

$9.00

Sausage Parm Sub

$9.00

Veal Parm sub

$11.00

KIDS MENU

Kids Baked Ziti

$6.50

Kids Chicken Bites

$6.50

Kids Fettuccine Alfredo

$6.50

Kids Spaghetti & Tomato Sauce

$6.50

Kids Spaghetti with Butter

$6.50

Kids Cheese Pizza

$6.50

Kids Spaghetti & Bolognese

$6.50

Kids Spaghetti & Meatball

$6.50

Kids Cheese Tortellini

$6.50

DESSERTS

Chocolate Spoon Cake

$7.00

Limoncello

$6.40

Triple Chocolate Cheesecake

$6.40

Cheesecake

$4.40

Tiramisu

$4.40

Cannoli

$4.40

Chocolate Cannoli

$5.40

Small Cannoli

$1.50

Cheesecake Special

$8.40

Chocolate Cheesecake Special

$8.40

Whole Tiramisu

$50.00

Whole Limoncello

$55.00

Whole Cheesecake

$35.00

Reese Cake

$6.50

SOFT DRINKS

Pepsi Fountain

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Half And Half Tea

$2.00

Sierra Mist Fountain

$2.00

Mountain Dew Fountain

$2.00

Diet Pepsi Fountain

$2.00

Dr Pepper Fountain

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Sierra Mist Bottle 20oz

$2.50

Diet Pepsi Bottle

$2.50

Pepsi Bottle

$2.50

Mountain Dew Bottle

$2.50

Kids Apple Juice

$1.00

S. Pellegrino Small

$3.00

S. Pellegrino Large

$5.00

Sweet Tea Gallon

$5.00

Sweet Tea Half Gallon

$2.50

Unsweet Tea Gallon

$5.00

Unsweet Tea Half Gallon

$2.50

Coffee

$3.00

Smeraldina Natural

$2.00

Smeraldina Sparkling

$2.00

Espresso

$4.00

Lunch Salads

L- Garden Salad

$7.20

L- Caesar Salad

$7.20

L- Antipasto Salad

$8.30

L- Mediterranean

$8.25

Lunch Pasta

L- Spaghetti w/ Tomato Sauce

$9.75

L- Spaghetti w/ Garlic & Oil

$10.25

L- Spaghetti w/ Meatballs

$11.00

L- Spaghetti w/ Italian Sausage

$11.00

L- Spaghetti w/ Bolognese

$11.00

L- Penne Vodka sauce

$11.00

L- Penne Arrabiata

$12.00

L- Penne Primavera

$11.00

L- Fettuccini Alfredo

$11.00

L- Penne Florentine

$12.00

L- Spaghetti Puttanesca

$12.75

L- Fettuccini Carbonara

$12.00

Lunch Specialties

L- Baked Ziti

$11.25

L- Manicotti

$11.00

L- Lasagna

$12.00

L- Ravioli

$11.00

L- Tortellini Four Cheese

$11.00

L- Spinach Ravioli Marabella Style

$12.75

Family Trays

Family Chicken Alfredo

$25.85

Family Baked Ziti

$20.00

Family Spaghetti and Meatball

$20.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

610 Carolina Avenue, Washington, NC 27889

Directions

Gallery
Marabella Washington image
Marabella Washington image
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Carolina Oyster House - 3150 Evans St, St N
orange starNo Reviews
3150 Evans St, St N Greenville, NC 27858
View restaurantnext
Marabella Pizza Greenville
orange starNo Reviews
1898 SE Greenville blvd Greenville, NC 27858
View restaurantnext
Villa Verde
orange star4.6 • 1,769
2601 East 10th street Greenville, NC 27858
View restaurantnext
Cinnamon Bistro - Arlington Village
orange star4.8 • 275
731 Red Banks Rd Greenville, NC 27858
View restaurantnext
Nino's Cucina Italiana
orange star4.8 • 867
511G Red Banks Road Greenville, NC 27858
View restaurantnext
Quarters Bar and Grill
orange starNo Reviews
1011 S Charles Blvd, STE F Greenville, NC 27858
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Washington
Greenville
review star
Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)
New Bern
review star
No reviews yet
Rocky Mount
review star
Avg 3.7 (10 restaurants)
Goldsboro
review star
No reviews yet
Jacksonville
review star
Avg 3.7 (5 restaurants)
Morehead City
review star
Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)
Elizabeth City
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Clayton
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Manteo
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston