A map showing the location of Chapuline's View gallery

Chapuline's

review star

No reviews yet

333 W Depot Ave Suite 10

Knoxville, TN 37917

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Bowls

ACP Bowl

$12.00

Chilango Bowl

$13.00

Ranchero Bowl

$13.00

Norteno Bowl

$13.00

Veggie Bowl

$12.00

Fajita Bowl Chicken

$14.00

Fajita Bowl Steak

$14.00

Shrimp Fajita Bowl

$14.00

Burritos

Asada Burrito

$13.00

Carnitas Burrito

$13.00

Al Pastor Burrito

$13.00

Campechano Burrito

$13.00

Torta

Torta Cubana

$13.00

Tacos

Asada Taco

$4.00

Carnitas Taco

$4.00

Chicharron Taco

$4.00

Al Pastor Taco

$4.00

Rajas Taco

$5.00

BLT Shrimp Taco

$5.00

Birria Taco

$5.00

Fish Taco

$5.00

Campechano Taco

$5.00

Taco Americano

$3.85

Quesadillas

Asada Quesadilla

$9.00

Carnitas Quesadilla

$9.00

Chicharron Quesadilla

$9.00

Al Pastor Quesadilla

$9.00

Crunchy Favorites

Chorizo Nachos

$13.00

Chips & Salsa

$2.50

Guacamole

$5.50

Queso

$5.00

Extras

Rice

$3.00

Black Beans

$3.00

Charro Beans

$3.00

Plaintains

$4.00

Churros

$5.00

Pico de Gallo

$2.00

Flan

$5.00

Taco Box

$12.00

Sour Cream

$0.50

Drink

Horchata

$3.00

Mexican Soda

$3.00

Bottle Water

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

333 W Depot Ave Suite 10, Knoxville, TN 37917

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Seoul Brothers
orange starNo Reviews
333 W Depot Ave Suite 110, Knoxville, TN 37917 Knoxville, TN 37917
View restaurantnext
Potchke
orange starNo Reviews
318 N. Gay Street, Suite 103 Knoxville, TN 37917
View restaurantnext
Tako Taco
orange starNo Reviews
235 W Depot Ave Knoxville, TN 37917
View restaurantnext
A Dopo Pizza
orange star4.8 • 2,304
516 Williams St Knoxville, TN 37917
View restaurantnext
Sweet P's Barbeque and Downtown Dive
orange starNo Reviews
410 W Jackson Ave Knoxville, TN 37902
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Knoxville TN
orange star4.6 • 3,564
111 N Central St. Knoxville, TN 37902
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Knoxville

Cotton Eyed Joe
orange star4.1 • 4,417
11220 Outlet Dr Knoxville, TN 37932
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Knoxville TN
orange star4.6 • 3,564
111 N Central St. Knoxville, TN 37902
View restaurantnext
The Tomato Head - Market Square
orange star4.7 • 2,537
12 Market Sq Knoxville, TN 37902
View restaurantnext
A Dopo Pizza
orange star4.8 • 2,304
516 Williams St Knoxville, TN 37917
View restaurantnext
Casa Don Gallo
orange star4.6 • 1,742
7741 S Northshore dr #108 Knoxville, TN 37919
View restaurantnext
Ruby Sunshine - Knoxville
orange star4.1 • 1,356
37 Market Square Knoxville, TN 37902
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Knoxville
Alcoa
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Maryville
review star
Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)
Kodak
review star
No reviews yet
Sevierville
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Sevierville
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Townsend
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Pigeon Forge
review star
Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)
Gatlinburg
review star
Avg 3.9 (19 restaurants)
Morristown
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston