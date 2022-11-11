Restaurant header imageView gallery

Marceline Pizza Co 211 N Main Street USA

Order Again

Popular Items

Deep Dish
Cannoli
MPC Calzones

Starters

Baked Meatball

$8.00

Three wood fire oven baked meatballs served with our marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese and fresh herbs

Caprese Bread

$8.00

Salads

Garden Greens Salad

$7.00

Fresh baby Spinach greens tossed with green bell peppers, shaved red onion, black olives, fresh tomato and artichoke with shaved Parmesan cheese and House Made croutons

MPC Caesar Salad

$7.00

Hearts of Romaine lettuce, fresh tomato, shaved Parmesan cheese & House Made Crouton

Sandwiches

MPC Calzones

$10.00

A pizza sandwich; filled with toppings of your choice

Sandwich Special

$10.00

Pizza

Neapolitano Pizza

$18.00

Deep Dish

$25.00

Pizza Special

$18.00

Half Pizza - LUNCH ONLY

$10.00

Kids Pizza

Kids Pizza

$10.00

Kids cheese or Pepperoni Pizza

Dessert

Cannoli

$6.00

Cannolis filled with an Italian cream and encrusted with pistachios or chocolate chips

Chefs Choice Dessert

$6.00

Soft Drinks

Soda- CocaCola Products

$2.00

Water

Soda Refill

$1.00

Beer & Cider

4 Hands Milk Stout (Pint)

$6.00

4 Hands Milk Stout on draft

Logboat Snapper IPA (Pint)

$5.00

Logboat Snapper IPA on draft

Logboat Bobber Lager (Pint)

$5.00

Logboat Bobber Lager on draft

Logboat High Tide American Wheat (Pint)

$5.00

Logboat High Tide American Wheat on draft

Miller Lite

$5.00

Miller Lite on draft

Waves Pineapple

$5.00

Brick River Sweet Lou Blueberry Cider on draft

Wine

Risata Moscato D'Asti - 187ml Glass

$11.00

Ruffino Lumina Pinot Grigio Friuli Glass

$6.00

Ruffino Lumina Pinot Grigio Friuli Bottle

$25.99

Gnarly Head 1924 Glass

$7.00

Gnarly Head 1924 Bottle

$27.99

Luca Bosio Rosso Glass

$6.00

Luca Bosio Rosso Bottle

$25.99

Tee Shirts

Tee Shirts

$20.00

Hats

Hats

$20.00

Stickers

Logo Sticker

$4.50
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
We are a family-owned Woodfire Oven Pizza shop. We will also be serving Chicago Deep Dish Pizza, appetizers, salads and dessert. We will also be providing soft drinks, beer on draft and wine by the bottle or glass.

211 N Main Street USA, Marceline, MO 64658

