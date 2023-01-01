Marcelinos Mobile Wood Fired Pizza
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
26118 Mateo Way, Madera, CA 93638
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Papi’s Mex Grill - 131 Riverwalk Boulevard S Suite 114 Madera Ranchos Ca 93636
No Reviews
TBD Bonadelle, CA 93636
View restaurant
Ramen Hayashi 2 - Ramen Hayashi Fresno
No Reviews
6443 N Riverside Drive Suite 101 Fresno, CA 93722
View restaurant
Toledo's Mexican Restaurant - Milburn
No Reviews
6737 N Milburn Ave #170 Fresno, CA 93722
View restaurant