Marcelinos Mobile Wood Fired Pizza

26118 Mateo Way

Madera, CA 93638

Traditional Round Pizza Pies

Margherita

$14.00

Margherita : Traditional Red sauce ~Fresh Mozzarella ~Fresh Basil ~Extra Virgin Olive Oil

The Vito

$15.00

VITO (spicy) RED SAUCE ~ Mozzarella ~ SPICY ITALIAN SAUSAGE ~ SAUTEED RED BELL PEPPERS, RED ONION & GARLIC ~ Enzo’s FRESNO Chili infused Olive Oil ~ Topped with fresh Basil & Calabrian Chili Flakes

PEPPERONI

$14.00

PEPPERONI RED SAUCE ~PEPPERONI ~MOZZARELLA

Aloha

$15.00

Aloha Red sauce ~MOZZARELLA ~BOAR’S HEAD TAVERN HAM ~PINEAPPLE & RED ONION

Tony

$16.00Out of stock

Tony (Sweet & Salty ) Prosciutto di Parma ~Mozzarella ~Gorgonzola ~Balsamic Fig reduction ~Fig Jam ~Topped with Arugula

Lucali

$15.00

Lucali Ricotta ~ Mozzarella ~Pecorino Romano ~Applewood Smoked Bacon ~ Seasonal mushrooms ~Topped with Fresh Italian Parsley

Massimo

$16.00Out of stock

Massimo - Ricotta ~ Parmigia reggiano ~Mozzarella~Gruyere. ~ Rosemary chicken sausage ~ Applewood smoked bacon ~Rapini ~Kalamata olives

Pesto

$16.00

Pesto & Prosciutto(Dee’s Favorite) Pesto ~Mozzarella ~Fontina Cheese ~Prosciutto Di Parma

Carnita’s Pizza

$15.00Out of stock

Carnita’s Pizza (spicy) Green Chili Sauce ~ Carnita’s ~Mozzarella ~Oaxaca Cheese ~Escabeche (Pickled Radish, Jalapeno, Onion, carrot, cilantro)

Hot Chick

$15.00Out of stock

Hot Chick (Sweet & Spicy BBQ Kick) Barbecue Sauce ~ Mozzarella ~ Gouda ~ Chicken & Bacon Pineapple Sausage ~ Topped with Fresh Cilantro

The Tito (Vodka Sauce)

$15.00

Vodka Sauce (Titos Vodka) Mozzarella Spicy Italian Sausage Purple Onion Hot Banana Pepper Ranch Drizzle

Meat lovers

$16.00

Special of the day

$16.00

SQUARE Pizzas: Detroit Style

Open Detroit Style

$19.00

Beverage

Italian Sodas

Pepsi

$2.50

Water

$2.00

Sprite

$2.50

Sparkling water

$3.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

Directions

