Pizzas by Marchelloni Pontiac, IL

review star

No reviews yet

317 W Madison St

Pontiac, IL 61764

Special

Large 3 Pounder

$15.00

BYO Pizza

Pan or Thin Style Crust

Personal Cheese Pizza

$6.00

7" Personal Pan

Regular Cheese Pizza

$14.00

12" Regular

Large Cheese Pizza

$18.00

16" Large

Specialty Pizzas

12" Regular or 16" Large

3 Pounder

$18.00+

Italian Sausage and Extra Cheese

4 Pounder Vegetable

$18.00+

Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Black Olive and Extra Cheese

Bacon Chicken Combo

$20.00+

Ranch, Chicken, Bacon, Basil and Cheddar/Mozzarella Cheese Blend

BBQ Chicken

$20.00+

BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Onion and Cheddar/Mozzarella Cheese Blend

Classic Combo

$18.00+

Pepperoni, Ham, Black Olives, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Pork Sausage and Italian Sausage

Denver

$18.00+

Ham, Mushroom, Green Pepper and Onion

Garlic Chicken

$20.00+

Chicken, Basil, Garlic, Onion and Cheddar/Mozzarella Cheese Blend

Hawaiian

$18.00+

Ham, Pineapple and Extra Cheese

Italian Beef

$19.00+

Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Mild Giardiniera and Garlic.

Jalapeño Popper

$18.00+

*Thin Crust Only* Cream Cheese, Jalapeño and Bacon

Meat Marchelloni

$18.00+

Pepperoni, Ham, Pork Sausage, Italian Sausage and Ground Beef

Primo

$18.00+

Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Pepper and Italian Sausage

Taco

$18.00+

*Thin Crust Only* Refried Beans, Cheddar/Mozzarella Cheese Blend, Onion, Black Olives, Diced Tomato and Picante Sauce (Added After Cooked: Lettuce )

Wisconsin Cheeseburger

$18.00+

Ground Beef, Onion, Pickles, Spicy and Regular Mustards and Cheddar/Mozzarella Cheese Blend

White garlic pizza

Rolls

FAMOUS Rolls Personal 7", Regular 12", Large 16" Served with Marinara & Beef Rolls served with Au Jus Dipping Sauce too.

Beef Roll

$10.00+

Italian Beef and Mozzarella Cheese

Chicken Roll

$12.00+

Chicken and Cheddar/Mozzarella Cheese Blend

Ham Roll

$10.00+

Ham and Mozzarella Cheese

BBQ Chicken Roll

$22.00+

BBQ Chicken and Mozzarella Cheese

Pepperoni Roll

$15.00+

Nacho Beef Roll

$20.00+

Wings

6, 10 & 20 Packs

6 Pack Wings

$6.00

10 Pack Wings

$10.00

20 Pack Wings

$20.00

Additional Wing

$1.00

Dough Nuggets

12" Regular & 16" Large Buttery, Garlicky, Bite Size & Served with Marinara Dipping Sauce.

Dough Nuggets

$8.00+

Cheesy Dough Nuggets

$10.00+

Nachos

Hearty portion of the best nacho chips and delicious toppings!

Nachos

$5.00

Meaty Nachos

$7.00

Extra meat

$1.00

Garlic Bread

Served with Marinara Dipping Sauce

Garlic Bread

$4.00

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$5.00

Sandwiches

Meat & Melted Cheese!

6" Italian Beef

$5.00

6" Hot Ham

$5.00

Meatball Sub

$10.00

Dipping Sauces

Dipping Sauces

Cinnamon Sticks

Cinnamon Sticks Regular

$10.00

Cinnamon Sticks Large

$12.00

Cinnamon Sticks Reg Apple

$11.00

Cinnamon Sticks Reg Cherry

$11.00

Cinnamon Sticks Large Apple

$14.00

Cinnamon Sticks Large Cherry

$14.00

April Special

Philly Cheesesteak Pizza

Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich

$6.00

2 Liter

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Pepsi 2 Liter

$3.00

Diet Pepsi 2 Liter

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Diet Mountain Dew 2 Liter

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Diet Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Cherry Pepsi

$3.00

Cherry Coke

$3.00

Can Soda

Pepsi Can

$1.00

Diet Pepsi Can

$1.00

Coke Can

$1.00

Diet Coke Can

$1.00

Mountain Dew Can

$1.00

Dr. Pepper Can

$1.00

Sprite Can

$1.00

Fresca Original Citrus Can

$1.00

Water

Bottled Water

$1.00
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Daily specials! FAMOUS Beef Rolls, Specialty Pizzas, Cheesy Dough Nuggets and More! We deliver to Pontiac, IL and surrounding areas. Call us today!

Website

Location

317 W Madison St, Pontiac, IL 61764

Directions

Pizzas by Marchelloni image

