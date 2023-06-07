Restaurant header imageView gallery

Marciana's Kitchen 332 E Saint Charles Rd

No reviews yet

332 E Saint Charles Rd

Villa Park, IL 60181

Silog

Tapsilog

$13.99

Longsilog

$12.99

Tocilog

$12.99

Bangsilog

$11.99

Hotsilog

$11.99

Chicksilog

$11.99

Porksilog

$12.99

Sisigsilog

$13.99

Adobosilog

$12.99

Noodles

Pancit Malabon

$14.99

Pancit Canton-Sotanghon

$13.99

Pancit Bihon

$13.99

Rolls

Pork Egg Roll

$9.99

Vegetable Roll

$9.99

Extras

Rice

$1.75

Meat

$5.00

Egg

$1.00

Salad

$2.00

Noodle

$5.00

Drinks

Soda

$1.75

Bottle Water

$1.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Serving authentic and original Filipino/Asian food. We have the classic Adobo, Lumpia, and Pancit plus your other Filipino classic Silog meals.

332 E Saint Charles Rd, Villa Park, IL 60181

