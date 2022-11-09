Marco Roma
70 Reviews
$$
14 Green Bay Road
Winnetka, IL 60093
Appetizers
Mozzarella Sticks
Cheesy Garlic Bread
French Fries
Bruschetta
Chicken Strips
Burrata
Wisconsin Burrata with Almond Pesto and Cherry Tomatoes
Calamari Fritti
Crispy Chicken Wings
6 pieces of jumbo chicken wings, fried crisp to order. Choice of buffalo or bbq sauce to toss.
Mushroom Arancini w/Garlic Aioli
Salads
Half Caesar Salad
romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, hard boiled eggs, and housemade croutons served with caesar dressing
Half Giardino Salad
romaine lettuce, diced t0omatoes, red onions, cucumbers and carrots, served with balsamic vinaigrette
Pollo Chopped Salad
romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, grilled chicken, bacon, gongonzola cheese, elbow pasta, and raisins served with balsamic vinaigrette or sweet vinaigrette dressing
Veggie Chopped Salad
romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes, red onions, elbow pasta, gorgonzola cheese, and raisins, served with balsamic vinaigrette or sweet vinaigrette dressing
Giardino Salad
romaine lettuce, diced t0omatoes, red onions, cucumbers and carrots, served with balsamic vinaigrette
Caesar Salad
romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, hard boiled eggs, and housemade croutons served with caesar dressing
Caprese Salad
sliced tomatoes layered with fresh mozzarella cheese, and fresh basil, served with extra virgin olive oil and balsamic vinegar
Roasted Squash Salad
Baby arugula, roasted butternut squash, roasted almonds, shaved parmesan, apple cider vinaigrette.
Chicken Sienna Salad
romaine lettuce, white onions, provolone cheese, hard boiled eggs and grilled chicken served with balsamic vinaigrette dressing
Greek Salad
romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes, red onions, pepperoncinni peppers, cucumbers, green peppers, red peppers, yellow peppers, feta cheese and kalamata olives served with greek dressing
Antipasto Salad
romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes, red onions, peppronicinni peppers, provolone cheese, ham, sallami and pepperoni, served with balsamic vinaigrette dressing
Soups
Cup of Soup Minestrone
Bowl of Minestrone
Cup of Tortellini In Brodo
Tortellini and Pea in Chicken Broth
Bowl of Tortellini In Brodo
Tortellini and Pea in Chicken Broth
Cup Of Butternut Squash Soup
Roasted Butternut Squash Soup - toasted pumpkin seeds, whipped ricotta.
Bowl Of Butternut Squash Soup
Roasted Butternut Squash Soup - toasted pumpkin seeds, whipped ricotta.
Sandwiches
1/3 lb. Burger
A grilled 1/3 pound of beef served on our homemade bun, with lettuce, tomato, onions and pickle. Ketchup, Mayo or Mustard can be added upon request. Add American Cheese, Provolone Cheese, or Bacon for additional charge.
Italian Beef Sandwich
Chicken Bacon Ranch
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
Meatball Sandwich
Eggplant Parmesan Sandwich
Italian Combo Sandwich
Italian Sausage Sandwich
Classic Italian Sandwich
Caprese Sandwich
fresh mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, fresh basil, oregano
Turkey Sandwich
Grilled Vegetable Sandwich
Grilled eggplant, zucchini, and balsamic red onions with black olive tapenade and sliced avocado.
Spicy Chicken Panino
Entree
Pasta
Baked Mostaccioli
Cheese Ravioli
Roasted Butternut Squash Risotto
Roasted Butternut Squash Risotto - crispy shallots, shaved parmesan.