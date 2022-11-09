Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Pizza

Marco Roma

70 Reviews

$$

14 Green Bay Road

Winnetka, IL 60093

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

16" Thin Crust
14" Thin Crust
Pollo Chopped Salad

Appetizers

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.49

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$7.99

French Fries

$3.49

Bruschetta

$9.99

Chicken Strips

$8.99

Burrata

$12.99

Wisconsin Burrata with Almond Pesto and Cherry Tomatoes

Calamari Fritti

$13.99

Crispy Chicken Wings

$14.99

6 pieces of jumbo chicken wings, fried crisp to order. Choice of buffalo or bbq sauce to toss.

Mushroom Arancini w/Garlic Aioli

$8.99

Salads

Half Caesar Salad

$5.99

romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, hard boiled eggs, and housemade croutons served with caesar dressing

Half Giardino Salad

$5.99

romaine lettuce, diced t0omatoes, red onions, cucumbers and carrots, served with balsamic vinaigrette

Pollo Chopped Salad

$12.99

romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, grilled chicken, bacon, gongonzola cheese, elbow pasta, and raisins served with balsamic vinaigrette or sweet vinaigrette dressing

Veggie Chopped Salad

$9.49

romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes, red onions, elbow pasta, gorgonzola cheese, and raisins, served with balsamic vinaigrette or sweet vinaigrette dressing

Giardino Salad

$8.99

romaine lettuce, diced t0omatoes, red onions, cucumbers and carrots, served with balsamic vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$9.99

romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, hard boiled eggs, and housemade croutons served with caesar dressing

Caprese Salad

$12.99

sliced tomatoes layered with fresh mozzarella cheese, and fresh basil, served with extra virgin olive oil and balsamic vinegar

Roasted Squash Salad

$11.99

Baby arugula, roasted butternut squash, roasted almonds, shaved parmesan, apple cider vinaigrette.

Chicken Sienna Salad

$11.99

romaine lettuce, white onions, provolone cheese, hard boiled eggs and grilled chicken served with balsamic vinaigrette dressing

Greek Salad

$11.99

romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes, red onions, pepperoncinni peppers, cucumbers, green peppers, red peppers, yellow peppers, feta cheese and kalamata olives served with greek dressing

Antipasto Salad

$11.49

romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes, red onions, peppronicinni peppers, provolone cheese, ham, sallami and pepperoni, served with balsamic vinaigrette dressing

Soups

Cup of Soup Minestrone

$3.99

Bowl of Minestrone

$6.99

Cup of Tortellini In Brodo

$3.99

Tortellini and Pea in Chicken Broth

Bowl of Tortellini In Brodo

$6.99

Tortellini and Pea in Chicken Broth

Cup Of Butternut Squash Soup

Cup Of Butternut Squash Soup

$3.99

Roasted Butternut Squash Soup - toasted pumpkin seeds, whipped ricotta.

Bowl Of Butternut Squash Soup

Bowl Of Butternut Squash Soup

$6.99

Roasted Butternut Squash Soup - toasted pumpkin seeds, whipped ricotta.

Sandwiches

1/3 lb. Burger

$7.99

A grilled 1/3 pound of beef served on our homemade bun, with lettuce, tomato, onions and pickle. Ketchup, Mayo or Mustard can be added upon request. Add American Cheese, Provolone Cheese, or Bacon for additional charge.

Italian Beef Sandwich

$11.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$11.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$12.99

Meatball Sandwich

$11.99

Eggplant Parmesan Sandwich

$9.99

Italian Combo Sandwich

$12.99

Italian Sausage Sandwich

$9.99

Classic Italian Sandwich

$10.99

Caprese Sandwich

$11.99

fresh mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, fresh basil, oregano

Turkey Sandwich

$9.99

Grilled Vegetable Sandwich

$11.99

Grilled eggplant, zucchini, and balsamic red onions with black olive tapenade and sliced avocado.

Spicy Chicken Panino

$11.99

Entree

Baked Meatballs

$12.99

Chicken Plate

$12.99

Sausage and Peppers

$12.99

Combo Plate

$13.99

Chicken Parmigiana Dinner

$14.99

Eggplant Parmigiana Dinner

$12.99

Lasagna Bolognese

$12.99

Pasta

Baked Mostaccioli

$10.99

Cheese Ravioli

$10.99
Roasted Butternut Squash Risotto

Roasted Butternut Squash Risotto

$13.99Out of stock

Roasted Butternut Squash Risotto - crispy shallots, shaved parmesan.

Gnocchi Al Pesto

$12.99

Lasagna Bolognese

$12.99

Penne Pasta

$10.99

Rigatoni

$10.99

Spaghetti Pasta

$10.99

Penne. GLUTEN FREE

$10.99

Meat Ravioli

$10.99

Desserts

Cannoli

$3.99

Plain Cheesecake

$6.49

Tiramisu

$7.49

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.50

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$6.49

Sides

French Fries

$3.49

Side of Meatball

Side of Italian Sausage

$3.99

Side of Grilled Chicken

$3.99

Roasted Broccoli

$5.99

Side Bread Order

$1.00

Pizza Dough

$4.00

Side of Giardiniera

$0.50

Side of Sweet Peppers

$0.50

Side of Chips

$1.25

Side of Crushed Red Pepper

$0.20

Side of Parmesan Cheese

$0.25

Side of Ranch

$0.50

Side of Marinara Sauce

$0.75