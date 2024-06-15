- Home
Cafe Fontana
410 Kenilworth Avenue
Kenilworth, IL 60043
Coffee
Tea
- Selection of Rishi Teas$3.50
- Iced Black Tea
Fresh brewed Rishi organic classic black tea.$4.50
- Iced Citrus Green Tea
RIshi Green Tea. A special blend of organic green tea, organic ginger root, organic lemongrass, organic lemon flavor, essential lime oil.$4.50
- Matcha latte$4.50
- Iced Matcha Latte$4.50
- Chai latte$4.50
- Iced chai latte$4.50
Beverages
Bakery
Savory
- Salumi Bento Box
Prosciutto cotto, sopressata, Milano salami, and aged provolone cheese all served with our house made crostini.$8.00
- Giardino salad
Mixed lettuces, shaved carrot, cucumber, and cherry tomato. Served with your choice our Balsamic or Italian vinaigrette.$9.00
- Mortadella Piadina
Mortadella, shaved parmigiano, arugula, and garlic mayo folded in a fresh baked flatbread.$10.00