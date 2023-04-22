A map showing the location of Marco's Italian RestaurantView gallery

Marco's Italian Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

303 Wimberley Square

Wimberley, TX 78676

Appetizers

Avocado with Shrimp

$12.50

Mushroom & Artichoke Dip

$10.95

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$10.95

Mozzarella & Pomodori

$12.95

Soup

Soups

Cup Tomato Basil

$4.95

Bowl Tomato Basil

$6.95

Cup Lentil Bacon

$4.95

Bowl Lentil Bacon

$6.95

Cup Creamy Broccoli

$4.95

Bowl Creamy Broccoli

$6.95

Salads

Mediterranean Salad

$16.95

Chicken Caesar Salad

$17.95

Italiana Salad

$15.95

Supreme Salad

$18.95

Chicken Supreme Salad

$17.95

Small Caesar Salad

$6.50

Small Mixed Salad

$6.50

Add Dressing

$0.50

Entrees

Beef Ravioli

$20.95

Chicken Parmigiana

$19.95

Speghetti Fruttin di Mare

$20.95

Speghetti Bolognese

$16.95

Spaghetti Polpetto (Meatball)

$18.95

Angel Hair Siciliana

$15.95

Angel Hair Verde

$17.95

Spaghetti Carbonara

$16.95

Chicken Fettuccini Alfredo

$17.95

Shrimp Fettuccini Alfredo

$19.95

Tortellini San Remo

$20.95

Angel Hair Napoli (Marinara)

$14.95

Spaghetti Primavera

$19.95

Angel Hair Promodori

$15.95

Angel Hair alla Monti

$16.95

Angel Hair alla Roma

$16.95

Tortellini Panna

$17.95

Tortellini Prosciutto

$17.95

Spaghetti Aglio e Olio

$14.95

Oven Baked Pastas & Vegetables

Joan Anna

$17.95

Spaghetti Pepito (Shrimp baked)

$20.95

Lasagne

$17.95

Carciofi al Forno

$18.95

Broccoli al Forno

$16.95

Canneloni

$17.95Out of stock

Vegetable Combination

$17.95

Melanzana alla Parmigiana (Egg Plant)

$17.95

Fettucini al Forno

$16.95

Vegetarian Lasagna

$17.95

Side Orders

Small Mixed Salad

$6.50

Small Caesar Salad

$6.50

Extra Cheese

$2.95

10 Rolls & Garlic Dip

$3.95

Marcos Hot Sauce

$2.50

Add Single Meatball

$3.00

Add 3 - Shrimp

$6.00

Add 6- Shrimp

$8.00

Add Chicken

$6.00

2 oz Marinara

$0.50

Cup Marinara

$2.00

4 oz Meat sauce

$2.50

Cup Meat Sauce

$4.50

2 oz Meat Sauce

$1.00

2 oz Alfredo

$1.00

Cup Alfredo

$4.50

Add Dressing

$0.50

Pizza

10" Pizza

10 " Vegetarian Garden

$14.95

10" Hawaiian

$14.95

10" Pete-za"s All Meat

$14.95

10" Four Cheeses

$14.95

10" Mediterranean

$14.95

10” Pasquale's Speciale

$14.95

10" Milano

$14.95

10" Bella

$14.95

10" Italia

$14.95

10” Margherita

$14.95

10” Supreme

$16.95

10” Frutti di Mare

$17.95

10" Calzone

$15.95

Appetizer

12" Pizza

12" Vegetarian Garden

$18.95

12” Hawaiian

$18.95

12" Pete-za’s All Meat

$18.95

12" Mediterranean

$18.95

12" Pasquale's Speciale

$18.95

12" Milano

$18.95

12" Bella

$18.95

12" Margherita

$18.95

12"Supreme

$21.95

12" Cheese

$18.95

14" Pizza

14" Vegetarian Garden

$22.95

14" Hawaiian

$22.95

14" Pete-za’s All Meat

$22.95

14" Four Cheeses

$22.95

14" Mediterranean

$22.95

14" Pasquale's Speciale

$22.95

14" Milano

$22.95

14" Bella

$22.95

14" Italia

$22.95

14" Margherita

$22.95

14" Supreme

$26.95

Make Your Own Pizza

Make Own Pizza

10" Cheese Pizza Make Own

$8.95

12" Cheese Pizza Make Own

$10.95

14" Cheese Pizza Make Own

$12.95

Kids Menu

Kid Spaghetti & Marinara

$6.95

Kid Spaghetti with Butter & Cheese

$6.95

Kid Tortellini & Butter

$7.95

Kid Chicken Fettucini Alfredo

$8.95

Kid Spaghetti Bolognese (Meat Sauce)

$8.95

Kid Spaghetti Meatball

$8.95

Dessert

Tiramisu

$6.95

Cheese Cake

$5.95

Choc Cake

$5.95

Root Beer Float

$4.50

Gelato

$3.95

Drinks

Iced Tea

$2.50

16 oz Milk

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.95

Coffee

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Espresso

$2.95

16 oz Apple Juice

$2.50

Sparkling Water

$3.00

Soft Drinks

$2.50

Specials

Lunch Specials

Lunch Lasagna

$10.95

Lunch Soup/Salad

$9.95

Lunch Angel Hair Napoli (Marinara)

$9.95

Lunch 10" 1 Topping Pizza

$8.95
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:01 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:31 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:01 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:31 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:01 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:31 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:01 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:31 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

303 Wimberley Square, Wimberley, TX 78676

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

