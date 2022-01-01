Marco Polo Silver Lake Pool & Inn
44 Reviews
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Set within Silver Lake Pool & Inn, Marco Polo Trattoria and Bar offers indoor and al fresco dining. Our seasonal menu combines the rich tradition of coastal Italian cuisine with bountiful California ingredients.
Location
4141 SANTA MONICA BLVD, LOS ANGELES, CA 90029
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Intelligentsia Coffee - Silver Lake
No Reviews
3922 West Sunset Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90029
View restaurant
Breadblok - Silver Lake
No Reviews
1529 Griffith Park Blvd, Unit 103 Los Angeles, CA 90026
View restaurant
Pine & Crane - Griffith Park Blvd
No Reviews
1521 Griffith Park Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90026
View restaurant