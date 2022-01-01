Restaurant header imageView gallery

Marco Polo Silver Lake Pool & Inn

44 Reviews

4141 SANTA MONICA BLVD

LOS ANGELES, CA 90029

Dessert

Olive Oil Cake

$10.00

rosemary, marmelade

Budino

$9.00

Cake Fee

$5.00

Rum Baba

$15.00Out of stock

Amaro Angeleno

$11.00

Amaro Nonino

$13.00

Averna

$11.00

Bruto americano

$11.00

Cynar

$11.00

Fernet branca

$10.00

Fernet mentha

$10.00

Meletti

$11.00

Montenegro

$11.00

Punt e Mes

$10.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Set within Silver Lake Pool & Inn, Marco Polo Trattoria and Bar offers indoor and al fresco dining. Our seasonal menu combines the rich tradition of coastal Italian cuisine with bountiful California ingredients.

4141 SANTA MONICA BLVD, LOS ANGELES, CA 90029

