Marco Polo Global Restaurant 300 Liberty Street Southeast

Vegan General Tso* Entree
Spring Rolls (3 pc)
General Tso*

Add Utensils, Hot Sauce, Soy Sauce or Gluten Free Soy Sauce

GF Appetizers

GF Egg Foo Young

GF Egg Foo Young

$7.00

(2) Baked Patties made of GF Bread, Egg, Onions, Celery & Carrots. Topped with Brown Gravy.

GF Stuffed Mushrooms

$10.00

(10 pc) Baked Mushrooms Stuffed with Sundried Tomatoes, Cream Cheese & Pesto. Topped with Parmesan Cheese

GF Artichoke Spinach Dip

$10.00

Baked Cream Cheese, Spinach, Jalapeños & Artichoke. Served with Warm GF Tortilla Chips

GF Soup

GF Veggie Hot & Sour Soup*

$13.00

[Large Bowl Only] Steamed Tofu, Chinese & Wood Ear Mushrooms, Chili, Carrots & Egg in Vegetable Broth (Vegan Version Available)

GF Hot & Sour Soup*

$13.00

[Large Bowl Only] Shrimp, Chicken, Egg, Steamed Tofu, Chinese & Wood Ear Mushrooms, Carrots & Chili in Chicken Broth

GF Rice Vermicelli Noodle Soup

$13.00

[Large Bowl Only] Choice of Protein with Mushrooms, Bok Choy, Broccoli & Carrots over Rice Vermicelli Noodles in Broth

GF Egg Flower Soup

Onions, Celery, Carrots & Egg in Chicken Broth

Soup of the Day

$3.50+

GF Vegetable Beef

GF Chinese Entrees

GF Asparagus

$16.00

Stir Fried Asparagus, Onions, Carrots & Garlic

GF Broccoli

$16.00

Stir Fried Broccoli, Carrots, Onions & Mushrooms

GF Curry *

$15.00

Stir Fried Potatoes, Carrots, Onions & Peppers in a Spicy Yellow Curry Sauce

GF Garlic Green Beans

GF Garlic Green Beans

$15.00

Stir Fried Green Beans, Carrots & Onions in Garlic Sauce

GF Garlic Mixed Vegetables

$15.00

Stir Fried Cauliflower, Broccoli, Mushrooms, Carrots, Onions, Bok Choy, Zucchini, Squash & Pea Pods in Garlic Sauce

GF General Tso's *

$16.00

Choice of Fried Chicken Breast, Sauteed Chicken Sautéed Beef or Sautéed Shrimp Tossed in Sweet & Sour Garlic Chili Sauce. Topped with Sesame Seeds

GF Kung Pao*

$16.00

Sautéed Mushrooms, Peppers, Carrots, Celery, Onions, Chili & Zucchini In Spicy, Sweet & Sour Tomato Tamari Sauce. Topped with Peanuts

GF Lemon

$16.00

Sautéed Peppers, Peaches, Ginger & Onions in a Sweet Lemon Sauce [Deep Fried GF Chicken Breast Available]

GF Mongolian*

$16.00

Stir Fried Peppers, Carrots & Onions in Garlic Chili Oyster Sauce

GF Orange

$16.00

Sautéed Peppers, Peaches, Ginger & Onions in a Sweet Orange Sauce [Deep Fried GF Chicken Breast Available]

GF Sweet & Sour

GF Sweet & Sour

$16.00

Sautéed Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Carrots, Pineapple & Peaches in Sweet & Sour Sauce [Deep Fried GF Chicken Breast Available]

GF Szechuan*

GF Szechuan*

$16.00

Stir Fried Onions, Peppers, Carrots & Mushrooms in Garlic Chili Oyster Sesame Sauce. Served Alongside Broccoli

GF Teriyaki

$16.00

Stir Fried Onions, Carrots & Mushrooms in Sweet Garlic Ginger Tamari Sauce. Served with a side of Broccoli

GF Chinese Seafood

GF Garlic Salmon

$22.00

Grilled Salmon Over Garlic Sauce. Served with a Side of Veggies

GF General Tso's* Salmon

$22.00

Grilled Salmon in Sweet & Sour Garlic Chili Sauce. Topped with Sesame Seeds

GF Honey Walnut Prawns

$19.00

Lightly Breaded & Fried Prawns, Finished with a Coat of Light Lemon Cream Sauce. Topped with Honey Glazed Walnuts

GF Kung Pao Scallops*

$23.00

Sautéed Scallops, Mushrooms, Peppers, Carrots, Celery, Chili, Onions & Zucchini in Spicy, Sweet & Sour Tamari Sauce. Topped with Peanuts

GF Salt & Pepper Prawns*

$19.00

Lightly Breaded & Fried Prawns Mixed with Chili, Onions & Peppers

GF Sautéed Halibut

$26.00

Sautéed Sliced Halibut with Asparagus, Pea Pods, Celery, Carrots, Green Onions & Ginger in a Light Chicken Broth Sauce

GF Seafood & Chicken Combo

$22.00

Stir Fried Scallops, Shrimp, Salmon & Chicken with Asparagus, Pea Pods, Squash, Celery, Onions, Carrots & Mushrooms

GF Sweet & Sour Salmon

$22.00

Grilled Salmon with Sautéed Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Pineapple & Peaches in Sweet & Sour Sauce

GF Noodles

Stir Fried Rice Noodles with Onions, Cabbage, Carrots & Broccoli in Sweet Garlic Ginger Soy Sauce
GF Pad Thai *

GF Pad Thai *

$15.00

House Tamarind Sauce Sautéed with Rice Noodles, Steamed Tofu, Onions, Tomatoes, Bean Sprouts, Bell Peppers, Carrots, Cilantro & Pickled Ginger. Topped with Sesame Seeds

GF Singapore Curry Rice Vermicelli *

$15.00

Stir Fried Thin Rice Noodles with Carrots, Onions, Bean Sprouts & Peppers with Yellow Curry Paste (Substitute Beef or Shrimp $1 )

GF Wide Noodles

$15.00

Stir Fried Rice Noodles with Onions, Carrots & Bean Sprouts in Tamari Soy Sauce

GF Yakisoba

GF Yakisoba

$15.00

Stir Fried Rice Noodles with Onions, Cabbage, Carrots & Broccoli in Sweet Garlic Ginger Soy Sauce.

GF Fried Rice

GF Chicken Fried Rice

$13.00

Stir Fried Jasmine White Rice, Green Onions, Eggs & Chicken with GF Tamari

GF Curry Riced Cauliflower*

$14.00

Stir Fried Riced Cauliflower, Carrots, Onions, Celery, Broccoli and Bell peppers with spicy yellow Curry Powder. Served over a bed of steamed Cabbage

GF Pineapple Fried Rice

$14.00

Stir Fried Jasmine White Rice with Egg, Pineapple, Carrots and Broccoli

GF Salmon Fried Rice

$17.00

Stir Fried Jasmine White Rice, Green Onions, Eggs & Salmon with GF Tamari

GF Shrimp Fried Rice

$15.00

Stir Fried Jasmine White Rice, Green Onions, Eggs & Shrimp with GF Tamari

GF Vegetable Fried Rice

$12.00

Stir Fried Jasmine White Rice, Eggs, Carrots & Broccoli with GF Tamari

GF Seafood Fried Rice

$20.00

Stir Fried Jasmine White Rice, Eggs, Green Onions, Shrimp, Salmon & Scallops with a Hint of Tamari.

GF Egg Fried Rice

$13.00

Stir Fried Jasmine White Rice and Egg with GF Tamari

GF European Entrees

GF French Pepper Steak

$25.00

Pan Seared New York with Cracked Black Peppercorns. Finished with Sherry Wine Onion Cream Reduction. Served with Red Potatoes & Sautéed Vegetables

GF Chicken Parmesan

GF Chicken Parmesan

$19.00

GF Fried Chicken Breast Topped with Provolone, Marinara Sauce & Parmesan. Served with GF Pasta Alfredo

GF Raspberry Pistachio Chicken

$19.00

Pan Seared Pistachio Crusted Chicken Breasts. Seared with Butter and Finished with our Raspberry Sauce. Served with Sautéed Vegetables & Choice of Rice or Potatoes

GF Sicilian Salmon

GF Sicilian Salmon

$22.00

Salmon, Charbroiled and Basted with Lemon, Olive Oil, Pesto & Parmesan Cheese. Served Alongside Sautéed Vegetables & Choice of Rice or Potatoes

GF Pan Seared Halibut

$27.00

Pan Seared Halibut in a Lemon Caper Cream Sauce with Brown Rice & Sautéed Vegetables

GF Pasta Alfredo

$15.00

GF Pasta Tossed in a Creamy Alfredo Sauce

GF Pasta Castellana

$16.00

Mushrooms, Artichoke Hearts & Sundried Tomatoes Tossed with GF Pasta in Sundried Tomato Cream Sauce

GF Pesto Pasta

$16.00

Mushrooms, Sundried Tomatoes & Artichoke Tossed with GF Pasta in Pesto Cream Sauce. Topped with Parmesan Cheese

GF Dessert

GF/Vegan Chocolate Mint Cake

GF/Vegan Chocolate Mint Cake

$7.50

HOUSE MADE Gluten Free and Vegan Chocolate Cake layered with Chocolate and Mint Frosting

GF/Vegan Pineapple Orange Cake

GF/Vegan Pineapple Orange Cake

$7.50

HOUSE MADE Gluten Free and Vegan Pineapple Cake layered with Orange Frosting

GF/Vegan Chocolate Caramel Cake

GF/Vegan Chocolate Caramel Cake

$7.50

HOUSE MADE Gluten Free and Vegan Chocolate Cake layered with Caramel Frosting

GF/Vegan Pumpkin Caramel Cake

$7.50

$7.50

6 GF Cookies

$5.00Out of stock

Appetizers

Appetizer Combination

$13.00

A Sampler of 2 Spring Rolls, 2 Samosas, 2 Butterfly Shrimp & 2 Crab Puffs (No Substitutions)

Artichoke Spinach Dip

$10.00

Baked Cream Cheese, Spinach, Jalapeños & Artichoke Dip Served with Warm GF Tortilla Chips.

BBQ Pork

$10.00

BBQ Pork Marinated in Soy Sauce, Sugar & Sesame Oil, Topped with Sesame Seeds. Served with Hot Chinese Mustard and Cocktail Sauce.

Butterfly Shrimp (4 pc)

$7.00

Deep Fried Breaded Shrimp.

Crab Puffs (6 pc)

Crab Puffs (6 pc)

$5.50

Imitation Crab Meat & Cream Cheese Wrapped in a Wheat Flour Pastry and Deep Fried. Served with Sweet and Sour Dipping Sauce.

Deep Fried Mushrooms (8 pc)

Deep Fried Mushrooms (8 pc)

$8.00

Deep Fried Breaded Mushrooms Served with Sweet and Sour Dipping Sauce.

Chicken Potstickers (6 pc)

Chicken Potstickers (6 pc)

$10.00

Pan-Fried Dumplings with Chicken, Cabbage, Ginger, Green Onions & Egg Wash in a Wheat Flour Pastry. Served with Sweet Ginger Soy Sauce for Dipping.

Samosas (3 pc)

$7.00

Potatoes, Onions & Corn in a Mild Curry Powder Wrapped in a Wheat Flour Pastry and Deep Fried. Served with Sweet and Sour Dipping Sauce.

Spring Rolls (3 pc)

Spring Rolls (3 pc)

$7.00

Cabbage, Carrots & Bean Vermicelli Wrapped in a Wheat Flour Pastry and Deep Fried. Served with Sweet and Sour Dipping Sauce.

Stuffed Mushrooms (10 pc)

$10.00

Cremini Mushrooms Stuffed with Sun-dried Tomatoes, Cream Cheese & Pesto, Topped with Parmesan and Baked.

Soup

Hot & Sour Soup*

$13.00

[Large Bowl Only] Shrimp, Chicken, Tofu, Egg, Chinese & Wood Ear Mushrooms, Carrots, & Chili in Chicken Broth

Chicken Wonton Soup

Chicken Wonton Soup

$14.00

[Large Bowl Only] Chicken & Cabbage Dumplings Wrapped in Wheat Flour Pastry in a Bowl of Chicken Broth. Topped with BBQ Pork, Broccoli, Bok Choy, Carrots & Mushrooms.

Wor Wonton Soup

Wor Wonton Soup

$16.00

[Large Bowl Only] Chicken & Cabbage Dumplings Wrapped in Wheat Flour Pastry in a Bowl of Chicken Broth. Topped with Shrimp, BBQ Pork, Chicken, Broccoli, Bok Choy, Carrots, Onions & Mushrooms.

Rice Vermicelli Noodle Soup

$13.00

[Large Bowl Only] Thin Rice Vermicelli Noodles with Mushrooms, Bok Choy, Broccoli & Carrots in Chicken Broth with Choice of Meat.

Soup of the Day

$3.50+

Vegetable Beef

Egg Flower Soup

$2.50+

Onions, Celery, Carrots and Egg in Chicken Broth.

Chinese Entrées

Asparagus

Asparagus

Stir Fried Asparagus, Onions, Carrots & Garlic.

Broccoli

Stir Fried Broccoli, Carrots, Onions & Mushrooms in light Chicken Broth Suace. **Beef option contains Garlic Oyster Sauce**

Cashew

Cashew

Stir Fried Onions, Mushrooms, Carrots, Broccoli, Bok Choy, Cauliflower, Celery, Squash & Pea Pods in light Chicken Broth Sauce, Topped with Cashews.

Curry*

Curry*

Stir Fried Potatoes, Carrots, Onions & Peppers in a Yellow Curry Sauce

Garlic Green Beans

Stir Fried Green Beans, Carrots & Onions in Garlic Soybean Sauce.

General Tso*

General Tso*

Choice of Deep Fried Chicken (thigh meat), or Sautéed Beef or Sautéed Shrimp Tossed in Sweet & Sour Garlic Chili Sauce, Topped with Sesame Seeds.

Kung Pao*

Stir Fried Mushrooms, Peppers, Carrots, Celery, Chili, Onions & Zucchini in Sweet Garlic Tomato Soy Sauce, Topped with Peanuts.

Lemon

Choice of Deep Fried Chicken Breast, or Sautéed Beef, or Sautéed Shrimp Tossed with Peppers, Peaches & Onions in Sweet Lemon Sauce.

Mixed Vegetables in Black Bean Sauce

Stir Fried Broccoli, Mushrooms, Carrots, Onions, Cauliflower, Bok Choy, Celery, Zucchini & Peppers in Garlic Black Bean Oyster Sauce.

Mongolian*

Mongolian*

Stir Fried Peppers, Carrots & Onions in Garlic Chili Oyster Sauce, Garnished with Crispy Deep Fried Rice Vermicelli Noodles.

Orange

Choice of Deep Fried Chicken Breast, or Sautéed Beef, or Sautéed Shrimp Tossed with Peppers, Peaches, Ginger & Onions in Sweet Orange Sauce.

Sweet & Sour

Sweet & Sour

Choice of Deep Fried Chicken (thigh meat), or Sautéed Beef, or Sautéed Shrimp Tossed with Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Carrots, Pineapple & Peaches in Sweet & Sour Sauce.

Szechuan*

Szechuan*

Stir Fried Onions, Peppers, Carrots & Mushrooms in Garlic Chili Oyster Soy Sauce, Served on bed of Steamed Broccoli.

Teriyaki

Stir Fried with Onions, Mushrooms & Carrots in Sweet Garlic Ginger Soy Sauce. Served with side of Steamed Broccoli.

Chinese Seafood

Curry Salmon*

$22.00

Grilled Salmon over Yellow Curry Spice Mixed Peaches, Peppers, Onions & Carrots.

Happy Family

Happy Family

$18.00

Shrimp, Beef, Chicken & BBQ Pork Sautéed with Broccoli, Cauliflower, Bok Choy, Celery, Squash, Onions, Carrots & Mushrooms in Oyster Sauce.

Honey Walnut Prawns

$19.00

Lightly Breaded and Fried Prawns Tossed in Lemon Cream Sauce, Topped with Honey Glazed Walnuts.

Kung Pao Scallops*

$23.00

Sautéed Scallops with Mushrooms, Peppers, Carrots, Celery, Chili, Onions & Zucchini in Sweet Garlic Tomato Soy Sauce, Topped with Peanuts.

Prawns in Black Bean Sauce

$19.00

Sautéed Prawns with Peppers, Onions, Carrots & Broccoli in Garlic Black Bean Oyster Sauce.

Salmon in Black Bean Sauce

$22.00

Grilled Salmon Topped with Garlic Black Bean Sauce, Served with a Side of Steamed Vegetables.

Salt & Pepper Prawns*

Salt & Pepper Prawns*

$19.00

Lightly Breaded and Deep Fried Prawns Sautéed with Onions, Chili & Peppers.

Sautéed Halibut

Sautéed Halibut

$25.00

Pieces of Halibut Sautéed with Mushrooms, Ginger, Onions, Celery, Asparagus & Pea Pods in a Light Chicken Broth Sauce.

Scallops in Black Bean Sauce

$23.00

Sautéed Scallops with Mushrooms, Peppers, Onions & Carrots in Garlic Black Bean Oyster Sauce. Served with a Side of Steamed Broccoli.

Seafood & Chicken Combo

Seafood & Chicken Combo

$22.00

Stir Fried Scallops, Shrimp, Salmon & Chicken with Asparagus, Pea Pods, Mushrooms, Zucchini, Celery, Onions & Carrots, Topped with Cashews.

Sweet & Sour Salmon

$22.00

Grilled Salmon served over Sautéed Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Carrots, Pineapple & Peaches in Sweet & Sour Sauce.

Noodles

Marco Polo Noodles

$16.00

Stir Fried Chicken Breast, BBQ Pork, Shrimp, Mushrooms, Onions, Carrots, Broccoli, & Bok Choy Over a Bed of Crispy Pan Fried Egg Noodles.

Pad Thai*

$15.00

House made Tamarind Oyster Sauce Sautéed with Rice Noodles, Onions, Tomatoes, Bean Sprouts, Bell Peppers, Cilantro, Carrots & Pickled Ginger. Topped with Sesame Seeds & Egg (Substitute Beef or Shrimp $1 )

Singapore Curry Rice Vermicelli*

$15.00

Stir Fried Thin Rice Noodles with Carrots, Onions, Bean Sprouts & Bell Peppers with Yellow Curry Spice.

Wide Noodles

$15.00

Stir Fried Wide Rice Noodles with Onions, Carrots & Bean Sprouts in Soy Sauce.

Yaki Udon

Yaki Udon

$15.00

Stir Fried Thick Japanese Noodles with Onions, Cabbage, Carrots & Broccoli in Sweet Garlic Ginger Soy Sauce.

Yakisoba

Yakisoba

$15.00

Stir Fried Ramen Egg noodles with Onions, Cabbage, Carrots and Broccoli in Sweet Garlic Ginger Soy Sauce.

Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$13.00

Choice of Protein Stir Fried with Jasmine White Rice, Eggs, Green Onions, with a Hint of Soy Sauce.

Pineapple Fried Rice

Pineapple Fried Rice

$14.00

Choice of Protein Stir Fried with Jasmine White Rice, Eggs, Pineapple, Carrots & Broccoli.

Marco Polo Special Fried Rice

$15.00

Stir Fried Jasmine White Rice, Eggs, Green Onions, Shrimp, Chicken & BBQ Pork with a Hint of Soy Sauce.

Curry Riced Cauliflower

$14.00

Stir Fried Riced Cauliflower, Carrots, Onions, Celery, Broccoli & Bell Peppers with Curry Powder over a Bed of Steamed Cabbage.

Seafood Fried Rice

$20.00

Stir Fried Jasmine White Rice, Eggs, Green Onions, Shrimp, Salmon & Scallops with a Hint of Soy Sauce.

Salmon Fried Rice

$18.00

Stir Fried Jasmine White Rice, Eggs, Green Onions, Salmon with a Hint of Soy Sauce

European

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$19.00

Breaded & Fried Chicken Breasts Topped with Provolone, Marinara Sauce & Parmesan, Served on a bed of Pasta Alfredo.

Eggplant Parmesan

Eggplant Parmesan

$15.00

Breaded & Fried Eggplant Topped with Marinara & Parmesan, Served on a bed of Fettuccine Alfredo.

Fish and Chips

Fish and Chips

$20.00

Hand Breaded and Fried Halibut, Served with French Fries.

French Pepper Steak

$25.00

10oz Pan Seared New York Strip Crusted with Cracked Black Peppercorns and Finished with Sherry Wine Onion Cream Reduction. Served with Red Potatoes & Sautéed Vegetables.

Pan Seared Halibut

$27.00

Pan Seared Halibut in a Lemon Caper Cream Sauce, Served with Steamed Brown Rice Blend & Sautéed Vegetables.

Raspberry Pistachio Chicken

Raspberry Pistachio Chicken

$19.00

Pan Seared Pistachio Crusted Chicken Breast Drizzled with Raspberry Sauce, Served with Sautéed Vegetables and Fettuccini Alfredo.

Sicilian Salmon

$22.00

Grilled Salmon Basted with Lemon, Olive Oil, Topped with Pesto and Parmesan Cheese. Served with Sautéed Vegetables and Fettuccini Alfredo.

Burger

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$14.00

2 Beef Patties Topped with Cheddar Cheese, Tomato & Mayo and a Pickle. Served with French Fries.

Chicken Burger

$14.00

Fried Chicken Breast Topped with Cheddar Cheese, Tomato, Mayo & Pickle. Served with French Fries.

Hamburger

$14.00

2 Beef Patties with Tomato & Mayo and a Pickle. Served with French Fries.

Pasta

Chicken Pesto Pasta

$18.00

Choice of Protein served over Fettuccini, Mushrooms, Artichoke Hearts & Sundried Tomatoes Tossed in a Creamy Pesto.

Fettuccine Alfredo

$14.00

A Classic Fettuccine Tossed in Rich Parmesan Cream Sauce with Choice of Protein.

Pasta Castellana

$16.00

Choice of Protein with Prosciutto, Mushrooms, Artichoke Hearts & Fettuccine Pasta in a Sundried Tomato Cream Sauce.

Seafood Fettuccine Alfredo

Seafood Fettuccine Alfredo

$22.00

Fettuccini Pasta with Salmon, Shrimp & Scallops in a Creamy Sherry Alfredo Sauce.

Salmon Ravioli

$22.00

Spinach & Cheese Stuffed Ravioli, Sautéed in a Sundried Tomato Cream Sauce with Salmon, Mushrooms, & Green Onions.

Spinach Ravioli

$15.00

Spinach & Cheese Stuffed Ravioli Topped with Marinara and Alfredo Sauce.

Dessert

Chocolate Layered Cake

$8.00

Layered Chocolate Cake with Chocolate Mousse and Chocolate Chips

Flourless Chocolate Cake

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$6.50

Flourless Rich Chocolate Cake, Topped with Raspberry Sauce.

Lemon Berry Cake

$8.00

Lemon and Berry Cake with a layer of Mascarpone. Topped with Raspberry Sauce

NY Style Cheesecake

$6.00

Plain Cheesecake topped with your choice of Raspberry Sauce or Chocolate Sauce

6 GF Cookies

$5.00
GF/Vegan Chocolate Caramel Cake

GF/Vegan Chocolate Caramel Cake

$7.50

House Made Gluten Free and Vegan Chocolate Cake layered with Caramel Frosting.

GF/Vegan Chocolate Mint Cake

GF/Vegan Chocolate Mint Cake

$7.50

House Made Gluten Free and Vegan Chocolate Cake layered with Chocolate and Mint Frosting

GF/Vegan Pineapple Orange Cake

GF/Vegan Pineapple Orange Cake

$7.50

Home Made Gluten Free and Vegan Pineapple Cake layered with Orange Frosting

GF/Vegan Pumpkin Caramel Cake

$7.50

$7.50

Sides