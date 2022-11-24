Marco Polo Global Restaurant 300 Liberty Street Southeast
300 Liberty Street Southeast
Salem, OR 97301
GF Appetizers
GF Egg Foo Young
(2) Baked Patties made of GF Bread, Egg, Onions, Celery & Carrots. Topped with Brown Gravy.
GF Stuffed Mushrooms
(10 pc) Baked Mushrooms Stuffed with Sundried Tomatoes, Cream Cheese & Pesto. Topped with Parmesan Cheese
GF Artichoke Spinach Dip
Baked Cream Cheese, Spinach, Jalapeños & Artichoke. Served with Warm GF Tortilla Chips
GF Soup
GF Veggie Hot & Sour Soup*
[Large Bowl Only] Steamed Tofu, Chinese & Wood Ear Mushrooms, Chili, Carrots & Egg in Vegetable Broth (Vegan Version Available)
GF Hot & Sour Soup*
[Large Bowl Only] Shrimp, Chicken, Egg, Steamed Tofu, Chinese & Wood Ear Mushrooms, Carrots & Chili in Chicken Broth
GF Rice Vermicelli Noodle Soup
[Large Bowl Only] Choice of Protein with Mushrooms, Bok Choy, Broccoli & Carrots over Rice Vermicelli Noodles in Broth
GF Egg Flower Soup
Onions, Celery, Carrots & Egg in Chicken Broth
Soup of the Day
GF Vegetable Beef
GF Chinese Entrees
GF Asparagus
Stir Fried Asparagus, Onions, Carrots & Garlic
GF Broccoli
Stir Fried Broccoli, Carrots, Onions & Mushrooms
GF Curry *
Stir Fried Potatoes, Carrots, Onions & Peppers in a Spicy Yellow Curry Sauce
GF Garlic Green Beans
Stir Fried Green Beans, Carrots & Onions in Garlic Sauce
GF Garlic Mixed Vegetables
Stir Fried Cauliflower, Broccoli, Mushrooms, Carrots, Onions, Bok Choy, Zucchini, Squash & Pea Pods in Garlic Sauce
GF General Tso's *
Choice of Fried Chicken Breast, Sauteed Chicken Sautéed Beef or Sautéed Shrimp Tossed in Sweet & Sour Garlic Chili Sauce. Topped with Sesame Seeds
GF Kung Pao*
Sautéed Mushrooms, Peppers, Carrots, Celery, Onions, Chili & Zucchini In Spicy, Sweet & Sour Tomato Tamari Sauce. Topped with Peanuts
GF Lemon
Sautéed Peppers, Peaches, Ginger & Onions in a Sweet Lemon Sauce [Deep Fried GF Chicken Breast Available]
GF Mongolian*
Stir Fried Peppers, Carrots & Onions in Garlic Chili Oyster Sauce
GF Orange
Sautéed Peppers, Peaches, Ginger & Onions in a Sweet Orange Sauce [Deep Fried GF Chicken Breast Available]
GF Sweet & Sour
Sautéed Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Carrots, Pineapple & Peaches in Sweet & Sour Sauce [Deep Fried GF Chicken Breast Available]
GF Szechuan*
Stir Fried Onions, Peppers, Carrots & Mushrooms in Garlic Chili Oyster Sesame Sauce. Served Alongside Broccoli
GF Teriyaki
Stir Fried Onions, Carrots & Mushrooms in Sweet Garlic Ginger Tamari Sauce. Served with a side of Broccoli
GF Chinese Seafood
GF Garlic Salmon
Grilled Salmon Over Garlic Sauce. Served with a Side of Veggies
GF General Tso's* Salmon
Grilled Salmon in Sweet & Sour Garlic Chili Sauce. Topped with Sesame Seeds
GF Honey Walnut Prawns
Lightly Breaded & Fried Prawns, Finished with a Coat of Light Lemon Cream Sauce. Topped with Honey Glazed Walnuts
GF Kung Pao Scallops*
Sautéed Scallops, Mushrooms, Peppers, Carrots, Celery, Chili, Onions & Zucchini in Spicy, Sweet & Sour Tamari Sauce. Topped with Peanuts
GF Salt & Pepper Prawns*
Lightly Breaded & Fried Prawns Mixed with Chili, Onions & Peppers
GF Sautéed Halibut
Sautéed Sliced Halibut with Asparagus, Pea Pods, Celery, Carrots, Green Onions & Ginger in a Light Chicken Broth Sauce
GF Seafood & Chicken Combo
Stir Fried Scallops, Shrimp, Salmon & Chicken with Asparagus, Pea Pods, Squash, Celery, Onions, Carrots & Mushrooms
GF Sweet & Sour Salmon
Grilled Salmon with Sautéed Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Pineapple & Peaches in Sweet & Sour Sauce
GF Noodles
GF Pad Thai *
House Tamarind Sauce Sautéed with Rice Noodles, Steamed Tofu, Onions, Tomatoes, Bean Sprouts, Bell Peppers, Carrots, Cilantro & Pickled Ginger. Topped with Sesame Seeds
GF Singapore Curry Rice Vermicelli *
Stir Fried Thin Rice Noodles with Carrots, Onions, Bean Sprouts & Peppers with Yellow Curry Paste (Substitute Beef or Shrimp $1 )
GF Wide Noodles
Stir Fried Rice Noodles with Onions, Carrots & Bean Sprouts in Tamari Soy Sauce
GF Yakisoba
Stir Fried Rice Noodles with Onions, Cabbage, Carrots & Broccoli in Sweet Garlic Ginger Soy Sauce.
GF Fried Rice
GF Chicken Fried Rice
Stir Fried Jasmine White Rice, Green Onions, Eggs & Chicken with GF Tamari
GF Curry Riced Cauliflower*
Stir Fried Riced Cauliflower, Carrots, Onions, Celery, Broccoli and Bell peppers with spicy yellow Curry Powder. Served over a bed of steamed Cabbage
GF Pineapple Fried Rice
Stir Fried Jasmine White Rice with Egg, Pineapple, Carrots and Broccoli
GF Salmon Fried Rice
Stir Fried Jasmine White Rice, Green Onions, Eggs & Salmon with GF Tamari
GF Shrimp Fried Rice
Stir Fried Jasmine White Rice, Green Onions, Eggs & Shrimp with GF Tamari
GF Vegetable Fried Rice
Stir Fried Jasmine White Rice, Eggs, Carrots & Broccoli with GF Tamari
GF Seafood Fried Rice
Stir Fried Jasmine White Rice, Eggs, Green Onions, Shrimp, Salmon & Scallops with a Hint of Tamari.
GF Egg Fried Rice
Stir Fried Jasmine White Rice and Egg with GF Tamari
GF European Entrees
GF French Pepper Steak
Pan Seared New York with Cracked Black Peppercorns. Finished with Sherry Wine Onion Cream Reduction. Served with Red Potatoes & Sautéed Vegetables
GF Chicken Parmesan
GF Fried Chicken Breast Topped with Provolone, Marinara Sauce & Parmesan. Served with GF Pasta Alfredo
GF Raspberry Pistachio Chicken
Pan Seared Pistachio Crusted Chicken Breasts. Seared with Butter and Finished with our Raspberry Sauce. Served with Sautéed Vegetables & Choice of Rice or Potatoes
GF Sicilian Salmon
Salmon, Charbroiled and Basted with Lemon, Olive Oil, Pesto & Parmesan Cheese. Served Alongside Sautéed Vegetables & Choice of Rice or Potatoes
GF Pan Seared Halibut
Pan Seared Halibut in a Lemon Caper Cream Sauce with Brown Rice & Sautéed Vegetables
GF Pasta Alfredo
GF Pasta Tossed in a Creamy Alfredo Sauce
GF Pasta Castellana
Mushrooms, Artichoke Hearts & Sundried Tomatoes Tossed with GF Pasta in Sundried Tomato Cream Sauce
GF Pesto Pasta
Mushrooms, Sundried Tomatoes & Artichoke Tossed with GF Pasta in Pesto Cream Sauce. Topped with Parmesan Cheese
GF Dessert
GF/Vegan Chocolate Mint Cake
HOUSE MADE Gluten Free and Vegan Chocolate Cake layered with Chocolate and Mint Frosting
GF/Vegan Pineapple Orange Cake
HOUSE MADE Gluten Free and Vegan Pineapple Cake layered with Orange Frosting
GF/Vegan Chocolate Caramel Cake
HOUSE MADE Gluten Free and Vegan Chocolate Cake layered with Caramel Frosting
GF/Vegan Pumpkin Caramel Cake
6 GF Cookies
Appetizers
Appetizer Combination
A Sampler of 2 Spring Rolls, 2 Samosas, 2 Butterfly Shrimp & 2 Crab Puffs (No Substitutions)
Artichoke Spinach Dip
Baked Cream Cheese, Spinach, Jalapeños & Artichoke Dip Served with Warm GF Tortilla Chips.
BBQ Pork
BBQ Pork Marinated in Soy Sauce, Sugar & Sesame Oil, Topped with Sesame Seeds. Served with Hot Chinese Mustard and Cocktail Sauce.
Butterfly Shrimp (4 pc)
Deep Fried Breaded Shrimp.
Crab Puffs (6 pc)
Imitation Crab Meat & Cream Cheese Wrapped in a Wheat Flour Pastry and Deep Fried. Served with Sweet and Sour Dipping Sauce.
Deep Fried Mushrooms (8 pc)
Deep Fried Breaded Mushrooms Served with Sweet and Sour Dipping Sauce.
Chicken Potstickers (6 pc)
Pan-Fried Dumplings with Chicken, Cabbage, Ginger, Green Onions & Egg Wash in a Wheat Flour Pastry. Served with Sweet Ginger Soy Sauce for Dipping.
Samosas (3 pc)
Potatoes, Onions & Corn in a Mild Curry Powder Wrapped in a Wheat Flour Pastry and Deep Fried. Served with Sweet and Sour Dipping Sauce.
Spring Rolls (3 pc)
Cabbage, Carrots & Bean Vermicelli Wrapped in a Wheat Flour Pastry and Deep Fried. Served with Sweet and Sour Dipping Sauce.
Stuffed Mushrooms (10 pc)
Cremini Mushrooms Stuffed with Sun-dried Tomatoes, Cream Cheese & Pesto, Topped with Parmesan and Baked.
Soup
Hot & Sour Soup*
[Large Bowl Only] Shrimp, Chicken, Tofu, Egg, Chinese & Wood Ear Mushrooms, Carrots, & Chili in Chicken Broth
Chicken Wonton Soup
[Large Bowl Only] Chicken & Cabbage Dumplings Wrapped in Wheat Flour Pastry in a Bowl of Chicken Broth. Topped with BBQ Pork, Broccoli, Bok Choy, Carrots & Mushrooms.
Wor Wonton Soup
[Large Bowl Only] Chicken & Cabbage Dumplings Wrapped in Wheat Flour Pastry in a Bowl of Chicken Broth. Topped with Shrimp, BBQ Pork, Chicken, Broccoli, Bok Choy, Carrots, Onions & Mushrooms.
Rice Vermicelli Noodle Soup
[Large Bowl Only] Thin Rice Vermicelli Noodles with Mushrooms, Bok Choy, Broccoli & Carrots in Chicken Broth with Choice of Meat.
Soup of the Day
Vegetable Beef
Egg Flower Soup
Onions, Celery, Carrots and Egg in Chicken Broth.
Chinese Entrées
Asparagus
Stir Fried Asparagus, Onions, Carrots & Garlic.
Broccoli
Stir Fried Broccoli, Carrots, Onions & Mushrooms in light Chicken Broth Suace. **Beef option contains Garlic Oyster Sauce**
Cashew
Stir Fried Onions, Mushrooms, Carrots, Broccoli, Bok Choy, Cauliflower, Celery, Squash & Pea Pods in light Chicken Broth Sauce, Topped with Cashews.
Curry*
Stir Fried Potatoes, Carrots, Onions & Peppers in a Yellow Curry Sauce
Garlic Green Beans
Stir Fried Green Beans, Carrots & Onions in Garlic Soybean Sauce.
General Tso*
Choice of Deep Fried Chicken (thigh meat), or Sautéed Beef or Sautéed Shrimp Tossed in Sweet & Sour Garlic Chili Sauce, Topped with Sesame Seeds.
Kung Pao*
Stir Fried Mushrooms, Peppers, Carrots, Celery, Chili, Onions & Zucchini in Sweet Garlic Tomato Soy Sauce, Topped with Peanuts.
Lemon
Choice of Deep Fried Chicken Breast, or Sautéed Beef, or Sautéed Shrimp Tossed with Peppers, Peaches & Onions in Sweet Lemon Sauce.
Mixed Vegetables in Black Bean Sauce
Stir Fried Broccoli, Mushrooms, Carrots, Onions, Cauliflower, Bok Choy, Celery, Zucchini & Peppers in Garlic Black Bean Oyster Sauce.
Mongolian*
Stir Fried Peppers, Carrots & Onions in Garlic Chili Oyster Sauce, Garnished with Crispy Deep Fried Rice Vermicelli Noodles.
Orange
Choice of Deep Fried Chicken Breast, or Sautéed Beef, or Sautéed Shrimp Tossed with Peppers, Peaches, Ginger & Onions in Sweet Orange Sauce.
Sweet & Sour
Choice of Deep Fried Chicken (thigh meat), or Sautéed Beef, or Sautéed Shrimp Tossed with Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Carrots, Pineapple & Peaches in Sweet & Sour Sauce.
Szechuan*
Stir Fried Onions, Peppers, Carrots & Mushrooms in Garlic Chili Oyster Soy Sauce, Served on bed of Steamed Broccoli.
Teriyaki
Stir Fried with Onions, Mushrooms & Carrots in Sweet Garlic Ginger Soy Sauce. Served with side of Steamed Broccoli.
Chinese Seafood
Curry Salmon*
Grilled Salmon over Yellow Curry Spice Mixed Peaches, Peppers, Onions & Carrots.
Happy Family
Shrimp, Beef, Chicken & BBQ Pork Sautéed with Broccoli, Cauliflower, Bok Choy, Celery, Squash, Onions, Carrots & Mushrooms in Oyster Sauce.
Honey Walnut Prawns
Lightly Breaded and Fried Prawns Tossed in Lemon Cream Sauce, Topped with Honey Glazed Walnuts.
Kung Pao Scallops*
Sautéed Scallops with Mushrooms, Peppers, Carrots, Celery, Chili, Onions & Zucchini in Sweet Garlic Tomato Soy Sauce, Topped with Peanuts.
Prawns in Black Bean Sauce
Sautéed Prawns with Peppers, Onions, Carrots & Broccoli in Garlic Black Bean Oyster Sauce.
Salmon in Black Bean Sauce
Grilled Salmon Topped with Garlic Black Bean Sauce, Served with a Side of Steamed Vegetables.
Salt & Pepper Prawns*
Lightly Breaded and Deep Fried Prawns Sautéed with Onions, Chili & Peppers.
Sautéed Halibut
Pieces of Halibut Sautéed with Mushrooms, Ginger, Onions, Celery, Asparagus & Pea Pods in a Light Chicken Broth Sauce.
Scallops in Black Bean Sauce
Sautéed Scallops with Mushrooms, Peppers, Onions & Carrots in Garlic Black Bean Oyster Sauce. Served with a Side of Steamed Broccoli.
Seafood & Chicken Combo
Stir Fried Scallops, Shrimp, Salmon & Chicken with Asparagus, Pea Pods, Mushrooms, Zucchini, Celery, Onions & Carrots, Topped with Cashews.
Sweet & Sour Salmon
Grilled Salmon served over Sautéed Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Carrots, Pineapple & Peaches in Sweet & Sour Sauce.
Noodles
Marco Polo Noodles
Stir Fried Chicken Breast, BBQ Pork, Shrimp, Mushrooms, Onions, Carrots, Broccoli, & Bok Choy Over a Bed of Crispy Pan Fried Egg Noodles.
Pad Thai*
House made Tamarind Oyster Sauce Sautéed with Rice Noodles, Onions, Tomatoes, Bean Sprouts, Bell Peppers, Cilantro, Carrots & Pickled Ginger. Topped with Sesame Seeds & Egg (Substitute Beef or Shrimp $1 )
Singapore Curry Rice Vermicelli*
Stir Fried Thin Rice Noodles with Carrots, Onions, Bean Sprouts & Bell Peppers with Yellow Curry Spice.
Wide Noodles
Stir Fried Wide Rice Noodles with Onions, Carrots & Bean Sprouts in Soy Sauce.
Yaki Udon
Stir Fried Thick Japanese Noodles with Onions, Cabbage, Carrots & Broccoli in Sweet Garlic Ginger Soy Sauce.
Yakisoba
Stir Fried Ramen Egg noodles with Onions, Cabbage, Carrots and Broccoli in Sweet Garlic Ginger Soy Sauce.
Fried Rice
Fried Rice
Choice of Protein Stir Fried with Jasmine White Rice, Eggs, Green Onions, with a Hint of Soy Sauce.
Pineapple Fried Rice
Choice of Protein Stir Fried with Jasmine White Rice, Eggs, Pineapple, Carrots & Broccoli.
Marco Polo Special Fried Rice
Stir Fried Jasmine White Rice, Eggs, Green Onions, Shrimp, Chicken & BBQ Pork with a Hint of Soy Sauce.
Curry Riced Cauliflower
Stir Fried Riced Cauliflower, Carrots, Onions, Celery, Broccoli & Bell Peppers with Curry Powder over a Bed of Steamed Cabbage.
Seafood Fried Rice
Stir Fried Jasmine White Rice, Eggs, Green Onions, Shrimp, Salmon & Scallops with a Hint of Soy Sauce.
Salmon Fried Rice
Stir Fried Jasmine White Rice, Eggs, Green Onions, Salmon with a Hint of Soy Sauce
European
Chicken Parmesan
Breaded & Fried Chicken Breasts Topped with Provolone, Marinara Sauce & Parmesan, Served on a bed of Pasta Alfredo.
Eggplant Parmesan
Breaded & Fried Eggplant Topped with Marinara & Parmesan, Served on a bed of Fettuccine Alfredo.
Fish and Chips
Hand Breaded and Fried Halibut, Served with French Fries.
French Pepper Steak
10oz Pan Seared New York Strip Crusted with Cracked Black Peppercorns and Finished with Sherry Wine Onion Cream Reduction. Served with Red Potatoes & Sautéed Vegetables.
Pan Seared Halibut
Pan Seared Halibut in a Lemon Caper Cream Sauce, Served with Steamed Brown Rice Blend & Sautéed Vegetables.
Raspberry Pistachio Chicken
Pan Seared Pistachio Crusted Chicken Breast Drizzled with Raspberry Sauce, Served with Sautéed Vegetables and Fettuccini Alfredo.
Sicilian Salmon
Grilled Salmon Basted with Lemon, Olive Oil, Topped with Pesto and Parmesan Cheese. Served with Sautéed Vegetables and Fettuccini Alfredo.
Burger
Cheeseburger
2 Beef Patties Topped with Cheddar Cheese, Tomato & Mayo and a Pickle. Served with French Fries.
Chicken Burger
Fried Chicken Breast Topped with Cheddar Cheese, Tomato, Mayo & Pickle. Served with French Fries.
Hamburger
2 Beef Patties with Tomato & Mayo and a Pickle. Served with French Fries.
Pasta
Chicken Pesto Pasta
Choice of Protein served over Fettuccini, Mushrooms, Artichoke Hearts & Sundried Tomatoes Tossed in a Creamy Pesto.
Fettuccine Alfredo
A Classic Fettuccine Tossed in Rich Parmesan Cream Sauce with Choice of Protein.
Pasta Castellana
Choice of Protein with Prosciutto, Mushrooms, Artichoke Hearts & Fettuccine Pasta in a Sundried Tomato Cream Sauce.
Seafood Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccini Pasta with Salmon, Shrimp & Scallops in a Creamy Sherry Alfredo Sauce.
Salmon Ravioli
Spinach & Cheese Stuffed Ravioli, Sautéed in a Sundried Tomato Cream Sauce with Salmon, Mushrooms, & Green Onions.
Spinach Ravioli
Spinach & Cheese Stuffed Ravioli Topped with Marinara and Alfredo Sauce.
Dessert
Chocolate Layered Cake
Layered Chocolate Cake with Chocolate Mousse and Chocolate Chips
Flourless Chocolate Cake
Flourless Rich Chocolate Cake, Topped with Raspberry Sauce.
Lemon Berry Cake
Lemon and Berry Cake with a layer of Mascarpone. Topped with Raspberry Sauce
NY Style Cheesecake
Plain Cheesecake topped with your choice of Raspberry Sauce or Chocolate Sauce
6 GF Cookies
GF/Vegan Chocolate Caramel Cake
House Made Gluten Free and Vegan Chocolate Cake layered with Caramel Frosting.
GF/Vegan Chocolate Mint Cake
House Made Gluten Free and Vegan Chocolate Cake layered with Chocolate and Mint Frosting
GF/Vegan Pineapple Orange Cake
Home Made Gluten Free and Vegan Pineapple Cake layered with Orange Frosting