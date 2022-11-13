Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Ramen
Salad

Marco's 530 Italian and Asian Pasta House

No reviews yet

530 Foster Street

Durham, NC 27701

Popular Items

Sesame Garlic Noodles
Build Your Own Pasta
Ramen

Italian Pasta

Spaghetti w/ Marinara

Spaghetti w/ Marinara

$11.00

Housemade Spagheti w/ Marco's Signature Marinara Sauce

Spaghetti w/ Marinara & Meatballs

Spaghetti w/ Marinara & Meatballs

$13.00

Our Housemade Spaghetti & Marinara w/ 2 Beef Meatballs

Fettuccine Alfredo

Fettuccine Alfredo

$12.00

Housemade Fettuccine & Alfredo Sauce

3 Cheese Ravioli

3 Cheese Ravioli

$11.00

Housemade Ravioli, w / Parmesan, Ricotta, and Romano Cheese

Toasted 3 Cheese Ravioli

Toasted 3 Cheese Ravioli

$11.00

Housemade Ravioli, Lightly Breaded & Fried w/ Parmesan, Ricotta, and Romano Cheese

Marco's Pesto Shrimp

Marco's Pesto Shrimp

$16.00

Housemade Gnocchi w/ Seasoned Shrimp, Roasted Red Peppers, Cremini Mushrooms and a Creamy Pesto Sauce

Marco's Salmon Linguine

Marco's Salmon Linguine

$18.00

Housemade Linguine w/ Grilled Salmon & Sauteed Broccoli & Tomatoes

Build Your Own Pasta

Build Your Own Pasta

$13.00

Choose Pasta, Sauce, Protein and Veggies

Dumplings

Asian Shrimp Dumplings

Asian Shrimp Dumplings

$12.00

Steamed or Fried w/ Shrimp, Cabbage, Scallions, Bamboo Shoots, Ginger and Garlic

Asian Veggie Dumplings

Asian Veggie Dumplings

$11.00

Steamed or Fried w/ Shiitake Mushrooms, Cabbage, Carrots, Scallions, Ginger and Garlic

Italian Fusion Dumplings w/ Chicken

$12.00Out of stock

Steamed w/ Chicken, Cremini Mushrooms, Ricotta and Creamy Marinara

Italian Fusion Dumplings-Veggie

$11.00Out of stock

Steamed w/ Zucchini, Squash, Cremini Mushrooms, Carrots and Creamy Marinara

Ramen

Ramen

$13.00

Veggie or Bone Broth w/ Soy Egg, Nori, Bean Sprouts, Thinly Sliced Onion, Scallion and Your Choice of Protein

Noodles

Steak and Broccoli

Steak and Broccoli

$14.00Out of stock

Noodles w/ Tender Steak and Broccoli in a Sweet and Savory Sauce Topped w/ Fried Egg, Sesame Seeds and Scallions

Sesame Garlic Noodles

Sesame Garlic Noodles

$13.00

Sauteed Shiitake Mushrooms and Carrots w/ Noodles tossed in a Sesame Garlic Oil w/ Fried Egg, Sesame Seeds and Scallions

Salad

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Chopped Romaine, Parmesan and Croutons Tossed in a Caesar Dressing

Spinach Salad

Spinach Salad

$12.00

Cranberries, Red Onion, Cherry Tomatoes, Feta, Pecans, Boiled Egg and Balsalmic Dressing on a Bed of Spinach

Grilled Salmon Salad

Grilled Salmon Salad

$16.00

Mixed Greens w/ Cherry Tomato, Mushrooms, Red Onions and Corn topped w/ Grilled Salmon and Herbed Vinaigrette

Build Your Own Entree Salad

Build Your Own Entree Salad

$11.00

Choose Your Lettuce, Toppings, Protein and Salad Dressing

Build Your Own Side Salad

Build Your Own Side Salad

$6.00

Choose Your Lettuce, Toppings, Protein and Salad Dressing

Kids Menu

Marcos Kids Spaghetti and Marinara and Meatball

$6.00

Delicious kids size spaghetti and Marco's Signature Marinara Sauce with a succulent meatball

Marcos Kids Fettuccinne Alfredo

$6.00

Marco's Kids size , delicious Fettuccine, and Alfredo Sauce

Kids 3 Cheese Ravioli

$6.00

Ravioli with Provolone, Ricotta, and Romano Cheese

Kids Toasted 3 Cheese Ravioli

$6.00

Ravioli Lightly Breaded and Fried with Provolone, Ricotta, and Romano Cheese

Dessert

Mini Bundt Cake

Mini Bundt Cake

$6.00

Bar Food

3 Cheese Ravioli or Toasted 3 Cheese Ravioli

$11.00

Ravioli w/ Provolone, Ricotta and Romano Cheese

Risotto Balls

$8.00

Arborio Rice and three Cheeses, Breaded and Fried until Golden Brown served w/ Marinara or Creamy Marinara

Marcos Signature Italian Fusion Dumplings

$12.00Out of stock

Steamed or Fried w/ Chicken, Cremini Mushrooms, Ricotta and Creamy Marinara

Marcos Signature Italian Fusion Dumplings - Veggie

$11.00Out of stock

Steamed or Fried w/ Zucchini, Squash, Cremini Mushrooms, Carrots, and Creamy Marinara

Asian Shrimp Dumplings

$12.00Out of stock

Steamed or Fried w/ Shiitake Mushrooms, Cabbage, Carrots, and Scallions

Asian Veggie Dumplings

$11.00Out of stock

Steamed or Fried w/ Shiitake Mushrooms, Cabbage, Carrots, Scallions, Ginger, and Garlic

Korean Fried Chicken Wings

$11.00Out of stock

Double Fried and Tossed in a Sweet Korean Sauce

Bumbu Fried Wings

$11.00

Marinated in Tamarind and other Aromatic Spices and Lightly Fried

Bang Bang Shrimp

$10.00Out of stock

Lightly breaded and fried, coated in a sweet and spicy Asian-inspired sauce with a flavorful kick

Szechuan Salt & Pepper Shrimp

$10.00Out of stock

Savory Golden Fried Shrimp in Shells Tossed in Salt and Fresh Szechuan Pepper

Marcos Fried Platter

$14.00Out of stock

A Flavorful Sampling ofJumbo Shrimp, Fried Dumplings of Choice, Toasted Ravioli, Fried Wings of Choice and Risotto Balls

DRINKS

Sanpellegrino Italian Drinks

Sanpellegrino Italian Drinks

$3.00
Aquafina 16 oz.

Aquafina 16 oz.

$1.50

16 oz

Pepsi 12 oz.

Pepsi 12 oz.

$1.50
Diet Pepsi 12 oz.

Diet Pepsi 12 oz.

$1.50
Mountain Dew 12oz.

Mountain Dew 12oz.

$1.50
Diet Mountain Dew 12 oz.

Diet Mountain Dew 12 oz.

$1.50
Ginger Ale 12 oz.

Ginger Ale 12 oz.

$1.50

Lasagna

Marco's Classic Lasagna (Serves 12)

$65.00

Crumbled Ground Beef, Onions, Mushrooms, Ricotta, Marco’s Signature Marinara Sauce & Garlic Bread

Vegetable Lasagna (Serves 12)

$65.00

Zucchini, Spinach, Carrots, Onions, Cremini Mushrooms, Ricotta, Marco’s Signature Marinara Sauce & Garlic Bread

Seafood Lasagna (Serves 12)

$77.00

Shrimp, Lump Crab Meat, Scallops, Ricotta, Parmesan Cream Sauce & Garlic Bread

Pasta

Spaghetti w/ Marinara (Serves 8)

$45.00

Includes Garlic Bread

Spaghetti w/ Marinara & Meatballs (Serves 8)

$53.00

Beef Meatballs Includes Garlic Bread

Fettuccine Alfredo (Serves 8)

$53.00

Includes Garlic Bread

Fried Wings

Bumbu Chicken Wings (25 Wings)

$33.00

Wings Marinated for 24 Hours with Tamarind and other Aromatic Spices & Lightly Fried

Korean Fried Chicken Wings (25 Wings)

$33.00

Double Fried and Tossed in a Sweet Korean Sauce

Meatballs

Beef Meatballs & Marco’s Signature Marinara Sauce

Italian Meatballs (24 Meatballs)

$30.00

Salad

Marco’s House Salad (serves 8-10)

$32.00

Mixed Greens with Cherry Tomatoes, Carrots, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Mushrooms & Herbed Vinaigrette

Caesar Salad (serves 8-10)

$36.00

Romaine Lettuce with Croutons & Parmesan Cheese

Spinach Salad (serves 8-10)

$36.00

Cranberries, Red Onion, Cherry Tomatoes, Feta Cheese, Pecans, Boiled Egg & Balsamic Dressing on a Bed of Spinach

Others

Banana Mini Bundt Cake (Serves 6)

$30.00

Carrot Mini Bundt Cake (Serves 6)

$30.00

Red Velvet Mini Bundt Cake (Serves 6)

$30.00

Chocolate Mini Bundt Cake (Serves 6)

$30.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Marco's 530 is the go-to for fresh Italian pasta and ramen the way you like it served in Durham!

530 Foster Street, Durham, NC 27701

Marco's 530 image
Marco's 530 image
Marco's 530 image

