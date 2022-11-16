- Home
Marco's Coal Fired - Denver
No reviews yet
2129 Larimer Street
Denver, CO 80205
Popular Items
Starters -
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Cheesy Spinach & Artichoke dip served with Focaccia.
Garlic Cheese Bread
Crispy cheese bread with garlic butter and mozzarella. Side of Marinara.
Meatball Sliders
House made beef & pork meatballs, San Marzano tomato sauce, Caciocavallo cheese on slider rolls. 3 per order.
Jumbo Limoncello Chicken Wings
Our signature coal-fired roasted chicken wings with Limoncello infused marinade. Wings are GF. Comes with traditional focaccia.
Jumbo Calabrian Chicken Wings
Coal-fired chicken wings served with a sweet and spicy Calabrian chili sauce. Served with Focaccia.
Burrata Genovese
Cream-filled Burrata Cheese, Blistered Tomatoes, Basil Pesto & Focaccia.
Rotolo
Pizza roll filled with spicy salami, fresh mozzarella and basil pesto. *Pesto contains pine nuts.
Small Focaccia
Large Focaccia
Gluten Free Focaccia
Made in house and baked to order.
Featured Soup
Select from our rotating offerings:
Salads -
House Salad
Spring Mix, Grape Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella with Balsamic vinaigrette. Dressing comes on the side. V, GF
Caesar Salad
Romaine, Shaved Parmean, Focaccia, House made Caesar dressing. Dressing comes on the side.
OG Pizzeria Salad
A Favorite! Romaine, Grape Tomato, Red Onion, Kalamata Olive, Artichoke, Pepperonici with our new Creamy Parmesan Dressing.
Arrosto Salad
Warm, coal-roasted vegetables on Spring Mix with oregano vinaigrette. Dressing comes on the side. VG, GF
Mele Fresca Salad
Prosciutto di Parma, Granny Smith Apple, Almonds, Gorgonzola on Spring Mix with Lemon Vinaigrette.
House Specials & Sandwiches -
Lasagna
Sheets of fresh pasta layered with pork & beef meatballs and italian sausage, with Ricotta, fresh mozzarella and San Marzano tomato sauce.
Eggplant Rollatini - Gluten Free
GF fried eggplant stuffed with Ricotta cheese and rolled. Topped with Mozzarella and San Marzano tomato sauce.
Italiano
Genoa Salami, Hot Coppa, Caciocavallo, Hot Cherry Peppers, L, T, O, Italian Dressing on Ciabatta.
3 Meatball Parm Sandwich
House Pork & Beef meatballs, comes w/ extra marinara.
Assemble Your Own Pizza -
*50% OFF* 12in Margherita Pizzas
Fresh Mozzarella, San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Basil, EVOO. * We do not recommend adding more than 3 toppings to a pizza.
12in Bufala Margherita
Imported Bufala Mozzarella from Italy, San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Basil, EVOO. * We do not recommend adding more than 3 toppings to a pizza.
12in Vegan Margherita
Violife Vegan Mozzare