Pizza
Italian
Bars & Lounges

Marco's Coal Fired - Denver

review star

No reviews yet

2129 Larimer Street

Denver, CO 80205

*50% OFF* 12in Margherita Pizzas

Starters -

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$8.50

Cheesy Spinach & Artichoke dip served with Focaccia.

Garlic Cheese Bread

$8.50

Crispy cheese bread with garlic butter and mozzarella. Side of Marinara.

Meatball Sliders

$11.50

House made beef & pork meatballs, San Marzano tomato sauce, Caciocavallo cheese on slider rolls. 3 per order.

Jumbo Limoncello Chicken Wings

$13.50

Our signature coal-fired roasted chicken wings with Limoncello infused marinade. Wings are GF. Comes with traditional focaccia.

Jumbo Calabrian Chicken Wings

$13.50

Coal-fired chicken wings served with a sweet and spicy Calabrian chili sauce. Served with Focaccia.

Burrata Genovese

$14.50

Cream-filled Burrata Cheese, Blistered Tomatoes, Basil Pesto & Focaccia.

Rotolo

$9.75

Pizza roll filled with spicy salami, fresh mozzarella and basil pesto. *Pesto contains pine nuts.

Small Focaccia

$3.00
Large Focaccia

$5.00

Gluten Free Focaccia

$6.00

Made in house and baked to order.

Featured Soup

$4.00+

Select from our rotating offerings:

Salads -

House Salad

$8.50

Spring Mix, Grape Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella with Balsamic vinaigrette. Dressing comes on the side. V, GF

Caesar Salad

$9.50

Romaine, Shaved Parmean, Focaccia, House made Caesar dressing. Dressing comes on the side.

OG Pizzeria Salad

$13.50

A Favorite! Romaine, Grape Tomato, Red Onion, Kalamata Olive, Artichoke, Pepperonici with our new Creamy Parmesan Dressing.

Arrosto Salad

$14.50

Warm, coal-roasted vegetables on Spring Mix with oregano vinaigrette. Dressing comes on the side. VG, GF

Mele Fresca Salad

$14.50

Prosciutto di Parma, Granny Smith Apple, Almonds, Gorgonzola on Spring Mix with Lemon Vinaigrette.

House Specials & Sandwiches -

Lasagna

$16.00

Sheets of fresh pasta layered with pork & beef meatballs and italian sausage, with Ricotta, fresh mozzarella and San Marzano tomato sauce.

Eggplant Rollatini - Gluten Free

$14.00

GF fried eggplant stuffed with Ricotta cheese and rolled. Topped with Mozzarella and San Marzano tomato sauce.

Italiano

$15.00

Genoa Salami, Hot Coppa, Caciocavallo, Hot Cherry Peppers, L, T, O, Italian Dressing on Ciabatta.

3 Meatball Parm Sandwich

$15.00

House Pork & Beef meatballs, comes w/ extra marinara.

Assemble Your Own Pizza -

Our Pizzas are certified Verace Pizza Napoletana - they are soft & chewy with the special char and crunch of a wood-fired pizza.
*50% OFF* 12in Margherita Pizzas

$7.00

Fresh Mozzarella, San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Basil, EVOO. * We do not recommend adding more than 3 toppings to a pizza.

12in Bufala Margherita

$16.00

Imported Bufala Mozzarella from Italy, San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Basil, EVOO. * We do not recommend adding more than 3 toppings to a pizza.

12in Vegan Margherita

$15.00

Violife Vegan Mozzare