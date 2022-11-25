Restaurant header imageView gallery

Marco’s Café and Espresso Bar

7910 SW 35th Ave

Portland, OR 97219

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

S- Deli Meat
BLT
S- Veggies

Scrambles

Bacon Brie Scramble

Bacon Brie Scramble

$18.50

eggs, bacon, brie, mushrooms, and chives

BYO Scramble

$11.00
Joe's Skinny Scramble

Joe's Skinny Scramble

$15.00

eggs, mushroom, spinach, asiago cheese

Roast Vegetable Scramble

Roast Vegetable Scramble

$13.50

Two cage-free eggs, butternut squash, zucchini, onions and roasted red peppers

Traditional Breakfast

Traditional Breakfast

$11.00

Two Cage-free eggs any style, Choice of meat (optional) potatoes and toast

Western Scramble

Western Scramble

$16.25

eggs, red onion, ham, cheddar, scallions, tomato

Omelets

Amy's Omelet

Amy's Omelet

$18.50

eggs, chicken apple sausage, tomato, spinach, cheddar, swiss, jack cheese

Black Bean Omelet

Black Bean Omelet

$16.25

eggs, black beans, sour cream, avocado

Chorizo Omelet

Chorizo Omelet

$19.50

eggs, chorizo, jack cheese, spinach, avocado, red onion

Denver Omelet

Denver Omelet

$16.75

Three cage-free eggs, ham, onion, bell peppers and cheddar

Ham & Cheddar Omelet

$15.00

Three egg omelet, ham, cheddar

Bacon & Cheddar Omelet

$15.00

Three cage-free eggs, bacon, cheddar

BYO Omelet

$11.00

Breakfast Specialty

1/2 B & G

$6.00

One buttermilk biscuits cut in half , sausage gravy

Biscuits & Gravy

$14.00

Two buttermilk biscuits cut in half , sausage gravy

Blintzes

Blintzes

$15.00

sour cream, fresh fruit

Breakfast Bowl

Breakfast Bowl

$16.25

eggs, quinoa, cherry tomatoes, spinach, cotija cheese, corn, chipotle dresssing

Breakfast Skillet

Breakfast Skillet

$17.25

eggs, potatoes, spinach, tomato, garlic, onion, mushrooms, jack cheese

Burrito

Burrito

$19.00

flour tortilla, eggs, black beans, cheddar, corn, bacon, avocado, potatoes, spanish sauce

Chicken Fried Steak

Chicken Fried Steak

$21.50

cube steak, gravy, eggs, potatoes

Chilaquiles

Chilaquiles

$16.25

egss, avocado, tortilla chips, salsa, black beans, potatoes, jack cheese

Corned Beef Hash

Corned Beef Hash

$17.50

Corned beef, red potatoes, onions, red peppers, two cage-free eggs any style, toast

Egg Sandwich

Egg Sandwich

$17.00

english muffin, eggs, herb mayo, tomato, pepper jack, bacon, avocado

French Toast

French Toast

$14.00

fresh fruit, powdered sugar

Fruit Pancakes

$10.50

Three homemade pancakes with blueberries, bananas, or chocolate chip

Huevos Rancheros

$16.25

eggs, corn tortilla, black beans, jack cheese, avocado, spanish sauce

Huevos Rancheros w/ Chorizo

$19.25

eggs, corn tortilla, black beans, jack cheese, avocado, chorizo, spanish sauce

Pancake Stacks

Pancake Stacks

$10.50

Three homemade pancakes with maple or huckleberry syrup

Waffle Gnome

Waffle Gnome

$12.00

whipped cream, berries, maple syrup, huckleberry syrup

Benedicts

Bacon Avo Benedict

Bacon Avo Benedict

$18.25

eggs, english muffin, avocado, bacon, hollandaise

Crab Cake Benedict

$29.00

crab cakes, avocado, eggs, hollandaise

Michael's Benedict

Michael's Benedict

$16.75

eggs, english muffin, canadian bacon, hollandaise

Tami's Veggie Benedict

Tami's Veggie Benedict

$16.25

eggs, english muffin, butternut squash, leeks, spinach, hollandaise

Brunch Specials

Special Quiche

$18.00

Andouille sausage, leeks, pasilla peppers, spinach, butternut squash & Swiss cheese; Served with fresh fruit or mixed green salad with your choice dressing

Breakfast Pork Chops

$16.00

Two pork chops, two cage free eggs any style, seasoned potatoes; served with your choice of toast or one pancake

Granola

$13.00

House made granola with fresh bananas, strawberries & a dollop of vanilla yogurt

Pumpkin Pancakes

$12.00

Two house made pumpkin pancakes topped with a dallop of homemade whip cream & cinnamon sprinkles; served with maple syrup

Special Scramble

$16.00

Two cage-free eggs scrambled with turkey, mushrooms, red onions, tomatoes, spinach, poblano peppers & jack cheese; Served with seasoned potatoes & your choice of toast or one pancake

Special Wrap

$16.00

Grilled chicken, lettuce, red onions, avocado, corn, jack cheese & ranch dressing wrapped in a chipotle flour tortilla; Served with your choice of house fries or chips

Special Waffle

$16.00

Belgian waffle with house made apple peach compote, raspberry sauce & a dallop of homemade whip cream; served with maple syrup

Plain Waffle

$10.00

fresh fruit, whipped cream

Breakfast Sides

Bowl Yogurt w/ Fruit

$8.00

banana, melon, strawberry, apple, orange, grapes

Side Of Fruit

$5.00

banana, melon, strawberry, apple, orange, grapes

Side Of Berries

$8.00

blueberry, blackberry, strawberry, raspberry

S- Bacon

$5.00

S- 1 Bacon

$2.25

S- 2 Bacon

$4.00

S - 1 Fruit Pancake

$4.50

S- 1 Plain Pancake

$4.00

S- 1 Egg

$1.25

S- 2 Eggs

$2.50

S- 1 Toast

$1.25

S- 1 Pork Sausage

$3.25

S- 2 Can Bacon

$3.25

S- 2 Fruit Pancakes

$8.00

S- 2 Plain Pancake

$7.00

S- 2 Sausage Link

$5.00

S- 2 Toast

$2.00

S- 3 Eggs

$3.75

S- 4 Can Bacon

$5.00

S- Andouille

$5.50

S- Avocado

$4.00

S- Banana

$2.00

S- Biscuit

$2.50

S- Breakfast Potatoes

$5.00

S- Cheese

$2.00

S- Chicken Sausage

$5.00

S- Corn Beef Hash

$5.50

S- English Muffin

$1.50

S- Gravy

$3.00

S- Ham

$5.00

S- Hollandaise

$2.00

S- Pork Sausage Patty

$5.00

S- Quinoa

$4.50

S- Salsa

$1.50

S- Small Yogurt

$1.50

S- Sour Cream

$1.50

S- Spinach

$3.00

S- Strawberries

$3.00

S- Tomato

$1.50

S- Veggie Patty

$5.00

S- Whip Cream

$1.00

S- Yogurt Cup

$2.75

S- Croissant

$2.50

S- Spanish Sauce

$2.50

Salads

BC Salad

BC Salad

$16.50

mixed greens, blue cheese crumbles, hazelnuts, tomato, red onion, avocado, red pepper vinaigrette

Bo's Louis

Bo's Louis

$19.00

Bay shrimp, mixed greens, avocado, tomato, hardboiled cage-free egg, thousand island dressing

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$13.50

romaine lettuce, asiago chees, croutons, caesar dressing

Chicken Tarragon Salad

Chicken Tarragon Salad

$18.00

chicken salad, mixed greens, tomato, cucmber, red pepper vinaigrette

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$21.00

grilled chicken, mixed greens, bacon, cheddar, blue cheese crumbles, hard boiled egg, tomato, red pepper vinaigrette

Crispy Chicken Salad

Crispy Chicken Salad

$17.50

cripsy chicken, mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, feta cheese, ranch

Mediterranean Salad

Mediterranean Salad

$16.00

mixed greens, tomato, peppers, cucumbers, kalamata olives, feta cheese, capers, red onion, red pepper vinaigrette

Sheri's Sunshine Salad

Sheri's Sunshine Salad

$18.00

mixed greens, asiago cheese, tomato, beets, cherries, almonds, red onion, shallot vinaigrette

SW Salad

SW Salad

$18.00

romaine lettuce, corn, salsa, black beans, tortilla strips, avocado, cheddar, jack cheese, avocado chipotle vinaigrette

Sandwiches

BLT

BLT

$18.00

bacon, lettuce, tomato, swiss cheese, avocado, herb mayo, sourdough

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$18.00

chicken salad, tomato, herb mayo, sourdough

Classic Reuben

$18.00

corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, thousand island, rye

French Dip

French Dip

$22.00

french roll, roast beef, swiss cheese, au jus

Gouda Mouda

Gouda Mouda

$16.50

turkey, gouda cheese, tomato, lettuce, chipotle onions, red pepper aioli, honey oat bread

Grownups Grilled Cheese

Grownups Grilled Cheese

$17.00

brie cheese, asiago, avocado, tomato, red pepper aioli, sourdough

Tim's Club

Tim's Club

$18.00

chicken, bacon, cheddar, tomato, lettuce, herb mayo, sourdough

Tuna Melt

Tuna Melt

$18.00

tuna salad, cheddar, tomato, herb mayo, sourdough

Turkey Reuben

Turkey Reuben

$16.50

turkey, swiss cheese, apple cabbage compote, thousand island, sourdough

Cold Tuna Sandwich

$18.00

Burgers

BBQ Burger

$22.00

bun, bacon, bbq, onion ring, jack cheese, plain mayo

Bistro Burger

Bistro Burger

$19.00

bun, lettuce, tomato, thousand island

Breakfast Burger

$23.00

bun, bacon, cheddar, egg, lettuce, tomato, thousand island

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$22.00

bun, caramelized onions, swiss cheese, mushrooms, thousand island

Veggie Burger

$16.50

bun, lettuce, tomato, thousand island

Patty Melt

$18.50

Caramelized onions, Swiss, cheddar, thousand island on grilled sour rye

Soup/Chili/Diner Salad

Chili Cup

$7.25

cheddar, avocado

Chili Bowl

Chili Bowl

$9.50

cheddar, avocado

Soup Cup

$6.00

Soup Bowl

$8.00
Dinner Salad

Dinner Salad

$8.00

beets, tomato, cucumber, red onion, croutons, dressing

Small Caesar

Small Caesar

$8.00

Romaine lettuce, asiago cheese, croutons, Caesar dressing

Lunch Sides

S- Aioli

S- Avocado

$4.00

S- BBQ Sauce

$1.00

S- Brussel Sprouts

$5.00

S- Burger Patty

$8.00

S- Cheese

$2.00

S- Chips

$3.00

S- Coleslaw

$3.50

S- Cottage Cheese Cup

$2.50

S- Deli Meat

S- Dressing

S- Fries

$4.25

S- Herb Mayo

S- Mashed Potatoes

$4.25

S- Onion Rings

$5.75

S- Pint Chicken Salad

$12.00

S- Pint Dressing

$12.00

S- Plain Mayo

S- Potato Salad

$3.50

S- Quinoa

$4.50

S- Sauerkraut

$2.00

S- Tartar Sauce

$1.00

S- Tomato

$1.50

S- Veggies

$5.50

Entree

Adult MAC N' CHEESE

$15.50

Cavatappi pasta in a cheddar and asiago cream sauce and bacon

Fish N Chips

Fish N Chips

$23.00

cod, fries, tarter sauce, cole slaw

Kid Food

Kids Trad. Breakfast

$6.00

one egg with grilled red potatoes and a slice of toast with choice of meat (optional)

Kids French Toast

$10.00

half a slice with powdered sugar, served with fruit salad (served with maple or berry syrup)

Kids Pancake

$3.50

One Buttermilk Pancake

Kid Waffle Gnome

$6.50

One mini waffle with whip cream & seasonal berries (served with maple or berry syrup)

Kids Mac & Cheese

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Cavatappi pasta in a cheddar and asiago cream sauce

Kids Noodles

$7.00

Cavatappi pasta with a side of Cheese

Kids Burger

$8.00

Burger patty with a bun served with Fries

Kids Cheese Burger

$10.00

Burger patty with cheddar cheese and a bun served with Fries

Kids Quesadilla

$6.00

Cheddar cheese grilled in a whole Chipotle tortilla

Kids Chicken Strips

$11.00

Breaded and fried, served with Fries and side of ranch dressing

Kids Fruit Pancake

$3.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Grilled sourdough with cheddar cheese served with fries

Kids Side of Berries

$3.00

Kid Drink

K- Apple Juice

$2.50

K- Chocolate Milk

K- Coke

K- Cranberry Juice

$2.50

K- Diet Coke

K- Fanta

K- Grapefruit Juice

$2.50

K- Hot Coca

$2.50

K- Lemonade

$2.50

K- Milk

K- Orange Juice

$2.50

K- Pineapple Juice

$2.50

K- Root beer

K- Roy Roger

$2.50

K- Shirley Temple

$2.50

K- Sprite

K- Steamer

Appetizers

Crab Cakes

Crab Cakes

$20.00

Served chipotle aioli

Calamari

Calamari

$13.00

Served with a chipotle aioli

Brussel Sprouts

$8.00

With bacon, blue cheese dressing

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$8.00

Artichoke dip with chips

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$16.00

celery, carrots

Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$8.00

asiago cheese, parsley, chipotle aioli

Greek Salad

$9.00

mixed greens, olives, feta, tomato, cucumber, red pepper vinaigrette

Small BC Salad

$9.00

mixed greens, hazelnuts, blue cheese crumbles, avocado, tomato, red onion, red pepper vinaigrette

Cod Tacos

Cod Tacos

$13.00

coleslaw, tarter sauce

Small Caesar Salad

Small Caesar Salad

$8.00

Romaine lettuce, asiago cheese, croutons, Caesar dressing

Deviled Eggs

$8.00

four halves garnished with maple glazed bacon

Bakery

Cookie

$3.00

Special Muffin

$6.25

Bran Muffin

$6.25
Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$7.50

Dessert

Ala Mode

$4.50

Bread Pudding

$12.00
Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$12.00

Cheesecake

$16.00
Chocolate Velvet Cake

Chocolate Velvet Cake

$12.00

Creme Brulee

$12.00

Flavored Ice Cream

$7.00
Seasonal Pie

Seasonal Pie

$12.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$6.00

Espresso Drinks Online

Americano

$4.00+

Boss Favorite

$7.00

Cafe Brian

$5.25+

Cappuccino

$4.25+

Chai Latte

$5.50

Cold Brew

$5.75

Espresso

$3.00

G's Cozy Latte

$6.00+

Hot Chocolate

$4.25

Hot Cider

$4.75

Kim's Caramel

$5.50+
Latte

Latte

$4.25+

Lavender Latte

$6.00+

London Fog

$4.75

Macchiato

$3.75

Milky Way

$5.25+

Mocha

$5.00+

Pompadour

$5.75+

Pumpkin Spice Chai

$6.50

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.50+

Salted Caramel Latte

$5.50+

Sruthi Cardomon Tea

$6.00

Steamer

$3.50

Coffee Online

$3.75

Hot Tea Online

$3.75

Beverages Online

Apple Juice

Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer

$4.50

Charge Refill Lemonade

Coke

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

Diet Coke

$3.50

Fanta

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$4.50Out of stock

Grapefruit Juice

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.75

Italian Soda

$3.75
Kombucha

Kombucha

$6.00
Lemonade

Lemonade

$4.25

Milk

$4.00+

Orange Juice

Pineapple Juice

Refill N/C Beverage

Rootbeer

$3.50

Roy Rogers

$3.75

San Pellegrino

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$3.75

Soda Water

$3.25

Sprite

$3.50

Tomato Juice

Tonic Water

$3.25

Virgin Bloody Mary

$6.00

Virgin Margarita

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Marco’s Café and Espresso Bar, in the heart of Southwest Portland’s charming Multnomah Village, has been serving up consciously-sourced fare since 1983. We hope you’ll join us under the umbrellas, in the historic Nelson Thomas building, next time you’re in need of some nourishment.

Website

Location

7910 SW 35th Ave, Portland, OR 97219

Directions

