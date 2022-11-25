Marco’s Café and Espresso Bar
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Marco’s Café and Espresso Bar, in the heart of Southwest Portland’s charming Multnomah Village, has been serving up consciously-sourced fare since 1983. We hope you’ll join us under the umbrellas, in the historic Nelson Thomas building, next time you’re in need of some nourishment.
Location
7910 SW 35th Ave, Portland, OR 97219
Gallery
