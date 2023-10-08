APPS / CRUDOS

Charcuterie Board

$25.00

Chef’s Rotating Selection of Cheeses & Cured Meats, Creole Mustard, Fig Spread, Olives, Marcona Almonds, Crostini

Frito Misto

$22.00

Calamari, Shrimp, Seafood Sausage, Fennel, Lemon Butter, Pomodoro

Grilled Octopus

$24.00

Bagna Càuda, Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Arugula, Watermelon Radish, Garlic Aioli

Prosciutto - Mellon

$15.00

Colatura Di Alici, Balsamic Reduction, Figs Brûlée

Smoked Burrata

$21.00

Hickory Smoked Burrata, Prosciutto, Heirloom Tomatoes, Arugula, Sea Salt, EVOO

Crab Cake

$18.00

Lemon Butter, Tomato Cream, Fried Pepperoncini, Basil Oil

Steamed Mussels

$19.00

Black Mussels, White Wine, Roasted Garlic, Oven Roasted Cherry Tomato, Basil 

Beef Tartare

$19.00

Beef Tenderloin, Potato Pave, Whipped Egg Yolk, Truffle Aioli, Anchovies, Bagna Càuda, Chimichurri

Salmon Crudo

$14.00

Fennel, Red Bell Peppers, Heirloom Tomatoes, EVOO, Lime, Fried Capers

Amberjack Crudo

$21.00

Flash Pickled Cantaloupe, Turmeric Oil, Lime Pulp, Lemon Zest, Mint

SOUP / SALAD

Minestrone Soup

$11.00

Caesar

$10.00

Caprese

$13.00

Gorgonzola Wedge

$11.00

Roasted Beet

$16.00

PASTAS

Sea Urchin

$36.00

Spaghetti & Clams

$25.00

Crab & Trofiette

$27.00

Octopus Corzeti

$26.00

Carbonara

$21.00

Bolognaise

$21.00

Lamb Meatballs

$24.00

Cheese Ravioli

$22.00

Wild Board Pasta

$26.00

ENTREES

Rack of Lamb

$54.00

Beef Short Rib

$36.00

Pollo Al Mattone

$25.00

Chicken Marsala

$22.00

Veal Saltimbocca

$36.00

Amberjack

$36.00

Cioppino

$34.00

Seafood Risotto

$37.00

Grilled Salmon

$26.00

Grilled Branzino

$34.00

Seared Jumbo Scallops

$34.00

Wild Boar Shank

$36.00

NY Strip

$56.00

Filet Mignon

$48.00

SIDES

SD - Broccolini

$8.00

SD - Sweet Potato Puree

$8.00

SD - Farotto

$9.00

SD - Crispy Fingerling Potatp

$8.00

SD - Grilled Veggies

$9.00

SD - Spaghetti Pomodoro

$11.00

SD - Mushroom Risotto

$9.00

DESSERTS

Tiramisu

$12.00

Limoncello Ricotta Cake

$12.00

Affogato

$16.00

Bread Pudding

$12.00

Coffee Panna Cotta

$12.00Out of stock