  • Marcy's Restaurant & Catering - 12194 Indiana St
Marcy's Restaurant & Catering 12194 Indiana St

No reviews yet

12194 Indiana St

Leopold, Indiana, IN 47551

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Appetizer

Appetizer Combo

$12.99

Six Pack of Wings

$9.99

Chili Cheese Fries

$9.99

Livers (app)

$9.99

Gizzards (app)

$9.99

Mixed Liver/Gizzards (app)

$9.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.75

Jalapeno Poppers

$6.99

Breaded Mushrooms

$6.99

Fried Pickles

$6.75

Fried Zucchini

$6.75

Fried Cauliflower

$6.75

Cheese Cubes

$6.75

Loaded Tater Skins

$8.99

Onion Rings (app)

$6.99

Entree

Cod Fish Dinner

$13.99

Whitefish Dinner

$13.99

Grilled Salmon

$16.99

Popcorn Shrimp Platter

$14.99

Grilled Shrimp Dinner

$14.99

Jumbo Shrimp (8)

$15.99

Frog Legs

$16.99

Seafood Combo

$16.99

Catfish Filets (3)

$15.99

Catfish Fiddlers (2)

$14.99

Grilled Pork Chops

$14.99+

Chicken Strips (4 Piece)

$13.99

Livers Dinner

$14.99

Gizzards Dinner

$14.99

Mixed Livers/Gizzards

$14.99

Mommas Meatloaf

$13.99

Grilled Chicken Breast

$12.99+

Fried Chicken

$13.99+

Ribeye Steak (12 oz)

$22.95

Sirloin Steak (8 oz)

$18.95

1/2 Rack Ribs (Fri/Sat Only)

$18.99

Full Rack Ribs (Fri/Sat Only)

$22.99

Kids

Kids, Cheeseburger

$5.99

Kids, Corndog

$5.99

Kids, Chicken Strips

$5.99

Kids, Fish Nuggets

$5.99

Kids, Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kids, Fried Shrimp

$5.99

Kids, Chicken Leg

$5.99

Kids, Hamburger

$5.99

Pizza

Small 9"

$10.99

Medium 12"

$13.99

Large 14"

$15.99

Stromboli (Regular w/fries)

$8.99

Stromboli (Loaded w/fries)

$10.99

All The Way

$15.99+

All Meat

$16.99+

Bread Sticks

$7.99

Sandwich

Cheeseburger

$7.99

Double Cheeseburger

$8.99

Bacon Cheeseburger

$8.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

BBQ Pulled Pork

$8.99

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Grilled Tenderloin

$8.99

Breaded Tenderloin

$8.99

Turkey Club

$8.99

Philly Cheesesteak

$10.99

Cod Fish Sandwich

$8.99

Steak Sandwich

$11.99

Hamburger

$6.99

Soup & Salad

Chef Salad

$7.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.99

Chicken Strip Salad

$10.99

Buffalo Chicken Strip Salad

$10.99

House Salad

$3.99

Vegetable Soup

$4.99

Potato Soup

$4.99

Chili

$4.99

Extra Sides

Baked Potato

$3.99

Baked Sweet Potato

$3.99

Cole Slaw

$3.99

Cottage Cheese

$3.99

Green Beans

$3.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

French Fries

$3.99

House Salad

$3.99

Mac & Cheese

$3.99

Onion Rings

$3.99

Steamed Vegetables

$3.99

Tater Tots

$3.99

Creek Fries (Friday & Saturday ONLY)

$3.99

Drinks

Tea

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Coffee

$2.75

Kids Milk

$2.00

Dessert

Coconut Cream Pie

$5.49

Peanut Butter Pie

$5.49

Brownie a la Mode

$5.49

Black Berry Cobbler

$5.49

Ice Cream

$2.25

Pie of the Day

$5.49

Peach Cobbler

$5.49

Daily Specials

Wednesday (Large 3 Topping Pizza)

$12.99

Thursday (Spaghetti)

$10.99

Friday (HALF RACK RIBS)

$18.99

Friday (FULL RACK RIBS)

$22.99

Saturday (HALF RACK RIBS)

$18.99

Saturday (FULL RACK RIBS)

$22.99

Sunday (Fried Chicken)

$12.99+

First Saturday (Prime Rib)

$24.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Southern Indiana's Classic Country Cooking! Try our famous BBQ Ribs & Fried Chicken!

12194 Indiana St, Leopold, Indiana, IN 47551

