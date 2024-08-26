Restaurant header imageView gallery

Marcy's Diner

1,922 Reviews

$

47 Oak Street

Portland, ME 04101

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

THE CLASSIC COMBOS

Combo No. 1 / A

$8.00

Two eggs*, hashbrowns, and toast

Combo No. 2 / B

$10.00

Two eggs*, choice of bacon, Canadian bacon, or sausage, hashbrowns, and toast

Combo No. 3 / C

$13.00

Corned beef hash, two eggs*, hashbrowns, and toast

Combo No. 4 / E

$12.00

Two pieces of French toast, two eggs*, choice of bacon, Canadian bacon, or sausage, hashbrowns

Combo No. 5 / F

$12.00

Two plain silver dollar pancakes, two eggs*, choice of bacon, Canadian bacon, or sausage, and hashbrowns

Combo No. 6 / G

$13.00

Two flavored silver dollar pancakes, two eggs*, choice of bacon, Canadian bacon, or sausage, and hashbrowns

Combo No. 7 / I

$15.00

Two eggs*, two bacon, two sausage, corned beef hash, hashbrowns, and choice of toast, pancake, or French toast

CAKES & TOAST

French Toast

$5.00+

Golden french toast dusted with our house cinnamon & sugar blend

Captain Crunch French Toast

$7.00+

French toast encrusted with Cap’n Crunch cereal dusted with our house cinnamon sugar blend, powdered sugar, and garnished with whipped cream

Holy Donut French Toast (GF)

$10.00

A Holy new take on our French toast! Made with delicious all-natural potato donuts from Portland’s own, The Holy Donut. A Cinnamon-Sugar Holy Donut sliced in half and dipped like our classic french toast. Dusted with powdered sugar and served with whipped cream

Big and Fluffy Pancakes

$6.00+

Our big and fluffy pancake, dusted with powdered sugar

Flavored Pancake

$7.00+

Our big and fluffy pancake filled with items of your choosing and dusted with powdered sugar

BREAKFAST SANDWICHES

EC

$5.00

one egg* and cheese on an english muffin

BEC

$6.00

SEC

$6.00

CBEC

$6.00

Burrito

$13.00

Two scrambled eggs*, crumbled bacon, green chiles, and cheddar cheese in a flour tortilla. Salsa and sour cream on the side. Served with hashbrowns.

Philly

$15.00

Two over-hard eggs*, shaved steak, grilled onions and peppers with cheese on grilled Texas toas. Served with hashbrowns

NEUGE

$13.00

Taylor Ham pork roll, two over-hard eggs*, and American cheese on a grilled Botto bun. Served with hashbrowns

Brekky BLT

$14.00

Two over-hard eggs*, American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on grilled Texas toast. Served with hashbrowns.

WINNEBAGEL

$9.00

OMELETS & SCRAMBLES

Veggie Omelet

$15.00

A two-egg* omelet or scramble filled with onions, peppers, broccoli, mushrooms, tomatoes, and American cheese. Served with hashbrowns and toast.

Western Omelet

$15.00

A two-egg* omelet or scramble filled with onions, peppers, ham, and American cheese. Served with hashbrowns and toast.

Chili & Cheese Omelet

$15.00

A two-egg* omelet filled with our house beef and bean chili and American cheese. Served with hashbrowns and toast.

Create Your Own Omelet

$12.50

A two egg* omelet or scramble served with hashbrowns and toast. Includes any one item. Add up to three additional items of your choice.

Meatlovers Omelet

$15.00

SIDE ORDERS

Side order hashbrowns

$3.25

Side bacon

$6.00

six slices of bacon

Side sausage links

$6.00

three sausage links

Side sausage patties

$6.00

three sausage patties

Side Corned Beef Hash

$7.00

Single egg*

$2.50

Fruit Cup

$7.00

fresh cut seasonal fruit

Side banana

$1.75

Side Peanut butter

$1.50

Side Salsa

$1.75

Side Sour Cream

$1.75

Side Cream Cheese

$1.75

Side Real Maple Syrup

$3.00

Homemade Muffin

$4.00

Bagel & Cream Cheese

$4.00

A plain or everything bagel toasted and served with a side of cream cheese

Side Toast

$2.50

two slices

Side Taylor Ham

$7.00

Side Canadian Bacon

$6.00

LUNCH FOR BREAKFAST

Pastrami & Swiss

$13.00

grilled pastrami and melted swiss topped with mustard and served on grilled marble rye. served with chips and pickle

Pastrami Reuben

$15.00

grilled pastrami , sauerkraut and melted swiss topped with thousand island and served on grilled marble rye. served with chips and pickle

Shaved Steak and Cheese

$11.00

Shaved Chicken and Cheese

$11.00

BLT

$11.00

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Grilled Cheese and Tomato

$6.00

Grilled Cheese and Bacon

$8.00

Grilled Cheese and Canadian Bacon

$8.00

Bowl of Chili

$7.00

Cup of Chili

$5.50

Bowl of Soup

$7.00

Cup of Soup

$6.00

Salad

$12.00

Hotdog

$800.00

Hobo Hahbrowns

HOBO

$13.00

Hashbrowns with grilled onions, peppers, and jalapeños, topped with melted American cheese

add two eggs

$5.00

add one egg

$2.50

Muffins

Homemade Muffin

$4.00

CORY COMBO

$4.64

Specials

Cake SP

$7.00

Taco SP

$15.00

Hobo SP

$12.00

Huevos rancheros

$15.00

Gravy SP

$15.00

French tst SP

$7.00

Omelet SP

$13.00

Poutine

$15.00

G SP

$12.00

Lunch Sando SP

$11.00

Burro SP

$15.00

#2 SP

$11.00

Breakfast Sando SP

$10.00

dog sp

$8.00

BBQ k sp

$11.00

Wrap SP

$10.00

Hash SP

$13.00

Salad SP

$10.00

Benny SP

$12.00

melt SP

$12.00

Burger SP

$13.00

Breaky Sando sp

$10.00

Fruit SP

$10.00

Dessert

Apple Crisp

$6.00

COFFEE / TEA / HOT CHOCOLATE

Hot Coffee

$3.00

Iced Coffee

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Unsweetened House Brewed Iced Tea

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Iced Mocha

$5.00

sp creamer

$2.00

ALCOHOL 21+

Pineapple Mimosa

$10.00

Frank's Red Hot Bloody Mary

$10.00

Classic OJ Mimosa

$10.00

Beer bottle old speckled hen

$9.00

Seasonal Mimosa

$12.00

SP Mimosa

$12.00

Beer: Finback Rolling in Clouds

$10.00

Hudson North Cider Peach Mango

$9.00

LEMONADE

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

$5.00

Huckleberry Lemonade

$6.00

MILKSHAKES & FLOATS

Chocolate Shake

$6.00

Strawberry Shake

$6.00

Vanilla Shake

$6.00

Coffee Shake

$6.00

Watermelon Cream Shake

$7.00

Orange Dreamsicle Shake

$7.00

Rootbeer Float

$6.00

Coke Float

$6.00

Milkshake Special

$7.00

CANNED SODA/WATER/RED BULL

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Rootbeer

$2.00

Mountain Dew

$2.00

Gingerale

$2.00

Polar Seltzer

$2.00

Can of water

$2.50

Red Bull

$4.00

JUICE & MILK

Chocolate Milk , one size

$3.50

Strawberry Milk, one size

$3.50

Milk, one size

$3.00

Orange Juice, one size

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

V8 Vegetable Juice

$4.00

Apple cider

$4.00

TSHIRT

diner front white on black S/S

$20.00Out of stock

Red white Shorty's T-shirt

$25.00

Tank black

$15.00

Diamonds black

$25.00

Diamonds white

$25.00

Tie-Dye

$25.00

HOODIE

black zip front - diner white back

$45.00

MUG

Black Mug - white logo

$15.00

STICKER

BIG ELVIS

$5.00

SMALL ELVIS

$3.00

TCP Vertical

$3.00

TCP small round

$2.00

TCP large round

$3.00

Red & White Shorty's Style

$3.00

Diecut Diamond Logo with heart

$3.00

Sticker bundle

$15.00

PATCHES

TCP Iron-on Patch

$6.00

HAT

Elvis hat white

$15.00

Elvis hat blk

$15.00

TCP BLACK

$35.00

TCP GRAY

$35.00

GIFT CERTIFICATE

$20 GIFT CERT.

$20.00

HOT SAUCE BOTTLE

Hot sauce

$5.00

Sammy

Kramma jamma

$13.00

Tacos

Taco

$12.00

Burrito

Burro

$14.00

Flapjacks

Cakes

$10.00

Trashbrowns

Hb

$12.00

Beer

Beer

$7.50

Burger

Burger

$14.00

French

French

$10.00

Maui wow

Mowi wowi

$12.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Breakfast & Lunch Since 1989

Location

47 Oak Street, Portland, ME 04101

Directions

Marcy's Diner image
Marcy's Diner image
Marcy's Diner image

