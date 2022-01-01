Italian
Pizza
Marechiaro's 2nd Street
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 7:30 pm
At Marechiaro’s Italian Restaurant in El Cajon, California, you will always receive the quality and taste you have come to count on for over half a century. Many of our dishes are made from the recipes that Papa Villani brought with him from Italy in 1955.
854 North Second Street, El Cajon, CA 92021
