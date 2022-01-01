Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Pizza

Marechiaro's 2nd Street

review star

No reviews yet

854 North Second Street

El Cajon, CA 92021

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

LARGE
SMALL
FETTUCCINI

APPS

GARLIC BREAD

$4.50

PLAIN BREAD

$2.00

Toasted 12" Roll

CHEESE BREAD

$10.00

6 Pieces, Served w/ Sauce

CHICKEN WINGS

$18.00

10 Seasoned & Fried Wings. Served w/ Dressing

SIDE SAUSAGE LINKS

$10.00

SIDE MEATBALLS

$10.00

CALAMARI

$18.00

Fried Squid. Served w/ Marinara Sauce

CAPRESE

$16.00

Served w/ Garlic Bread

SOUPS & SALADS

LENTIL

$8.00+

MINESTRONE

$8.00+

CAPRESE

$16.00

Served w/ Garlic Bread

HOUSE SALAD

$6.00+

ANTIPASTO

$12.00

CAESAR

$12.00

GREEK

$12.00

CHICKEN CAESAR

$20.00

CHICKEN GREEK

$20.00

SANDWICHES

HOUSE SPECIAL TORPEDO

$13.00

Toasted Roll

HAM SANDWICH

$12.00

Toasted Roll, Ham

TURKEY SANDWICH

$12.00

Toasted Roll, Turkey

PASTRAMI & CHEESE SANDWICH

$16.00

Toasted Roll, Pastrami

MEATBALL & CHEESE SANDWICH

$13.00

Toasted Roll, Meatballs

SAUSAGE & CHEESE SANDWICH

$13.00

Toasted Roll, Sausage

EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA SANDWICH

$16.00

Toasted Roll, Fried Eggplant

CHICKEN PARMIGIANA SANDWICH

$16.00

Toasted Roll, Chicken Breast

PIZZAS

SMALL

LARGE

1/2 & 1/2

$18.00

14 INCH PIZZA

GLUTEN FREE

$3.00

14 INCH PIZZA

GLUTEN FREE 1/2 & 1/2

$21.00

14 INCH PIZZA

BYO PASTA

SPAGHETTI

$14.00

Served w/ Garlic Bread

ANGEL HAIR

$14.00

Served w/ Garlic Bread

FETTUCCINI

$14.00

Served w/ Garlic Bread

TORTELLINI

$14.00

LINGUINI

$14.00

Served w/ Garlic Bread

PENNE

$14.00

Served w/ Garlic Bread

RIGATONI

$14.00

Served w/ Garlic Bread

SHELLS

$14.00

Served w/ Garlic Bread

GLUTEN FREE PENNE

$18.00

Served w/ Garlic Bread

PASTA DISHES

Served w/ Garlic Bread

HOUSE SPAGHETTI MEATBALLS

$16.00

Served w/ Garlic Bread. No substitutions.

MEAT RAVIOLI

$16.00

Served w/ Garlic Bread

CHEESE RAVIOLI

$16.00

Served w/ Garlic Bread

LASAGNA

$17.00

Served w/ Garlic Bread

VEGETARIAN LASAGNA

$17.00

Served w/ Garlic Bread

MANICOTTI

$16.00

Served w/ Garlic Bread

PASQUALE'S SPICY PASTA

$20.00

Salsa Rosa, Served w/ Garlic Bread

TORTELLINI CARBONARA

$21.00

Served w/ Garlic Bread

PORTOBELLO RAVIOLI

$18.00

Served w/ Garlic Bread

LINGUINI CLAM SAUCE

$18.00

Served w/ Garlic Bread

EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA

$21.00

Fried & Layered w/ Ricotta & Fresh Mushrooms. Baked w/ Mozzarella & Marinara. Served w/ Side of Spaghetti & Garlic Bread

CHICKEN PARMIGIANA

$23.00Out of stock

Served w/ Spaghetti & Garlic Bread.

EXTRAS

RANCH

$0.92+

BLUE CHEESE

$0.92+

ITALIAN DRESSING

$0.92+

CAESAR DRESSING

$1.00+

GREEK DRESSING

$1.00+

SANDWICH DRESSING

$0.92+

MEAT SAUCE

$4.00+

MARINARA

$4.00+

SALSA ROSA

$4.00+

ALFREDO

$4.00+

PIZZA SAUCE

$3.00+

DESSERTS

TIRAMISU

$10.00Out of stock

CANNOLI

$8.00

SPUMONI ICE CREAM

$8.00

LIMONCELLO

$8.00

Pumpkin

$8.00Out of stock

SPECIALS

FAMILY FEAST

$49.95

Served w/ Garlic Bread. Serves 4-6 people

the Jack

$16.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Restaurant info

At Marechiaro’s Italian Restaurant in El Cajon, California, you will always receive the quality and taste you have come to count on for over half a century. Many of our dishes are made from the recipes that Papa Villani brought with him from Italy in 1955.

Website

Location

854 North Second Street, El Cajon, CA 92021

Directions

Gallery
Marechiaro's Italian Restaurant image
Marechiaro's Italian Restaurant image
Marechiaro's Italian Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

Surf Rider Pizza
orange star4.4 • 791
8381 La Mesa Blvd La Mesa, CA 91942
View restaurantnext
Antica Trattoria
orange star4.6 • 4,309
5654 Lake Murray Blvd. La Mesa, CA 91942
View restaurantnext
Giardino Neighborhood Cucina
orange star4.5 • 1,974
8131 Broadway Lemon Grove, CA 91945
View restaurantnext
The Haven Pizzeria
orange star4.4 • 1,394
4051 Adams Ave San Diego, CA 92116
View restaurantnext
CUCINA sorella - SORELLA-Kensington
orange star4.6 • 856
4055 Adams Ave San Diego, CA 92116
View restaurantnext
Pizzo's San Miguel Ranch - 2322 Proctor Valley Road Suite 101
orange starNo Reviews
2322 Proctor Valley Road Suite 102 Chula Vista, CA 91914
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in El Cajon

Sombrero Mexican Food - #3 - Graves El Cajon
orange star4.4 • 3,127
1522 Graves Ave. El Cajon, CA 92021
View restaurantnext
Antonelli's Family Deli
orange star4.6 • 2,297
1354 N Magnolia Ave El Cajon, CA 92020
View restaurantnext
Sombrero Mexican Food - #18-Washington El Cajon
orange star4.2 • 2,247
1501 East Washington Ave El Cajon, CA 92019
View restaurantnext
Grand Ole BBQ - GOB Flinn Springs
orange star4.6 • 2,000
15505 Olde Hwy 80 El Cajon, CA 92021
View restaurantnext
Funky Fries and Burgers- #1 - 101 w Washington ave
orange star4.0 • 1,642
101 w Washington ave El Cajon, CA 92020
View restaurantnext
Press Box Sports Lounge - 2990 Jamacha Road suite 120
orange star4.1 • 746
2990 Jamacha Road suite 120 El Cajon, CA 92019
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near El Cajon
Spring Valley
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
La Mesa
review star
Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)
Santee
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Lemon Grove
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Bonita
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Chula Vista
review star
Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)
San Diego
review star
Avg 4.3 (804 restaurants)
National City
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Poway
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston