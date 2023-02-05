  • Home
Mare's Peruvian Restaurant- New 13586 Village Park Drive #302

No reviews yet

13586 Village Park Drive #302

Orlando, FL 32837

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

VEGAN MENU

Leche de tigre vegana

$13.99

Cucharas A La Chalaca

$12.99

Vegan Maki

$17.99

Vegan Saltado

$19.99

Vegan Causa

$14.99

Solterito de Quinoa

$12.99

Chaufa de Vegetales

$17.99

Chauda de Quinoa con Vegetales

$18.99

BREAKFAST

Chicken or Beef empanadas

Tamales Chicken

$7.99

Cooked Peruvian white corn with ají panca (Traditional Peruvian Chili Pepper) wrapped in banana leaves, stuffed with chicken or pork and olive, topped with peruvian creole sauce.

Tamales Pork

$7.99

Pan con Chicharrón Fried pork sandwich

$9.99

Peruvian pork and sweet potato sandwich in a crispy French bread roll, topped with our traditional Peruvian sauce.

Pan Solo / Bread

$1.49

French bread

Desayuno Lurin Lurin Breakfast

$16.99

Authentic from the Province of Lurin, found in Peru. Peruvian Tamal, pork rinds and camote (sweet potato), topped with our creole sauce (Traditional Peruvian) served with warm French bread.

EMPANADA

$7.99

LOMO AL JUGO

$14.99

Peruvian breakfast dish made with sauteed beef, tomatoes and onions , served with a warm French sandwich roll.

Butifarra

$10.99

Sandwich de Pollo

$10.99

FISH CEVICHES

Ceviche Ahumado

$22.99

Smoked Ceviche

Ceviche Ají Amarillo Fish

$20.99

Ceviche with Peruvian yellow pepper cream.

Ceviche Carretillero Fish

$20.99

Classic or Seafood mix ceviche accompanied with deep-fried calamari rings

Ceviche Clásico Fish

$19.99

Fresh marinated fish cured with lime juice, seasoned with salt, garlic and ají limo (Traditional Peruvian Hot Pepper), accompanied with onions, cilantro, sweet potato and Peruvian corn.

Ceviche Colorado Fish

$20.99

Ceviche with roasted red pepper cream.

Ceviche de Pulpo

$22.99

Ceviche Maretazo

$38.99

Served in a oversize martini glass, includes Colorado Seafood mixed ceviche, fried seafood and fried yucas

Ceviche Maretazo Mixto

$40.99

Ceviche Rocoto Fish

$20.99

Ceviche with Peruvian rocoto pepper cream

Ceviche Tres Mares

$35.99

Samplers of three ceviches, Classic, Yellow and Rocoto pepper creams

Ceviche Tres Mares Mixto

$37.99

Nikkei (Tuna Ceviche)

$21.99

Tuna ceviche accompanied with avocado, onions, eel sauce, Seaweed and Peruvian corn

SEAFOOD CEVICHE

Ceviche Ahumado Mixto

$24.99

Ceviche Aji Amarillo Mixto

$21.99

Ceviche Carretillero Mixto

$22.99

Ceviche Clasico Mixto

$21.99

Ceviche Colorado Mixto

$21.99

Ceviche Maretazo Mixto

$40.99

Ceviche Rocoto Mixto

$21.99

Ceviche Tres Mares Mixto

$37.99

Ceviche Tes Mares Pescado

$35.99

Ceviche Pescado Camaron

$21.99

Ceviche Pescado y Pulpo

$21.99

Ceviche de Camaron

$23.99

Ceviche Pulpo

$23.99

Ceviche Pulpo y Camaron

$23.99

TIRADITOS

Tiradito Mares

$17.99

Three Tiraditos, Classic, Yellow, and Rocoto pepper creams

Tiradito Clásico

$16.99

Fish cut in thin slices, cured with lime juice. Or comes with a choice of: • Yellow pepper cream • Rocoto pepper cream • Colorado cream

LECHE DE TIGRE

Fish cured with lime juice, seasoned with salt and ají limo, mixed with chopped onions, Peruvian corn and cilantro, served in a cocktail glass Or comes with a choice of: • Yellow pepper cream • Rocoto pepper cream • Colorado cream

Leche de Tigre

$13.99

Leche de Tigre Mixta

$14.99

PIQUEOS /APPETIZERS

Anticuchos

$19.99

Camarones al Ajillo

$16.99

Chicarron de Camarones

$22.99

Chicharron de Calamar

$20.99

Chicharron de Pescado

$18.99

Choritos a la Chalaca

$17.99

Choritos A La Parmesana

$19.99

Cocktail de Camarones

$18.99

Papa a la Huancaina

$11.99

Pulpo al Olivo

$21.99

Pulpo Anticuchero

$22.99

Pulpo Mixto

$23.99

Pulpo Parrillero

$22.99

Tequenos Camaron y queso

$12.99

Tequeños con queso

$11.99

Tostones al Aji de Gallina

$16.99

Tostones CEV Camaron

$17.99

Yuca a la Huancaina

$11.99

Tostones Rellenos

$16.99

Duo Anticuchero

$33.00

CAUSAS

Causa de Tuna

$15.99

Causa de Pollo

$15.99

Causa de Camarones

$16.99

Causa de Octopus

$16.99

Causa Acevichada Mares Classic

$16.99

Causa Acevichada Mares Mixed

$17.99

Causas Sampler

$16.99

Four causas. Comes with: Shrimp, Chicken, Octopus and Tuna

Causaki

$16.99

Causa roll nikkei style, stuffed with a choice of: • Shrimp, cream cheese and avocado. • Smoked salmon, cream cheese and avocado •Tuna, creamcheese and avocado.

Causa a lo Macho

$18.99

Cold mashed potatoes, seasoned with salt and Peruvian Yellow pepper cream, layered with avocado slices, topped with a succulent

Causa with Lomo salteado

$18.99

Cold mashed potatoes, seasoned with salt and Peruvian Yellow pepper cream, layered with avocado slices, topped with sauteed Filet Mignon.

Causa Anticuchera

$18.99

Causa with Pollo Salteado

$16.99

MAKIS ROLLS

Maki Salmon

$17.99

Maki Tempura

$17.99

Maki Acevichado

$17.99

Maki Octopus

$17.99

Tuna Tartare

$17.99

SOUPS

Aguadito de Pollo

$14.99

Aguadito de Mariscos

$16.99

Thick chicken or seafood soup cooked in cilantro broth with rice and vegetables.

Parihuela

$19.99

A restoring seafood soup with fish, shrimp and octopus, with ají panca, cilantro and lime juice.

Chupe de Camarones

$19.99

Shrimp cooked in a rich creamy broth with rice and vegetables, finished with a touch of oregano and cilantro.

Aguadito de Pesacado

$16.99

Caldo de Pollo

$15.99

SAMPLERS

Mares Trio

$33.00

Mares Combinados

$44.99

Mares Mixtos

$44.99

Mares Criollos

$44.99

Mares Combinados Mixto

$45.99

Mares Trio Mixto

$34.00

DEL HUERTO SALADS

House Salad

$10.99

Solterito de Quinoa

$12.99

DE TODOS LOS MARES

Jalea

$20.99

Crispy pieces of a variety of seafood, fish, Peruvian creole sauce, fried yuca and Tartar sauce

Cau Cau de Mariscos

$18.99

Seafood simmered with onion, garlic, mint, turmeric, yellow pepper cream, potatoes and white rice.

Parrilla Marina

$22.99

Grilled seafood, accompanied with fried potatoes, Peruvian corn and mild black mint sauce

Sudado de Pescado

$16.99

Succulent fish broth with pieces of fish, seasoned with tomatoes, garlic and onions, accompanied with a side dish of fried yucas and white rice

Pescado seco y camaron

$19.99

Pescado Frito

$16.99

Pesacado a la Chorrillana

$19.99

Picante de Mariscos

$19.99

Pescado A Lo Macho

$19.99

SALTEADOS Y PASTAS

Lomo Salateado

$20.99

Pollo Salteado

$18.99

Churrasco a la Parilla

$19.99

Pechuga de Pollo a la Parilla

$19.99

Surf & Turf

$21.99

Tallarin Saltado de Lomo

$20.99

Tallarin Salteado de Pollo

$18.99

Lingüini al Pesto

Linguine with Peruvian pesto (salsa verde). Comes with a choice of: •Churrasco •Lomo Salteado •Chicken breast

Lingüini a la Huancaina

Linguine with huancaina sauce. Comes with a choice of: •Churrasco •Lomo Salteado • Chicken breast

Lingüini en salsa de Mariscos

$19.99

Linguine topped with a succulent creamy seafood white sauce.

Mares Saltado - Mariscos

$22.99

Tallarin Saltado de Carne y Pollo

$22.99

Tallarin Saltado de Mariscos

$22.99

ARROCES /RICES

Arroz Mares

$21.99

Arroz con Mariscos

$21.99

Arroz Norteño

$21.99

Arroz Chaufa

Chaufa de Quinoa

Quinotto con Camarones

$23.99

Risotto Mares

$22.99

Risotto en salsa de Huancaina

Risotto en salsa de pesto

Arroz Chaufa de Carne y Pollo

$22.99

CRIOLLOS/ TRADITIONALS

Aji de Gallina

$15.99

Frijoles con Seco

$16.99

Arroz con Pollo

$15.99

TACU TACU / BEANS & RICE CAKE

Tacu tacu con Lomo salteado

$20.99

Tacu tacu a lo Macho

$20.99

Tacu tacu a la Norteña

$20.99

Tacu Tacu Solo

$11.99

Tacu Tacu con Pollo Salteado

$19.99

KIDS MENU

Chicken Breast Nuggets

$10.99

Salchipapas

$10.99

Linguine Kids

$10.99

Linguine with Alfredo, Pesto or Huancaina Sauce

Fish Nuggets

$10.99

Churrasco Kids

$11.99

Grilled Chicken Kids

$10.99

PISCOS

Bonita

$10.99

Bonito

$10.99

Chela y Pisco

$10.99

Chilcano Maracuya

$10.99

Chicha Sour

$10.99

Chilcano Clásico

$10.99

Cremosa

$10.99

Cremoso

$10.99

Maracuya Sour

$10.99

Pisco Mule

$10.99

Pisco Sour

$10.99

Pisquiri

$10.99

Chilcano A Lo Macho

$10.99

Shot Pisco

$4.99

Piscolada

$10.99

DESSERTS

Torta de Chocolate con nueces

$7.49

Mousse de Chirimoya

$7.49

Mousse de Maracuyá

$7.49

Alfajores

$7.49

Crema Volteada

$7.49

Suspiro a la Limeña

$7.49

Mousse de Choco Lúcuma

$7.49

Helados

$7.49

Arroz Con Leche

$7.49

Mouse de Maracuya - Vegan

$7.99

Torta de Chocolate - Vegan

$7.99

SIDE / EXTRA

Rice / Arroz

$3.99

Fries / Papas fritas

$5.99

Huancaína Sauce

$3.99+

Salsa Criolla

$2.99

Camote Frito

$3.99

Green Plantain/Tostones

$5.99

Fried Yuca/ Yuca Frita

$5.99

Avocado

$3.99

Ensalada Pequeña

$7.99

Huacatay

$3.99+

Herbida Camote

$3.99

Maduros

$5.99

Frijoles Canario

$5.99

Huevo Frito

$2.99

Huevo Revuelto

$2.99

Huevo Montado

$2.99

Bottled Beer

Pilsen

$5.99

Cristal

$5.99

Cuzquena

$5.99

Viola Red Rosa

$7.99

Huaracina

$7.99

Shaman

$7.99

Pachacutec

$7.99

Bionda

$6.99

Numerotre

$6.99

La Nena

$7.99

Draft Beer

Bionda

$5.00

Viola

$6.99

Numero Tres

$6.99

Wine

Mimosa

$9.99

Mango Mimosa

$9.99

Passion Fruit Mimosa

$9.99

• Merlot

$9.99+

• Malbec

$8.99+

• Cabernet Sauvignon

$9.99+

Red Sangria

$9.99

White sangria

$9.99

Mango Sangria

$9.99

Maricuya Sangria

$9.99

• Chardonnay

$8.99+

• Pinot Griogio

$8.99+

• Moscatto

$8.99+

• Sauvignon Blanc

$8.99+

• Italian Sparkling Wine

$8.99+

• Canna Vino

$8.99+

Malvec Family Reserve

$90.00

Bobal Finca Tarrerazo

$90.00

Malvec Pampa Reserve

$90.00

N/A Beverage

Coca Cola

$2.99

Coca Cola Zero

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Fanta

$2.99

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Inca Kola

$3.49

Chicha Morada

$5.99

Frozen Lemonade

$6.99

Surtidos

$7.99

Agua Perrier

$3.99

Voss Water

$3.99

Agua Normal

Agua Con Gas (Club Soda)

$1.00

Kola Inglesa

$3.49

Inca Kola Diet

$3.49

Coffee

Espresso

$3.99

Americano

$2.99

Double Espresso

$4.99

Infusiones

$2.99

Lunch Specials

Lunch Special $19.99

$19.99
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

13586 Village Park Drive #302, Orlando, FL 32837

Directions

