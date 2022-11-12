- Home
Margarita City
1118 Central Ave.
Albany, NY 12205
Popular Items
FAMILY MEALS
FAJITAS Family Tray
Grilled chicken or steak fajitas; Served with rice, refried beans, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, flour tortillas, chips & salsa.
STREET TACOS - ALAMBRE
Grilled chicken, chorizo and bacon taco. Served w/ rice, refried beans, cilantro, onions, shredded cheese, hot sauce, chips & salsa.
STREET TACOS - CHK/STEAK
Grilled chicken or Asada (Steak) taco. Served w/ rice, refried beans, cilantro, onions, hot sauce, chips & salsa.
BURRITOS Family Tray
Chicken or beef burritos served w/ rice, refried beans, chips & salsa.
HARD TACO TRAYS
Crispy hard shell tacos for the family. Served with ground beef or shredded chicken, lettuce, tomatoes and shredded cheese.
Fiesta Taco Tray W/ Drink
18 Crispy or Soft Tacos - choice of ground beef or shredded chicken. Comes with rice, beans, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, shredded cheese, chips & a pitcher of margarita or bucket of beers.
FIESTA TACO TRAY No Drink
18 Crispy or Soft Tacos - choice of ground beef or shredded chicken. Comes with rice, beans, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, shredded cheese, chips & a pitcher of margarita or bucket of beers.
Pollo Chipottle Family Sytle
Pollo Hawaiano Family Style
Enchiladas Family Tray
A La Carte
Appetizers
Nachos
Dip
Quesadilla Grande
A 10-inch flour tortilla grilled and folded with cheese. Comes with guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.
Poco Chimichangas
Six mini chimichangas with choice of shredded chicken or shredded beef served with cheese dip.
Taquitos
Tender seasoned shredded beef or shredded chicken rolled in corn tortillas and deep-fried to perfection to make a hard corn shell. Served with sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo.
Botana
Quesadilla, flautas, nachos, guacamole, pico de gallo, jalapenos, cheese dip and sour cream.
Shrimp Cocktail
Broiled shrimp with onions, tomatoes, cilantro, avocado and our homemade cocktail sauce.
Table Guacamole
Picada
Vegan Mozzarella sticks
10 Wings
20 Wings
Ceviche
Chunks of fish marinated in citrus juices, seasoned with onions, cilantro, avocados and tomatoes. Accompanied with tortilla chips.
Ceviche Of Shrimp
Desserts
House Specialties
Pollo Chipotle
Slices of grilled chicken and onions, simmered in our special chipotle sauce. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans and three flour tortillas
Pollo a la Plancha
Premium chicken with delicately seasoned sauce, grilled with onions and bell peppers to perfection and served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, Mexican rice, shredded cheese, refried beans and three flour tortillas
Pollo Fundido
Two charbroiled chicken breasts accompanied with sauteed bell peppers and onions, covered with Mexican rice and cheese dip
Enchiladas San Miguel
Three chicken enchiladas covered with chipotle sauce and pico de gallo. Served with Mexican rice
Enchiladas Poblanas
Three chicken enchiladas covered with poblano sauce and sour cream. Served with Mexican rice
Pollo Hawaiano
Marinated chicken strips sauteed with onions, mushrooms and pineapple. Served on a bed of Mexican rice covered with cheese dip
Pollo Poblano
Slices of grilled chicken, onions and mushrooms simmered in our poblano sauce. Served with Mexican rice, black beans, feta cheese and three flour tortillas
Pollo Popeye
Two charbroiled chicken breasts covered with spinach cream, served with Mexican rice, lettuce tomatoes and sour cream
Enchiladas Verdes
Two chicken enchiladas covered with tomatillo sauce and Parmesan cheese. Served with Mexican rice, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream
Tex-Mex Burritos
Two chicken burritos covered with spinach cream. Topped with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomatoes
Nicole's
Three chicken enchiladas covered with ranchero sauce and cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream. Served with Mexican rice
Border Quesadilla
A 10-inch flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken cheese and onions. Sauteed in creamy chipotle suace and served with Mexican rice and black beans
Fried Burritos
Two fried chicken burritos topped with nacho cheese and pico de gallo. Served with Mexican rice and cheese dip
Quesadillas Texanas
Two grilled flour tortillas stuffed with chicken and spinach. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomatoes
Burritos Supreme
One beef and bean and one chicken and bean burrito topped with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomatoes
Jumbo Chimichanga
Chimichanga
Enchiladas Supreme
Four enchiladas, one beef, one chicken, one shredded beef and one cheese, covered with ranchero sauce and shredded cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream
Fiesta Burrito
Burrito San Jose
A 10-inch flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, chorizo, Mexican rice, refried beans and sour cream. Topped with cheese dip and pico de gallo
Quesadillas Supreme
One beef and one chicken quesadilla served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomatoes
Taquitos Mexicanos
Tour of Mexico
Beef burrito, chicken enchilada, bean chalupa, cheese chile poblano, beef taco, beef tamale, Mexican rice and refried beans
Carnitas Dinner
Tender pork tips with Mexican rice, refried beans, tomatoes, guacamole, jalapenos, lime slices and three tortillas
Chile Verde
Chunks of pork cooked with our tomatillo sauce and served with Mexican rice, refried beans and three flour tortillas
Chimichangas rojas
Rio Grande Burrito
A 12-inch rolled flour tortilla stuffed with carnitas, black beans, Mexican rice, guacamole and sour cream. Topped with cheese dip and pico de gallo
MIKE'S Special
Six large shrimp grilled on skewer with onions, chicken and bell peppers. Served with Mexican rice, sour cream, guacamole, shredded cheese, lettuce and tomatoes
BRANDON'S Special
A 10-inch flour tortilla grilled with cheese and shrimp, folded and covered with cheese sauce. Served with Mexican rice, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream
Camarones a la DIABLA
Camarones al MOJO DE AJO
Marinated shrimp simmered in a buttery garlic sauce. Served with Mexican rice, lettuce, pico de gallo and sliced avocados
Camarones CANCÚN
Sauteed shrimp with butter cream, peppers, onions and pineapple with cheese dip on top. Served with lettuce, guacamole, tomatoes and Mexican rice
Camarones FUNDIDOS
Marinated shrimp sauteed with butter cream cooked with squash and pineapple on top of Mexican rice. Covered with cheese dip
Camarones con ARROZ
Marinated shrimp sauteed with peppers, mushrooms, onions, squash, carrots, cauliflower and broccoli. Served with Mexican rice
Camarones con HONGOS
Large shrimp sauteed with garlic butter cream, cooked with squash and mushrooms. Served with Mexican rice and tossed salad
Tacos Veganos
Three flour tortillas filled with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado slices and hot salsa
#1 Burrito Vegano
A 12-inch flour tortilla stuffed with steamed vegetables, black beans, Mexican rice and guacamole. Topped with ranchero sauce and pico de gallo
Enchiladas de Espinaca Y Papa
Two spinach and potato enchiladas covered with ranchero sauce and pico de gallo. Served with Mexican rice, lettuce, tomatoes and guacamole
Flautas de Papa
Three rolled corn tortillas filled with seasoned potatoes deep fried to perfection to make a hard corn shell. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans and guacamole
Vegan Fajitas
Sauteed fresh onions, bell peppers, spinach and mushrooms. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, guacamole and three flour tortillas
Fajita Quinoa Quesadilla
Seitan Quesadilla
Quinoa Taco Salad
Burrito Vegano # 2
Enchiladas Mexicanas
Three enchiladas, one spinach cream, one cheese and one refried beans, topped wtih lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, shredded cheese and ranchero sauce. Served with Mexican rice
Chimichangas Vegetarianas
Two steamed vegetable chimichangas topped with cheese dip and ranchero sauce. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes and guacamole
Spinach Cream Burritos
Two bean burritos topped with spinach cream, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream
Spinach Quesadillas
Two flour tortillas grilled and stuffed with spinach cream. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomatoes
Chiles Poblanos
Two poblano peppers stuffed with cheese, fried in egg batter and covered with ranchero sauce and sour cream. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans
El Vegetariano
One spinach cream burrito, one cheese enchilada, Mexican rice, refried beans and sour cream
Celeste Nachos
Refried beans, black beans, spinach cream, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream all over crispy tortilla chips with cheese dip
Taco Loco
Crispy tortilla shell filled with spinach cream, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, shredded cheese and tomatoes
El Jardin
One black bean burrito, one bean chalupa and one cheese quesadilla
El Patio
One black bean burrito and one chile poblano served with Mexican rice
El Trio
One cheese chile poblano, one cheese enchilada and one bean taco
Kids
Kids BEEF Enchilada
Kids BEAN Enchilada
Kids CHICKEN Quesadilla
Kids BEEF Quesadilla
Kids CHEESE Quesadilla
Kids CHICKEN Enchilada
Kids CHEESE Enchilada
Kids Corn Dog
Kids Mac & Cheese
Kids Chicken Nuggets
Kids BEEF Burrito
Kids CHICKEN Burrito
Kids BEAN Burrito
Kids CHEESE Burrito
Kids Cheese Pizza
Kids Crispy Taco
Kids Soft Taco
Salads
Apple Chicken Salad
Fresh romaine and iceberg mix, red and green apples, dried cranberries, feta cheese and sliced almonds. Served with our special mango chipotle dressing.
Avocado Chicken Salad
Crispy mixed greens with tender charbroiled chicken breast, avocados, tomatoes and feta cheese. Served with your choice of dressing.
Charbroiled Chicken Salad
A juicy charbroiled chicken breast over a bed of fresh romaine and iceberg blend, diced tomatoes and shredded cheese.
Guacamole Salad
Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes and guacamole.
Shrimp Salad
Grilled shrimp over a bed of fresh romaine and iceberg blend, diced tomatoes and shredded cheese.
Tossed Salad
Fresh romaine and iceberg lettuce mixed, chopped tomatoes and shredded cheese
Tropical Chicken Salad
Fresh romaine and iceberg mix, apples, mandarin, pineapple, feta cheese and sliced almonds. Served with our special mango chipotle dressing.
Side Orders
Side- Cheese Quesadilla
Side- Ground Beef Quesadilla
Side- Shredded Chicken Quesadilla
Side- Avocado Slices
Little Side- Guacamole Dip
Side- Crispy Taco
Side- Soft Taco
Side- Burrito
Little Side- Shredded Cheese
Little Side- Cheese Dip
Side- Chimichanga
Side- Enchilada
Side- French Fries
Side- Cheese Chile Poblano
Side- Pico de Gallo
Side- Mexican Rice & Re-fried Beans
Side- Mexican Rice
Side- Black Beans
Side- Refried Beans
Side- Sour Cream
Side- Tortillas (3)
Hot Salsa
Chips And Salsa
Tomatoes N Cuadritos
Side Of Cilantro
Lettuce
Platains
SALSA Tomate
Large Salsa
Side Beef TAMALE
Side Jalapeño
Side Chipotle Sauce
Side Green Sauce
Side Ranchero Sauce
Side Grill Chicken
Side Grill Shrimp (Per Unit)
Side Steak
Beef Chile Poblano
Side Onion
Quinoa
Seitan
Dog Steak Not Season
yucas
NA Beverages
Aguas Frescas
Jarritos
Fruit Smoothies
Alcohol
Breakfast
Brunch
Quesadilla Birria
Nachos Birria
Chimichanga Birria
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!
1118 Central Ave., Albany, NY 12205