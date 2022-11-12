Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Margarita City

review star

No reviews yet

1118 Central Ave.

Albany, NY 12205

Order Again

Popular Items

Dip
Border Quesadilla
Tacos

FAMILY MEALS

FAJITAS Family Tray

FAJITAS Family Tray

$55.00+

Grilled chicken or steak fajitas; Served with rice, refried beans, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, flour tortillas, chips & salsa.

STREET TACOS - ALAMBRE

$45.00+

Grilled chicken, chorizo and bacon taco. Served w/ rice, refried beans, cilantro, onions, shredded cheese, hot sauce, chips & salsa.

STREET TACOS - CHK/STEAK

$40.00+

Grilled chicken or Asada (Steak) taco. Served w/ rice, refried beans, cilantro, onions, hot sauce, chips & salsa.

BURRITOS Family Tray

BURRITOS Family Tray

$30.00+

Chicken or beef burritos served w/ rice, refried beans, chips & salsa.

HARD TACO TRAYS

HARD TACO TRAYS

$25.00+

Crispy hard shell tacos for the family. Served with ground beef or shredded chicken, lettuce, tomatoes and shredded cheese.

Fiesta Taco Tray W/ Drink

Fiesta Taco Tray W/ Drink

$83.00

18 Crispy or Soft Tacos - choice of ground beef or shredded chicken. Comes with rice, beans, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, shredded cheese, chips & a pitcher of margarita or bucket of beers.

FIESTA TACO TRAY No Drink

FIESTA TACO TRAY No Drink

$59.00

18 Crispy or Soft Tacos - choice of ground beef or shredded chicken. Comes with rice, beans, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, shredded cheese, chips & a pitcher of margarita or bucket of beers.

Pollo Chipottle Family Sytle

$45.00

Pollo Hawaiano Family Style

$45.00

Enchiladas Family Tray

$55.00

A La Carte

Crispy Tacos (3)

$8.50

Soft Tacos (3)

$9.50

Soft Corn Tacos (3)

$9.50

Enchiladas (3)

$11.00

Burritos (2)

$11.50

Quesadillas (2)

$9.50

(2) Dos Tamales

$9.00

(2) Chiles Poblanos

$12.00

Appetizers

Nachos

$8.00

Dip

$8.00

Quesadilla Grande

$10.00

A 10-inch flour tortilla grilled and folded with cheese. Comes with guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.

Poco Chimichangas

$15.00

Six mini chimichangas with choice of shredded chicken or shredded beef served with cheese dip.

Taquitos

$13.00

Tender seasoned shredded beef or shredded chicken rolled in corn tortillas and deep-fried to perfection to make a hard corn shell. Served with sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo.

Botana

$18.00

Quesadilla, flautas, nachos, guacamole, pico de gallo, jalapenos, cheese dip and sour cream.

Shrimp Cocktail

$16.00

Broiled shrimp with onions, tomatoes, cilantro, avocado and our homemade cocktail sauce.

Table Guacamole

$14.00

Picada

$25.00

Vegan Mozzarella sticks

$10.00

10 Wings

$13.00

20 Wings

$26.00

Ceviche

$16.00

Chunks of fish marinated in citrus juices, seasoned with onions, cilantro, avocados and tomatoes. Accompanied with tortilla chips.

Ceviche Of Shrimp

$20.00

Combos

Combo 2

$16.00

Combo 3

$18.00

Desserts

Tres Leches

$7.25

Flan

$8.00

Churros

$8.00

Fried Ice Cream

$9.50

Chocolate Lava

$8.00

Brownie

$7.25

Bailey's Cheesecake

$7.25

Changa Banana

$7.25

Cheesecake

$7.25

Sopapillas

$7.25

Lemon Cakes

$5.75

7 Layer Chocolate Cake

$8.95

Vegan cheese cake

$7.50

Misseskissespies

$10.00

Fajitas

FAJITASS

$19.00

Fajita Nachos

$18.00

Fajita Quesadilla

$19.00

Fajita Taco Salad

$18.00

House Specialties

Pollo Chipotle

$22.00

Slices of grilled chicken and onions, simmered in our special chipotle sauce. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans and three flour tortillas

Pollo a la Plancha

$20.00

Premium chicken with delicately seasoned sauce, grilled with onions and bell peppers to perfection and served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, Mexican rice, shredded cheese, refried beans and three flour tortillas

Pollo Fundido

$19.00

Two charbroiled chicken breasts accompanied with sauteed bell peppers and onions, covered with Mexican rice and cheese dip

Enchiladas San Miguel

$18.00

Three chicken enchiladas covered with chipotle sauce and pico de gallo. Served with Mexican rice

Enchiladas Poblanas

$18.00

Three chicken enchiladas covered with poblano sauce and sour cream. Served with Mexican rice

Pollo Hawaiano

$20.00

Marinated chicken strips sauteed with onions, mushrooms and pineapple. Served on a bed of Mexican rice covered with cheese dip

Pollo Poblano

$19.00

Slices of grilled chicken, onions and mushrooms simmered in our poblano sauce. Served with Mexican rice, black beans, feta cheese and three flour tortillas

Pollo Popeye

$20.00

Two charbroiled chicken breasts covered with spinach cream, served with Mexican rice, lettuce tomatoes and sour cream

Enchiladas Verdes

$18.00

Two chicken enchiladas covered with tomatillo sauce and Parmesan cheese. Served with Mexican rice, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream

Tex-Mex Burritos

$18.00

Two chicken burritos covered with spinach cream. Topped with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomatoes

Nicole's

$18.00

Three chicken enchiladas covered with ranchero sauce and cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream. Served with Mexican rice

Border Quesadilla

$19.00

A 10-inch flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken cheese and onions. Sauteed in creamy chipotle suace and served with Mexican rice and black beans

Fried Burritos

$19.00

Two fried chicken burritos topped with nacho cheese and pico de gallo. Served with Mexican rice and cheese dip

Quesadillas Texanas

$18.00

Two grilled flour tortillas stuffed with chicken and spinach. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomatoes

Burritos Supreme

$19.00

One beef and bean and one chicken and bean burrito topped with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomatoes

Jumbo Chimichanga

$19.00

Chimichanga

$19.00

Enchiladas Supreme

$19.00

Four enchiladas, one beef, one chicken, one shredded beef and one cheese, covered with ranchero sauce and shredded cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream

Fiesta Burrito

$20.00

Burrito San Jose

$21.00

A 10-inch flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, chorizo, Mexican rice, refried beans and sour cream. Topped with cheese dip and pico de gallo

Quesadillas Supreme

$19.00

One beef and one chicken quesadilla served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomatoes

Taquitos Mexicanos

$18.00

Tour of Mexico

$21.00

Beef burrito, chicken enchilada, bean chalupa, cheese chile poblano, beef taco, beef tamale, Mexican rice and refried beans

Carnitas Dinner

$20.00

Tender pork tips with Mexican rice, refried beans, tomatoes, guacamole, jalapenos, lime slices and three tortillas

Chile Verde

$20.00

Chunks of pork cooked with our tomatillo sauce and served with Mexican rice, refried beans and three flour tortillas

Chimichangas rojas

$19.00

Rio Grande Burrito

$21.00

A 12-inch rolled flour tortilla stuffed with carnitas, black beans, Mexican rice, guacamole and sour cream. Topped with cheese dip and pico de gallo

MIKE'S Special

$23.00

Six large shrimp grilled on skewer with onions, chicken and bell peppers. Served with Mexican rice, sour cream, guacamole, shredded cheese, lettuce and tomatoes

BRANDON'S Special

$22.00

A 10-inch flour tortilla grilled with cheese and shrimp, folded and covered with cheese sauce. Served with Mexican rice, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream

Camarones a la DIABLA

$22.00

Camarones al MOJO DE AJO

$22.00

Marinated shrimp simmered in a buttery garlic sauce. Served with Mexican rice, lettuce, pico de gallo and sliced avocados

Camarones CANCÚN

$22.00

Sauteed shrimp with butter cream, peppers, onions and pineapple with cheese dip on top. Served with lettuce, guacamole, tomatoes and Mexican rice

Camarones FUNDIDOS

$22.00

Marinated shrimp sauteed with butter cream cooked with squash and pineapple on top of Mexican rice. Covered with cheese dip

Camarones con ARROZ

$22.00

Marinated shrimp sauteed with peppers, mushrooms, onions, squash, carrots, cauliflower and broccoli. Served with Mexican rice

Camarones con HONGOS

$22.00

Large shrimp sauteed with garlic butter cream, cooked with squash and mushrooms. Served with Mexican rice and tossed salad

Tacos Veganos

$14.00

Three flour tortillas filled with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado slices and hot salsa

#1 Burrito Vegano

$15.00

A 12-inch flour tortilla stuffed with steamed vegetables, black beans, Mexican rice and guacamole. Topped with ranchero sauce and pico de gallo

Enchiladas de Espinaca Y Papa

$18.00

Two spinach and potato enchiladas covered with ranchero sauce and pico de gallo. Served with Mexican rice, lettuce, tomatoes and guacamole

Flautas de Papa

$18.00

Three rolled corn tortillas filled with seasoned potatoes deep fried to perfection to make a hard corn shell. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans and guacamole

Vegan Fajitas

$18.00

Sauteed fresh onions, bell peppers, spinach and mushrooms. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, guacamole and three flour tortillas

Fajita Quinoa Quesadilla

$16.00

Seitan Quesadilla

$12.00

Quinoa Taco Salad

$15.00

Burrito Vegano # 2

$15.00

Enchiladas Mexicanas

$18.00

Three enchiladas, one spinach cream, one cheese and one refried beans, topped wtih lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, shredded cheese and ranchero sauce. Served with Mexican rice

Chimichangas Vegetarianas

$19.00

Two steamed vegetable chimichangas topped with cheese dip and ranchero sauce. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes and guacamole

Spinach Cream Burritos

$17.00

Two bean burritos topped with spinach cream, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream

Spinach Quesadillas

$18.00

Two flour tortillas grilled and stuffed with spinach cream. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomatoes

Chiles Poblanos

$19.00

Two poblano peppers stuffed with cheese, fried in egg batter and covered with ranchero sauce and sour cream. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans

El Vegetariano

$17.00

One spinach cream burrito, one cheese enchilada, Mexican rice, refried beans and sour cream

Celeste Nachos

$18.00

Refried beans, black beans, spinach cream, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream all over crispy tortilla chips with cheese dip

Taco Loco

$17.00

Crispy tortilla shell filled with spinach cream, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, shredded cheese and tomatoes

El Jardin

$17.00

One black bean burrito, one bean chalupa and one cheese quesadilla

El Patio

$17.00

One black bean burrito and one chile poblano served with Mexican rice

El Trio

$17.00

One cheese chile poblano, one cheese enchilada and one bean taco

Kids

Kids BEEF Enchilada

$7.99

Kids BEAN Enchilada

$7.99

Kids CHICKEN Quesadilla

$7.99

Kids BEEF Quesadilla

$7.99

Kids CHEESE Quesadilla

$7.99

Kids CHICKEN Enchilada

$7.99

Kids CHEESE Enchilada

$7.99

Kids Corn Dog

$7.99

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.99

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$7.99

Kids BEEF Burrito

$7.99

Kids CHICKEN Burrito

$7.99

Kids BEAN Burrito

$7.99

Kids CHEESE Burrito

$7.99

Kids Cheese Pizza

$7.99

Kids Crispy Taco

$7.99

Kids Soft Taco

$7.99

Salads

Apple Chicken Salad

$14.00

Fresh romaine and iceberg mix, red and green apples, dried cranberries, feta cheese and sliced almonds. Served with our special mango chipotle dressing.

Avocado Chicken Salad

$16.00

Crispy mixed greens with tender charbroiled chicken breast, avocados, tomatoes and feta cheese. Served with your choice of dressing.

Charbroiled Chicken Salad

$15.00

A juicy charbroiled chicken breast over a bed of fresh romaine and iceberg blend, diced tomatoes and shredded cheese.

Guacamole Salad

$9.00

Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes and guacamole.

Shrimp Salad

$17.00

Grilled shrimp over a bed of fresh romaine and iceberg blend, diced tomatoes and shredded cheese.

Tossed Salad

$9.00

Fresh romaine and iceberg lettuce mixed, chopped tomatoes and shredded cheese

Tropical Chicken Salad

$16.00

Fresh romaine and iceberg mix, apples, mandarin, pineapple, feta cheese and sliced almonds. Served with our special mango chipotle dressing.

Side Orders

Side- Cheese Quesadilla

$4.00

Side- Ground Beef Quesadilla

$4.75

Side- Shredded Chicken Quesadilla

$4.75

Side- Avocado Slices

$2.50

Little Side- Guacamole Dip

$3.50

Side- Crispy Taco

$3.50

Side- Soft Taco

$4.00

Side- Burrito

$5.75

Little Side- Shredded Cheese

$1.75

Little Side- Cheese Dip

$3.50

Side- Chimichanga

$4.94

Side- Enchilada

$3.75

Side- French Fries

$3.50

Side- Cheese Chile Poblano

$5.95

Side- Pico de Gallo

$1.75

Side- Mexican Rice & Re-fried Beans

$5.95

Side- Mexican Rice

$3.95

Side- Black Beans

$3.95

Side- Refried Beans

$3.95

Side- Sour Cream

$1.25

Side- Tortillas (3)

$1.45

Hot Salsa

$1.50

Chips And Salsa

$3.50

Tomatoes N Cuadritos

$0.99

Side Of Cilantro

$0.99

Lettuce

$1.15

Platains

$3.50

SALSA Tomate

$0.99

Large Salsa

$4.99

Side Beef TAMALE

$3.99

Side Jalapeño

$1.00

Side Chipotle Sauce

$1.50

Side Green Sauce

$1.50

Side Ranchero Sauce

$1.50

Side Grill Chicken

$2.99

Side Grill Shrimp (Per Unit)

$1.49

Side Steak

$4.99

Beef Chile Poblano

$6.00

Side Onion

$1.00

Quinoa

$4.00

Seitan

$4.00

Dog Steak Not Season

$4.50

yucas

$3.50

Soups

Chicken Soup

$8.00

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$8.00

Tortilla Soup

$8.00

Black Bean Soup

$8.00

Tacos

Trios Tacos

$20.00

Tacos

$17.00

BRUNCH

CLASSIC FRENCH TOAST

$14.00

MEXICAN FRENCH TOAST

$15.00

HUEVOS CON CHORIZO

$15.00

Late Night Menu

Taco Tuesday

Crispy Taco Beef .

$2.50

Crispy Taco Chicken

$2.50

Soft Taco Beef

$2.99

Soft Taco Chicken

$2.99

Vegan Crispy

$2.50

NA Beverages

Pepsi

$2.75

Diet Pepsi

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Mountain Dew

$2.75

Crush

$2.75

Root Beer

$2.75

Sierra Mist

$2.75

Soda Seltzer

$2.75

Shirley Temple

$2.75

Bottled Water

$3.00

Orange Juice

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Redbull

$4.50

Aguas Frescas

Horchata & Tamarindo Frescas

$5.99

Mango Frescas

$5.99

Passion Fruit Frescas

$5.99

Peach Frescas

$5.99

Raspberry Frescas

$5.99

Strawberry Frescas

$5.99

Jarritos

Guava Jarrito

$3.00

Mandarin Jarrito

$3.00

Mango Jarrito

$3.00

Pineapple Jarrito

$3.00

Strawberry Jarrito

$3.00

Tamarind Jarrito

$3.00

Fruit Smoothies

Strawberry Smoothie

$5.99

Raspberry Smoothie

$5.99

Mango Smoothie

$5.99

Peach Smoothie

$5.99

Coconut Smoothie

$5.99

Virgin Strawberry Daiquiri

$5.99

Virgin Piña Colada

$5.99

Alcohol

Classic Mimosa

$9.00

Mimosa Margarita

$10.00

Ricura Peruana

$10.00

Palomas Mexicanas

$10.00

Russian Passion

$11.00

Flavored Sangria

$8.00

Bottomless Mimosas

$23.00

Beverages

Coffee

$2.00

Tea

$2.00

Juice

$2.50

Horchata/Tamarindo

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Breakfast

Tamales Mexicanos

$11.00

Huevos Rancheros

$8.00

Classic French Toast

$14.00

Mexican French Toast

$15.00

Huevos con Chorizo

$15.00

Chicharrón Sweet Potato/Yuka

$15.00

Churros con Hot Chocolate

$8.00

Avocado Toast

$9.00

Fruit Salad

$6.00

Mexican Creme Brûlée

$6.99

Waffle

$14.00

Brunch

Avocado Toast

$11.00

Huevos Rancheros

$8.00

Egg and Cheese Quesadilla

$11.00

Birria Tacos

$15.00

Polio Salad Tacos

$15.00

Egg and Cheese Wrap

$11.00

Egg & Apple Cheese Wrap

$11.00

Margarita Blueberry Wrap

$12.00

Tortilla Margarita Salad

$11.00

Tacos Birria

Vegan Tacos Birria

$17.00

Beef Tacos Birria

$17.00

Chicken Tacos Birria

$17.00

Quesadilla Birria

Beef Quesadilla Birria

$19.00

Chicken Quesadilla Birria

$19.00

Nachos Birria

Beef Nachos Birria

$16.00

Chicken Nachos Birria

$16.00

Burrito Birria

Chicken Burrito Birria

$18.00

Beef Burrito Birria

$18.00

Vegan Burrito Birria

$18.99

Chimichanga Birria

Chicken Chimichanga Birria

$18.00

Beef Chimichanga Birria

$18.00

Vegsn Chimichanga

$18.00

Appetizers

Chimichangas Mexicanas

$16.00

Churros Monday

Entrees

Camarones Margarita

$25.00

Camarones Cabo

$25.00

Por la Mitad Enchiladas

$18.00

Wings

10 Bbq

$14.00

10 Mild

$14.00

10 Bufallo

$14.00

Salchipapas

Regular

$14.00

Salchi Royal

$17.00

Salchi King

$19.00

Sides

French Fries

$5.00

Sweet Potatoes

$5.00

Yucas Fries

$5.00

Plantains

$50.05

Rice

$4.00

Wednesday

Wednesday

$10.00

Saturday Night

$15.00

Green Tea

$3.00

Churros Monday

Tickets

Halloween Ticket

$10.00

Tickets

Wed

$10.00

Saturday Night

$10.00

Events

$15.00
Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Margarita City image
Margarita City image
Margarita City image

