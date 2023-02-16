Restaurant header imageView gallery

Margarita island - Flagler 420 Beach Village Drive

review star

No reviews yet

422 Beach Village Dr

Flagler Beach, FL 32136

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Menu

Appetizers

BACON GOAT TOREADOS

$11.00

(3) bacon wrapped jalapeño stuffed with goat cheese and topped with mayo cilantro and balsamic glaze.

CARNE ASADA FRIES

$13.00

Topped with carne asada,cheese sauce, pico de gallo, guacamole, crema and queso fresco.

CEVICHE LOS CABOS

CEVICHE LOS CABOS

$15.00

Lime-infused shrimp, cucumber, red Onions, tomatoes, cilantro, avocado, and sea salt.

FAJITA NACHOS

$15.00

Topped with grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, onions, bell peppers, and our famous cheese sauce.

FRESH TRADITIONAL GUACAMOLE

$12.00

Fresh avocado, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, lime juice, and sea salt. Add jalapenos for $1

ISLAND NACHOS

$12.00

Topped with refried beans, ground beef, shredded chicken, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and pickled jalapeño

MEXICAN STREET CORN

$9.00

Charred grilled corn, mexican crema, mayo, cotija cheese, tajin, and fresh Cilantro

QUESO DIP

$8.00

Add beans for $1 add chorizo for $2, add creamy spinach for $2.

Salads & Vegetarian

CARIBBEAN SALAD

$15.00

Baby greens, mandarin oranges, apples, cranberries, goat cheese, candied walnuts, cucumber, pineapple, and grilled shrimp. Served with raspberry vinaigrette. sub salmon for $2.

COBB SALAD

$14.00

Baby greens, avocado slices, bacon, cherry tomatoes, black beans, shredded cheese, cucumber, and grilled chicken served with balsamic dressing.

FAJITA TACO SALAD

$14.00

Grilled chicken, lettuce, bell peppers onions, tomatoes, sour cream, shredded cheese, and refried beans. Served on a crispy flour tortilla shell.

TACO SALAD

$10.00

Ground beef or chicken, refried beans, romaine lettuce, shredded cheese, tomatoes, and sour cream. Served on a crispy flour tortilla shell.

VEGGIE BURRITO

$13.00

Flour tortilla rolled stuffed with zucchini, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, squash, and tomatoes. Topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans.

VEGGIE QUESADILLA

$13.00

Flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, refried beans, zucchini, mushrooms, squash, onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and guacamole.

Specialty Tacos

MAHI MAHI (2)

$16.00

Flash fried tortilla, pico de gallo, cabbage, avocado, chipotle sauce topped with queso fresco.

PINEAPPLE STEAK (2)

$14.00

Steak, peruvian sauce, caribbean pico.

SURF & TURF (2)

$14.00

Steak, grilled shrimp, avocado, and chipotle sauce

CHIHUAHUA (2)

$15.00

2 crispy cheese shells, skirt steak, pico de gallo, queso fresco and guacamole

GRINGOS (3)

$14.00

Ground beef or chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, and sour cream, soft or crunchy

SHRIMP (2)

$15.00

Grilled, shrimp, cabbage, pico de gallo, avocado, and chipotle sauce

PRIMAVERA (2)

$15.00

Corn tortilla, steak, black beans, spring mix, queso fresco, and chipotle sauce, serve with rice.

Mexican Tacos

ASADA (3)

$14.00

Served on corn tortilla with refried beans and rice, topped raw red onions and cilantro

CARNITAS (3)

$14.00

Served on corn tortilla with refried beans and rice, topped raw red onions and cilantro

POLLO ASADO (3)

$14.00

Served on corn tortilla with refried beans and rice, topped raw red onions and cilantro

BIRRIA (3)

$14.00

Served on corn tortilla with refried beans and rice, topped raw red onions and cilantro

CHORIZO (3)

$14.00

Served on corn tortilla with refried beans and rice, topped raw red onions and cilantro

Antojitos

CHILES RELLENOS (2)

$14.00

Poblano peppers stuffed with cheese, topped with ranchero sauce, and drizzled with sour cream and cilantro. Served with rice and refried beans

FLAUTAS (3)

$13.00

Rolled flash fried corn tortillas stuffed with shredded chicken, green sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole. Served with beans.

TAMALES (2)

$13.00

House-made 1 chicken with red sauce and 1 carnitas with green sauce. Served with rice and

TOSTADAS (2)

$13.00

Handmade corn tortillas, crispy chihuahua cheese, steak, guacamole, fresh cheese, lettuce, and pico de gallo.

Kids Meals

CHEESE BURGER

$7.00

Serve with french fries.

QUESADILLA

$7.00

Served with rice and beans.

CHICKEN FINGERS

$7.00

Served with frech fries

TACO

$7.00

Shredded chicken or ground beef served with rice and beans

Fajitas

ISLAND PINA LOCA

$22.00

Chicken, steak, and shrimp inside of fresh pineapple shell with melted cheese on top.

CHICKEN FAJITA

$18.00

STEAK FAJITA

$18.00

SHRIMP FAJITA

$20.00

VEGGIE FAJITA

$17.00

Zucchini, squash, tomatoes, mushrooms, bell peppers, and onions

TRIO FAJITA

$21.00

Steak, chicken, and shrimp

Desserts

Flan

$7.00

Churros

$8.00

Sopapillas

$7.00

Fried Ice Cream

$8.00

Favorites

ENCHILADAS CHICKEN & SPINACH (2)

$15.00

Filled with grilled chicken and creamy spinach. topped with queso dip and poblano creamy sauce, garnished with cilantro and red onions. Served with rice and refried beans

ENCHILADAS VERDES (2)

$15.00

Filled with shredded chicken, tomatillo sauce on top. Served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and guacamole

ENCHILADAS RANCHERAS (2)

$14.00

Shredded pork, grilled onions, bell peppers. Topped with ranchero sauce. served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and guacamole.

ENCHILADAS SUPREMAS (3)

$15.00

One with ground beef, one with shredded chicken, and one with cheese. topped with red sauce, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream. Served with rice

SAN DIEGO BURRITO

$15.00

Grilled chicken, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream. Served with french fries and 2 oz cheese dip

BURRITO VERDE

$14.00

Pork carnitas, white rice, black beans, cheese, pico de gallo, and guacamole. Topped with green tomatillo sauce, sour cream, and cilantro

SURF & TURF BURRITO

$16.00

Flour tortilla rolled and stuffed with steak, shrimp, and lettuce. Topped with avocado, shrimp, sriracha ranch, and queso dip

BURRITO MARGARITA

$15.00

Shredded chicken, rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole. red sauce and queso dip on top.

FAJITA BURRITO

$16.00

Flour tortilla stuffed with steak, shrimp, chicken, peppers, onions, rice, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo. Topped with cheese sauce

SURT & TURF QUESADILLA

$16.00

Flour tortilla stuffed with monterey cheese, shrimp, and steak. Top with avocado slices and aioli chipotle sauce, queso fresco. Served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream.

BIRRIA QUESADILLA

$15.00

Flour tortilla stuffed with monterey cheese, and birria meat. Served with rice, beans and consomme

FAJITA QUESADILLA

$15.00

Flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, bell peppers, onions and grilled chicken, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, and rice

QUESADILLA MARGARITA

$15.00

12" flour tortilla stuffed with monterrey cheese and grilled chicken. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.

CHIMICHANGA

$13.00

Flash fried stuffed with shredded chicken topped with cheese sauce. served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole.

QUESABURGUER

$14.00

Flour tortilla stuffed with delicious beef patty, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, avocado, bacon, and chipotle sauce. Served with fries

Chef Specialty

CARNE ASADA

$20.00

Grilled ribeye steaks. served with refried beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, (1) grilled green onion, (1) chile toreado, and (3) tortillas

STEAK TAMPIQUENO

$20.00

Premium skirt steak over a bed of rice topped with (1) cheese enchilada, red sauce, pico de gallo and queso fresco.

CARNITAS

$18.00

Roasted pork tips, grilled onions served with refried beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, (1)chile toreado and (3) tortillas

MOLCAJETE

$25.00

Mouth-watering combination of skirt steak, grilled chicken, shrimp, chorizo, onions, peppers, cactus, ranchero sauce, served with (1) toreado jalapeno, grilled green onions, rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and (3) tortillas.

CHURRASCO

$21.00

Char-grilled premium skirt steak. Topped white chimichurri sauce. Served white rice and grilled vegetables

ARROZ CON POLLO

$18.00

har-grilled chicken on a bed of rice, grilled vegetables, topped with cheese dip. Served with 3 tortillas.

CHORIPOLLO

$19.00

Char-grilled chicken breast topped with chorizo and cheese sauce. Served with rice, refried beans, and 3 tortillas.

MAR Y TIERRA

$20.00

Char-grilled ribeye and shrimp served on a bed of white rice and black beans, topped with queso sauce, and cilantro.

CHICKEN RICE BOWL

$17.00

Grilled chicken, cilantro rice, black beans, avocado slices, lettuce, pico de gallo, monterrey cheese and a grilled quesadilla glazed with cilantro aioli

STEAK MAZATLAN

$26.00

Char-grilled new york steak, grilled shrimps and scallops in garlic butter sauce. Served with vegetables and cilantro rice.

Del Mar

CAMARONES A LA DIABLA

$18.00

Shrimp sauteed in a roasted tomato garlic spicy sauce. Served with cilantro rice, lettuce, guacamole, and pico de gallo

CAMARONES AL MOJO DE AJO

$18.00

shrimps sauteed in garlic butter sauce with onions and tomatoes. Served with cilantro rice, lettuce, guacamole, and pico de gallo

MARGARITA'S CHIPOTLE SHRIMP

$19.00

Tequila-infused shrimp on smoky chipotle cream sauce. Served with lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, and cilantro white rice.

TULUM ENCHILADAS

$18.00

Grilled shrimp, onions, and bell peppers topped with cheese sauce. served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole

BLACKENED SHRIMP BOWL

$18.00

Chimichurri glazed shrimp, black beans, cilantro rice, roasted corn, lettuce, grilled bell peppers and onions, avocado, pico de gallo, and queso fresco

IXTAPA CHIPOTLE SALMON

$21.00

Char-grilled garlic butter salmon served on a bed of cilantro rice, mix grilled veggies topped with chipotle and cilantro aioli glaze

Combo

PICK 2 COMBO

$12.00

Served with rice and refried beans. Pick Enchilada, quesadilla, taco,burrito, or tostada your choices of ground beef orshredded chicken

PICK 3 COMBO

$14.00

Served with rice and refried beans. Pick Enchilada, quesadilla, taco,burrito, or tostada your choices of ground beef orshredded chicken

Sides

SD Avocado Slices

$3.50

SD Black Beans

$3.50

SD Burrito

$5.00

SD Chile Relleno

$5.00

SD Chimichurri

$1.50

SD Cilantro

$1.25

SD Cilantro Aioli

$1.50

SD Cilantro Rice

$3.50

SD Enchilada

$4.00

SD French Fries

$3.75

SD Fresh Jalapeño

$1.75

SD Grilled Chicken

$4.50

SD Guacamole

$2.75

SD House Salad

$4.00

SD Ice Cream

$1.00

SD Lettuce

$1.75

SD Onios

$1.25

SD Pickled Jalapeño

$1.75

SD Pico De Gallo

$1.75

SD Plantains

$3.00

SD Quesadilla

$6.00

SD Queso Dip

$2.75

SD Ranch

$1.00

SD Refried Beans

$3.50

SD Salsa 4OZ

$2.00

SD Salsa 8 OZ

$4.00

SD Shredded Cheese

$2.25

SD Shrimp

$5.00

SD Sour Cream

$1.75

SD Steak

$4.50

SD Taco

$5.00

SD Tamal

$5.00

SD Tomatoes

$1.25

SD Tortillas

$1.25

SD Tostada

$3.00

SD Veggies

$3.75

SD Yellow Rice

$3.50

Beverage Menu

Soft Drinks

Soft Drink

$3.00

Margaritas

Classic House Margarita Small

$7.00

Classic House Margarita Large

$11.00

El Patron Margarita Small

$12.00

El Patron Margarita Large

$17.00

Casa Amigos Margarita Small

$14.00

Casa Amigos Margarita Large

$18.00

Crushed Berry Margarita Small

$14.00

Crushed Berry Margarita Large

$18.00

Crushed Berry Margarita Pitcher

$50.00

Florida's Sunset Margarita Small

$11.00

Florida's Sunset Margarita Large

$16.00

El Jefe Margarita

$13.00

Tropical Island Margarita Small

$11.00

Tropical Island Margarita Large

$16.00

La Mas Fresca Margarita Small

$11.00

La Mas Fresca Margarita Large

$16.00

Skinny Margarita Small

$11.00

Skinny Margarita Large

$16.00

One Love Margarita Small

$11.00

One Love Margarita Large

$16.00

Elder Flower Margarita Small

$11.00

Elder Flower Margarita Large

$16.00

Spicy Senorita Margarita Small

$11.00

Spicy Senorita Margarita Large

$16.00

Paradise Margarita Small

$11.00

Paradise Margarita Large

$16.00

Corona Rita

$21.00

Summer Life Margarita Small

$11.00

Summer Life Margarita Large

$16.00

Top Shelf Small

$14.00

Top Shelf Large

$18.00

Top Shelf Pitcher

$45.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

.

Location

422 Beach Village Dr, Flagler Beach, FL 32136

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Hi Tulip Cafe - 400 Beach Village Drive
orange starNo Reviews
400 Beach Village Drive Flagler Beach, FL 32136
View restaurantnext
Romero's Tuscany by the Sea - 308 S Oceanshore Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
308 S Oceanshore Blvd Flagler Beach, FL 32136
View restaurantnext
Funky Pelican - 215 S Ocean Shore Blvd
orange star4.6 • 1,348
215 S Ocean Shore Blvd Flagler Beach, FL 32136
View restaurantnext
Good Times Dog Bar - 3468 North Oceanshore Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
3468 North Oceanshore Boulevard Flagler Beach, FL 32136
View restaurantnext
Stoner's Pizza Joint - Palm Coast
orange starNo Reviews
5 Utility Drive Palm Coast, FL 32137
View restaurantnext
The Brass Tap - Palm Coast FL
orange star4.5 • 2,101
250 Palm Coast Parkway NE Palm Coast, FL 32137
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Flagler Beach

Oceanside Beach Bar & Grill - 1848 S OCEANSHORE BLVD
orange star4.5 • 1,890
1848 S OCEANSHORE BLVD FLAGLER BEACH, FL 32136
View restaurantnext
Funky Pelican - 215 S Ocean Shore Blvd
orange star4.6 • 1,348
215 S Ocean Shore Blvd Flagler Beach, FL 32136
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Flagler Beach
Palm Coast
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Ormond Beach
review star
No reviews yet
Daytona Beach
review star
Avg 4 (27 restaurants)
Port Orange
review star
No reviews yet
Saint Augustine
review star
Avg 4.6 (34 restaurants)
Deland
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Palatka
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
New Smyrna Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)
Orange City
review star
Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston