- Margarita island - Flagler - 420 Beach Village Drive
Margarita island - Flagler 420 Beach Village Drive
422 Beach Village Dr
Flagler Beach, FL 32136
Menu
Appetizers
BACON GOAT TOREADOS
(3) bacon wrapped jalapeño stuffed with goat cheese and topped with mayo cilantro and balsamic glaze.
CARNE ASADA FRIES
Topped with carne asada,cheese sauce, pico de gallo, guacamole, crema and queso fresco.
CEVICHE LOS CABOS
Lime-infused shrimp, cucumber, red Onions, tomatoes, cilantro, avocado, and sea salt.
FAJITA NACHOS
Topped with grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, onions, bell peppers, and our famous cheese sauce.
FRESH TRADITIONAL GUACAMOLE
Fresh avocado, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, lime juice, and sea salt. Add jalapenos for $1
ISLAND NACHOS
Topped with refried beans, ground beef, shredded chicken, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and pickled jalapeño
MEXICAN STREET CORN
Charred grilled corn, mexican crema, mayo, cotija cheese, tajin, and fresh Cilantro
QUESO DIP
Add beans for $1 add chorizo for $2, add creamy spinach for $2.
Salads & Vegetarian
CARIBBEAN SALAD
Baby greens, mandarin oranges, apples, cranberries, goat cheese, candied walnuts, cucumber, pineapple, and grilled shrimp. Served with raspberry vinaigrette. sub salmon for $2.
COBB SALAD
Baby greens, avocado slices, bacon, cherry tomatoes, black beans, shredded cheese, cucumber, and grilled chicken served with balsamic dressing.
FAJITA TACO SALAD
Grilled chicken, lettuce, bell peppers onions, tomatoes, sour cream, shredded cheese, and refried beans. Served on a crispy flour tortilla shell.
TACO SALAD
Ground beef or chicken, refried beans, romaine lettuce, shredded cheese, tomatoes, and sour cream. Served on a crispy flour tortilla shell.
VEGGIE BURRITO
Flour tortilla rolled stuffed with zucchini, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, squash, and tomatoes. Topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans.
VEGGIE QUESADILLA
Flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, refried beans, zucchini, mushrooms, squash, onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and guacamole.
Specialty Tacos
MAHI MAHI (2)
Flash fried tortilla, pico de gallo, cabbage, avocado, chipotle sauce topped with queso fresco.
PINEAPPLE STEAK (2)
Steak, peruvian sauce, caribbean pico.
SURF & TURF (2)
Steak, grilled shrimp, avocado, and chipotle sauce
CHIHUAHUA (2)
2 crispy cheese shells, skirt steak, pico de gallo, queso fresco and guacamole
GRINGOS (3)
Ground beef or chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, and sour cream, soft or crunchy
SHRIMP (2)
Grilled, shrimp, cabbage, pico de gallo, avocado, and chipotle sauce
PRIMAVERA (2)
Corn tortilla, steak, black beans, spring mix, queso fresco, and chipotle sauce, serve with rice.
Mexican Tacos
ASADA (3)
Served on corn tortilla with refried beans and rice, topped raw red onions and cilantro
CARNITAS (3)
Served on corn tortilla with refried beans and rice, topped raw red onions and cilantro
POLLO ASADO (3)
Served on corn tortilla with refried beans and rice, topped raw red onions and cilantro
BIRRIA (3)
Served on corn tortilla with refried beans and rice, topped raw red onions and cilantro
CHORIZO (3)
Served on corn tortilla with refried beans and rice, topped raw red onions and cilantro
Antojitos
CHILES RELLENOS (2)
Poblano peppers stuffed with cheese, topped with ranchero sauce, and drizzled with sour cream and cilantro. Served with rice and refried beans
FLAUTAS (3)
Rolled flash fried corn tortillas stuffed with shredded chicken, green sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole. Served with beans.
TAMALES (2)
House-made 1 chicken with red sauce and 1 carnitas with green sauce. Served with rice and
TOSTADAS (2)
Handmade corn tortillas, crispy chihuahua cheese, steak, guacamole, fresh cheese, lettuce, and pico de gallo.
Kids Meals
Fajitas
Favorites
ENCHILADAS CHICKEN & SPINACH (2)
Filled with grilled chicken and creamy spinach. topped with queso dip and poblano creamy sauce, garnished with cilantro and red onions. Served with rice and refried beans
ENCHILADAS VERDES (2)
Filled with shredded chicken, tomatillo sauce on top. Served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and guacamole
ENCHILADAS RANCHERAS (2)
Shredded pork, grilled onions, bell peppers. Topped with ranchero sauce. served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and guacamole.
ENCHILADAS SUPREMAS (3)
One with ground beef, one with shredded chicken, and one with cheese. topped with red sauce, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream. Served with rice
SAN DIEGO BURRITO
Grilled chicken, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream. Served with french fries and 2 oz cheese dip
BURRITO VERDE
Pork carnitas, white rice, black beans, cheese, pico de gallo, and guacamole. Topped with green tomatillo sauce, sour cream, and cilantro
SURF & TURF BURRITO
Flour tortilla rolled and stuffed with steak, shrimp, and lettuce. Topped with avocado, shrimp, sriracha ranch, and queso dip
BURRITO MARGARITA
Shredded chicken, rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole. red sauce and queso dip on top.
FAJITA BURRITO
Flour tortilla stuffed with steak, shrimp, chicken, peppers, onions, rice, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo. Topped with cheese sauce
SURT & TURF QUESADILLA
Flour tortilla stuffed with monterey cheese, shrimp, and steak. Top with avocado slices and aioli chipotle sauce, queso fresco. Served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
BIRRIA QUESADILLA
Flour tortilla stuffed with monterey cheese, and birria meat. Served with rice, beans and consomme
FAJITA QUESADILLA
Flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, bell peppers, onions and grilled chicken, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, and rice
QUESADILLA MARGARITA
12" flour tortilla stuffed with monterrey cheese and grilled chicken. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.
CHIMICHANGA
Flash fried stuffed with shredded chicken topped with cheese sauce. served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole.
QUESABURGUER
Flour tortilla stuffed with delicious beef patty, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, avocado, bacon, and chipotle sauce. Served with fries
Chef Specialty
CARNE ASADA
Grilled ribeye steaks. served with refried beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, (1) grilled green onion, (1) chile toreado, and (3) tortillas
STEAK TAMPIQUENO
Premium skirt steak over a bed of rice topped with (1) cheese enchilada, red sauce, pico de gallo and queso fresco.
CARNITAS
Roasted pork tips, grilled onions served with refried beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, (1)chile toreado and (3) tortillas
MOLCAJETE
Mouth-watering combination of skirt steak, grilled chicken, shrimp, chorizo, onions, peppers, cactus, ranchero sauce, served with (1) toreado jalapeno, grilled green onions, rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and (3) tortillas.
CHURRASCO
Char-grilled premium skirt steak. Topped white chimichurri sauce. Served white rice and grilled vegetables
ARROZ CON POLLO
har-grilled chicken on a bed of rice, grilled vegetables, topped with cheese dip. Served with 3 tortillas.
CHORIPOLLO
Char-grilled chicken breast topped with chorizo and cheese sauce. Served with rice, refried beans, and 3 tortillas.
MAR Y TIERRA
Char-grilled ribeye and shrimp served on a bed of white rice and black beans, topped with queso sauce, and cilantro.
CHICKEN RICE BOWL
Grilled chicken, cilantro rice, black beans, avocado slices, lettuce, pico de gallo, monterrey cheese and a grilled quesadilla glazed with cilantro aioli
STEAK MAZATLAN
Char-grilled new york steak, grilled shrimps and scallops in garlic butter sauce. Served with vegetables and cilantro rice.
Del Mar
CAMARONES A LA DIABLA
Shrimp sauteed in a roasted tomato garlic spicy sauce. Served with cilantro rice, lettuce, guacamole, and pico de gallo
CAMARONES AL MOJO DE AJO
shrimps sauteed in garlic butter sauce with onions and tomatoes. Served with cilantro rice, lettuce, guacamole, and pico de gallo
MARGARITA'S CHIPOTLE SHRIMP
Tequila-infused shrimp on smoky chipotle cream sauce. Served with lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, and cilantro white rice.
TULUM ENCHILADAS
Grilled shrimp, onions, and bell peppers topped with cheese sauce. served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole
BLACKENED SHRIMP BOWL
Chimichurri glazed shrimp, black beans, cilantro rice, roasted corn, lettuce, grilled bell peppers and onions, avocado, pico de gallo, and queso fresco
IXTAPA CHIPOTLE SALMON
Char-grilled garlic butter salmon served on a bed of cilantro rice, mix grilled veggies topped with chipotle and cilantro aioli glaze
Combo
PICK 2 COMBO
Served with rice and refried beans. Pick Enchilada, quesadilla, taco,burrito, or tostada your choices of ground beef orshredded chicken
PICK 3 COMBO
Served with rice and refried beans. Pick Enchilada, quesadilla, taco,burrito, or tostada your choices of ground beef orshredded chicken
Sides
SD Avocado Slices
SD Black Beans
SD Burrito
SD Chile Relleno
SD Chimichurri
SD Cilantro
SD Cilantro Aioli
SD Cilantro Rice
SD Enchilada
SD French Fries
SD Fresh Jalapeño
SD Grilled Chicken
SD Guacamole
SD House Salad
SD Ice Cream
SD Lettuce
SD Onios
SD Pickled Jalapeño
SD Pico De Gallo
SD Plantains
SD Quesadilla
SD Queso Dip
SD Ranch
SD Refried Beans
SD Salsa 4OZ
SD Salsa 8 OZ
SD Shredded Cheese
SD Shrimp
SD Sour Cream
SD Steak
SD Taco
SD Tamal
SD Tomatoes
SD Tortillas
SD Tostada
SD Veggies
SD Yellow Rice
Beverage Menu
Soft Drinks
Margaritas
Classic House Margarita Small
Classic House Margarita Large
El Patron Margarita Small
El Patron Margarita Large
Casa Amigos Margarita Small
Casa Amigos Margarita Large
Crushed Berry Margarita Small
Crushed Berry Margarita Large
Crushed Berry Margarita Pitcher
Florida's Sunset Margarita Small
Florida's Sunset Margarita Large
El Jefe Margarita
Tropical Island Margarita Small
Tropical Island Margarita Large
La Mas Fresca Margarita Small
La Mas Fresca Margarita Large
Skinny Margarita Small
Skinny Margarita Large
One Love Margarita Small
One Love Margarita Large
Elder Flower Margarita Small
Elder Flower Margarita Large
Spicy Senorita Margarita Small
Spicy Senorita Margarita Large
Paradise Margarita Small
Paradise Margarita Large
Corona Rita
Summer Life Margarita Small
Summer Life Margarita Large
Top Shelf Small
Top Shelf Large
Top Shelf Pitcher
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
422 Beach Village Dr, Flagler Beach, FL 32136