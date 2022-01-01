A map showing the location of Margarita Villa Ingram MallView gallery

Margarita Villa Ingram Mall

review star

No reviews yet

10004 Wurzbach #395

San Antonio, TX 78230

Order Again

NA Beverages

Soda

$3.00

Water small

$2.00

Mocktail

$5.00

Redbull

$3.00

Topo

$3.00

Chamoy Stick

$1.00

Nachos

$5.50

Beer

Shiner Bock

$5.25

Austin East Ciders Dry

$5.25

Austin East Ciders Orange

$5.25

Austin East Ciders Pineapple

$5.25

Love Street

$5.25

Crawford Bock

$5.25

Blue Moon

$5.25

Kung Fu Robot

$5.25

Fresh Hop

$5.25

White Claw Mango

$5.25

Love Struck

$5.25

Sa Lager

$5.25

Hopadillo

$5.25

White Claw Black Cherry

$5.25

Freaky Deaky

$6.00

White Claw Grapefruit

$5.25

Chillin IPA

$5.25

Local Blonde

$5.25

Busted Sandal

$5.25

Bud Light

$3.25

Miller Lite

$3.25

Coors Light

$3.25

Ultra

$3.25

Lone Star

$3.25

Lone Star Light

$3.25

Modelo

$4.25

Dos XX

$4.25

Corona

$4.25

Tecate Light

$4.25

Sol

$4.25

Stella Artois

$4.25

Guinness

$4.25

Pacifico

$4.25

Cocktails

A Shoppin Mary

$10.00+

Gin

$6.00+

Michelada (craft)

$10.00+

Michelada (domestic)

$8.00+

Michelada (import)

$10.00+

Rum 1 and 1

$6.00+

Tequila 1 and 1

$6.00+

Vodka 1 and 1

$6.00+

Whiskey 1 and 1

$6.00+

Coco for Cowboys

$7.00

Que Churro

$7.00

Rum Chata

$7.00

Cafe Orale

$7.00

Frozen Cocktails

Classic Margarita Frozen

$10.00+

Cucumber Margarita Frozen

$10.00+

Mangonada Frozen

$10.00+

Pina Colada Frozen

$10.00+

Sangria Rita Frozen

$10.00+

Margarita Flight

$13.00

Blue Moon

Reds

Sean Minor Cab Glass

$36.00+

Olema Cab Glass

$48.00+

Broadside Cab Glass

$36.00+

Portlandia Pino Noir Glass

$36.00+

OP Merlot

$7.00

$7 Cabernet

$7.00

Whites

La Luca Prosecco Glass

$36.00+

Sean Minor Chardonnay

$32.00+

Basa Lore Glass

$10.00

Sean Minor Sauv Blanc Glass

$32.00+

Portlandia Pino Gris Glass

$36.00+

Dourthe Sauv Blanc Glass

$40.00+

$7 Chardonnay

$7.00

$7 Sauvignon Blanc

$7.00

Rose

Portlandia Rose

$36.00+

Champagne

Opera Prima Glass

$13.00+

HH Drinks

Yoga Margarita

$5.00

Add Flavor

$1.00

Mexican Candy Shot

$3.00

Cucumber Shot

$3.00

Kamikazee

$3.00

Chips

$1.00

Watermelon Jello Shot

$2.00

Mimosa

$5.00

Wine Special

$5.00

Mimosa Kit

$15.00

Peach Jello Shot

$2.00

Add Shot

$2.00

Hot Cheese W/ Cheese

$4.00

Shot Flight

$9.00

Blue Hawaiin Shot

$3.00

Candy Apple Shot

$3.00

Blask. Jack

$3.00

$5 Margarita

$5.00

Pacifico

$3.00

Dos XX

$3.00

Modelo

$3.00

Sol

$3.00

Tecate Light

$3.00

Bud Light

$3.25

Coors Light

$2.00

Shiner

$2.00

Miller Lite

$2.00

Ultra

$3.25

Lone Star

$3.25

Lone Star Light

$3.25
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

10004 Wurzbach #395, San Antonio, TX 78230

Directions

