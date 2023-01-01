Lunch Menu

Lunch

Lunch Carnitas

$12.50

Lunch Burrito Verde

$11.50

Burrito Popeye Express

$10.50

Lunch Chimichanga

$11.00

Huevos A La Mexicana

$10.50

Lunch Taco Salad

$11.00

Lunch Popeye Express

$12.00

Lunch Enchilada San Miguel

$11.50

Lunch Enchilada De Mole

$12.00

Huevos Rancheros

$10.50

Pollo Ahogado

$13.00

Taco Fiesta

$12.50

Mole Express

$12.00

Quesadilla Express

$11.00

Fajita Express

$13.00

Lunch Burrito Express

$12.00

Lunch Pollo Hawaiano

$13.00

Huevos Con Chorizo

$12.00

Lunch Pollo Chipotle

$13.00

Chilaquiles Mexicanos

$12.50

Make Your Own (3)

$10.00

Make Your Own (4)

$12.00

Full Menu

Appetizers

Ceviche

$16.00

Chunks of fish marinated in citrus, served in onions, cilantro, jalapeño, avocado, and tomato

Shrimp Cocktail

$18.00

Broiled shrimp with onions, tomatoes, cilantro, jalapeño, avocado, and homemade cocktail sauce

Botana

$18.00

A platter served with quesadilla, flautas, cheese nachos, guacamole, pico de gallo, jalapeños, cheese dip, and sour cream

Fiesta Quesadilla

$11.00

10 inch flour tortilla, grilled and folded with cheese inside served with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo

Flautas

$14.00

Choice of shredded chicken or shredded beef rolled in corn tortillas and deep fried. Served with sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo

Mini Chimichangas

$15.00

Six mini chimichangas and choice of shredded chicken or shredded beef. Served with cheese dip

Chori Papas

$12.00

French fries topped with chorizo and cheese dip

Steak Fries

$14.00

French fries topped with steak and cheese dip

Nachos

Cheese Only Nachos

$9.00

Refried Beans Nachos

$10.00

Beef and Bean Nachos

$12.00

Shredded Chicken and Bean Nachos

$12.00

Supream Nachos Nachos

$15.00

Choice of cheese dip or nacho cheese, refried or black bean, topped with lettuce, pico de galo, sour cream, guacamole, baja sauce and pickled jalapeños

Fajita Nachos

$18.00

Nachos with a choice of grilled chicken or steak served with grilled onions and peppers

Los Dips

Cheese Dip

$8.00

Bean Dip

$8.00

Guacamole Dip

$9.00

Esquite

$9.00

Grilled corn, mixed with mayonnaise and topped with queso fresco, cilantro and tajin

Guacamole Azteca

$14.00

Diced fresh avocado mixed with onions, tomatoes, cilantro, jalapeños, lime and salt

Cancún Dip

$16.00

Chorizo (Mexican sausage), shrimp, cheese sauce served with flour tortillas

Cantina Dip

$8.50

Ground beef, pico de gallo and cheese dip

Queso Fundido

$11.00

Chorizo (Mexican sausage) with cheese dip and tortillas

Side Orders

Avocado Slices

$4.00

Homemade Hot Sauce

$2.00

French Fries

$4.00

Sour Cream

$2.00

Shredded Cheese

$2.00

Pico De Gallo

$3.00

Tortillas

$2.00

3 pieces

Side Cheese Dip*

$4.00

Side Guacamole

$5.00

Mexican Rice and Refried Beans

$6.00

Black Beans

$4.00

Mexican Rice

$4.00

Refried Beans*

$4.00

Crispy Taco

$3.00

Soft Taco

$4.00

Enchilada

$4.00

Cheese Chile Poblano

$7.00

Burrito

$6.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$4.00

Shredded Chicken

$6.00

Beef Quesadilla

$6.00

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$9.00

Grilled Steak Quesadilla

$9.00

Grilled Shrimp Quesadilla

$10.00

Cilantro and Onions

$3.00

Cilantro

$2.00

Onions

$2.00

Salsa Verde

$2.00

Baja Sauce

$2.00

Side of Lettuce

$2.00

Pickled Jalapeno

$2.00

Fresh Jalapeno

$2.00

Soups

Black Bean Soup

$5.00+

Chicken Soup

$5.00+

Tortilla Soup

$5.00+

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$6.00+

Salads

Tossed Salad

$7.00

Guacamole Salad

$8.00

Charbroiled Chicken Salad

$16.00

Shrimp Salad

$19.00

Taco Salad

$15.00

Fajita Taco Salad

$17.00

Tropical Salad

$14.00

Apple Salad

$14.00

Avocado Salad

$14.00

Nopales Salad

$14.00

Dinner Combos

Combo 2

$15.00

Combo 3

$17.00

Sizzling Fajitas

Steak Fajitas

$20.00+

Carnitas Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas

Mixed

$23.00

Pick any two meats. Grilled chicken, steak, carnitas

Texans Fajitas

Chicken, steak and shrimp

Vegetarian Fajitas

Grilled broccoli, carrots, squash and cauliflower

Shrimp Fajitas

$27.00

Fish Fajitas

$23.00

Margarita Cantina Fajita

Shrimp, chicken, and carnitas

Tacos

Taco De Pollo Asado

$17.00

Three grilled chicken tacos on choice of flour or corn tortilla. Served with pico de gallo and our home-made hot sauce on the side

Tacos De Carne Asada

$18.00

Three steak tacos on choice of flour or corn t ortilla topped with cilantro and onion. Served with

Tacos De Carnitas

$17.00

Three carnitas tacos on choice of flour or corn tortilla served with pico de gallo and our home-made hot sauce on the side

Shrimp Tacos

$20.00

Three grilled shrimp tacos on choice of flour or corn tortilla topped with lettuce and shredded cheese. Served with served with pico de gallo and our home-made hot sauce on the side

Baja Tacos

$18.00

Three beef or shredded chicken tacos on choice of flour or corn tortilla, topped with lettuce, pico de gallo and shredded cheese and sour cream. Served with pico de gallo and our home-made hot sauce on the side

Tacos De Alambre

$20.00

Three grilled chicken, chorizo and bacon tacos on choice of flour or corn tortilla, topped with

Tacos De Chorizo

$17.00

Three chorizo tacos on choice of flour or corn tortilla, topped with cilantro and onions. Served with our home-made hot sauce on the side

Tacos Al Pastor

$18.00

Three pork and pineapple tacos on choice of flour or corn tortilla, topped with cilantro and onion. Served with our home-made hot sauce on the side

Tacos De Birria

$20.00

Three shredded beef tacos on corn dipped and grilled in our birria sauce. Tacos are stuffed with cheese and topped with cilantro and onions. Served with our home-made hot sauce on the side

Trio Tacos

$20.00

Choose any three of the above tacos. Served with pico de gallo and our home made hot sauce on the side

Steak

Carne a La Diabla

$20.00

Steak grilled with onions, mushrooms and spicy chipotle sauce. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans and three flour tortillas

Steak Burritos

$20.00

Two steak burritos topped with cheese dip and pico de gallo. Served with Mexican rice and black beans

Carne Asada

$23.00

Grilled steak with sliced avocado, sour cream and pico de gallo. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans and tortillas

Steak Special

$26.00

10 oz steak cooked and served with onions and mushrooms. Served with Mexican rice, refried bens, guacamole salad and tortillas

Dos Amigos

$31.00

Grilled chicken and steak on top of chorizo, onions and grilled bell peppers. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas

Mar y Tiera

$32.00

10 oz ribeye steak topped with shrimp and served with lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado slices, jalapeños, Mexican rice and refried beans

Chile Colorado

$20.00

Steak cooked in our home made hot sauce. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans and flour tortillas

Chicken

Pollo a La Parilla

$21.00

Two grilled chicken breasts served on a hot skillet topped with grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, shredded cheese Mexican rice and refried beans

Pollo Fundido

$20.00

Two grilled chicken breast topped with grilled bell peppers and onion covered in cheese dip. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans

Fried Burritos

$18.00

Two fried burritos filled with shredded chicken, topped with cheese dip and pico de gallo. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans

Border Quesadilla

$20.00

Grilled chicken, cheese and onion inside a folded 10-inch flour tortilla. Topped with a creamy chipotle sauce. Served with Mexican rice and black beans

Pollo Popeye

$20.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with spinach, cheese dip and bacon. Served with Mexican rice, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream

Pollo Felliz

$28.00

Grilled chicken, shrimp, fish, bacon and chorizo over a bed of grilled onions and mushrooms topped with cheese dip and served with Mexican rice and beans

Pollo Chipotle

$20.00

Chicken breast grilled with onions, topped with a spicy chipotle sauce. Served with Mexican rice a nd beans

Texmex Burritos

$18.00

Two chicken burritos topped with spinach, cheese dip, lettuce, guacamole,sour cream and tomatoes

Quesadilla Texanas

$17.00

10-Inch tortilla folded and filled with chicken, and spinach. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomatoes

Pollo Hawaiano

$18.00

Grilled chicken, onions, mushrooms pineapple and bacon. Served with Mexican rice and cheese dip

Choripollo

$20.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with chorizo and cheese dip. Served with grilled onions, Mexican rice, refried beans, and tortillas

Enchiladas Verdes

$16.00

Two corn chicken enchiladas, topped with tomatillo sauce and queso fresco. Served with Mexican rice, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream

Enchiladas San Miguel

$18.00

Three corn chicken enchiladas topped with a spicy chipotle sauce and pico de gallo. Served with Mexican rice

Yolandas

$18.00

Three corn chicken enchiladas topped with ranchero sauce and pico de gallo. Served with Mexican rice

Mole

$18.00

Grilled chicken topped with mole sauce. Served with Mexican rice, beans and tortillas

Enchiladas Con Mole

$18.00

Three corn chicken enchiladas topped with mole sauce, lettuce and sour cream. Served with Mexican rice

Pollo Norteño

$28.00

Grilled chicken and shrimp topped with pineapple, pico de gallo and cheese dip. Served with Mexican rice, bean and tortillas

Pork

Rio Grande Burrito

$18.00

Carnitas, black beans, Mexican rice, guacamole and sour cream, wrapped in a 12-inch tortilla. Topped with cheese dip and pico de gallo

Carnitas Dinner

$19.00

Tender pulled pork served with Mexican rice, refried beans, tomatoes, guacamole, jalapeños, lime slices and tortillas

Carnitas Mexicanas

$20.00

Pulled pork with cactus and pico de gallo. Served with Mexican rice, beans, our green tomatillo sauce and tortillas

Chile Verde

$19.00

Pulled pork cooked with our green tomatillo sauce and served with Mexican rice, refried beans and tortillas

Seafood

Camarones Con Arroz

$18.00

Shrimp grilled with peppers, onions, mushrooms, squash, carrots, cauliflower and broccoli. Served with Mexican rice

Camarones Con Hongos

$18.00

Shrimp sauteed with a garlic sauce, cooked with squash and mushrooms. Served with Mexican rice and tossed salad

Alejandro Special

$20.00

Grilled shrimp quesadilla topped with cheese dip and served with Mexican rice, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream

Camarones Fundidos

$20.00

Shrimp sauteed with a butter sauce, cooked with squash and pineapple on top of Mexican rice. Topped with cheese dip

Camarones Chipotle

$20.00

Shrimp sauteed in onions and our spicy chipotle sauce. Served with Mexican rice, beans and flour tortillas

Camarones Cancún

$20.00

Shrimp sauteed with a butter sauce, cooked with peppers, onions and pineapple. Topped with cheese dip and served with guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes, and Mexican rice

Las Brochetas

$22.00

Grilled shrimp and grilled chicken served with onions, peppers, Mexican rice, sour cream, guacamole, shredded cheese, lettuce and tomatoes

Camarones a La Diabla

$20.00

Shrimp sauteed in our home-made hot sauce served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole salad and tortillas

Mixed

Jumbo Chimichanga

$19.00

Grilled chicken or steak, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese rolled in a 12 inch flour tortilla then lightly deep fried. Topped with cheese dip and ranchero sauce. Served with Mexican rice, lettuce, tomatoes, and guacamole

Flautas Dinner

$17.00

Three rolled corn tortillas filled with shredded beef or shredded chicken. Deep fried to a crisp and served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo

Molcajete

$31.00

Traditional Mexican dish served in a hot lava bowl containing grilled chicken, rib-eye steak, shrimp, chorizo, grilled jalapeños, onions, bell peppers, cactus, and queso fresco. Served with Mexican rice and beans

Enchiladas Supreme

$17.00

Four enchiladas, one beef, one chicken, one cheese and one shredded beef. Covered with ranchero sauce and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream

Molcajete Volcan

$29.00

Bacon, chicken, shrimp, chorizo, nopales and queso fresco topped with our homemade hot sauce

Chimichanga Dinner

$16.00

Two shredded chicken or shredded beef chimichanga slightly fried and topped with cheese dip and ranchero sauce. Served with Mexican rice, lettuce, tomatoes guacamole and sour cream

Quesadilla Supreme

$18.00

One beef and once chicken quesadilla served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomatoes

Quesadilla Roja

$18.00

Choice of grilled chicken or grilled steak quesadilla topped with our homemade red sauce, served with lettuce, sour cream and Mexican rice

Hot Tamales

$17.00

Two tamales, choice of pork or chicken, topped with our cheese dip and your choice of mole or our green tomatillo sauce. Served with Mexican rice and beans

Burrito Mexicanos

$18.00

Grilled chicken or grilled steak, peppers and onions rolled up in a 12 inch flour tortilla. Topped with cheese dip and pico de gallo. Served with Mexican rice

Burritos Supreme

$18.00

One shredded beef and bean and one shredded chicken and bean burrito topped with red sauce, lettuce, tomato, guacamole and sour cream

Burrito San Jose

$19.00

Grilled chicken, chorizo, Mexican rice, refried beans and sour cream rolled up inside a 12 inch flour tortilla. Topped with cheese dip and pico de gallo and served with Mexican rice

Burrito California

$21.00

Choice of ground beef, shredded chicken or carnitas with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce and sour cream rolled up in a 12 inch flour tortilla. Topped with cheese dip and our green tomatillos sauce

Burrito Bandera

$21.00

Grilled chicken, grilled steak, carnitas, Mexican rice, black beans, sour cream and guacamole rolled up in a 12 inch flour tortilla. Topped with red sauce. Cheese dip and green tomatillo sauce

Quesadilla Verde

$18.00

Choice of grilled chicken or steak quesadilla topped with our green tomatillo sauce, served with lettuce. Guacamole and Mexican rice

Tour of Mexico

$24.00

Beef burrito, chicken enchilada, bean chalupa, chile poblano, beef taco and a tamal. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans

A La Carte

Crispy Tacos (3)

$9.00

3 pieces

Soft Tacos (3)

$10.00

3 pieces

Enchiladas (3)

$10.00

3 pieces

Taco Loco (2)

$11.00

2 pieces

Chile Poblanos (2)

$11.00

2 pieces

Burritos (2)

$12.00

2 pieces

Cheese Quesadillas (2)

$10.00

2 pieces

Vegetarian

Vegetarian Taco Salad

$18.00

Spinach Quesadilla

$16.00

Spinach Burritos

$16.00

Enchiladas Mexicanas

$17.00

El Trio

$15.00

El Jardín

$15.00

El Patio

$15.00

El Vegetariano

$16.00

Dinner Chile Poblano

$18.00

Vegan

Flautas De Papa

$16.00

Burrito Vegano

$17.00

Enchiladas De Papa y Espinaca

$16.00

Tacos Veganos

$16.00

Fajitas Veganas

$20.00+

Kids Menu

Pick 2 Kids

$7.00

Take out charge

Togo

$1.00

Margaritas Food Specials

Appetizers

Taquitos Mexicanos

$14.00

Margaritas Fries

$16.00

Mango Shrimp Ceviche

$16.00

Fried Calamari

$14.00

Burritos

Birria Burrito

$23.00

Burrito Villa

$23.00

Burrito Feliz

$20.00

House

Birria Quesadilla

$23.00

Pineapple Fajita

$25.00

Margaritas Tacos

$20.00

La Bandera

$18.00

Pollo Poblano

$20.00

A La Diabla Rice

$19.00

Parrilla Mexicana

$48.00

Mexican Bowl

$16.00

Desserts

Churros Caramelo

$8.00

Flan

$7.00

Fried Ice Cream

$7.00

Tres Leches

$7.00

NA Beverages

Beverages

Soft Drinks

$4.00

Juices

$4.00

Jarritos - Mexican Soda

$4.00

Aguas Frescas

$4.50

Coffee

$4.00

Milk

$4.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Beers

Imported Beers

Corona

$6.00

Corona Light

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Dos X* Lager

$6.00

Dos X* Amber

$6.00

Pacifico

$6.00

Tecate

$6.00

Tecate Light

$6.00Out of stock

Sol

$6.00

Negra Modelo

$6.00

Modelo Especial

$6.00

Coronita

$3.75

Beer Buckets

High Noon Bucket

$24.00

Coronita Bucket

$15.00

Beer Bucket

$20.00

Domestic Beer

Budweiser

$5.50

Bud Light

$5.50

Michelob Light

$5.50

Michelob Ultra

$5.50

Miller Lite

$5.50

Coors Light

$5.50

Blue

$5.50

Blue Light

$5.50

Seltzers

High Noon

$8.00

Happy Dad

$7.00

Nutrl

$7.00

White Claw

$7.00

Draft Beer

Dos X Amber DFT

$5.00Out of stock

Dos X Lager DFT

$5.00Out of stock

Blue Moon DFT

$5.00

Bud Light DFT

$5.00Out of stock

Pacifico DFT

$5.00Out of stock

Modelo Especial DFT

$5.00

Negra Modelo DFT

$5.00Out of stock

Miller Light DFT

$5.00Out of stock

Hayburner DFT

$5.00Out of stock

Michelob Utra DFT

$5.00

Angry Orchard DFT

$5.00Out of stock

Sam Adams DFT

$5.00

Wines / Prosecco’s

White Wines

Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Chardonnay

$8.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

Red Wines

Merlot

$8.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.00

Pinot Noir

$8.00

Red Zinfandel

$8.00

Semi Sweet Wines

Red Lambrusco

$8.00

White Lambrusco

$8.00

White Zinfandel

$8.00

Riesling

$8.00

Prosecco’s

Rose

$12.00

Brut

$10.00