Margaritas Mexican Grill
No reviews yet
825 Central Avenue
Coos Bay, OR 97420
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Dinner Menu
Salads
Appetizers
1/2 Lb Camaron Macho
Large prawns & mushrooms sautéed in butter, garlic, & spices
1 Lb Camaron Macho
Large prawns & mushrooms sautéed in butter, garlic, & spices
Chicken Taquitos
Lightly deep-fried flour tortillas filled with fresh tasty chicken & served on a bed of lettuce. Garnished with sour cream & guacamole
Flautas
Crisp corn tortillas stuffed with chicken or shredded beef. Garnished with sour cream & guacamole
Cheese Crispy
A large flour tortilla lightly fried & topped with melted cheese
Quesadillas
Flour tortillas stuffed with your choice of chicken or beef. Topped with tomatoes, green onions, sour cream, & guacamole
Super Nachos
Our house specialty nachos come topped with beans, tomatoes, green onions, sour cream, guacamole, & your choice of chicken or beef
Buffalo Wings
Roasted to perfection & smothered with our special pepper garlic hot sauce
Tostada De Ceviche
Baby shrimp marinated with lime juice, onions, tomatoes, fresh chiles, & cilantro. Topped with avocado slices
Nachos Don Chon
Lightly deep-fried potato skins filled with cheese, onions, tomatoes, & your choice of chicken or beef. Served with sour cream & guacamole
Mexican Pizza
Lightly deep-fried flour tortilla topped with beans, beef or chicken, tomatoes green onions, sour cream, & guacamole
Combo Platter
Combination of chicken taquitos, quesadillas & super nachos topped with tomatoes, green onions, sour cream, & guacamole
Quesadilla asada
Super Nachos asada
Flautas w Rice and Beans
Pollo
Arroz Con Pollo
Strips of chicken breast cooked with mushrooms, onions, & peppers in a tasty red sauce. Served on a bed of rice with melted cheese & garnished with lettuce & tomatoes
Mexican Stirfry
Tender chicken breast sautéed with carrots, mushrooms, onions, & green peppers. Served on a bed of rice & topped with jack & cheddar cheese
Carnitas De Pollo
Boneless strips of chicken cooked with bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, & mild spices
Chicken Mole
Boneless strips of chicken cooked in our special sweet & spicy mole sauce
Pollo Mexicano
Boneless strips of chicken cooked with onions in our special mild red sauce
Pollo Asado
Marinated boneless chicken breast charbroiled & served with green onions & guacamole
Pollo Ala Crema
Boneless strips of chicken sautéed with mushrooms & onions in a tasty sour cream sauce
Pollo en Salsa Verde
Tender strips of chicken cooked with peppers & onions in our green tomatillo sauce
Chicken Chipotle
Boneless strips of chicken breasts, cooked in our delicious creamy chipotle sauce
Fajitas
Carnes
Carne Asada
Skirt steak cooked over charbroiled & served with green onions & guacamole
Chile Verde
Chunks of pork cooked in a mild green tomatillo sauce
Pork Asado
Lean & succulent pork loin charbroiled & served in our spicy tomato sauce
Steak Mexicano
T-bone steak seasoned, charbroiled & served with green onions & chile with guacamole
Chile Colorado
Top sirloin strips cooked in our tasty mild red sauce
Steak Picado
Top sirloin strips cooked with peppers & onions in a green tomatillo sauce
Tacos Al Pastor
Top sirloin marinated & chopped into pieces. Served in soft corn tortillas with guacamole & salsa ranchera
Steak Chicana
Top sirloin strips & vegetables sautéed in a mild red Mexican sauce
Tacos Al Carbon
Skirt steak, charbroiled & chopped into pieces. Served in soft corn tortillas with guacamole & salsa
Mariscos
Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo
Large prawns & mushrooms sautéed in a butter garlic sauce with mild spices, served with slices of avocado
Camarones Ala Diabla
Large prawns & mushrooms sautéed in our special red spicy diabla sauce with sliced avocado
Camarones Cabo Blanco
Large prawns, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, & peppers in a white cream sauce
Enchiladas De Camaron
Two corn tortillas filled with shrimp, tomatoes, onions, cilantro & rolled. Topped with our green tomatillo sauce, sour cream, & sliced avocado
Chimichanga Marina
Dungeness crab meat & shrimp sautéed with onions, mushrooms, tomatillos, & cilantro. Rolled in a flour tortilla and deep fried. Topped with green tomatillo sauce
Del Mar
Large prawns & Dungeness crab meat sautéed in a green sauce with mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, & cilantro
Carnitas De Camaron
Large prawns cooked with bell peppers, onions & tomatoes with mild spices & red sauce
Camarones Con Tocino
Prawns, wrapped in bacon, then deep fried & served with grilled onions, peppers, & tomatoes. Topped with melted cheese
Enchiladas De Jaiva
Two corn tortillas filled with Dungeness crab meat, onions, tomatoes, & cilantro. Rolled & topped with a green tomatillo sauce, sour cream, & sliced avocado
Camarones Rancheros
Large prawns sautéed with mushrooms, onions, peppers, tomatoes, & mild spices in our special red sauce
Side Orders
Side Whole Beans
Side Guacamole
Side Cheese Sauce
Rice Side
Side Tortillas
Side Chimichanga
Side Beans
Side Taco
Side Relleno
Side Chalupa
Side Enchilada
Side Tamale
Side of Fries
Side Fried Jalapeños
Side Sour Cream
Side Mole Sauce
Side Taco Carne Asada
Side Carne Asada
Avocado slices
Side Rice & Beans
House Specials
Camarones a La Parrilla
Large prawns charbroiled & topped with a green tomatillo sauce, served with lettuce, tomato, & sliced avocado
Camaron Special
Large prawns in the shell, laced with garlic, grilled & served over a bed of rice & lettuce. Topped with garlic sauce & served with avocado slices
Steak Marino
Skirt steak charbroiled, plus four prawns sautéed in garlic butter & mushrooms
Burro Acapulco
A delicious mixture of shrimp & scallops with sautéed mushrooms, onions, tomatoes & bell peppers. Rolled in a flour tortilla & topped with avocado & sour cream
House Special
A delightful combination of pollo asado, carne asada & four prawns sautéed in garlic butter & mush-rooms
Carnitas De Res
Top sirloin strips cooked with tomatoes, onions & bell peppers, served with rice, beans, guacamole, & tortillas
Combinations
1. Enchilada & Taco Combo
2. Enchilada & Tostada Combo
3. Enchilada & Tamale Combo
4. Chimichanga* Combo
5. Chalupa Combo Combo
6. Chile Relleno Combo
7. Two Tacos Combo
8. Enchilada, Tamale, & Taco Combo
9. Two Enchiladas & Taco Combo
10. Enchilada, Taco, & Tostada Combo
11. Three Enchiladas Combo
12. Two Pork Burritos Combo
13. Two Burritos Combo
14. Burrito & Chile Relleno Combo
15. Enchilada, Chile Relleno & Sopitto Combo
16. Chalupa & Enchilada Combo
17. Chalupa & Chile Relleno Combo
18. Tamale & Chile Relleno Combo
19. Enchiladas & Sopito Combo
20. Two Chile Rellenos Combo
21. Chimichanga & Enchilada Combo
22. Two Chimichangas Combo
23. Two Tacos & One Enchilada Combo
24. Flauta, Sopito & Chimichanga Combo
25. Chile Relleno, Enchilada, & Tostada Combo
26. Enchilada & Chile Relleno Combo
27. Chile Relleno & Chimichanga Combo
28. Three Tacos Combo
29. Enchilada & Burrito Combo
30. Chimichangas & Tamale Combo
Mas Especiales
Pulpo Ala Diabla
Chunks of octopus sautéed with mushrooms in a spicy red diabla sauce & served with rice, beans, & tortillas
Pescado Verde
Halibut sautéed in garlic butter with onions, cilantro, mushrooms & mild spices in a green tomatillo sauce. Served with rice, beans, & tortillas
Pescado Ala Crema
Halibut sautéed in garlic butter with mushrooms in our sour cream sauce. Served with rice, beans, & tortillas
Pulpo Al Mojo De Ajo
Chunks of octopus sautéed in garlic butter with mushrooms & served with rice, beans, & tortillas
Campechana
A delicious mixture of octopus, prawns & scallops. Cooked in broth with cilantro, tomatoes, onions, & mild spices with chopped avocado
Fish Enchiladas
Two soft corn tortillas filled with cod sautéed in garlic butter with cilantro, onions, tomatoes & mild spices & served with rice, beans, & tortillas
Three Fish Tacos
Three fish tacos served with rice & beans
Childrens
Sopas
Coctel
Large prawns cooked in our special broth & served with tomatoes, onions, cilantro & avocado
Albondigas
A delicious Mexican soup made with fresh ground beef & pork meatballs, seasonal vegetables in a special broth served with chopped onions & fresh cilantro
Sopa De Mariscos
Crab claws, scallops & prawns cooked in a special broth with onions, tomatoes, mild spices & tomato juice
Eggs
Desserts
Burritos
Colorado Burrito
Chunks of beef in a tasty chile sauce
Bean & Beef Burrito
Ground beef & beans
Bean & Cheese Burrito
Chicken & Beef Burrito
Chicken* Burrito
Tender shredded chicken
Picadillo Burrito
Shredded beef
Vegetarian* Burrito
Filled with beans, rice, lettuce, & tomatoes. Topped with sauce, lettuce, parmesan cheese, tomatoes, & guacamole
Pork Burrito
Chunks of pork cooked in a green tomatillo sauce
Burrito Fajita
Filled with rice & beans, choice of chicken or steak, topped with onions, bell peppers, pico de gallo, guacamole, & sour cream
Super Burrito
Our signature burrito! A large flour tortilla filled with rice, and beans. Topped with our special sauces & melted cheese with rice & beans on the side plus sour cream & guacamole
Carne Asada Super Burrito
Our signature burrito! A large flour tortilla filled with rice, and beans. Topped with our special sauces & melted cheese with rice & beans on the side plus sour cream & carne asada
Enchiladas
Picadillo Enchiladas
Cheese & Onion Enchiladas
Enchilada Zuisa Enchiladas
Chicken enchilada with green tomatillo sauce
Beef Enchiladas
Chicken Enchiladas
Chicken & Beef Enchiladas
Mole Enchiladas
Chicken enchilada with mole sauce