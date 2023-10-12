Popular Items

Dinner Menu

Salads

Breaded Chicken Salad

$15.95

Carne Asada Salad

$17.95

Breaded Camarones Salad

$15.95

Prawns Sautéed In Butter Salad

$15.95

Breaded Halibut Fish Salad

$15.95

Grilled Chicken Salad

$15.95

Appetizers

1/2 Lb Camaron Macho

$18.95

Large prawns & mushrooms sautéed in butter, garlic, & spices

1 Lb Camaron Macho

$20.95

Large prawns & mushrooms sautéed in butter, garlic, & spices

Chicken Taquitos

$13.95

Lightly deep-fried flour tortillas filled with fresh tasty chicken & served on a bed of lettuce. Garnished with sour cream & guacamole

Flautas

$12.95

Crisp corn tortillas stuffed with chicken or shredded beef. Garnished with sour cream & guacamole

Cheese Crispy

$9.50

A large flour tortilla lightly fried & topped with melted cheese

Quesadillas

$13.95

Flour tortillas stuffed with your choice of chicken or beef. Topped with tomatoes, green onions, sour cream, & guacamole

Super Nachos

$13.95

Our house specialty nachos come topped with beans, tomatoes, green onions, sour cream, guacamole, & your choice of chicken or beef

Buffalo Wings

$12.95

Roasted to perfection & smothered with our special pepper garlic hot sauce

Tostada De Ceviche

$15.95

Baby shrimp marinated with lime juice, onions, tomatoes, fresh chiles, & cilantro. Topped with avocado slices

Nachos Don Chon

$12.95

Lightly deep-fried potato skins filled with cheese, onions, tomatoes, & your choice of chicken or beef. Served with sour cream & guacamole

Mexican Pizza

$15.95

Lightly deep-fried flour tortilla topped with beans, beef or chicken, tomatoes green onions, sour cream, & guacamole

Combo Platter

$18.95

Combination of chicken taquitos, quesadillas & super nachos topped with tomatoes, green onions, sour cream, & guacamole

Quesadilla asada

$15.95

Super Nachos asada

$15.95

Flautas w Rice and Beans

$15.95

Pollo

Arroz Con Pollo

$16.95

Strips of chicken breast cooked with mushrooms, onions, & peppers in a tasty red sauce. Served on a bed of rice with melted cheese & garnished with lettuce & tomatoes

Mexican Stirfry

$16.95

Tender chicken breast sautéed with carrots, mushrooms, onions, & green peppers. Served on a bed of rice & topped with jack & cheddar cheese

Carnitas De Pollo

$16.95

Boneless strips of chicken cooked with bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, & mild spices

Chicken Mole

$15.95

Boneless strips of chicken cooked in our special sweet & spicy mole sauce

Pollo Mexicano

$15.95

Boneless strips of chicken cooked with onions in our special mild red sauce

Pollo Asado

$15.95

Marinated boneless chicken breast charbroiled & served with green onions & guacamole

Pollo Ala Crema

$15.95

Boneless strips of chicken sautéed with mushrooms & onions in a tasty sour cream sauce

Pollo en Salsa Verde

$15.95

Tender strips of chicken cooked with peppers & onions in our green tomatillo sauce

Chicken Chipotle

$15.95

Boneless strips of chicken breasts, cooked in our delicious creamy chipotle sauce

Fajitas

Shrimp Fajitas

$19.95

Chicken Fajitas

$18.95

Steak Fajitas

$19.95

Vegetarian Fajitas

$15.95

Combo Fajitas

$20.95

Trio Fajita

$23.95

Steak, chicken, & shrimp

Fajitas Mixtas

$24.95

Fish, prawns, & scallops

Carnes

Carne Asada

$18.95

Skirt steak cooked over charbroiled & served with green onions & guacamole

Chile Verde

$17.95

Chunks of pork cooked in a mild green tomatillo sauce

Pork Asado

$17.95

Lean & succulent pork loin charbroiled & served in our spicy tomato sauce

Steak Mexicano

$24.95

T-bone steak seasoned, charbroiled & served with green onions & chile with guacamole

Chile Colorado

$15.95

Top sirloin strips cooked in our tasty mild red sauce

Steak Picado

$16.95

Top sirloin strips cooked with peppers & onions in a green tomatillo sauce

Tacos Al Pastor

$17.95

Top sirloin marinated & chopped into pieces. Served in soft corn tortillas with guacamole & salsa ranchera

Steak Chicana

$16.95

Top sirloin strips & vegetables sautéed in a mild red Mexican sauce

Tacos Al Carbon

$18.95

Skirt steak, charbroiled & chopped into pieces. Served in soft corn tortillas with guacamole & salsa

Mariscos

Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo

$18.95

Large prawns & mushrooms sautéed in a butter garlic sauce with mild spices, served with slices of avocado

Camarones Ala Diabla

$18.95

Large prawns & mushrooms sautéed in our special red spicy diabla sauce with sliced avocado

Camarones Cabo Blanco

$18.95

Large prawns, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, & peppers in a white cream sauce

Enchiladas De Camaron

$18.95

Two corn tortillas filled with shrimp, tomatoes, onions, cilantro & rolled. Topped with our green tomatillo sauce, sour cream, & sliced avocado

Chimichanga Marina

$19.95

Dungeness crab meat & shrimp sautéed with onions, mushrooms, tomatillos, & cilantro. Rolled in a flour tortilla and deep fried. Topped with green tomatillo sauce

Del Mar

$19.95

Large prawns & Dungeness crab meat sautéed in a green sauce with mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, & cilantro

Carnitas De Camaron

$18.95

Large prawns cooked with bell peppers, onions & tomatoes with mild spices & red sauce

Camarones Con Tocino

$19.95

Prawns, wrapped in bacon, then deep fried & served with grilled onions, peppers, & tomatoes. Topped with melted cheese

Enchiladas De Jaiva

$19.95

Two corn tortillas filled with Dungeness crab meat, onions, tomatoes, & cilantro. Rolled & topped with a green tomatillo sauce, sour cream, & sliced avocado

Camarones Rancheros

$18.95

Large prawns sautéed with mushrooms, onions, peppers, tomatoes, & mild spices in our special red sauce

Side Orders

Side Whole Beans

$4.50

Side Cheese Sauce

$4.95

Rice Side

$4.00

Side Tortillas

$2.95

Side Chimichanga

$7.00

Side Beans

$4.00

Side Taco

$3.25

Side Relleno

$7.50

Side Chalupa

$7.50

Side Enchilada

$3.95

Side Tamale

$4.50

Side of Fries

$4.95

Side Fried Jalapeños

$2.95

Side Sour Cream

$2.50

Side Mole Sauce

$3.95

Side Taco Carne Asada

$3.25

Side Carne Asada

$9.95

Avocado slices

$4.50

Side Rice & Beans

$7.50

House Specials

Camarones a La Parrilla

$18.95

Large prawns charbroiled & topped with a green tomatillo sauce, served with lettuce, tomato, & sliced avocado

Camaron Special

$18.95

Large prawns in the shell, laced with garlic, grilled & served over a bed of rice & lettuce. Topped with garlic sauce & served with avocado slices

Steak Marino

$24.95

Skirt steak charbroiled, plus four prawns sautéed in garlic butter & mushrooms

Burro Acapulco

$18.95

A delicious mixture of shrimp & scallops with sautéed mushrooms, onions, tomatoes & bell peppers. Rolled in a flour tortilla & topped with avocado & sour cream

House Special

$29.95

A delightful combination of pollo asado, carne asada & four prawns sautéed in garlic butter & mush-rooms

Carnitas De Res

$17.95

Top sirloin strips cooked with tomatoes, onions & bell peppers, served with rice, beans, guacamole, & tortillas

Combinations

1. Enchilada & Taco Combo

$12.95

2. Enchilada & Tostada Combo

$12.95

3. Enchilada & Tamale Combo

$12.95

4. Chimichanga* Combo

$12.95

5. Chalupa Combo Combo

$12.95

6. Chile Relleno Combo

$12.95

7. Two Tacos Combo

$12.95

8. Enchilada, Tamale, & Taco Combo

$15.95

9. Two Enchiladas & Taco Combo

$15.95

10. Enchilada, Taco, & Tostada Combo

$15.95

11. Three Enchiladas Combo

$15.95

12. Two Pork Burritos Combo

$15.95

13. Two Burritos Combo

$15.95

14. Burrito & Chile Relleno Combo

$15.95

15. Enchilada, Chile Relleno & Sopitto Combo

$16.95

16. Chalupa & Enchilada Combo

$15.95

17. Chalupa & Chile Relleno Combo

$15.95

18. Tamale & Chile Relleno Combo

$15.95

19. Enchiladas & Sopito Combo

$15.95

20. Two Chile Rellenos Combo

$15.95

21. Chimichanga & Enchilada Combo

$15.95

22. Two Chimichangas Combo

$15.95

23. Two Tacos & One Enchilada Combo

$15.95

24. Flauta, Sopito & Chimichanga Combo

$15.95

25. Chile Relleno, Enchilada, & Tostada Combo

$16.95

26. Enchilada & Chile Relleno Combo

$15.95

27. Chile Relleno & Chimichanga Combo

$15.95

28. Three Tacos Combo

$15.95

29. Enchilada & Burrito Combo

$15.95

30. Chimichangas & Tamale Combo

$15.95

Mas Especiales

Pulpo Ala Diabla

$19.95

Chunks of octopus sautéed with mushrooms in a spicy red diabla sauce & served with rice, beans, & tortillas

Pescado Verde

$19.95

Halibut sautéed in garlic butter with onions, cilantro, mushrooms & mild spices in a green tomatillo sauce. Served with rice, beans, & tortillas

Pescado Ala Crema

$19.95

Halibut sautéed in garlic butter with mushrooms in our sour cream sauce. Served with rice, beans, & tortillas

Pulpo Al Mojo De Ajo

$19.95

Chunks of octopus sautéed in garlic butter with mushrooms & served with rice, beans, & tortillas

Campechana

$20.95

A delicious mixture of octopus, prawns & scallops. Cooked in broth with cilantro, tomatoes, onions, & mild spices with chopped avocado

Fish Enchiladas

$19.95

Two soft corn tortillas filled with cod sautéed in garlic butter with cilantro, onions, tomatoes & mild spices & served with rice, beans, & tortillas

Three Fish Tacos

$17.95

Three fish tacos served with rice & beans

Childrens

Enchilada Kids

$6.50

With rice & beans

Taco Kids

$6.50

With rice & beans

Quesadilla Kids

$6.50

Cheese Burger & Fries Kids

$6.50

Grilled Cheese Sandwich Kids

$5.50

Burrito Kids

$6.50

With rice & beans

Tamale Kids

$6.50

With rice & beans

Mexican Pizza Kids

$6.50

Hamburger & Fries Kids

$6.50

Nachos Kids

$5.50

Sopas

Coctel

$18.95

Large prawns cooked in our special broth & served with tomatoes, onions, cilantro & avocado

Albondigas

$12.95

A delicious Mexican soup made with fresh ground beef & pork meatballs, seasonal vegetables in a special broth served with chopped onions & fresh cilantro

Sopa De Mariscos

$19.95

Crab claws, scallops & prawns cooked in a special broth with onions, tomatoes, mild spices & tomato juice

Eggs

Huevos Rancheros

$13.95

Three eggs over easy & topped with mild sauce & cheese plus rice & beans

Chorizo Con Huevos

$13.95

Our homemade Mexican sausage & three eggs served with rice & beans

Machaca

$13.95

Three eggs scrambled with shredded beef, tomatoes, onions & cilantro with rice & beans

Desserts

Churros

$7.50

Flan

$6.95

Apple Chimichanga

$7.95

Deep Fried Ice Cream

$7.95

Deep Fried Cheesecake

$8.95

Lava chocolate cake

$8.95

Burritos

Colorado Burrito

$13.95

Chunks of beef in a tasty chile sauce

Bean & Beef Burrito

$13.95

Ground beef & beans

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$12.95

Chicken & Beef Burrito

$13.95

Chicken* Burrito

$13.95

Tender shredded chicken

Picadillo Burrito

$13.95

Shredded beef

Vegetarian* Burrito

$12.95

Filled with beans, rice, lettuce, & tomatoes. Topped with sauce, lettuce, parmesan cheese, tomatoes, & guacamole

Pork Burrito

$13.95

Chunks of pork cooked in a green tomatillo sauce

Burrito Fajita

$17.95

Filled with rice & beans, choice of chicken or steak, topped with onions, bell peppers, pico de gallo, guacamole, & sour cream

Super Burrito

$14.95

Our signature burrito! A large flour tortilla filled with rice, and beans. Topped with our special sauces & melted cheese with rice & beans on the side plus sour cream & guacamole

Carne Asada Super Burrito

$15.95

Our signature burrito! A large flour tortilla filled with rice, and beans. Topped with our special sauces & melted cheese with rice & beans on the side plus sour cream & carne asada

Enchiladas

Picadillo Enchiladas

$14.95

Cheese & Onion Enchiladas

$13.95

Enchilada Zuisa Enchiladas

$14.95

Chicken enchilada with green tomatillo sauce

Beef Enchiladas

$14.95

Chicken Enchiladas

$14.95

Chicken & Beef Enchiladas

$14.95

Mole Enchiladas

$14.95

Chicken enchilada with mole sauce

Cheese Enchiladas

$12.95

Pork Enchiladas

$14.95

Taco Salads

Chicken Taco Salad

$10.95

Avocado Taco Salad

$10.95

Bean Taco Salad

$10.95

Ground Beef Taco Salad

$10.95

Picadillo Taco Salad

$10.95

Pork Taco Salad

$10.95

Grilled Chicken Salad

$13.95

No shell on this one! A boneless chicken breast grilled & sliced with whole beans, lettuce, tomatoes & cheese

Tostadas

Chicken Tostada

$10.95

Pork Tostada

$10.95

Avocado Tostada

$10.95

Picadillo Tostada

$10.95

Beef Tostada

$10.95

Bean Tostada

$10.95

Extra

Extra Hongos

$2.00

Extra Deluxe

$3.95

Extra Guacamole

$3.00

Extra Sour Cream

$2.50

Extra Onions

$1.50

Extra Cilantro

$0.95

Extra Cheese

$1.95

Extra Rice

$2.00

Extra Beans

$2.00

Extra Lettuce

$1.95

Extra Tomatoes

$1.50

Extra salsa

$1.00

Extra Mole salsa

$1.50

Extra Green Salsa

$1.00

Extra carne, Ck, Beef, Pica

$3.50

Extra Bell Peppers

$1.50

Sides

Side of Chips

$3.50

Salsa Togo

$5.50

Side of Chips and Salsa

$8.50

Small Cabbage

$4.00

Large Cabbage

$8.00

Chile Verde Cup

$8.95

Side of Jalapeños

$2.50

Side of Tortillas

$2.50

Side of Sour Cream

$2.95

Side of Guacamole

$4.95

Side of Pico De Gallo

$4.95

Side of Carne Asada Taco

$3.25

Side of Cheese Sauce

$4.95

Side of Chile Verde Bowl

$8.95

Side of Chicken

$7.50

Side of Beef

$7.50

Side of Picadillo

$7.50

Side of Fish Taco

$3.50

Side of Bean Bto

$4.95

Side Dlx

$4.50

Side Chimichanga

$7.00

side cheese

$2.75

Add

Add Hongos

$2.00

Add Deluxe

$3.95

Add Guacamole

$3.00

Add Sour Cream

$2.50

Add Onions

$1.50

Add Cilantro

$0.95

Add Cheese

$1.95

Add Rice

$2.00

Add Beans

$2.00

Add Lettuce

$1.95

Add Tomatoes

$1.50

Dinner Daily specials