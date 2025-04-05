Restaurant header imageView gallery

Margaritas Mexican Kitchen and Bar - Mooresville

review star

No reviews yet

106 Argus Lane

Mooresville, NC 28117

Main Menu

Botanas

Sm Cheese Dip

$5.25

Lg Cheese Dip

$9.25

Sm Guacamole

$5.50

fresh Hass avocado mixed with onion, garlic, cilantro, salt, and lime juice

Lg Guacamole

$9.95

fresh Hass avocado mixed with onion, garlic, cilantro, salt, and lime juice

Sm Pico de Gallo

$2.50

diced onion, tomato, jalapeño, and cilantro seasoned with lime juice and salt

Lg Pico de Gallo

$4.95

diced onion, tomato, jalapeño, and cilantro seasoned with lime juice and salt

Queso Fundido

$7.95

our delicious cheese dip mixed with your choice of ground beef or chorizo. Topped with onion and cilantro

Jalapeños Norteños

Jalapeños Norteños

$6.95

deep-fried jalapeños stuffed with queso fresco and wrapped in bacon

Ceviche de Camaron

$12.95

steamed shrimp that is cooled, and chopped up with onion, cilantro, jalapeno, tomato, and citrus. Served cold

Ensaladas/Sopas

Fresco Salad

Fresco Salad

$12.95

spring mix topped with marinated chicken, avocado, corn, black beans, queso fresco, pico de gallo, and tortilla chips

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.95

grilled chicken on a bed of lettuce, bell pepper, onion, tomato, avocado, and shredded cheese

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$9.95

crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with (ground beef or shredded chicken) topped with lettuce, sour cream, tomato, and shredded cheese

Fajita Taco Salad

crispy flour tortilla bowl lined with beans and filled with (chicken or steak fajitas) topped with lettuce, tomato, guacamole, and shredded cheese

Tortilla Soup

Tortilla Soup

$10.95

our chicken soup garnished with rice, crispy tortillas, queso fresco cubes, fresh avocado, and pico de gallo

Sopa de Camaron

Sopa de Camaron

$12.95

shrimp cooked with onion & mushroom in our bravo broth with rice and pico de gallo

Sopa De Camaron y Tilapia

$16.99

Crema Salad

$2.95

Guacamole Salad

$3.95

Tossed Salad

$3.25

Nachos

Regular Nachos

$7.25

Choose between bean, shredded chicken, ground beef, shredded beef or just cheese on top a bed of chips and covered with our cheese dip

Nacho Supreme

$11.95

a bed of chips covered in cheese dip, topped with beans, beef, chicken, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and guacamole

Fajita Nachos

Fajita Nachos

fajitas on top of a bed of nachos topped with cheese dip

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Verdes

Enchiladas Verdes

$12.25

three (beef or chicken) enchiladas topped with our homemade salsa verde. Served with rice and crema salad

Enchiladas Chipotle

Enchiladas Chipotle

$12.25

three (beef or chicken) enchiladas, topped with our tasty chipotle sauce. Served with rice and beans

Enchiladas de Mole

$12.25

three Mole enchiladas filled with chicken. Served with pickled jalapeños, rice and beans (contains soy)

Enchiladas Supreme

$12.25

four red enchiladas (one cheese, one bean, one ground beef, one chicken) topped with crema salad

Jalisco Enchiladas

$12.95

three enchiladas (ground beef or shredded chicken) smothered with chorizo, grilled onions, enchilada sauce and cheese dip. Served with rice and beans

Burritos

a 10 inch burrito filled with carnitas cooked with roasted corn, topped with cheese dip and mango habanero salsa. Served with lettuce, sour cream, cilantro, and mango pico

Burritos Supremos

$10.95

two burritos filled with (ground beef, shredded beef, or chicken) covered with roasted tomato sauce. Topped with crema salad

Burritos Mexicanos

Burritos Mexicanos

$13.95

two burritos filled with (grilled chicken or steak) topped with cheese dip, salsa verde and pickled jala- peños. Served with rice and beans

Burrito California

$12.95

grilled (chicken or steak) strips, onions, and mushrooms rolled in a 10-inch flour tortilla topped with cheese dip. Crema salad served on the side

Burrito Durango

$13.95

grilled chicken, steak, and shrimp rolled in a 10-inch flour tortilla, topped with cheese dip. Served with guacamole salad

Burrito Fajita

a 10-inch burrito filled with fajitas, topped with cheese dip and served with beans and rice

Burrito Michoacan

$13.95

Fajitas

all fajitas are served on a sizzling hot skillet and cooked with onion, tomato, and bell pepper. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, and tortillas

Fajitas X1

Fajitas X2

Specialty Tacos

Tacos de Carne Asada

$13.95

steak tacos in corn tortillas topped with onion and cilantro. Served with pico de gallo and our homemade hot sauce

Tacos al Pastor

$13.95

corn tortillas topped with our tender pork cuts marinated in our delicious Al Pastor sauce. Topped with grilled pineapple and cilantro. Served with pico de gallo and our hot sauce

Shrimp Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

$13.95

grilled shrimp tacos with red cabbage, cilantro and served with our zesty chipotle aioli and pico de gallo

Tacos de Pollo

Tacos de Pollo

$13.95

corn tortilla tacos with marinated chicken topped with pickled onions and queso fresco. Served with salsa verde and mango pico

Tacos de Carnitas

Tacos de Carnitas

$13.95

shredded pork tacos in corn tortillas topped with pickled onions and cilantro. Served with pico de gallo and our hot sauce

Tacos de Chorizo

$13.95

chorizo corn tacos topped with avocado and queso fresco. Served with pico de gallo and our homemade hot sauce

Fish Tacos

$13.95

grilled tilapia tacos in flour tortillas, filled with red cabbage and cilantro. Served with our mango habanero sauce and pico de gallo

QuesaBirria Tacos

$13.95

three fried corn tortillas filled with shredded beef, cilantro, raw onions and melted chihuahua cheese. Served with consomé broth for dipping

Bistek

Amigos Favorite

Amigos Favorite

$22.95

10oz grilled ribeye steak topped with sautéed onions, shrimp, and cheese dip. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas

Steak Mexicano

Steak Mexicano

$18.95

marinated 10oz ribeye steak cooked with onion, tomato, and jalapeño. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas

Carne Encebollada

Carne Encebollada

$17.95

grilled steak strips cooked with onion and grilled cactus topped with cheese dip. Served with rice and beans

Campechana

Campechana

$17.95

steak strips grilled with chorizo topped with our hot sauce. Served with rice and beans

Carne Asada

Carne Asada

$18.95

grilled 10oz ribeye steak marinated and served with grilled green onions and jalapeño. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, onion, avocado and tortillas

Arroz con Carne

$16.25

Pollo

Arroz con Pollo

$14.25

grilled chicken strips topped with cheese dip. Served with rice, crema salad, and tortillas

Chori Pollo

Chori Pollo

$14.25

grilled chicken breast topped with Mexican sausage and cheese dip. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas

Pollo Ranchero

Pollo Ranchero

$14.25

boneless chicken breast topped with grilled onions, mushrooms, and cheese dip. Served with rice and beans

Hawaiian Pollo

Hawaiian Pollo

$14.25

grilled chicken strips topped with grilled onions, pineapple, and cheese dip. Served with beans, rice, and tortillas

Pollo Campestre

Pollo Campestre

$14.25

grilled chicken strips cooked with onion, mushroom, and spinach topped with cheese dip. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas

Pollo con Crema

$14.25

grilled chicken strips cooked with grilled onion and corn in our special sauce. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas

Arroz Tex

$16.99

Honey Chipotle Chicken

$14.25

Mariscos

Mojarra Frita

$15.95

whole tilapia fish lightly battered then deep fried. Comes with rice, lettuce, tomato, onion, avocado, lime

Camarones al Mojo de Ajo

Camarones al Mojo de Ajo

$16.95

shrimp cooked in butter, garlic, and red onion with cilantro. Served with rice and crema salad

Arroz con Camaron

$16.95

grilled delicious shrimp topped with cheese dip. Served with rice and crema salad

Camarones a la Diabla

Camarones a la Diabla

$16.95

shrimp cooked in our homemade hot sauce. Served with beans and rice

Cocktail Mexicano

Cocktail Mexicano

$13.95

steamed shrimp in red sauce, pico de gallo, and avocado slices

Ceviche de Camaron

$12.95

steamed shrimp that is cooled, and chopped up with onion, cilantro, jalapeno, tomato, and citrus. Served cold

Otros

Chimichanga

Chimichanga

$10.95

flour tortilla filled with (ground beef, shredded beef, or chicken) rolled in flour tortillas, deep-fried until golden brown, and topped with cheese dip. Served with beans

Carnitas

Carnitas

$13.25

slow braised/simmered pork in cilantro, white onion, grilled pineapple, and Negra Modelo until tender. Served with beans

Taquitos

Taquitos

$9.95

four corn tortillas filled with (ground beef, shredded chicken, or queso fresco) and deep fried until crispy. Served with guacamole salad

Chilaquiles

Chilaquiles

$11.95

slightly fried corn tortilla pieces simmered in our ranchera sauce, shredded chicken, beans, and diced onions, cilantro, avocado, queso fresco, and topped with two over easy eggs

Torta

$11.95

carnitas in a bolillo bun (telera roll) with refried beans, queso fresco, mayo, tomato, lettuce, avocado

Parrillada

$24.95

grilled steak, grilled chicken, chorizo, carnitas, shrimp, green onion, queso fresco, jalapeño torreado, on grilled onions and topped with salsa verde

Quesadilla Fajita

10-inch quesadilla filled with fajitas. Served with rice and crema salad

Chilango

$17.25

Huevos con Chorizo Dinner

$10.95

Huevos Rancheros Dinner

$10.95

Combo/Kids/Lunch

1 Item Combo

$8.95

2 Item Combo

$9.95

P/N #1 Taco, Rice & Beans

$5.50

P/N #2 Enchilada & Rice

$5.50

P/N #3 Quesadilla & Rice

$5.50

P/N #4 Grilled Cheese & Fries

$5.50

P/N #5 Cheeseburger & Fries

$5.50

P/N # 6 Hotdog & Fries

$5.50

ALaCarte/Sides

Taco A La Carte (1)

$2.50

Tacos A La Carte (3)

$7.95

Specialty Taco (1)

$3.75

Chimi A La Carte

$4.95

Enchilada A La Carte (1)

$2.50

Enchiladas A La Carte (3)

$7.95

Burrito A La Carte (1)

$4.25

Burrito A La Carte (2)

$7.95

Quesadilla A La Carte (1)

$3.75

Quesadilla A La Carte (2)

$6.95

Chile Relleno A La Carte (1)

$3.75

Chile Relleno A La Carte (2)

$6.95

Tamal A La Carte (1)

$3.75

Tamale A La Carte (2)

$6.95

1/2 Cheese Dip

$2.50

1/2 Guacamole

$2.75

Side Rice

$2.75

Side Beans

$2.75

Side Avocado

$2.95

Jalapeños Torreados

$2.95

Fresh Jalapenos

$1.99

Vinagre Jalapenos

$1.99

Side Shredded Cheese

$1.95

Side Sour Cream

$1.25

1/2 Sour Cream

$0.95

Side Crema Salad

$2.95

Side Guacamole Salad

$3.95

Tortillas

$1.50

Queso Fresco

$4.95

Cilantro

$0.95

Cebolla

$1.95

Tomato

$1.25

Lechuga

$1.75

Pico Mango

$1.75

Huevo

$1.95

French Fries

$1.50

Side Salsa Small

$2.50

Side Salsa Grande

$4.95

Side Chips Regular

$2.00

Side Chips Grande

$4.95

Side Grilled Pollo

$4.95

Side Grilled Steak

$7.25

Side Shrimp

$7.95

NA Beverages

Soda

Coca Cola

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Dr Pepper

$2.25

Mellow Yellow

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Orange Fanta

$2.25

Pink Lemonade

$2.25

WATER

Other

Sweet Tea

$2.25

Unsweet Tea

$2.25

Orange Juice

$2.25

Milk

$2.25

Coffee

$2.25

Coke Bottle

$2.50

HORCHATA

$4.00

AGUA FRESCA

$4.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

VIRGIN Margarita

$3.50

To Go Soda

Sweet Tea

$2.25

Unsweet Tea

$2.25

Coke

$2.25

Dr Pepper

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Pink Lemonade

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Mello Yello

$2.25

Fanta

$2.25

To Go Aguas Frescas

Horchata

$4.00

Melon

$4.00

Pina

$4.00

Jamaica

$4.00

Dessert

Fried Ice Cream

$5.00

Tres Leches

$5.00

Churros

$5.00

Flan

$5.00

Sopapilla

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Thank you have a nice day!!

106 Argus Lane, Mooresville, NC 28117

