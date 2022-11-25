Margaritas Mexican Restaurant imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Margaritas Mexican Restaurant Ellsworth, ME

185 Reviews

$$

191 Main St

Ellsworth, ME 04605

Popular Items

Loaded Skillet Nachos
Chicken Chimichanga
Mexican Street Corn

Appetizers

Chicken Baby Chimis

$12.75

Jalapeno Baby Chimis

$12.25

Hector's Quesadilla

$12.25

Mexican Street Corn

$9.50

Mayan Shrimp

$13.75

Juan's Wings

$13.75

Charred Jerk Wings

$13.75

Juan's TENDERS

$13.75

Loaded Skillet Nachos

$15.50

Queso

$9.25

Guacamole

$10.50

Fried Pickles

$8.75

Ala Carta

Cheese Enchilada

$6.25

Fries

$4.00

Mexican Rice

$2.50

Mexican rice and Beans

$2.50

Refritos

$2.50

Side Dressing/Sauce

Small side of Queso

$2.50

Signature Side Salad

$6.50

Sides

Single Taco Americano

Single Fish Taco

Single Taco Americano

Burritos

Tio's Super Burrito

$16.50

Burrito Supreme

$15.75

Juan's Burrito

$13.25

Desserts

Fried Ice Cream

$6.75

Churros with Ice Cream

$6.75

Chocolate Lava Cake

$7.25

Kid Sundae $

$2.50

Super Grande Dessert

$12.50

Fajitas

Original Fajitas

Guadalajara Steak Fajitas

$21.00

Island Jerk Fajitas

$19.00

Combo Fajitas

Vegetable Fajitas

$17.25

Kid's To go

Bandido Burger

$7.00

Glad To See Ya Quesadilla

$7.00

Gnarly Nachos

$7.00

Kickin' Chicken Fingers

$7.00

Kids Fajita

$8.00

Kids' Single Taco Meal

$7.00

Kids' Double Taco Meal

$8.00

Neato Burrito

$7.00

Favoritos

Chicken Chimichanga

$16.75

Steak Chimichanga

$18.25

Margaritas Famous Taster

$15.75

Carne Asada

$20.00

Gringo Burger

$13.00

Quesadilla Extravaganza

$15.75

Enchiladas Muchachas

$16.50

Skillet Baked Enchiladas

$18.00

Enchiladas Frescas

$14.25

Burrito Supreme

$15.75

SmashBurger

$14.75

Salads

Taco Salad

$15.75

Fajita Salad

$16.50

Signature House Salad

$12.75

Coconut Shrimp Salad

$16.75

Side Salad

$6.50

Tacos

Tacos Americanos

$13.25

Fish Tacos Del Mar

$15.25

Original Fish Tacos

$15.25

Grilled Shrimp Tacos

$15.75

Grilled Baja Tacos

$16.50

Vegetarian

Vegetable Fajitas

$17.25

Enchiladas Frescas

$14.25

Burrito Vegetariana

$14.50

Roasted Veg Zarape

$13.75

Enchilada Banderas

$17.25

Margaritas

Black Cherry

$10.50

Blue Hawaiirita

$10.75

Ginger

$10.50

Infused Tequila

$12.50

La Chica

$12.00

Mango

$10.50

Naked Coconut

$12.00

Naked Jalapeno

$12.00

Naked Lime

$11.75

Naked Patron

$15.50

Original

$9.50

Peach

$10.50

Raspberry

$10.50

Strawberry

$10.50

NA Beverages

Jarritos Mexican Soda

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$3.00Out of stock

To-Go Margaritas

Black Cherry

$10.50

Blood and Smoke

$14.50

Blood Orange

$11.50

Blue Hawaiiarita

$10.50

Ginger

$10.00

Heavens to Margatroid

$10.75

La Chica

$10.25

Lime in the Coconut

$10.50

Mad Melon

$10.50

Mango

$10.50

Mi Casa, Su Casa

$15.50

Naked Coconut

$11.50

Naked Jalapeno

$11.50

Naked Lime

$11.50

Naked Patron

$15.00

Original

$9.25

Peach

$10.50

Pepino

$11.50

Pomegranate

$10.50

Raspberry

$9.50

Russelrita

$9.25

Silver Star

$11.50

Spider Cider

$10.25

Strawberry

$9.50

Strawberry Basil

$10.25

The Don

$14.50
check markFamily-Friendly
check markKid-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

191 Main St, Ellsworth, ME 04605

Margaritas Mexican Restaurant image

