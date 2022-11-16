Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

Margaritas - 808 Center

767 Reviews

$$

808 Sheridan St Ste 111

Honolulu, HI 96814

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Tacos
Burrito
Crispy Carnitas Plate

Specials

Kauai Shrimp Taquitos

$12.00Out of stock

Kauai Shrimp wrapped in crispy tortillas, topped with lime crema, cilantro, and cotija cheese.

Pork Verde Sopes

$9.00Out of stock

Two black bean sopes, pork verde, charred corn, cherry tomatoes, cilantro

Chips

Mexican Corn, Tajin, Sour Cream, Cheese, and Lime
Guacamole, Salsa, Chips

Guacamole, Salsa, Chips

$12.00

Home made chips, salsa roja, and guacamole

House Salsa and Chips

$6.00

Guacamole and Chips

$7.00
Ceviche

Ceviche

$15.00

Cod, shrimp, pico de gallo, house made Ceviche Sauce, and a side of chips

Queso Fundido

Queso Fundido

$10.00

Oaxacan Cheese, pepperjack cheese melted, tequila.

Tapas

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$9.00

Flour tortilla, oaxacan cheese, pepper jack cheese.

Chili Lime Fried Chicken Wings (GF)

Chili Lime Fried Chicken Wings (GF)

$16.00

Rice flour, potato flour, egg batter.

Elote

Elote

$11.00

Corn, Mexican sour cream, Oaxacan cheese, house spices

Kale Papaya Salad

$15.00

Kale, honey lime vinaigrette, macadamia nuts, jicama, and papaya.

Tacos

Tacos

Tacos

$6.00

Example Photo: Baja Fish Tacos

Birria Taco

Birria Taco

$14.00

Two corn tortillas with meat, Oaxacan cheese, onions, and cilantro inside. Side of consume with onions and cilantro.

Entrees

Enchiladas

Enchiladas

$18.00

Two corn tortillas with meat inside. Topped with Enchilada sauce, cotija cheese, and a side of herb lime rice and black beans.

Burrito

Burrito

$14.00

Herb lime rice, black beans, guacamole, cabbage, pico de gallo wrapped in a flour tortilla with a side of house salsa. Seared on the grill.

Bean + Cheese Burrito

$8.00

Chile Relleno

$22.00Out of stock

Poblano pepper battered in rice flour and egg. Topped with red enchilada sauce, cotija cheese. Side of herb lime rice and black beans.

Crispy Carnitas Plate

$20.00

Carnitas and onions seared on the grill. Served with two flour tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo, herb lime rice, and black beans.

Sides

Black Beans

$3.00

Black Beans and Herb Lime Rice

$5.00

Chili Lime Sauce

$1.00

Cilantro (small)

Cilantro Crema Sauce

$1.00

Consume

$4.00

Enchilada Sauce

$3.00

Grilled Corn

$4.00

Guacamole

$5.00

Freshly Made Guacamole (5 oz)

Guacamole (small)

$2.00

Herb Lime Rice

$3.00

House made Chips

$2.00

House salsa

$4.00

Fresh House Red Salsa made Daily (5 oz)

Jalapeno

$1.00

Pico De Gallo

$4.00

Fresh House made Pico De Gallo (5 oz)

Queso (small)

$2.00

Queso Crumble Cheese

Salad Dressing

Salsa roja (small)

$1.00

Salsa Verde

$5.00

Fresh House Made Salsa Verde (Green) - (5oz)

Salsa verde (small)

$1.00

Sour Cream

$0.50

Mexican Sour Cream

Tortilla (Fajitas)

Dessert

Churros

Churros

$7.00

7 pieces of Churros. Water, salt, sugar, coco oil, flour.

Tostadas

Grilled Shrimp + Guacamole Tostada

$12.00

Veggie Tostada

$10.00

Cake Fee

Cake Plating Fee

$25.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

We create a fresher and healthier Mexican inspired cuisine. Serving you only the best produce and handcrafted margaritas. Feel the difference, and live healthier! Mahalo, Margaritas

Website

Location

808 Sheridan St Ste 111, Honolulu, HI 96814

Directions

