Stokes Adobe 500 Hartnell

Sazerac

$14.00

Pack a small rocks glass with ice and a bit of water to chill. 1.5oz Rye Whiskey 1 barspoon demerara 3 dashes Peychauds 1 dash Angostura Add all to a mixing glass with ice. Stir. Dump ice from rocks glass. Spray inside twice with absinthe. Strain cocktail into seasoned glass. G: lemon peel expressed over the top and discarded.