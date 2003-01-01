Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Stokes Adobe 500 Hartnell

500 Hartnell

Monterey, CA 94930

Starters

Marinated Olives

$8.00

Ad Astra w/ Salted Butter

$8.00

Duck Liver Mousse

$18.00

Guest Request: Toast NO CHARGE

Guest Request: Crostini NO CHARGE

Crispy Potatoes

$14.00

Deviled Eggs (Crab/Cav)

$22.00

Hiramasa Crudo

$18.00Out of stock

Ahi Tuna Crudo

$26.00

Oyster Mushrooms

$16.00

Soups/Salads

Baby Greens

$12.00

Beet & Buratta

$16.00

Mushroom Soup

$14.00Out of stock

Entrees

Pappardelle Bolognese

$32.00

Mushroom Tag

$34.00Out of stock

Chicken

$42.00Out of stock

Duck

$36.00

Wagyu

$52.00

Ribeye

$86.00

Halibut

$42.00

Tempura

$26.00

Scallop Entree

$36.00

Tuscan White Truffle

$66.00

Grilled Quail

$28.00

Sweets

Pot De Creme

$10.00

Pear Cake

$12.00

Affogato

$8.00

2 Scoops Ice Cream

$5.00

Bread Pudding

$12.00

Kids

Kids Butter Pasta

$12.00

Kids Marinara Pasta

$12.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Kids Chicken Strips

$12.00

Non-Alc. Beverage

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$4.00

Root Beer

$4.00

Fentiman's Rose Lemonade

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

REFILL

Stand Up Spritz

$10.00

Zero Proof Piña Colada

$8.00

Zero Proof Cocktail

$8.00

Zero Proof Negroni

$9.00

Pellegrino Sparkling

$4.00

Acqua Pane Still

$4.00

Fever Tree Soda Water

$3.00

Fever Tree Tonic

$3.00

Refill Fever Tree Soda

Pellegrino 6oz

$2.50Out of stock

Beer

N/A Beer

$6.00

Alvarado Monterey

$6.00

Weihenstephaner Hefe 330mL

$7.00

Milk Truck Stout

$8.00

Scar of Sea Cider

$26.00

Saison Bernice

$34.00

12oz Draft Lager

$7.00

12oz Draft Hazy

$8.00

16oz Draft Lager

$9.00

16oz Draft Hazy

$10.00

Offshoot Relax Hazy IPA

$11.00

Wine

Birichino Malvasia Sprklng

$16.00

ADAMI Prosecco BTG

$16.00

Coquillette Champ.

$24.00

Turning Tide Chenin BTG

$13.00

Pierce Albariño BTG

$14.00

Dom Saint Cosme Blanc BTG

$16.00

Saxon Chard BTG

$21.00

Dom Chant Cab Franc BTG

$16.00

Land of Saints BTG

$14.00

Monte Rio Sangio Btg

$17.00

SC MV PN BTG

$17.00

Cain NV17 BTG

$21.00

Beach Rosé BTG

$12.00

Paysan Chard

$13.00

Corkage 750mL

$25.00

Birichino Malva Pet Nat BTB

$64.00

Adami Prosecco

$64.00

Coquillette BTB

$96.00

Turning Tide BTB

$52.00

Saint Cosme BTB

$64.00

Pierce Albariño BTB

$56.00

Camino Chard BTB

$72.00

Dom Chant Cab Franc BTB

$64.00

Pinot Noir BTB

$68.00

Land of Saints BTB

$56.00

Cain NV17 BTB

$84.00

Schramsberg 375mL

$38.00

Laurent-Perrier Brut 375mL

$65.00

Krug 375mL

$175.00Out of stock

Contratto Sparkling

$60.00

Carccioli Cellars Brut

$88.00Out of stock

Doyard Cuvee Vendemiaire NV

$118.00

Michel Gonet Zero Dosage

$125.00

Veuve Yellow Label

$145.00

Rhys Ultrabrut

$165.00

Veuve Fourny et Fils Rose

$120.00Out of stock

Adami Prosecco

$64.00

Christina Gruner Veltliner

$42.00

Joao Pato

$42.00

Ameztoi Txakolina

$48.00

Una Lou Rosé

$48.00

Margins Rosé

$52.00

Subject to Change "Monster Party"

$68.00

Pax Mahle Trousseau Gris

$75.00

Alban Viognier

$64.00

Alv-Hobbs Godello

$78.00

Arbe Garbe

$48.00

Camino Cellars Chardonnay

$82.00

Far Niente Chardonnay

$120.00

Garnier et Fils Chablis

$65.00

Handley Pinot Gris

$50.00

I. Brand Melon de Bourg.

$60.00

Kistler "Les Noisestiers" Chardonnay

$135.00

Lady of the Sunshine "Chevey"

$68.00

Lioco "Marisma" Chard

$68.00

Long Meadow Ranch SB

$60.00

Maison Roche Bellene Chas-Mont

$220.00

Marine Dubard Sauv Blanc

$52.00

Massican "Annia" Blend

$68.00

Nanclares Albariño

$60.00

P'tit Paysan Chardonnay

$42.00

Patrick Sullivan "Baw Baw Shire"

$85.00

Paul Cherrer Sancerre

$62.00

Paul Hobbs RRV Chardonnay

$95.00

Populis Sauv Blanc

$52.00

Rootdown R1 Riesling

$62.00

Salvo Foti "Aurora" Blend

$70.00

Stefano Massone Gavi

$48.00

Tresomm Falanghina

$75.00

Aalto Tempranillo

$135.00

Anthill Farms "Harmony Lane Vyd." Pinot Noir

$110.00

Broc Zin

$65.00

Ch. Lamartine Cahors Malbec

$52.00Out of stock

Checkerboard 'Impetuous' Cab

$165.00

Clos Brusq. Chat-Neuf

$98.00

Dom. d Chant. Irene Cab Franc

$64.00

Dom. Tempier Bandol Rouge

$135.00

DuMol "Wester Reach" Pinot Noir

$145.00

Famille Garon

$155.00

Far Niente CAB

$198.00

Guimaro "Camino Real" Mencia

$56.00Out of stock

Hibou Alder Springs Pinot Noir

$122.00Out of stock

Hibou Star Vyd. Cabernet Sauvignon

$288.00

Holus Bolus Syrah

$68.00

I. Brand "Bates Ranch" Cab Franc

$90.00

Januik Merlot

$62.00

Joseph Colin Chass. Montr.

$125.00

La Spinetta "Ca' di Pian" Barbera

$55.00

Land of Saints GSM

$56.00

Lepe Cellars Zinfandel

$72.00

Macrostie Pinot Noir

$68.00

Margins Wine Negrette

$55.00

Monte Rio Cellars Primitivo

$42.00

Montesecondo Chianti Classico

$62.00

Navarro Vineyards Pinot Noir

$70.00

Nickel & Nickel Vaca Vista Cab

$220.00Out of stock

Optik Solomon Hills PN

$88.00

Paul Lato "Victor Francis" Peake Ranch Vineyard

$140.00

Phelan Scythian Red

$88.00

Piedrasassi 'Bien Nacido'

$104.00

Pride Merlot

$135.00

Quinta Cruz Graciano

$48.00

Rhys Pajaro Vyd. Pinot Noir

$198.00

Ridge Estate Cabernet

$98.00

Rootdown Cole Ranch PN

$78.00

Saint Cosme Gigondas

$140.00

Samuel Louis Smith "Carmelita"

$78.00

Santa Cruz Mtn. Pinot Noir "Bailey's"

$68.00

Saxon Brown Gap's Crown PN

$110.00

Scheid Clone 667 Pinot Noir

$112.00

Seabold Mourvèdre

$88.00

Sesti Brunello

$220.00

Sidekick Merlot

$52.00

Stokes Ghost Petit Syrah

$60.00Out of stock

Tondré Pinot Noir

$55.00

Tribute to Grace 'Spear'

$125.00

Turnbull Cabernet

$84.00

Unturned Stone "Spider Chase"

$95.00

Vasse Felix Cabernet

$95.00

Wrath "Boekenoogen Vyd." Pinot Noir

$88.00

Broadbent 5yr Reserve Madeira

$12.00

Broadbent 10yr Sercial Madeira

$20.00

Taylor Fladgate 10yr Tawny Port

$13.00

Taylor Fladgate 20yr Tawny Port

$22.00

Ch. Roumieu-Lacoste Sauternes

$16.00

Ch. Gilette 1996 Sauternes

$48.00

Eden Ice Cider

$16.00

Sparkling

$14.00

Chardonnay

$14.00

Albariño

$14.00

Pinot Noir

$14.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

$15.00

Liquor

Absolut

$10.00

Absolut Citron

$10.00

Absolut Elyx

$14.00

Belvedere

$14.00

Chopin

$14.00

Crop Meyer Lemon Vodka

$10.00

Grey Goose

$14.00

Haku

$11.00

Hangar One

$12.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Ketel One Botanical Peach

$11.00

Ketel One Cucumber Mint

$11.00

Ketel One Grapefruit Rose

$11.00

St. George Citrus

$10.00

St. George Green Chile

$10.00

Titos

$9.00

AMASS Dry Gin

$14.00

Barr Hill

$14.00

Beefeater

$9.00

Bixby

$13.00

Bombay Sapphire

$11.00

Broker's

$9.00

Ford's Dry

$9.00

Future

$10.00

Gray Whale

$10.00

Hendricks

$13.00

Hepple Gin

$14.00

Leopold Bros. Navy Strength

$14.00

Leopold Bros. Small Batch

$12.00

Plymouth Gin

$10.00

Plymouth Navy Strength

$14.00

Roku

$11.00

Sipsmith London Dry

$12.00

Sipsmith VJOP

$14.00

St. George Botanivore

$12.00

St. George Terroir

$12.00

Tanqueray London Dry

$11.00

Tanqueray Ten

$13.00

The Botanist

$12.00

Appleton Reserve

$12.00

Bacardi

$10.00

Captain Morgan

$9.00

Diplimatico Reserva Exclusiva

$14.00

Flor de Cana

$9.00

Foursquare Probitas White

$11.00

Goslings

$9.00

Novo Fogo Silver Cachaca

$12.00

Plantation Pineapple

$13.00

Rhum Barbancourt

$12.00

Ron Zacapa 23yr

$16.00Out of stock

Arte NOM 1123

$19.00

Arte NOM 1146

$21.00

Azunia "Black" 2yr Anejo

$24.00

Azunia Blanco

$15.00

Cascahuin Blanco

$13.00

Cascahuin TAHONA

$16.00

Cimarron Blanco

$10.00

Don Fulano "Fuerte" Blanco 100pf

$18.00

Don Fulano "Imperial" Extra Anejo

$45.00

Don Fulano Anejo

$20.00

Don Fulano Blanco

$15.00

Don Fulano Reposado

$18.00

El Tesoro Blanco

$13.00

El Tesoro Paradiso Anejo

$40.00

Espolon Blanco

$10.00

Fortaleza Blanco

$15.00

Fortaleza Reposado

$17.00

G4 Extra Anejo

$29.00

Mijenta Blanco

$18.00

Siembre Valles

$18.00

Siete Leguas Anejo

$23.00

Siete Leguas Blanco

$18.00

Siete Leguas Reposado

$20.00

Tapatio Blanco

$12.00

Tapatio Blanco 110

$17.00

Tapatio Excelencia Anejo

$30.00

Tapatio Reposado

$15.00

Tequila Ocho Anejo

$20.00

Tequila Ocho Blanco

$14.00

Tequila Ocho Reposado

$18.00

Tequila Tapatio Anejo

$19.00

Tromba Blanco

$12.00

G4 Blanco

$13.00

Banhez Cuishe

$21.00

Banhez Joven

$12.00

Del Maguey Minero

$19.00

Del Maguey Tobala

$28.00

Del Maguey Vida

$12.00

Derrumbes San Luis Potosi

$15.00

Mal Bien Espadin

$12.00

Mezcal Union

$12.00

Mezcal Vago Elote

$17.00

Mezcal Vago Espadin

$16.00

Producer Mezcal Joven

$14.00

Siete Misterios Doba-Ye

$12.00

Basil Hayden

$13.00

Blantons

$18.00

Buffalo Trace

$9.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Elijah Craig Barrel Proof

$18.00

Elijah Craig Small Batch

$11.00

Elijah Single Barrel 18yr

$32.00

Evan Williams Black Label

$9.00

Evan Williams Single Barrel

$12.00

Four Roses Single Barrel

$15.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$12.00

Four Roses Yellow Label

$10.00

George Dickel 8yr

$12.00

George Dickel Rye

$10.00

H. Hill Bottled in Bond

$14.00

H. McKenna 10yr

$16.00

Hakushu 12yr

$28.00

High West American Prarie

$14.00

High West Double Rye

$14.00

Jack Daniel's

$9.00

Jameson

$9.00

Johnny Drum Private Stock

$12.00

Knob Creek Bourbon

$12.00

Knob Creek Rye

$12.00

Leopold Three Chamber Rye

$42.00

Maker's Mark

$11.00

Michter's 10yr Rye S.B.

$33.00

Michter's Small Batch Bourbon

$12.00

Nikka Coffey

$18.00

Old Grand Dad

$9.00

Roe & Co. Irish

$9.00

Skrewball Peanut Butter

$9.00

St. George B&E

$12.00

Suntory Toki

$14.00

Uncle Nearest 1884

$12.00

W.L. Weller Special Reserve

$11.00

Wild Turkey 101

$11.00

Wild Turkey Rare Bread

$16.00

Wild Turkey Rye

$11.00

Willett Pot Still Reserve

$14.00

Woodford Reserve Bourbon

$12.00

Woodford Reserve Rye

$13.00

Yamazaki 12yr

$30.00

Ardbeg Uigeadail

$19.00

Auchentoshan 12yr

$14.00

Bruichladdich "Classic Laddie"

$15.00

Dalmore 12yr

$12.00

Highland Park 12yr

$14.00

Johnny Walker Black

$10.00

Lagavulin 16yr

$22.00

Laphroaig 10yr

$15.00

Macallan 12yr

$18.00

Macallan 18yr

$60.00

Oban 14yr

$22.00

Springbank 10yr

$20.00

Bertoux Brandy

$11.00

Ch. Breuil 15yr Calvados

$22.00

Clear Creek Cherry Brandy

$12.00

Germain-Robin Flagship

$18.00

Germain-Robin XO

$28.00

Hennessy Privilege VSOP

$22.00

Hennessy XO

$35.00

Laird's 7 1/2 yr Apple Brandy

$12.00

Laird's Applejack

$10.00

Macchu Pisco

$14.00

Po' 'Elegante' Grappa

$13.00

Amargo Vallet

$9.00

Amaro Angeleno

$9.00

Amaro Angostura

$9.00

Amaro Brucato "Chaparral"

$9.00

Amaro Brucato "Orchard"

$9.00

Amaro Brucato "Woodland"

$9.00

Amaro Cio Ciaro

$9.00

Amaro Meletti

$8.00

Amaro Montenegro

$9.00

Amaro Nonino

$14.00

Branca Menta

$9.00

Braulio

$9.00

Leopold Aperitivo

$9.00

St. George Bruto Aperitivo

$9.00

Alpe

$9.00

Pernod Superieure Absinthe

$16.00

St. George Absinthe

$14.00

Amaretto, Luxardo

$9.00

Aperol

$8.00Out of stock

Benedictine

$11.00

Brucato Chaparral

$9.00

Campari

$9.00

Chareau Aloe

$10.00

Chartreuse Green

$13.00

Chartreuse Yellow

$13.00

Cointreau

$9.00

Cynar Artichoke

$10.00

Drambuie

$13.00

Fernet Branca

$9.00

Fernet Leopold

$11.00

Fernet Vallet

$8.00

Five Farms Irish Cream

$10.00

Frangelico

$9.00

Galliano

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Lillet Blanc

$9.00

Limoncello, Ventura

$9.00

Mr. Black Coffee Liqueur

$9.00

Sambuca, Molinari

$9.00

La Fee Absinthe

$15.00

Kubler Absinthe

$15.00

La Fee Absinthe

$15.00

Leopold Bros Absinthe Verte

$16.00

Pernod Superieure Absinthe

$16.00

St. George Absinthe

$14.00

Vieux Pontarlier

$16.00

Carpano Antica

$13.00

Cocchi Sweet

$8.00

Dolin Blanc

$8.00

Dolin Dry

$8.00

Jardesca Rouge

$13.00

Jardesca White

$13.00

Mommenpop Blood Orange

$14.00

Rockwell Dry

$8.00

Coffee & Hot Tea

Tea Pigs Hot tea

$3.00

Hot Coffee

$3.00

Espresso

$3.00

Cappucino

$4.00

Latte

$5.00

Cocktails

Dear Rosemary

$15.00

Star Map

$15.00

Dilletante

$16.00

Inversion Layer

$16.00

Paramo

$16.00

Stokes Negroni

$16.00

Hattie's O.F.

$16.00

Quince Apple Cider

$8.00

Espresso Martini

$15.00

Rusty Cup

$16.00

Everlasting Bonsoni

$15.00

Widow's Kiss

$14.00

Dark Watcher

$16.00

HATTIE’S OLD FASHIONED 2oz Uncle Nearest 1856 Bourbon .5oz “old-fashioned mix” syrup 2 dashes Angostura, 1 dash orange bitters. Build in rocks glass. Add some ice. Stir until cold. Top with ice. -OR- LARGE ROCKS GLASS G: lemon peel coin expressed over the top, trimmed orange peel “barrette” expressed over top and slid onto glass.

Gin Tonic

$14.00

1.5oz Gin 5oz Fever Tree Tonic (1 small can) Build in Snifter glass. Then Add some ice. Stir/ lift to incorporate. Top with ice. Snifter glass G: various fruit, herbs and dried botanicals

Carajillo

$13.00

Bay Laurel Lemonade

$13.00

STOKES NEGRONI 1.25oz. Future Gin .25oz. Lo-Fi Sweet (white) Vermouth .75oz. Mommenpop Blood Orange Verm. .25oz. Amaro Angeleno .75oz Leopold Aperitivo • Build in mixing glass. Stir with some ice. Top with ice. Or – Measure 3oz of batch from freezer bottle and pour over ice in rocks glass. G: Wide orange peel. Express over the top, slid into glass.

Crocodile Tail

$16.00

Amaretto Sour

$13.00

Aperol Spritz

$13.00

3oz Prosecco 2oz Aperol 1oz club soda Build in balloon with lots of ice and garnish with orange wheel halves

Aviation

$14.00

2 ounces gin .5oz maraschino liqueur .25oz ounce creme de violette .75oz lemon juice splash simple syrup Shake all. Fine Strain into frozen coupe G: dark cherry

Bee's Knees

$13.00

Bloody Mary

$14.00

Boulevardier

$15.00

Bramble

$14.00

Cadillac Margarita

$17.00

Caipirinha

$14.00

Champagne Cocktail

$15.00

Chocolate Martini

$15.00

1.5oz Vodka 1oz Tempus Fugit Crème de Cacao 1oz Five Farms Irish Cream 2 dashes Mole bitters. Shake Thoroughly/ Fine Strain CHILLED COUPE that is dusted on half of bowl with dark cocoa powder

Commodore

$13.00

Cosmo

$14.00

1.5oz Absolut Citron .75oz orange liqueur .75oz lime juice .75oz cranberry juice splash simple syrup Shake/ Strain Chilled cocktail coupe. G: lime wedge

Daiquiri

$13.00

Dark N' Stormy

$13.00

Espresso Martini

$15.00

• 1.25oz Vodka • .75 Mr Black Coffee Liqueur • .75oz espresso • .5oz demerara syrup Shake Thoroughly/ Fine Strain CHILLED COUPE G: 3 coffee beans

French 75

$14.00

1oz Spirit .5oz lemon juice .5oz simple syrup Quick shake with ice. Strain into champagne flute. Top with sparkling. Garnish with a curled lemon peel over top of glass.

Gimlet

$13.00

Hemingway Daiquiri

$13.00

2oz Foursquare “Probitas” Rum .25 Maraschino Mix .25oz simple syrup .5oz grapefruit juice .75oz lime juice Shake/ Fine Strain CHILLED COUPE G: FRESH LIME WHEEL

Hot Toddy

$13.00

Irish Coffee

$14.00

1.25oz Jameson .5oz demerara syrup @3oz HOT coffee (or single shot americano) Float cold, soft-whipped cream over top with a spoon. (heavy cream shaken in a tin or squeeze bottle until the sound changes and texture becomes smooth) Large Coffee Cup G: light grating of nutmeg

Kamikaze

$14.00

Kir Royale

$14.00

Last Word

$14.00

Lemon Drop

$14.00

Rim a cocktail coupe with sugar and keep in chiller. 2oz absolut Citron 1oz lemon juice .75oz simple syrup .25oz curacao 1 lemon wedge Add all to a tin with ice and shake thoroughly. Strain into a chilled cocktail glass with a sugar rim.

Long Island Iced Tea

$16.00

Mai Tai Cocktail

$14.00

Manhattan

$14.00

2.25oz Dickel Rye .75 Sweet Vermouth 2 dashes Angostura bitters Stir with ice in a mixing glass until COLD. CHILLED COUPE G: Cherry on a pick. Express wide lemon peel over the top and discard.

Margarita

$13.00

Mimosa

$13.00

Mojito

$13.00

Moscow Mule

$13.00

Negroni

$13.00

New York Sour

$13.00

Old Fashioned

$13.00

2oz Spirit 1 barspoon demerara syrup 2 dashes aromatic bitters 1 dash orange bitters. Build in bucket, add some ice. Stir. Top with ice and garnish with ornage peel and lemon peel.

Paloma

$13.00

Paper Plane

$14.00

Piña Colada

$14.00

Ramos Gin Fizz

$15.00

Rusty Nail

$14.00

Sazerac

$14.00

Pack a small rocks glass with ice and a bit of water to chill. 1.5oz Rye Whiskey 1 barspoon demerara 3 dashes Peychauds 1 dash Angostura Add all to a mixing glass with ice. Stir. Dump ice from rocks glass. Spray inside twice with absinthe. Strain cocktail into seasoned glass. G: lemon peel expressed over the top and discarded.

Sidecar

$14.00

Tom Collins

$13.00

Vieux Carré

$14.00

.75 Rye whiskey .75oz Cognac .75 oz sweet vermouth .25oz Benedictine liqueur 2 dashes creole bitters 1 dash aromatic bitters Stir with ice. Strain over ice in bucket G: lemon peel

Whiskey Flip

$16.00

Whiskey Sour

$16.00

White Russian

$14.00

1.5oz Vodka 1oz Mr Black Coffee Liqueur Build in rocks glass with ice. Stir to chill. Float @1oz half and half over the top.

Water Carafe

BEV

HH Veritas

$9.00

HH Sloe Gin Fizz

$9.00

HH High Tide

$9.00

HH Harvest Sour

$9.00

HH Upside Down Manhattan

$9.00

HH Vinho Verde BTG

$9.00

HH Villa SB BTG

$9.00

HH Chard

$9.00

HH Rosé BTG

$9.00

HH Red Wine

$9.00

HH Monterey Beer Can

$4.00

HH Lager

$6.00

HH Hazy

$6.00

FOOD

HH Marinated Olives

$6.00

HH Sausage & Peppers

$10.00

HH OYSTER MUSH

$10.00

HH Crab Devil Eggs

$10.00

HH Kataifi Fried Cheese

$12.00

HH Duck Liver Mousse

$14.00

FOOD

TIER I

$85.00