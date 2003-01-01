Stokes Adobe 500 Hartnell
500 Hartnell
Monterey, CA 94930
Starters
Entrees
Kids
Non-Alc. Beverage
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Root Beer
Fentiman's Rose Lemonade
Shirley Temple
Iced Tea
Arnold Palmer
Ginger Beer
Lemonade
REFILL
Stand Up Spritz
Zero Proof Piña Colada
Zero Proof Cocktail
Zero Proof Negroni
Pellegrino Sparkling
Acqua Pane Still
Fever Tree Soda Water
Fever Tree Tonic
Refill Fever Tree Soda
Pellegrino 6oz
Beer
Wine
Birichino Malvasia Sprklng
ADAMI Prosecco BTG
Coquillette Champ.
Turning Tide Chenin BTG
Pierce Albariño BTG
Dom Saint Cosme Blanc BTG
Saxon Chard BTG
Dom Chant Cab Franc BTG
Land of Saints BTG
Monte Rio Sangio Btg
SC MV PN BTG
Cain NV17 BTG
Beach Rosé BTG
Paysan Chard
Corkage 750mL
Birichino Malva Pet Nat BTB
Adami Prosecco
Coquillette BTB
Turning Tide BTB
Saint Cosme BTB
Pierce Albariño BTB
Camino Chard BTB
Dom Chant Cab Franc BTB
Pinot Noir BTB
Land of Saints BTB
Cain NV17 BTB
Taste Adami
Taste Acqua Pazza
Taste Champagne
Taste Albariño
Taste Saint Cosme
Taste Turning Tide
Taste Chardonnay
Taste Cab Franc
Taste Pinot Noir
Taste Land O'
Taste Cain NV
Schramsberg 375mL
Laurent-Perrier Brut 375mL
Krug 375mL
Contratto Sparkling
Carccioli Cellars Brut
Doyard Cuvee Vendemiaire NV
Michel Gonet Zero Dosage
Veuve Yellow Label
Rhys Ultrabrut
Veuve Fourny et Fils Rose
Adami Prosecco
Christina Gruner Veltliner
Joao Pato
Ameztoi Txakolina
Una Lou Rosé
Margins Rosé
Subject to Change "Monster Party"
Pax Mahle Trousseau Gris
Alban Viognier
Alv-Hobbs Godello
Arbe Garbe
Camino Cellars Chardonnay
Far Niente Chardonnay
Garnier et Fils Chablis
Handley Pinot Gris
I. Brand Melon de Bourg.
Kistler "Les Noisestiers" Chardonnay
Lady of the Sunshine "Chevey"
Lioco "Marisma" Chard
Long Meadow Ranch SB
Maison Roche Bellene Chas-Mont
Marine Dubard Sauv Blanc
Massican "Annia" Blend
Nanclares Albariño
P'tit Paysan Chardonnay
Patrick Sullivan "Baw Baw Shire"
Paul Cherrer Sancerre
Paul Hobbs RRV Chardonnay
Populis Sauv Blanc
Rootdown R1 Riesling
Salvo Foti "Aurora" Blend
Stefano Massone Gavi
Tresomm Falanghina
Aalto Tempranillo
Anthill Farms "Harmony Lane Vyd." Pinot Noir
Broc Zin
Ch. Lamartine Cahors Malbec
Checkerboard 'Impetuous' Cab
Clos Brusq. Chat-Neuf
Dom. d Chant. Irene Cab Franc
Dom. Tempier Bandol Rouge
DuMol "Wester Reach" Pinot Noir
Famille Garon
Far Niente CAB
Guimaro "Camino Real" Mencia
Hibou Alder Springs Pinot Noir
Hibou Star Vyd. Cabernet Sauvignon
Holus Bolus Syrah
I. Brand "Bates Ranch" Cab Franc
Januik Merlot
Joseph Colin Chass. Montr.
La Spinetta "Ca' di Pian" Barbera
Land of Saints GSM
Lepe Cellars Zinfandel
Macrostie Pinot Noir
Margins Wine Negrette
Monte Rio Cellars Primitivo
Montesecondo Chianti Classico
Navarro Vineyards Pinot Noir
Nickel & Nickel Vaca Vista Cab
Optik Solomon Hills PN
Paul Lato "Victor Francis" Peake Ranch Vineyard
Phelan Scythian Red
Piedrasassi 'Bien Nacido'
Pride Merlot
Quinta Cruz Graciano
Rhys Pajaro Vyd. Pinot Noir
Ridge Estate Cabernet
Rootdown Cole Ranch PN
Saint Cosme Gigondas
Samuel Louis Smith "Carmelita"
Santa Cruz Mtn. Pinot Noir "Bailey's"
Saxon Brown Gap's Crown PN
Scheid Clone 667 Pinot Noir
Seabold Mourvèdre
Sesti Brunello
Sidekick Merlot
Stokes Ghost Petit Syrah
Tondré Pinot Noir
Tribute to Grace 'Spear'
Turnbull Cabernet
Unturned Stone "Spider Chase"
Vasse Felix Cabernet
Wrath "Boekenoogen Vyd." Pinot Noir
Broadbent 5yr Reserve Madeira
Broadbent 10yr Sercial Madeira
Taylor Fladgate 10yr Tawny Port
Taylor Fladgate 20yr Tawny Port
Ch. Roumieu-Lacoste Sauternes
Ch. Gilette 1996 Sauternes
Eden Ice Cider
Sparkling
Chardonnay
Albariño
Pinot Noir
Cabernet Sauvignon
Liquor
Absolut
Absolut Citron
Absolut Elyx
Belvedere
Chopin
Crop Meyer Lemon Vodka
Grey Goose
Haku
Hangar One
Ketel One
Ketel One Botanical Peach
Ketel One Cucumber Mint
Ketel One Grapefruit Rose
St. George Citrus
St. George Green Chile
Titos
AMASS Dry Gin
Barr Hill
Beefeater
Bixby
Bombay Sapphire
Broker's
Ford's Dry
Future
Gray Whale
Hendricks
Hepple Gin
Leopold Bros. Navy Strength
Leopold Bros. Small Batch
Plymouth Gin
Plymouth Navy Strength
Roku
Sipsmith London Dry
Sipsmith VJOP
St. George Botanivore
St. George Terroir
Tanqueray London Dry
Tanqueray Ten
The Botanist
Appleton Reserve
Bacardi
Captain Morgan
Diplimatico Reserva Exclusiva
Flor de Cana
Foursquare Probitas White
Goslings
Novo Fogo Silver Cachaca
Plantation Pineapple
Rhum Barbancourt
Ron Zacapa 23yr
Arte NOM 1123
Arte NOM 1146
Azunia "Black" 2yr Anejo
Azunia Blanco
Cascahuin Blanco
Cascahuin TAHONA
Cimarron Blanco
Don Fulano "Fuerte" Blanco 100pf
Don Fulano "Imperial" Extra Anejo
Don Fulano Anejo
Don Fulano Blanco
Don Fulano Reposado
El Tesoro Blanco
El Tesoro Paradiso Anejo
Espolon Blanco
Fortaleza Blanco
Fortaleza Reposado
G4 Extra Anejo
Mijenta Blanco
Siembre Valles
Siete Leguas Anejo
Siete Leguas Blanco
Siete Leguas Reposado
Tapatio Blanco
Tapatio Blanco 110
Tapatio Excelencia Anejo
Tapatio Reposado
Tequila Ocho Anejo
Tequila Ocho Blanco
Tequila Ocho Reposado
Tequila Tapatio Anejo
Tromba Blanco
G4 Blanco
Banhez Cuishe
Banhez Joven
Del Maguey Minero
Del Maguey Tobala
Del Maguey Vida
Derrumbes San Luis Potosi
Mal Bien Espadin
Mezcal Union
Mezcal Vago Elote
Mezcal Vago Espadin
Producer Mezcal Joven
Siete Misterios Doba-Ye
Basil Hayden
Blantons
Buffalo Trace
Crown Royal
Elijah Craig Barrel Proof
Elijah Craig Small Batch
Elijah Single Barrel 18yr
Evan Williams Black Label
Evan Williams Single Barrel
Four Roses Single Barrel
Four Roses Small Batch
Four Roses Yellow Label
George Dickel 8yr
George Dickel Rye
H. Hill Bottled in Bond
H. McKenna 10yr
Hakushu 12yr
High West American Prarie
High West Double Rye
Jack Daniel's
Jameson
Johnny Drum Private Stock
Knob Creek Bourbon
Knob Creek Rye
Leopold Three Chamber Rye
Maker's Mark
Michter's 10yr Rye S.B.
Michter's Small Batch Bourbon
Nikka Coffey
Old Grand Dad
Roe & Co. Irish
Skrewball Peanut Butter
St. George B&E
Suntory Toki
Uncle Nearest 1884
W.L. Weller Special Reserve
Wild Turkey 101
Wild Turkey Rare Bread
Wild Turkey Rye
Willett Pot Still Reserve
Woodford Reserve Bourbon
Woodford Reserve Rye
Yamazaki 12yr
Ardbeg Uigeadail
Auchentoshan 12yr
Bruichladdich "Classic Laddie"
Dalmore 12yr
Highland Park 12yr
Johnny Walker Black
Lagavulin 16yr
Laphroaig 10yr
Macallan 12yr
Macallan 18yr
Oban 14yr
Springbank 10yr
Bertoux Brandy
Ch. Breuil 15yr Calvados
Clear Creek Cherry Brandy
Germain-Robin Flagship
Germain-Robin XO
Hennessy Privilege VSOP
Hennessy XO
Laird's 7 1/2 yr Apple Brandy
Laird's Applejack
Macchu Pisco
Po' 'Elegante' Grappa
Amargo Vallet
Amaro Angeleno
Amaro Angostura
Amaro Brucato "Chaparral"
Amaro Brucato "Orchard"
Amaro Brucato "Woodland"
Amaro Cio Ciaro
Amaro Meletti
Amaro Montenegro
Amaro Nonino
Branca Menta
Braulio
Leopold Aperitivo
St. George Bruto Aperitivo
Alpe
Pernod Superieure Absinthe
St. George Absinthe
Amaretto, Luxardo
Aperol
Benedictine
Brucato Chaparral
Campari
Chareau Aloe
Chartreuse Green
Chartreuse Yellow
Cointreau
Cynar Artichoke
Drambuie
Fernet Branca
Fernet Leopold
Fernet Vallet
Five Farms Irish Cream
Frangelico
Galliano
Grand Marnier
Lillet Blanc
Limoncello, Ventura
Mr. Black Coffee Liqueur
Sambuca, Molinari
La Fee Absinthe
Kubler Absinthe
La Fee Absinthe
Leopold Bros Absinthe Verte
Pernod Superieure Absinthe
St. George Absinthe
Vieux Pontarlier
Carpano Antica
Cocchi Sweet
Dolin Blanc
Dolin Dry
Jardesca Rouge
Jardesca White
Mommenpop Blood Orange
Rockwell Dry
Cocktails
Dear Rosemary
Star Map
Dilletante
Inversion Layer
Paramo
Stokes Negroni
Hattie's O.F.
Quince Apple Cider
Espresso Martini
Rusty Cup
Everlasting Bonsoni
Widow's Kiss
Dark Watcher
HATTIE’S OLD FASHIONED 2oz Uncle Nearest 1856 Bourbon .5oz “old-fashioned mix” syrup 2 dashes Angostura, 1 dash orange bitters. Build in rocks glass. Add some ice. Stir until cold. Top with ice. -OR- LARGE ROCKS GLASS G: lemon peel coin expressed over the top, trimmed orange peel “barrette” expressed over top and slid onto glass.
Gin Tonic
1.5oz Gin 5oz Fever Tree Tonic (1 small can) Build in Snifter glass. Then Add some ice. Stir/ lift to incorporate. Top with ice. Snifter glass G: various fruit, herbs and dried botanicals
Carajillo
Bay Laurel Lemonade
STOKES NEGRONI 1.25oz. Future Gin .25oz. Lo-Fi Sweet (white) Vermouth .75oz. Mommenpop Blood Orange Verm. .25oz. Amaro Angeleno .75oz Leopold Aperitivo • Build in mixing glass. Stir with some ice. Top with ice. Or – Measure 3oz of batch from freezer bottle and pour over ice in rocks glass. G: Wide orange peel. Express over the top, slid into glass.
Crocodile Tail
Amaretto Sour
Aperol Spritz
3oz Prosecco 2oz Aperol 1oz club soda Build in balloon with lots of ice and garnish with orange wheel halves
Aviation
2 ounces gin .5oz maraschino liqueur .25oz ounce creme de violette .75oz lemon juice splash simple syrup Shake all. Fine Strain into frozen coupe G: dark cherry
Bee's Knees
Bloody Mary
Boulevardier
Bramble
Cadillac Margarita
Caipirinha
Champagne Cocktail
Chocolate Martini
1.5oz Vodka 1oz Tempus Fugit Crème de Cacao 1oz Five Farms Irish Cream 2 dashes Mole bitters. Shake Thoroughly/ Fine Strain CHILLED COUPE that is dusted on half of bowl with dark cocoa powder
Commodore
Cosmo
1.5oz Absolut Citron .75oz orange liqueur .75oz lime juice .75oz cranberry juice splash simple syrup Shake/ Strain Chilled cocktail coupe. G: lime wedge
Daiquiri
Dark N' Stormy
Espresso Martini
• 1.25oz Vodka • .75 Mr Black Coffee Liqueur • .75oz espresso • .5oz demerara syrup Shake Thoroughly/ Fine Strain CHILLED COUPE G: 3 coffee beans
French 75
1oz Spirit .5oz lemon juice .5oz simple syrup Quick shake with ice. Strain into champagne flute. Top with sparkling. Garnish with a curled lemon peel over top of glass.
Gimlet
Hemingway Daiquiri
2oz Foursquare “Probitas” Rum .25 Maraschino Mix .25oz simple syrup .5oz grapefruit juice .75oz lime juice Shake/ Fine Strain CHILLED COUPE G: FRESH LIME WHEEL
Hot Toddy
Irish Coffee
1.25oz Jameson .5oz demerara syrup @3oz HOT coffee (or single shot americano) Float cold, soft-whipped cream over top with a spoon. (heavy cream shaken in a tin or squeeze bottle until the sound changes and texture becomes smooth) Large Coffee Cup G: light grating of nutmeg
Kamikaze
Kir Royale
Last Word
Lemon Drop
Rim a cocktail coupe with sugar and keep in chiller. 2oz absolut Citron 1oz lemon juice .75oz simple syrup .25oz curacao 1 lemon wedge Add all to a tin with ice and shake thoroughly. Strain into a chilled cocktail glass with a sugar rim.
Long Island Iced Tea
Mai Tai Cocktail
Manhattan
2.25oz Dickel Rye .75 Sweet Vermouth 2 dashes Angostura bitters Stir with ice in a mixing glass until COLD. CHILLED COUPE G: Cherry on a pick. Express wide lemon peel over the top and discard.
Margarita
Mimosa
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Negroni
New York Sour
Old Fashioned
2oz Spirit 1 barspoon demerara syrup 2 dashes aromatic bitters 1 dash orange bitters. Build in bucket, add some ice. Stir. Top with ice and garnish with ornage peel and lemon peel.
Paloma
Paper Plane
Piña Colada
Ramos Gin Fizz
Rusty Nail
Sazerac
Pack a small rocks glass with ice and a bit of water to chill. 1.5oz Rye Whiskey 1 barspoon demerara 3 dashes Peychauds 1 dash Angostura Add all to a mixing glass with ice. Stir. Dump ice from rocks glass. Spray inside twice with absinthe. Strain cocktail into seasoned glass. G: lemon peel expressed over the top and discarded.
Sidecar
Tom Collins
Vieux Carré
.75 Rye whiskey .75oz Cognac .75 oz sweet vermouth .25oz Benedictine liqueur 2 dashes creole bitters 1 dash aromatic bitters Stir with ice. Strain over ice in bucket G: lemon peel
Whiskey Flip
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
1.5oz Vodka 1oz Mr Black Coffee Liqueur Build in rocks glass with ice. Stir to chill. Float @1oz half and half over the top.