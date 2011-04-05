  • Home
Margaronas Mexican Restaurant 907 N Ashley St

No reviews yet

907 N Ashley St

Valdosta, GA 31601

Order Again

Appetizers

Chips and Salsa

$3.50

Cheese Dip

$5.50

Bean Dip

$5.50

Guacamole Dip

$5.99

Table Side Guacamole

$9.99

Beef Dip

$6.50

Spinach Dip

$6.50

Choriqueso Dip

$6.99

Acapulco Dip

$8.99

Shrimp Dip

$9.99

Chori Fries

$7.50

Camaron Fundido

$12.99

Birria Bites

$13.99

Wings (6)

$10.99

Wings (10)

$15.99

Chicken Fingers

$8.99

Chz Nachos

$6.99

Beef or Chicken Nachos

$8.99

Nachos Margaronas

$16.99

Nachos Locos

$11.99

Alicias Nachos

$17.99

Soup and Salads

Grilled Salad

Guacamole Salad

$5.99

Taco Salad

$9.99

Fajita Taco Salad

Margaronas Taco Salad

$15.99

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$10.99

Margaronas Plates

Botana Mexicana

$13.99

Dinner Chimichanga

$13.99

Taco Plate

Chili Relleno Poblano

$10.99

Martin's Favorite

$18.99

Flautas Dinner

$10.99

Grande Plate

$16.99

Molcajete

$28.99

Genesis Favorite

$16.99

Quesa Birria Tacos

$16.99

Pork Chops

$16.99

Fajitas

Fajitas

Fajitas for 2

Super Combo

$39.99

Hawaiian Fajitas

$25.99

Armando's Fajitas

$25.99

Alicia's Fajitas

$25.99

Fajitas Margaronas

$21.99

Fajitas Margaronas For 2

$35.99

Seafood

Shrimp Cocktail

$16.99

Garlic Shrimp

$17.99

Fish Tacos

$14.99

Shrimp Tacos

$17.99

Mexican Paella

$17.99

Shrimp Margaronas

$18.99

Shrimp a la Diabla

$17.99

Chimi Seafood

$16.99

Acapulco Shrimp

$17.99

Camaron a la Creme

$17.99

Tacos Michoacan

$17.99

Fish Bowl

$17.99

Camaron A La Mexicana

$19.99

Mojarra Frita

$19.99

Chicken

Pollo Margaronas

$16.99

Pollo Loco

$16.99

Pollo Adobe

Arroz con Pollo

Chori Pollo

$13.99

Pollo La Crema

$15.99

Mexican Grilled Chicken

Guaca Pollo

$15.99

Pollo Popeye

$13.99

Pollo A La Mexicana

$16.99

Pork

Fajitas de Puerco

$15.99

Alambre

$15.99

Carnitas

$15.99

Steak

Carne Asada

$26.99

Steak a la Mexicana

$16.99

Mexican Trio

$26.99

Ribeye Margaronas

$26.99

Texas Ribeye

$25.99

Cheese Steak Flamb

$16.99

Margaronas Favorite

$29.99

Steak Macho

$18.99

Quesadilla

Quesadilla Margaronas

$16.99

Quesadilla Supreme

$13.99

Fajita Quesadilla Dinner

Ramen Birria

$21.99

Quesadilla Plate

$11.99

Steak Quesadilla Dinner

$15.99

Spicy Ranch Quesadilla

$15.99

Veggie

Veggie Special

$10.99

Veggie Tacos

$11.99

Veggies Fajitas

$13.99

Enchiladas

Enchilada Dinner

$11.99

Enchilada Suizas

$11.99

Enchilada Verdes

$12.99

Chicken Enchiladas

$11.99

Enchiladas Mexicana

$11.99

Burrito

Burrito Margaronas

$16.99

Fajita Burrito

Super Burrito

$15.99

Steak Burrito Dinner

$15.99

La Frontera

$11.99

California Burrito

$19.99

Martinisto Burrito

$22.99

Burrio Diablo

$17.99

Burrito Monterey

Sheriff Burrito

Tacos

Mexican Style Tacos

$14.99

Crispy Chicken Tacos

$12.99

Combinations

#1 One taco, One enchiladas with Rice & Beans

$12.99

#2 Chile Relleno, Taco, Rice & Beans

$12.99

#3 Quesadilla, Two Enchiladas, and Taco

$12.99

#4 Two Flautas, Taco, & Quesadilla

$12.99

#5 Quesadilla, Burrito & Mexican Rice

$12.99

#6 Chili Relleno, Quesadilla, and Flauta

$12.99

#7 Chile con Carne, Enchilada, Rice & Beans

$12.99

#8 Two Tamales, Enchilada, Rice & Beans

$12.99

#9 Burrito, Chalupa, Taco & Enchilada

$12.99

#10 Quesadilla, Burrito & Enchilada

$12.99

Kids

Kids Chicken Fingers

$6.99

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.99

Kids One Taco

$6.99

Kids Burrito

$6.99

Kids One Enchilada

$6.99

Kids Quesadilla

$6.99

Kids Mexican Chicken

$6.99

Dessert

Chimi Cheesecake

$6.99

Sopapilla

$4.99

Fried Ice Cream

$5.99

Churros

$5.99

Extras

Rice

$2.50

White Rice

$2.50

Beans

$2.50

Black Beans

$2.50

Pico De Gallo

$1.50

Jalepenos

$1.50

Sour Cream

$1.50

Shredded Cheese

$1.50

Side Guacamole

$1.50

Avocado 1/4

$1.50

Avocado Whole

$3.99

Small Cheese Dip

$3.50

Lettuce

$1.50

Onions

$0.89

Tomatoes

$0.99

Chile Toreado (3)

$2.99

French Fries

$3.50

Chips TO-GO

$2.99

Salsa 6oz

$1.25

Salsa 16oz

$4.99

Chips and Salsa

$4.99

Hot Salsa

$1.25

Grilled Steak

$8.99

Grilled Chicken

$8.99

Grilled Shrimp (6)

$6.99

Grilled Shrimp (12)

$9.99

Consome

$2.99

Mushrooms

$1.99

Tortilla Maiz (4)

$1.99

Tortilla Harina (4)

$1.99

Side de Ramen Soup

$8.99

Beer

Bud Light

$4.49

Budweiser

$4.49

Bud Light Lime

$4.49

Coors Light

$4.49

Blue Moon

$4.49

Blue Moon Mango

$4.49

Michelob Ultra

$4.49

Miller Lite

$4.49

Corona

$5.45

Corona Light

$5.45

Coronita

$5.45

Modelo Especial

$5.45

Modelo Negra

$5.45

Heineken

$5.45

Pacifico

$5.45

Victoria

$5.45

Dos XX Lager

$5.45

Dos XX Amber

$5.45

Margaritas

On The Rocks

$6.99+

Frozen Margarita

$7.99+

Grande Margarita

$21.99+

Special Frozen Margarita

$12.99

Margarita Flights

$12.99+

Top Shelf Margarita

$14.99

Frozen Bottled Margarita

$19.99+

For The Boss

$24.99

Michelada

Imported

$13.99

Domestic

$13.99

Soft Drinks

Coca-Cola

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Mellow Yellow

$2.99

Dr Pepper

$2.99

Rootbeer

$2.99

Fanta

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Agua

Kids Drinks

$1.99

Agua Fresca (No Free Refill)

$3.50

Milk

$2.99

Milk Refill

$1.50

Orange Juice

$2.99

Vegas Yard

1 Flavor

$12.99

Mixed Flavor

$16.99

Any Flavor/ Take the Cup Home

$20.00

Wine

Chardonnay

$4.99

Moscato

$4.99

Merlot

$4.99

Pinot Grigio

$4.99

Sangria

$4.99

Cocktails

Malibu Hurrican

$9.99

AMF

$8.99

Long Island Iced Tea

$8.99

Purple Rain

$9.99

Hulk

$10.99

Bidi Bidi Bam Bam

$8.99

Georgia Peach

$6.99

Washington Apple

$9.99

Paloma

$6.99

Sex on the Beach

$7.99

Electric Lemonade

$7.99

Tequila Sunrise

$6.99

Dirt Road Anthem

$7.99

Water moccasin

$9.99

Mamcita

$7.99

Screwdriver

$5.99

Al Carte

Flauta

$2.99

Enchilada

$2.99

Burrito

$7.99

Chimichanga

$7.99

Chile Relleno

$6.99

Chalupa

$5.99

Tamale

$3.50

Quesadilla

$5.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$4.99

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$7.99

Shrimp Quesadilla

$9.99

Steak Quesadilla

$8.99

Soft Taco (1)

$3.50

Hard Taco (1)

$2.99

3 Soft tacos

$7.99

3 Tacos Hard

$6.99

Whiskey

House Whiskey

$4.99

Jamenson

$7.99

Jack Daniels

$7.99

Crown

$8.99

Crown Apple

$8.99

Makers Mark

$8.99

Jim Beam

$7.99

Black Label

$8.99

Red Lable

$8.99

Rum

House Rum

$4.99

Malibu Rum

$7.99

Captian Morgan

$8.99

Bacardi Rum

$8.99

Cruzan

$8.99

Vodka

House Vodka

$4.99

Titos

$7.99

Grey Goose

$7.99

Ciroc

$7.99

Smirnoff

$7.99

Absolute Vodka

$7.99

Gin

House Gin

$4.99

Tanqueray

$7.99

Cognac

Remmy

$9.99

Henny

$9.99

Grandmarnier

$8.99

Bucahnann

$9.99

Courvoisier

$8.99

Cocktail Shots

Hulk

$6.99

Lemon Drop

$6.99

Mamacita

$6.99

Watermoccasin

$6.99

Bidi Bidbam Bam

$6.99
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Welcome to Margaronas Mexican Restaurant! Delicious sizzling fajitas to our tasty refreshing margaritas ALL family and friends to enjoy! We have a full menu of flavorful food to choose from. Quesadillas, Mexican Tacos, Steaks, Shrimp dishes, and some of our favorite customized dishes! Its our pleasure to share with you!

907 N Ashley St, Valdosta, GA 31601

