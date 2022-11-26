Restaurant header imageView gallery
Margaux’s Pizza and Wine

review star

No reviews yet

316 Main Street

Pineville, NC 28134

St. Louis-Style Cheese Pizza, Build-your-own
The Sicilian
The Super Tuscan

Charcuterie and Kitchen Specialties

Two + Two Charcuterie - 4 item

$19.00

Choose 4 items from our selection of International and Domestic meats and cheeses. Choose additional options for $4 each.

Chef Select Charcuterie

$28.00

Our kitchen will select 4 meats and 3 cheeses from our International and Domestic assortment of meats and cheeses. Choose additional options of your choice for $4/each.

The Ringstrasse

$15.00

A salty, mild German Bratwurst and spicy Vienna sausage paired with two soft pretzels and hot Lusty Monk mustard

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$9.00

Garlic butter and house cheese melted on a French style baguette with a side of marinara sauce

Edythe's Meatballs

$14.00

Three slow-cooked meatballs topped with mozzarella with shaved Parmesan, a dollop of marinara and fresh parsley.

Hummus Board

$12.00

Classis hummus served with toast points, fresh red peppers, carrots and celery.

Catering Charcuterie Board, 10-12 people

$90.00

Order a charcuterie board for your next event. Serves 10-12 people. Please allow 24 hours for preparation.

Catering Charcuterie Board, serves 18-22

$135.00

Order a charcuterie board for your next event. The large board serves 18-22 people. Please allow 25 hours for preparation.

Salads

Margaux's House Salad

$12.00

Italian mixed greens, artichoke hearts, pimientos, red onions, grated parmesan and red wine vinaigrette

Apple Pecan Chicken Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens, grilled chicken, house-made candied pecans, feta cheese, red onions, apple slices and a lemon vinaigrette dressing

Missy's Classic Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens, our house blend cheese, cherry tomatoes, black olives, green peppers, mushrooms, red onion and pepperoncinis with a red wine vinaigrette; add grilled chicken for $3

Sandwiches and Entrees

Mike Gerin Italian Sausage Sandwich

$13.00

Traditional Italian Sausage flattened and topped with marinara sauce, green pepper, onion and house cheese: served on a hoagie roll

Cuban Sandwich

$13.00

A traditional hot pressed Cuban sandwich; made from southern pulled pork, Italian prosciutto, topped with house cheese, Lusty Monk mustard and pickles.

Chicken salad sandwich

$12.00

Gourmet, white meat chicken salad with crunchy celery, romaine lettuce and freshly sliced roma tomatoes: served on Organic 21 whole grain bread

Meatball Sandwich

$13.00

Made-from-scratch meatballs with red sauce and our creamy, melted house blend of cheeses; served on a hoagie roll

Lasagna

$14.00

A classic beef and pork lasagna made with mozzarella, ricotta and topped with our house cheese.

St Louis Style Pizzas

St. Louis-Style Cheese Pizza, Build-your-own

$14.00

Cheese pizza, add your own toppings

The Sicilian

$16.50

Italian sausage, pepperoni, black olives, green peppers, red onions

The Super Tuscan

$16.50

Prosciutto, Italian sausage, Pepperoni

The Mushroom

$16.50

Wild mushrooms, roasted garlic, white truffle oil, topped with rocket salad, no tomato sauce

The Mayor's Wife

$15.00

Roasted eggplant, roasted red pepper, marinated tomatoes, basil

Margaux's Southern Heat

$16.50

Grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, house blend of cheeses, red onions, jalapenos, served with a side of ranch

Pizza D'Maui

$16.00

Pineapple and prosciutto

St. Louis Style Calzones

Cheese calzone, Build Your Own

$14.00

Stuffed with our house cheese blend, add your own ingredients - served with a side of marinara

Pineville Calzone

$16.00

Stuffed with salami, pepperoni, basil, and a side of marinara

Mediterranean Pizzas

Medi Style Cheese Pizza and Build your own

$14.00

Cheese pizza, add your own toppings

The Parmigiana

$16.00

Marinated tomatoes, buffalo mozzarella, rocket salad, prosciutto, parmigiana, tomato sauce

Margherita

$15.00

Pisanello tomato sauce, buffalo mozzarella, basil

Bianca

$15.00

Garlic oil, buffalo mozzarella, parmesan, house cheese blend, topped with rocket salad, no tomato sauce

Capricciossa

$16.00

Buffalo mozzarella, tomato sauce, artichokes, mushrooms, prosciutto, and black olives

Margaux's Pizza

$16.00

Prosciutto, basil, buffalo mozzarella, tomato sauce

Dessert

Tira Misu

$9.00

Elegant, rich and fluffy layered Italian dessert made with delicate ladyfingers and espresso

Cannoli

$9.00

Two cannoli shells stuffed with mascarpone and ricotta cheeses dipped in chocolate chips and pistachio

Caramel Cheesecake

$9.00

A decadent version of a classic cheesecake

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$9.00Out of stock

NY Style Cheesecake W/Strawberry Sauce

$9.00

Classic cheesecake topped with strawberries

Lemon Berry Mascarpone Cake

$9.00

Triple Chocolate Truffle Cake

$9.00Out of stock

Cotton Candy Cheesecake

$9.00Out of stock

Non-Alcoholic Drinks

Bottled Smart Water

$4.00Out of stock

Fountain : Coca-Cola

$3.00

Fountain: Coke Zero

$3.00

Fountain: Diet Coke

$3.00

Fountain: Lemonade

$3.00

Fountain: Orange Fanta

$3.00

Fountain: Sprite

$3.00

Raspberry Tea - Gold Peak Bottled

$4.00

Sweet Tea - Gold Peak Bottled

$4.00

Unsweet tea - Gold Peak Bottled

$4.00

Unsweet Tea - Freshly Brewed

$3.00

Sweet Tea - Freshly Brewed

$3.00
