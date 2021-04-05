Restaurant header imageView gallery

Finn's Bagels

77 Reviews

$$

477 10th Ave

New York, NY 10018

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Bagels

Bagels Baked Fresh Daily!

Bagels Baked Fresh Daily!

$1.50

Spreads By Pound

Egg Salad

Egg Salad

$5.00+
Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$6.00+
Tuna Salad

Tuna Salad

$6.00+
Classic Cream Cheese

Classic Cream Cheese

$4.00+
Scallion Cream Cheese

Scallion Cream Cheese

$5.00+
Vegetable Cream Cheese

Vegetable Cream Cheese

$5.00+
Strawberry Cream Cheese

Strawberry Cream Cheese

$5.00+
Tofu Cream Cheese

Tofu Cream Cheese

$4.00+
Tofu Scallion Cream Cheese

Tofu Scallion Cream Cheese

$5.00+
Tofu Veggie Cream Cheese

Tofu Veggie Cream Cheese

$5.00+
Lox Spread

Lox Spread

$6.00+
Bacon Scallion Cream Cheese

Bacon Scallion Cream Cheese

$6.00+
Salmon Delight

Salmon Delight

$6.00+

Jalapeño Cream Cheese

$5.00+

1\4 Nova

$15.00+

Hot Breakfast, Sandwiches & Wraps

Scrambled Eggs

Scrambled Eggs

$5.95+

Spanish Omelette

$9.95

Western Omelette

$9.95

Turkey Club

$12.50

Smoked Turkey, bacon, romaine, tomato, light mayo, ciabatta

Tuna Melt

$11.50

Homestyle tuna salad, cheddar, greens, plum tomatoes, multi grain bread.

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$13.00

Open faced bagel with smashed avocado and chili flakes.

Grilled Chicken Club

$12.50

Grilled chicken, bacon, romaine lettuce, plum tomatoes, mayonnaise, ciabatta.

So Cal Turkey

$12.50

Smoked turkey, avocado, swiss, bacon, romaine lettuce, tomato, mayo.

Chicken Cutlet

$12.50

Bacon, melted cheddar, lettuce, tomato, ciabatta.

Hot Pastrami Reuben

$13.50

Melted swiss, sauerkraut, seeded rye.

Chicken Salad BLT

$12.00

Homestyle chicken salad, bacon, lettuce, tomato, sesame bagel.

BLT

$8.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato.

The Healthy Wrap

$9.50

Egg white, spinach, mushrooms, avocado & swiss cheese.

California Wrap

$9.50

egg with avocado, scallions, jack cheese & tomatoes.

Ranchero Wrap

$9.50

Egg, ham, tomatoes, onion, peppers and cheddar cheese.

Breakfast Burrito

$9.00

Bacon, egg, home fries.

Nova Scotia Salmon

$12.95+

Nova Deluxe Sandwich

$16.95+

Fruit & Yogurt

Fruit Salad

$5.50

House Made Granola

$5.50

Fruit

$1.00

Berry Oats

$4.95

Watermelon Salad

$9.00

Pastries

Chips

$1.50
Black & White Cookie

Black & White Cookie

$4.25

Babka Loaf

$12.00

Cramberrie Muffin

$3.75

rice Krispy

$5.00
Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$3.75
Croissant

Croissant

$3.50
Chocolate Muffin

Chocolate Muffin

$3.75
Corn Muffin

Corn Muffin

$3.75
Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$3.75

Banana Nut Muffin

$3.75

Crumb Cake

$3.75

Coffee Drinks

Sm. Coffee

$3.25

Lg. Coffee

$3.85

Sm Latte

$4.95

Lg Latte

$5.75

Hot Tea Sm

$2.75

Hot Tea Lg

$3.25

Sm Cappuccino

$4.95

Lg Cappuccino

$5.75

Sm Chai

$4.95

Lg Chai Latte

$5.75

Sm Dirty Chai

$6.00

Lg Dirty Chai

$6.65

Sm Mocha

$5.25

Lg Mocha

$6.00

Sm Hot Chocolate

$3.95

Lg Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Espresso

$4.00

Macchiato

$3.75

Cortado

$3.75

Sm Americano

$3.75

Lg Americano

$4.50

Iced Coffees

Sm Ice Coffee

$4.00

Lg Ice Coffee

$5.00

Cold Brew Sm

$5.25

Cold Brew Lg

$5.95

Sm Iced Tea

$4.00

Lg Iced Tea

$5.00

Sm Ice Latte

$5.50

Lg Ice Latte

$6.25

SmIced Americano

$5.00

Lg Iced Americano

$6.00

Sm Ice Cappuccino

$5.50

Lg Ice Cappuccino

$6.25

Sm Ice Chai

$5.50

Lg Ice Chai

$6.50

Sm Iced Dirty Chai

$6.50

Lg Iced Dirty Chai

$6.75

Sm Iced Mocha

$5.95

Lg Iced Mocha

$6.75

Espresso Over Ice

$5.00

Cold Drinks

Fiji

$3.00

Fiji Water 1L

$4.00

Poland Spring

$2.00

Poland Spring 1L

$3.00

Martenilli

$3.95

Tropicana

$2.75

Fresh OJ

$5.00

Snapple

$2.75

Can Soda

$1.50

Gatorade

$2.75

Cup Of Milk

$2.50

Choc Nesquick

$2.75

Smoothies

Strawberry Passion

$11.00

Non-fat yogurt, bananas, strawberries, orange juice & protein powder.

Mango Tango

$11.00

Non-fat yogurt, mango, banana, pineapple juice & protein powder.

Peanut Butter

$11.00

Non-fat yogurt, bananas, honey, peanut butter, skim milk & protein powder.

Razzle Dazzle

$10.00

Raspberries, strawberries, bananas & apple juice.

Strawberry Fields

$10.00

Strawberries, banana & apple juice.

Blueberries Bonanza

$10.00

Blueberries, banana, strawberries & apple juice.

Hawaiian Vacation

$10.00

Mango, pineapple, banana & orange juice.

Healthy Green Machine

$10.00

Baby spinach mango banana and orange juice

FINN'S BAGEL CATERING

Box Of Coffee

$29.00

Box of Orange Juice Catering

$35.00

Catering Fruit Platter.

$100.00+

Large Breakfast Sandwich Platter

$170.00

Small Nova Platter

$165.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

477 10th Ave, New York, NY 10018

Directions

Gallery
Finn's Bagels image
Finn's Bagels image
Finn's Bagels image
Finn's Bagels image

Similar restaurants in your area

Gorin Ramen Gotham West
orange starNo Reviews
600 11th Ave New York, NY 10036
View restaurantnext
Isla & Co. Midtown - Isla & Co. Midtown
orange starNo Reviews
25 W 38th St, New York, NY New York, NY 10018
View restaurantnext
ING Cafe - 1133 Avenue of the Americas
orange starNo Reviews
1133 Ave of the Americas, New York, NY 10036 New York, NY 10018
View restaurantnext
Print Restaurant and The Press Lounge
orange starNo Reviews
653 11th ave. New York, NY 10036
View restaurantnext
Empanada Mia
orange starNo Reviews
612 West 46th Street New York, NY 10036
View restaurantnext
Burger World Inc
orange starNo Reviews
534 9th Avenue NSTORE NY, NY 10018
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in New York

Sticky's Finger Joint - Hell's Kitchen
orange star4.4 • 2,510
598 9th Ave New York, NY 10036
View restaurantnext
Kochi - 652 10th Ave
orange star5.0 • 2,459
652 10th Ave New York, NY 10036
View restaurantnext
Little Pie Company
orange star4.4 • 1,914
424 W 43rd St New York, NY 10036
View restaurantnext
The Harrow New York - Hell's Kitchen
orange star4.6 • 512
720 10th Ave New York, NY 10019
View restaurantnext
Sesamo
orange star4.1 • 508
764 10th Avenue New York, NY 10019
View restaurantnext
Norma Gastronomia Siciliana
orange star4.5 • 21
801 9th Avenue New York, NY 10019
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New York
Upper West Side
review star
Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)
NoHo
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Midtown West
review star
Avg 4.2 (128 restaurants)
Yorkville
review star
Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)
Upper East Side
review star
Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)
Greenwich Village
review star
Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)
Alphabet City
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Harlem
review star
Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)
Nolita
review star
Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston