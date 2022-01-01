Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian

Margherita Pizza - Bel Air

review star

No reviews yet

306 South Main St

Bel Air, MD 21014

Popular Items

16" Tomato & Cheese Pizza
14" Tomato & Cheese Pizza
French Fries

Appetizers

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.25

Mozzarella Caprese

$10.99

Sautéed Broccoli

$6.45

Sautéed Mushrooms

$6.45

Sautéed Sausage

$6.45

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$7.89

Shrimp Gondola

$8.99

Fried Calamari

$14.99

Antipasto Napolitana

$14.99

Wings

Cream of Crab Soup

$5.99

Maryland Crab Soup

$5.99

Italian Wedding Soup

$5.45

Onion Rings

$5.99

French Fries

$3.25

Cheese Fries

$4.49

Old Bay Fries

$3.99

Pizza Fries

$5.25

Curly Fries

$4.69

Dinner Roll

$0.85

Garlic Bread

$2.25

Garlic Bread W/Cheese

$3.99

Small Chips

$2.19

Large Chips

$3.00

Mussels

$10.95

Calzoni - Stromboli

Cheese Calzone

$10.99

Meat Calzone

$11.45

Hawaiian Calzone

$11.45

Veggie Calzone

$11.45

Cheese Steak Stromboli

$11.45

Original Stromboli

$11.45

Veggie Stromboli

$11.45

Desserts

NY Cheesecake

$4.25

Choc Chip Cheesecake

$4.25Out of stock

Peanut Butter Cheesecake

$4.25Out of stock

Blueberry Lemon Cheesecake

$4.25Out of stock

Mix Berry Tart

$4.25

Cannoli

$4.25

Tiramisu

$5.25

Profiterol Cup

$4.25

Chocolate Gnache Cheese Cake

$4.75

From The Oven

Lasagna

$12.99

Baked Ziti

$11.99

Cheese Ravioli

$11.99

Stuffed Shells

$11.99

Manicotti

$11.99

Eggplant Parmigiana

$14.99

Kids

Kids Spaghetti Meatball

$7.45

Kids Chicken Tenders FF

$7.45

Kids Cheese Ravioli

$7.45

Kids Stuffed Shells

$7.45

Kids Spaghetti Tomato

$7.45

Kids Mozzarella Sticks

$7.45

N.Y. Style Pizza

14" Margherita Pizza

$14.99

14" Tomato & Cheese Pizza

$13.49

14" Grilled Chicken Caesar

$16.99

14" Meat Lovers Pizza

$17.99

14" White Veggie Pizza

$16.99

14" Our White Pizza

$14.99

14" Deluxe Pizza

$17.99

14" Veggie Pizza

$14.99

14" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$17.99

14" Half and Half

$13.49

14" Taco Pizza

$17.99

14" Margherita PLUS

$15.99

16" Margherita Pizza

$16.99

16" Tomato & Cheese Pizza

$14.49

16" Grilled Chicken Caesar

$19.99

16" Meat Lovers Pizza

$19.99

16" White Veggie Pizza

$19.99

16" Our White Pizza

$16.99

16" Deluxe Pizza

$20.99

16" Spaghetti Pizza

$24.99

16" Veggie Pizza

$18.99

16" Stuffed Cheesesteak

$22.99

16" Stuffed Meatlovers Pizza

$24.99

16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$19.99

16" Taco Pizza

$19.99

16" Margherita PLUS

$17.99

Of The Land

Chicken Parmigiana

$15.99

Chicken Broccoli

$16.99

Chicken Marsala

$16.99

Chicken Cacciatore

$17.99

Chicken Fiorentina

$15.99

Chicken Piccata

$16.99

Chicken Massimo

$22.99

Chicken Chesapeake

$24.99

Chicken Alfredo

$16.99

Of The Sea

Gamberi Marinara

$16.99

Gamberi Cardinale’

$17.99

Shrimp Scampi

$16.99

Shrimp Alfredo

$17.99

Shrimp Fradiavolo

$16.99

Misto De Mare

$24.99

Margherita Speciale’

$24.99

Crab Chesapeake

$22.99

Linguini Clams

$16.99

Seafood Lobster

$24.99

Penne Adriatica

$23.99

Linguini Mare Chiara

$21.99

Pasta Mista

Spaghetti Della Mama

$13.99

Spaghetti Meatsauce

$14.99

Fettuccine Bolognese

$15.99

Gnocchi Al Pesto

$15.99

Penne Alla Primavera

$15.99

Fettuccine Alfredo

$14.99

Sausage, Onions & Peppers

$16.99

Penne Broccoli

$12.99

Penne Alla Arrabbiata

$12.99

Spaghetti Carbonara

$16.99

Angel Hair Bosciola

$15.99

Spaghetti Bella Donna

$14.99

Pizza Slices

Slice Cheese

$2.65

Slice Pepperoni

$2.85

Slice Deluxe

$3.15

Slice Chicken Caesar

$3.25

Slice Buffalo Chicken

$3.25

Slice Spaghetti

$4.55

Slice Mozzarella Caprese

$3.85

Slice Taco

$3.25

Slice Meatlovers

$3.15

Slice Hawaiian

$3.15

Cap Stix

$3.85

Slice Sic Meatlovers

$3.75

Slice Sic Chicken Bacon Ranch

$3.75

Side Sauce

$0.65

Garlic Knots

$0.85

Slice Appetizer Pizza

$4.65Out of stock

Side Ranch

$0.65

Salads

Side Salad

$4.65

Side Caesar Salad

$4.65

Garden Salad

$6.25

Greek Salad

$9.99

Chef Salad

$14.99

Caesar Salad

$7.25

Margherita Salad

$14.99

Grilled Chicken Spinach Salad

$14.99

Mediterranean Salad

$14.99

Italian Favorite Caesar Salad

$14.99

Favorite Salad

$14.99

SHRIMP Mediterranean Salad

$14.99

Sicilian Square Pizza

Sicilian Tomato & Cheese

$15.99

Sicilian Deluxe Thick Crust Pizza

$21.99

Sicilian Mozzarella Caprese Pizza

$21.99

Subs (Cold)

Prosciutto & Fresh Mozzarella

$11.99

Italian Cold Cut

$11.99

Turkey & Cheese

$10.79

Ham & Cheese

$10.79

Salami & Cheese

$10.79

Tuna Salad

$10.79

Chicken Salad

$10.79

Subs (Hot)

Cheese Steak

$10.79

Chicken Cheese Steak

$10.99

Italian Cheese Steak

$10.79

Special Cheese Steak

$11.49

Pizza Cheese Steak

$10.79

Grilled Chicken

$10.79

Cheeseburger

$10.79

Grilled Veggie Sub

$10.79

Pizza Sub

$7.99

Veal Parmigiana Sub

$10.79

Chicken Parmigiana Sub

$10.79

Meatballs Parmigiana Sub

$10.79

Sausage Parmigiana Sub

$10.79

Eggplant Parmigiana Sub

$10.79

Shrimp Veggie Wrap

$11.99

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.79

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.79

Veal

Veal Parmigiana

$16.99

Veal Piccata

$16.99

Extras

Side Meatballs

$4.25

Side Grilled Chicken

$4.25

Side Tuna Salad

$4.25

Side Chicken Salad

$4.25

Large Side Sauce

$3.99

Grilled Shrimp (1)

$1.35

Side Meatsauce

$5.00

Foccacia

$1.50

16" Dough Ball

$4.25

14" Dough Ball

$3.25

Rose Cream 12 Oz

$6.50

Alfredo Sauce 12 Oz

$6.50

Drinks

2L Soda

$2.89

Bottled Soda

$1.79

Bottled Water

$1.59

BTL Apple Juice

$1.89

BTL Iced Tea

$1.89

BTL Lemonade

$1.89

BTL Orange

$1.89

Fountain Drinks

$2.25

Powerade

$1.79

San Pelegrino Water

$1.79

Coffee

$1.75

Water To Go Cup

$0.50
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

306 South Main St, Bel Air, MD 21014

Directions

